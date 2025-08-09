Search
Kris+ NDP promo: Earn miles even when you pay with miles

On 9 and 10 August 2025, earn miles on the full amount of every Kris+ payment— even when you use miles to pay.

Kris+ has launched a new promotion for the duration of the National Day weekend (9 & 10 August 2025), which allows users to earn miles on the full transaction amount — even when paying partly or entirely with miles. 

It’s a rather interesting mechanic, and if you have miles that are “stuck” inside Kris+ (from referrals or sheer forgetfulness), you might as well use them here.

S$5 for new Kris+ Users
Get S$5 (in the form of 500 KrisPay miles) when you sign-up with code W644363 and make your first transaction

Earn miles on every Kris+ payment

Under normal circumstances, Kris+ miles are only awarded for the portion of a transaction paid by credit card. For example, if I were to make a S$100 transaction at a 1 mpd merchant and partially pay with 4,000 KrisPay miles, I would only receive 60 miles in total ([S$100 – S$40] x 1 mpd).

💰 S$100 transaction at 1 mpd merchant
(Normal Circumstances)
Payment Method Amount Paid Miles Earned
Credit Card S$60 60 miles
Instant
Miles 4,000 KrisPay miles
(S$40)		 0
Total S$100 60 miles

On 9 and 10 August 2025, however, Kris+ miles will be awarded on the full transaction amount, even the portion paid with miles. In the same scenario, I’d now earn 100 miles in total (S$100 x 1 mpd).

💰 S$100 transaction at 1 mpd merchant
(Promo Period)
Payment Method Amount Paid Miles Earned
Credit Card S$60 60 miles
Instant
Miles 4,000 KrisPay miles
(S$40)		 40 miles
Awarded 15 Aug 25
Total S$100 100 miles

Miles for the portion of the transaction paid via credit card will be awarded instantly, as usual. Miles earned from the portion paid with miles will be awarded on 15 August 2025.  These miles can be transferred to KrisFlyer within 21 days of accrual.

This promotion does not apply to the following Kris+ transactions:

  • Kris+ Deals (Chance to Win vouchers)
  • FairPrice Group e-vouchers
  • FairPrice Xtra
  • FairPrice Finest

“Chance to Win” vouchers are a special type of Kris+ Deal (it’s basically buying a lottery ticket for 250 KrisPay miles for a chance to win 20,000 miles). For the avoidance of doubt, regular Kris+ Deals — like paying S$60 for a S$70 dining voucher — are eligible for the promotion.

Is it worth paying with miles?

Since 1 July 2025, the “pay with miles” rate across Singapore Airlines, Scoot, KrisShop, Pelago and Kris+ has been standardised at 100 KrisFlyer miles = S$1, or 1 cent per mile. Therefore, a Kris+ merchant offering an X mpd earn rate is effectively offering an X% rebate (e.g. 3 mpd = 3% rebate).

If you were to pay for a transaction entirely with miles, the incremental rebate offered by this promotion is basically the earn rate. If you pay for a transaction partially with miles, the incremental rebate is the percentage paid with miles multiplied by regular rebate. 

The table below provides some illustrations.

Earn Rate Trxn. Extra Miles Extra Rebate
1 mpd S$100
(S$100 miles)		 100 miles 1%
1 mpd S$100
(S$40 miles, S$60 card)		 40 miles 0.4%
5 mpd S$250
(S$30 miles, S$220 card)		 150 miles 0.6%
5 mpd S$250
(S$190 miles, S$60 card)
 950 miles 3.8%
9 mpd S$500
(S$20 miles, S$230 card)		 180 miles 0.36%
9 mpd S$500
(S$400 miles, S$100 card)		 3,600 miles 7.2%

In short, if you already have miles inside Kris+, then by all means spend them during this promo. You’ll earn some extra value that would otherwise not be possible. If you think about it, it’s basically a way of moving “stuck” KrisPay miles into your KrisFlyer account.

However, if you don’t already have miles inside Kris+, I don’t think it’s a good idea to transfer fresh miles over just to take advantage of this promotion. You’ll still get a sub-par 1 cent per mile in value, way below what you could get from an award flight (though admittedly better than most other on-ground redemptions).

💰 KrisFlyer Miles Redemption Value
Redemption Option Value Per Mile
✈️ Award Flights with SIA or Partner Airlines 2+¢
🛍️ Cash + Miles, KrisShop, Pelago, Kris+
🚘 Book Hotels or Rental Cars on KrisFlyer vRooms 0.8¢
🏨 Shangri-La Circle Conversion 0.74¢
🏬 CapitaStar Conversion 0.70¢
🛒 yuu Rewards Club Conversion 0.66¢
🏨 Accor Live Limitless Conversion 0.64¢
🛒 LinkPoints Conversion 0.60¢
🏨 Marriott Bonvoy Conversion 0.50¢
Esso Smiles Conversion 0.47- 0.67¢

Earning miles via Kris+

Kris+ miles can be earned at more than 1,500 partner outlets across Singapore

Earning miles at Kris+ merchants is simple. All you need to do is: 

  1. Scan the merchant’s Kris+ QR code (which is now part of SGQR)
  2. Enter the amount to be paid, and press “Pay” to pay via Apple/Google Pay

Miles will be credited immediately upon completing the transaction, which makes Kris+ an excellent way of topping up a KrisFlyer balance.

Don’t forget to transfer any KrisPay miles earned to KrisFlyer within 21 days of the transaction, in their entirety. If you wait longer than 21 days, or spend any of the accrued miles, the balance will be stuck in Kris+. Miles in Kris+ expire after six months, and can only be spent at a rate of 100 miles = S$1.

A big “Transfer to KrisFlyer” button appears after every transaction. Alternatively, you can turn on the new auto-transfer feature, which will automatically deposit any miles earned from Kris+ into your KrisFlyer account.

What card should I use with Kris+?

In general, Kris+ retains the MCC of the underlying merchant (though there are some exceptions, most notably for travel agencies), so you can use whatever card you’d normally use for that particular merchant.

When in doubt, the following cards are the safest to use with Kris+, as they earn 3-4 mpd regardless of Kris+ merchant.

💳 Best Cards for Kris+ (All Categories)
Card Earn Rate Remarks
DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply		 4 mpd Max. S$1K per c. month
Citi Rewards + Amaze
Apply
 4 mpd A 1% admin fee applies if the payment is in SGD. Max. S$1K per s. month. No bonuses if you use the Citi Rewards Card alone
KrisFlyer UOB Card
Apply
 3 mpd No cap

However, there are also other cards you can use for dining or retail that will earn up to 4 mpd, such as the HSBC Revolution or UOB Lady’s Cards. Refer to the post below for more details. 

What’s the best card to use for Kris+?

Conclusion

On 9 and 10 August 2025, Kris+ users will be able to earn miles on the full amount of their transaction, even when they pay with miles. 

This is a nice opportunity to cash out any miles you may have stuck in the platform, and even if you plan to stay home today, you can always purchase a voucher and redeem it later on.

