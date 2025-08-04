Should you downgrade to the UOB Lady’s Card?

It’s funny how things change.

Not too long ago, it seemed like every UOB Lady’s Cardholder wanted to upgrade to the UOB Lady’s Solitaire. And why not? With double the monthly bonus cap and an extra bonus category to choose from, the Solitaire was basically better in every way. If not for its higher income requirement, I don’t think anyone would even bother getting the UOB Lady’s Card.

But fate has a sense of humour, and in a delicious twist of irony, it’s now UOB Lady’s Solitaire Cardholders who find themselves casting envious glances in the other direction.

What happened to the UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card?

Bonus Category #1 Bonus Category #2 Base Reward 1X UNI$ per S$5 (0.4 mpd) 1X UNI$ per S$5 (0.4 mpd) Bonus Reward 9X UNI$ per S$5 (3.6 mpd) 9X UNI$ per S$5 (3.6 mpd) Monthly Bonus Cap 1,350 UNI$ (S$750) 1,350 UNI$ (S$750)

On 1 August 2025, the following changes were made to the UOB Lady’s Solitaire:

The bonus cap was cut from S$2,000 to S$1,500 per calendar month

The bonus cap was further subdivided into S$750 per category

This was a double whammy. Not only did UOB reduce the overall bonus cap by 25%, it also removed the flexibility for cardholders to allocate the cap between the two bonus categories as they wished.

For example, a cardholder could previously spend S$1,300 on travel and S$700 on dining, or even the full S$2,000 on travel alone. Under the new system, there is a strict cap of S$750 per category per month, which effectively cuts the bonus cap by 63% for single-category spenders!

❓ What if I pick a single category? Choosing a single bonus category for your UOB Lady’s Solitaire instead of two won’t help, because in that case, your total monthly bonus cap will simply be S$750.

The nerf also created a rather odd situation: while the UOB Lady’s Solitaire has a higher overall bonus cap, the UOB Lady’s Card has a higher per category bonus cap. Therefore, it’s no longer clear if the Solitaire is still the superior choice, which brings us to the next question…

Should you downgrade to the UOB Lady’s Card?

Following the 1 August changes, here are the key differences between the UOB Lady’s Card and UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card.

UOB Lady’s Card UOB Lady’s Solitaire Min. Income S$30,000 p.a. S$120,000 p.a. Annual Fee S$196.20 S$414.20 Bonus Categories 1 2 Monthly Bonus Cap S$1,000 S$750 per category

(S$1,500 total)

Now, even though the annual fee of the UOB Lady’s Solitaire is more than double the UOB Lady’s Card, I don’t think this should factor into your decision at all. UOB takes a rather lax approach to annual fees on these two cards, and getting it waived has never been an issue in my experience (just watch out for UNI$ deductions).

What should be relevant are the bonus categories and monthly bonus cap, because the decision to downgrade boils down to one simple question:

Do you prefer to earn 4 mpd on a single bonus category of S$1,000, or two bonus categories of S$750 each?

In my opinion, downgrading is the right option in the following scenarios.

If you want to avoid the hassle of tracking two bonus categories

Obviously, if you were able to fully utilise the bonus cap every month, then it would be a no-brainer to stick with the Solitaire and earn 6,000 miles (S$1,500 @ 4 mpd) instead of 4,000 miles (S$1,000 @ 4 mpd) on the Lady’s Card.

But real life isn’t so simple. It’s much more complicated to juggle two bonus categories compared to just one.

Wait a minute, you say. Don’t you basically manage multiple bonus categories on a card like the HSBC Revolution or Maybank XL? Yes— but in those cases, the cap is shared among all bonus categories.

With the Maybank XL, for example, I can spend its S$1,000 monthly cap any way I please. I could charge S$400 on food delivery, S$500 on airfare, and S$100 on movie tickets. I could charge S$980 on fast food and S$20 on department stores. Whatever mix I decide, it’s up to me.

In other words, all I need to do is look at my total spend figure for the month to know whether I’m still within the limit.

With the UOB Lady’s Solitaire, keeping track of your spending is going to be a frustrating task. UOB does not keep a running tally of how much cap you have left for each bonus category, nor does it categorise your spending. The only way to know how much cap remains for each bonus category is to go line by line and tally up the spend— which transactions belong to category 1, which transactions belong to category 2?

💡 Workaround #1 A MileLion Community member has suggested a rather brilliant solution: applying for a supplementary card. To be clear: this does not increase your bonus cap. What it does is make it much easier to track your spending. For example, you could put all the spending for bonus category #1 on the principal card, and all the spending for bonus category #2 on the supplementary card. Since these cards are shown as separate accounts on internet banking, you can just look at the total spend on a card level and ensure it doesn’t exceed S$750 per calendar month.

💡 Workaround #2 Another way of keeping things simple, as suggested by a different MileLion Community member, is to make a single transaction each month that will max out one bonus category completely For example, you could pick Family as one of your two bonus categories, and buy S$750 of Cold Storage or NTUC FairPrice vouchers each month. Beyond that, all the actual card spending will be done on your second bonus category only. If that sounds like too much for groceries, you could also pick Fashion as one of your two bonus categories, and buy S$750 worth of HeyMax vouchers (which cover shopping, groceries, ride-hailing, dining, and more).

If you’re primarily a single-category spender

If you’ve been primarily using your UOB Lady’s Solitaire as a one-category card, then it would be better to have a S$1,000 bonus cap than S$750.

The classic example is Travel. Given that air tickets and hotel stays tend to be larger expense items, it would not be unusual to commit most (if not all) of a given month’s bonus cap to this category. In that sense, going from S$2,000 to S$1,000 is certainly better than going from S$1,000 to S$750, though it’s debatable if an extra S$250 per month will move the needle in any significant way.

Why not upgrade to the UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card?

There is no change to the UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card, which continues to earn 4 mpd on a choice of two bonus categories, capped at S$2,000 per calendar month. This cap can be divided between the two bonus categories in any proportion you wish (it’s how the UOB Lady’s Solitaire worked prior to 1 August 2025).

So instead of downgrading to the UOB Lady’s Card, why not upgrade to the UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card instead?

In one word: opportunity cost.

The UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card is a more premium, invite-only card with a non-waivable annual fee of S$589.99. You must spend at least S$45,000 in a 3-month period on the UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card for the possibility of receiving an invitation to upgrade.

Even if you did manage to get the card, you would “waste” S$40,500 (S$45,000 – 3 x S$1,500) of spending in the process. This earns just 0.4 mpd!

Downgrading logistics

Assuming you’ve decided to downgrade your UOB Lady’s Solitaire, here are a few things to know about the process.

Annual fee

I mentioned that you shouldn’t be paying annual fees for the UOB Lady’s Solitaire in the first place, but in the off chance you did— it’s non-refundable. You won’t get a pro-rated refund for downgrading, so don’t even ask.

GIRO

Downgrading your card is like applying for a new card, so you’ll need to set up a new GIRO arrangement for your UOB Lady’s Card. The arrangement from the UOB Lady’s Solitaire will not carry over.

Bonus categories

When downgrading from the UOB Lady’s Solitaire to the UOB Lady’s Card, you will need to manually re-select your bonus category once again. Contact UOB customer service to get this done. The new bonus category will go into effect as soon as it is chosen.

Bonus cap

When downgrading from the UOB Lady’s Solitaire to the UOB Lady’s Card, the revised bonus cap will only apply from the following calendar month.

For example, if I had Travel and Dining as the bonus categories on my Solitaire, and downgrade to the UOB Lady’s Card with Dining as my bonus category, my cap for Dining in the current calendar month will still be S$750.

Conclusion

With the cut to the UOB Lady’s Solitaire’s bonus cap, the plain Jane UOB Lady’s Card might now be the more attractive of the two.

While its bonus cap is 33% lower than the Solitaire, you won’t need to worry about tracking two separate spending caps. And if you’re a single-category spender, then earning 4 mpd on S$1,000 is better than 4 mpd on S$750.

Will you be downgrading your UOB Lady’s Solitaire?