Nerfed: UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card cuts monthly bonus cap to S$1,500

Of the two UOB Lady’s Cards in circulation (well, technically three), the prettier sister has always been the UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card.

Not only does it offer twice the bonus cap of the regular UOB Lady’s Card, it also allows cardholders to choose an additional bonus category to earn 4 mpd on. It’s in every way an upgrade, though it does come with an elevated S$120,000 income requirement (which may or may not be strictly enforced, depending on UOB’s mood).

Unfortunately, that’s set to change from August 2025, when UOB cuts the bonus cap to S$1,500 per month, and divides it equally between the two bonus categories— removing the flexibility cardholders previously had to allocate the cap however they wished.

UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card cuts monthly bonus cap to S$1,500

Till 31 July 2025

The UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card currently earns 10X UNI$ per S$5 (4 mpd) on a choice of two bonus categories, comprising:

Base reward: 1X UNI$ per S$5 (0.4 mpd)

1X UNI$ per S$5 (0.4 mpd) Bonus reward: 9X UNI$ per S$5 (3.6 mpd)

The bonus reward is capped at 3,600 UNI$ per calendar month, equivalent to S$2,000 of spending.

The cap can be split between the two bonus categories in whatever proportion you wish. For example, if I choose Dining and Travel, I could spend S$1,500 on the former and S$500 on the latter (or even S$2,000 on the former and nothing on the latter).

👍 Pre-Nerf Illustration: UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card

(with S$2K monthly bonus cap, no sub-caps) Dining Travel Spend S$1,500 S$500 Miles 6,000

(S$1,500 @ 4 mpd) 2,000

(S$500 @ 4 mpd)

From 1 August 2025

From 1 August 2025, the UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card will reduce its bonus cap by 25% to 2,700 UNI$ per calendar month, equivalent to S$1,500 of spending.

In addition to this, each bonus category will now have its own cap of 1,350 UNI$ per calendar month, equivalent to S$750 of spending.

For example, if I choose Dining and Travel, and spend S$1,000 on the former and S$500 on latter, I will earn a total of 5,100 miles.

👎 Post-Nerf Illustration: UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card

(with S$1.5K monthly bonus cap, and S$750 sub-cap) Dining Travel Spend S$1,000 S$500 Miles 3,100

(S$750 @ 4 mpd & S$250 @ 0.4 mpd) 2,000

(S$500 @ 4 mpd)



In other words, I can’t dip into the unused Travel category’s bonus cap to make up for the overspend in the Dining category. And no, before someone asks, even if you just pick one bonus category for your UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card (I don’t know if that’s even possible actually), the bonus cap will still be S$750 per category.

The upshot is that the maximum miles you can earn with the UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card (before crossing into 0.4 mpd territory) will be cut from 96,000 miles to 72,000 miles per year. That 24,000 miles is equivalent to a one-way Business Class ticket to Bangkok, so it’s not insignificant!

No changes to the UOB Lady’s Card or UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card

There are no changes to the UOB Lady’s Card, which will continue to earn 10X UNI$ per S$5 (4 mpd) on a single bonus category, comprising:

Base reward: 1X UNI$ per S$5 (0.4 mpd)

1X UNI$ per S$5 (0.4 mpd) Bonus reward: 9X UNI$ per S$5 (3.6 mpd)

The bonus reward is capped at 1,800 UNI$ per calendar month, equivalent to S$1,000 of spending.

The irony here is that the entry-level UOB Lady’s Card will now be better than the UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card, in the sense that you can earn 4 mpd on up to S$1,000 of spending in your preferred bonus category, instead of just S$750 with the Solitaire!

There is also no change to the UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card, which will continue to earn 10X UNI$ per S$5 (4 mpd) on two bonus categories, comprising:

Base reward: 1X UNI$ per S$5 (0.4 mpd)

1X UNI$ per S$5 (0.4 mpd) Bonus reward: 9X UNI$ per S$5 (3.6 mpd)

The bonus reward is capped at 3,600 UNI$ per calendar month, equivalent to S$2,000 of spending. This is basically what the UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card is today.

However, do keep in mind that the Metal Card is a more premium, invite-only card with a higher annual fee of S$589.99. You must spend at least S$45,000 in a 3-month period on the UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card for an invitation to upgrade, and even then it’s not guaranteed. Given the bonus caps, there’s no reason why anyone should be spending that much on a UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card to begin with!

In addition to the higher bonus cap, cardholders enjoy benefits such as one complimentary airport transfer and six lounge visits per year, as well as World Elite Mastercard perks.

Changes to the UOB Lady’s Savings Account

The changes to the UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card will also impact the UOB Lady’s Savings Account.

To recap: UOB Lady’s Cardholders can earn a bonus 2-6 mpd from their card spend if they have a UOB Lady’s Savings Account, as summarised in the table below.

Monthly Average Balance UNI$ from Lady’s Savings Account UNI$ from Lady’s or Lady’s Solitaire Card Total <S$10K N/A 10X UNI$

(4 mpd) 10X UNI$

(4 mpd) S$10,000 to S$49,999 5X UNI$

(2 mpd) 15X UNI$

(6 mpd) S$50,000 to S$99,999 10X UNI$

(4 mpd) 20X UNI$

(8 mpd) S$100K and more 15X UNI$

(6 mpd) 25X UNI$

(10 mpd)

From 1 August 2025, the maximum bonus UNI$ you can earn from the Lady’s Savings Account will be capped at:

UOB Lady’s Card: S$1,000 per calendar month (no change)

S$1,000 per calendar month (no change) UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card: S$1,500 per calendar month (down from S$2,000)

S$1,500 per calendar month (down from S$2,000) UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card: S$2,000 per calendar month (no change)

Do note that for the UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card, the S$1,500 cap is split into the same S$750 per category.

Therefore, the maximum miles you can earn from the Lady’s Savings Account will be reduced from 48,000-144,000 miles to 36,000-108,000 miles per year, depending on how much you deposit.

This will also affect your calculations as to whether it’s worthwhile to continue parking funds in this account (which earns just 0.05% p.a. interest), but I’ll cover this in a separate post.

What bonus categories can you choose from?

UOB Lady’s Cardholders can continue to choose from seven bonus categories, with no changes to the definitions or inclusions under each category.

Category MCCs Description (1) Beauty & Wellness 5912, 5977, 7230, 7231, 7298, 7297 Discount, Mass and Drug Stores, Cosmetics Stores, Barber and Beauty Shops, Health and Beauty Spa, Massage Parlours (2) Dining 5811, 5812, 5814, 5499 Caterers, Eating places and Restaurants, Fast food restaurants and food deliveries (3) Entertainment 5813, 7832, 7922 Bars, Taverns, Lounges and Nightclubs, Motion Picture Theatres, Theatrical Producers and Ticket Agencies (4) Family 5411, 5641 Grocery stores, Children and Infants wear store (5) Fashion 5311, 5611, 5621, 5631, 5651, 5655, 5661, 5691, 5699, 5948 Department Stores, Men’s and Boy’s Clothing and Accessories Store, Women’s Ready-to-wear Stores, Women’s Access and Specialty, Family Clothing Stores, Sports and Riding Apparel Stores, Shoes Stores, Men’s and Women’s Clothing Stores, Miscellaneous Apparel and Accessories Shops, Luggage and Leather Stores (6) Transport 4111, 4121, 4789, 5541, 5542 Local Commuter Transport, Taxi, Cabs, Limousines and Travel Service, Service Stations and Automatic Gas Dispensers (7) Travel See here Airlines, Hotels, Cruise Liners, Duty-free Stores, Online and Regular Travel Agencies Both local and foreign currency transactions are eligible for bonuses, whether online or offline

In terms of the selection mechanics:

The first time you choose your bonus categories, they are effective immediately

Bonus categories can be re-selected every calendar quarter, up till 2359 hours (SGT) the day before the first calendar date of the following calendar quarter

The bank will take the most recent entry submitted as the bonus category for the following quarter. For example, if you submit ‘Fashion’ on 15 April, then submit ‘Dining’ on 21 June, your bonus category for 1 July to 30 September will be ‘Dining’

If you do not manually re-select your bonus categories, the choices from the previous quarter will be automatically carried over

If you upgraded from the Lady’s Card to the Lady’s Solitaire Card, your additional bonus category will only be effective from the following calendar quarter

Refer to the article below for more details.

Nerf coming to DBS Woman’s World Card too!

In case you were planning to flee back to the bosom of the DBS Woman’s World Card, a gentle reminder that it too will be on the receiving end of a nerf come 1 August 2025, when its monthly bonus cap is cut from S$1,500 to S$1,000 per month.

Not a great day to be a miles chaser, that’s for sure…

Conclusion

From 1 August 2025, the UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card will cut its monthly bonus cap by 25% to S$1,500, and further subdivide that into a strict S$750 cap per category. This will also impact the miles that can be earned from the UOB Lady’s Savings Account, and may require a rethink as to how you deploy your capital.

It’s painful to think that at the start of 2024, the bonus cap was a hefty S$3,000 (!) per month, but reductions in bonus caps are more or less the way the wind is blowing right now.