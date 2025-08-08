Is the UOB Lady’s Savings Account still worth it?

Earlier this year, UOB announced that the partnership between the UOB Lady’s Card and UOB Lady’s Savings Account would become a permanent feature.

This tie-up — which UOB somewhat dramatically dubs “The Unstoppable Pairing” — allows UOB Lady’s Cardholders to stack the regular 4 mpd with an additional 2-6 mpd from the UOB Lady’s Savings Account, for a total earn rate of 6-10 mpd.

But with banks cutting interest rates across the board, many were expecting the UOB Lady’s Savings Account to do likewise. And it has— just not in the way you might expect.

Instead of revising the UOB Lady’s Savings Account, UOB has instead cut the monthly bonus cap on the UOB Lady’s Solitaire. This in turn affects the maximum UNI$ that can be earned from the account, reducing the effective return on funds.

So is the UOB Lady’s Savings Account still a worthwhile place to park your money?

Recap: How does the UOB Lady’s Savings Account work?

UOB Lady’s Card, UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card and UOB Lady’s Metal Cardholders (who I’ll collectively refer to as “UOB Lady’s Cardholders”) can earn bonus UNI$ from the UOB Lady’s Savings Account, based on their Monthly Average Balance (MAB).

UOB Lady’s Savings Account x UOB Lady’s Cards MAB UNI$ from Savings Account UNI$ from Card Total <S$10K N/A 10X UNI$

(4 mpd) 10X UNI$

(4 mpd) ≥S$10K to <S$50K 5X UNI$

(2 mpd) 15X UNI$

(6 mpd) ≥S$50K to <S$100K 10X UNI$

(4 mpd) 20X UNI$

(8 mpd) ≥S$100K 15X UNI$

(6 mpd) 25X UNI$

(10 mpd)

For example, a UOB Lady’s Cardholder with a S$10,000 MAB who spends S$500 in a month would earn a total of 3,000 miles — 2,000 miles from the card (S$500 @ 4 mpd) and 1,000 miles from the savings account (S$500 @ 2 mpd).

The maximum bonus UNI$ that can be earned from the Lady’s Savings Account is capped at:

UOB Lady’s Card: S$1,000 per calendar month

S$1,000 per calendar month UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card: S$1,500 per calendar month (split into S$750 per bonus category)

S$1,500 per calendar month (split into S$750 per bonus category) UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card: S$2,000 per calendar month

Do note that the bonus cap has no relation to your MAB. Whether you keep S$10,000 or S$100,000 in the Lady’s Savings Account, what determines your bonus cap is the type of Lady’s Card you hold.

Also, even though the bonus rate is related to your MAB, it does not scale linearly. Whether I put S$10,000 or S$49,999 in the account, I still earn an extra 2 mpd on my spending. Therefore, you either put S$10,000, S$50,000 or S$100,000 into the UOB Lady’s Savings Account— there is no logical reason to put a penny more.

All funds in the UOB Lady’s Savings Account earn practically negligible interest of 0.05% p.a. The female cancer coverage that was previously provided by this account was terminated in November 2024.

Is the UOB Lady’s Savings Account worth it?

Whether it’s worthwhile putting money in the UOB Lady’s Savings Account boils down to two things:

How much you value a mile What return you could have earned on those funds elsewhere

You’re better placed to comment on (2) than I am, because it really varies from person to person. For some, the alternative would be to put the money under the mattress. For others, it would be crypto stonking.

However, what we can do is calculate the number of miles offered by the UOB Lady’s Savings Account, depending on your MAB and card type. Then, based on your value of a mile, you can see what return the UOB Lady’s Savings Account implicitly offers, and compare it to the alternatives available.

✈️ Miles from UOB Lady’s Savings Account

(Annually)

MAB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Metal S$10K

(2 mpd)

24,000 36,000 48,000 S$50K

(4 mpd) 48,000 72,000 96,000 S$100K

(6 mpd) 72,000 108,000 144,000 Assumes full utilisation of bonus cap each month



To analyse this, I’ve created three different tables for the S$10,000, S$50,000 and S$100,000 scenarios.

If you can earn a greater return on your money than the rates in this table, then miles are the inferior choice

choice If you cannot earn a greater return on your money than the rates in this table, then miles are the superior choice

S$10,000 scenario

💰 Deposit: S$10,000 Mile Value Lady’s Solitaire Metal Metal 2 cents 4.8% 7.2% 9.6% 1.9 cents 4.6% 6.8% 9.1% 1.8 cents 4.3% 6.5% 8.6% 1.7 cents 4.1% 6.1% 8.2% 1.6 cents 3.8% 5.8% 7.7% 1.5 cents 3.6% 5.4% 7.2% 1.4 cents 3.4% 5.0% 6.7% 1.3 cents 3.1% 4.7% 6.2% 1.2 cents 2.9% 4.3% 5.8% 1.1 cents 2.6% 4.0% 5.3% 1 cent 2.4% 3.6% 4.8% Yellow = My personal value of a mile

For example, if you’re a UOB Lady’s Cardholder who values miles at 2 cents each, then miles are the superior choice unless you can earn a return of more than 4.8% p.a. on the S$10,000.

If you’re a UOB Lady’s Solitaire Cardholder who values a mile at 1.5 cents each, then miles are the superior choice unless you can earn a return of more than 5.4% p.a. on the S$10,000.

The same analysis is repeated below for the S$50,000 and S$100,000 scenarios.

S$50,000 scenario

💰 Deposit: S$50,000 Mile Value Lady’s Solitaire Metal Metal 2 cents 1.9% 2.9% 3.8% 1.9 cents 1.8% 2.7% 3.6% 1.8 cents 1.7% 2.6% 3.5% 1.7 cents 1.6% 2.4% 3.3% 1.6 cents 1.5% 2.3% 3.1% 1.5 cents 1.4% 2.2% 2.9% 1.4 cents 1.3% 2.0% 2.7% 1.3 cents 1.2% 1.9% 2.5% 1.2 cents 1.2% 1.7% 2.3% 1.1 cents 1.1% 1.6% 2.1% 1 cent 1.0% 1.4% 1.9% Yellow = My personal value of a mile

S$100,000 scenario

💰 Deposit: S$100,000 Mile Value Lady’s Solitaire Metal Metal 2 cents 1.4% 2.2% 2.9% 1.9 cents 1.4% 2.1% 2.7% 1.8 cents 1.3% 1.9% 2.6% 1.7 cents 1.2% 1.8% 2.4% 1.6 cents 1.2% 1.7% 2.3% 1.5 cents 1.1% 1.6% 2.2% 1.4 cents 1.0% 1.5% 2.0% 1.3 cents 0.9% 1.4% 1.9% 1.2 cents 0.9% 1.3% 1.7% 1.1 cents 0.8% 1.2% 1.6% 1 cent 0.7% 1.1% 1.4% Yellow = My personal value of a mile

Basically, the higher your value of a mile, the higher the alternate return needs to be for you to shift funds out of the Lady’s Savings Account.

Also, the alternate returns need to be higher for UOB Lady’s Solitaire and UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Cardholders, because they enjoy 1.5-2X the miles cap of regular UOB Lady’s Cardholders (to put it another way, the UOB Lady’s Savings Account makes more sense if you have one of these cards).

The S$10,000 sweet spot

If you study the three tables, you’ll notice that the value proposition of the Lady’s Savings Account progressively breaks down as we go from S$10,000 to S$50,000 and S$100,000.

For example, for a UOB Lady’s Solitaire Cardholder with a S$50,000 deposit and a 1.5 cents per mile valuation, the miles aren’t worth it if I can earn more than 2.2% p.a. on my money, which is roughly what the Singapore Savings Bond for August 2025 offered. It’s even worse for a S$100,000 deposit, where any alternative that earns above 1.1% p.a. (Lady’s Card) or 1.6% p.a. (Lady’s Solitaire) would be more attractive!

This problem stems from the fact that the earn rate does not increase at the same rate as the funds required. For example, the S$100,000 tier requires 10x the funds of S$10,000, but only offers 3x the earn rate.

That’s why my belief is that if you want to use the UOB Lady’s Savings Account, S$10,000 is the only reasonable figure.

Caveat: You must max out the bonus cap each month!

All of the above calculations assume that you max out your bonus cap each month, i.e. S$1,000 for the UOB Lady’s Card, S$1,500 for the UOB Lady’s Solitaire and S$2,000 for the Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card.

If you don’t, then the whole picture changes. Let’s go back to our S$10,000 deposit example, and suppose this time, the UOB Lady’s Solitaire Cardholder only spends an average of S$800 on her card per month.

💰 Deposit: S$10,000 Mile Value UOB Lady’s Solitaire

(@ S$2K spend) UOB Lady’s Solitaire

(@ S$800 spend) 2 cents 7.2% 3.8% 1.9 cents 6.8% 3.6% 1.8 cents 6.5% 3.5% 1.7 cents 6.1% 3.3% 1.6 cents 5.8% 3.1% 1.5 cents 5.4% 2.9% 1.4 cents 5.0% 2.7% 1.3 cents 4.7% 2.5% 1.2 cents 4.3% 2.3% 1.1 cents 4.0% 2.1% 1 cent 3.6% 1.9% Yellow = My personal value of a mile

In that case, the return to beat drops from 5.4% to 2.9% p.a., because the cardholder is leaving miles on the table. The opportunity cost is incurred on the full S$10,000, but she is only earning 53% (S$800/S$1,500) of the miles on offer.

So maxing out the bonus cap is key to getting the most out of the UOB Lady’s Savings Account, and this could be particularly tricky for UOB Lady’s Solitaire Cardholders, because following the August 2025 nerf, their S$1,500 monthly cap is further subdivided into S$750 per bonus category.

I’ve covered this problem in more detail, and suggested some possible workarounds in the post below.

Conclusion

Despite the nerf to the UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card, the UOB Lady’s Savings Account can still be worthwhile, provided you max out the monthly bonus cap (of course, the unspoken reason behind the nerf was to make the bonus cap harder to fully utilise!).

I’m personally going to continue parking S$10,000 inside, since I’d probably be putting that money in some low-return savings account otherwise. Everyone’s opportunity cost of funds will differ though, so be sure to calculate the value of the miles you get from the account, and compare it to what else those funds could be doing for you.

