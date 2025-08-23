Search
What’s the best card to use with Amaze?

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
44

With the launch of the Maybank XL Rewards Card, there are now three 4 mpd options to pair with Amaze— plus many other general spending cards. Which ones make the most sense?

While Amaze has been taking hit after hit lately— a 1% fee on all SGD transactions, the gutting of its InstaPoints programme, and banks slamming the door on rewards — you shouldn’t write it off just yet. 

If you’re travelling overseas and looking to earn credit card miles, then Amaze still offers a more cost-effective option than most banks, and with the recent launch of the Maybank XL Rewards Card, there’s a brand new 4 mpd option to pair with it. 

In this post, we’ll look at the best cards to pair with Amaze, and compare them to alternative options to see which provides the best value.

Apply here
Review
Use code MILELION for 3,000 bonus InstaPoints
💳 tl;dr: Amaze Card
  • Overseas transactions are converted into SGD (no FCY transaction fees, but subject to FX spread) and charged to the underlying credit/debit card
  • Transaction MCC remains the same, offline transactions charged to Amaze become online transactions for the underlying credit/debit card
  • Earn 0.5 InstaPoints per S$1 on FCY transactions of at least S$10 (except exclusion categories) charged to a wallet-linked Amaze
  • Redeem InstaPoints for KrisFlyer miles in blocks of 1,200 InstaPoints= 400 miles
💳 What’s the Best Card for…
❓ Overall Guide
✈️ Air Tickets
 🌎 Amaze  🛍️ Atome
💰 CardUp 🚗 Car Rental 💗 Charity
🍽️ Dining 🏫 Education ⚡ EV Charging
🥡 Food Delivery 🏨 Hotels ☂️ Insurance
📱 Kris+ ⚕️ Medical 🏖️ Overseas
💊 Pharmacies Petrol 🚍 Public Transport
🛒 Supermarkets 🚰 Utilities 💒 Weddings

What card should I pair with Amaze?

First, a brief reminder of the ground rules regarding Amaze:

  • Amaze transactions code as online
  • Amaze transactions will be billed in SGD
  • Amaze transactions retain the original MCC of the underlying merchant
  • Amaze transaction descriptions are changed to AMAZE*merchant name
  • Amaze can be paired with Mastercard cards only
  • DBS, POSB and UOB cards no longer award points for Amaze transactions
  • Citi excludes certain Amaze transactions related to AXS and transit (i.e. bus/MRT/EZ-Link), but otherwise awards points

The spread that Amaze charges (compared to the Mastercard rate) is usually ~2%, though I should emphasise there can be situations where you’ll pay more than this. It depends on what currency you’re charging, and whether there’s any volatility at the time. Some have noted that Amaze is quick to adjust rates upwards when there is a negative movement, but slower to adjust them downwards when there is a favourable movement.

In my recent experience (with USD-denominated transactions), the spread over Mastercard has been 2.1% at most. YMMV.

There are three main cards that I’d recommend for pairing with Amaze.

💳 Recommended Amaze Pairings
Card Earn Rate Remarks
Citi Rewards Card
Apply		 4 mpd1 Max S$1K per s. month
Maybank XL Rewards
Apply
 4 mpd2 Min. S$500, max S$1K per c. month
OCBC Rewards Card
Apply
 4 mpd3 Max S$1.1K per c. month
1. All online transactions except travel (airlines, hotels, rental cars, tour agency, cruises etc.)  and in-app mobile wallet (T&Cs)
2. Dining, entertainment, shopping, travel (T&Cs)
3. Clothes, bags, shoes and shopping (T&Cs)

#1: Citi Rewards Card

Citi Rewards Card
Apply
Earn Rate 4 mpd
Eligible Transactions All online transactions except Travel and in-app mobile wallet (though pairing with Amaze circumvents the latter restriction)
Min. spend None
Capped at S$1,000 per statement month

The Citi Rewards Card earns 4 mpd on all online transactions, capped at S$1,000 per statement month. And since Amaze converts all transactions into online spending, pairing the two is a simple way of earning 4 mpd almost everywhere. 

The only exclusion (aside from general exclusion categories like insurance and donations) are travel-related transactions, which Citi defines as the following:

❌ Travel-Related Blacklist
MCC Description
MCC 3000 to 3350 MCC 4511 Airlines
MCC 3351 to 3500 MCC 7512 Car Rental Agencies
MCC 3501 to 3999 MCC 7011 Lodging- Hotels Motels, Resorts
MCC 4111 MCC 4112* MCC 4789* Passenger Transport and Railways
MCC 4411 Cruise Lines
MCC 4722 MCC 4723* Travel Agencies and Tour Operators
MCC 5962 Direct Marketing- Travel Related Arrangement Services
MCC 7012 Timeshares

In other words, don’t use your Amaze x Citi Rewards to pay for:

  • Flight tickets
  • Hotel stays
  • Tour agencies or activities providers
  • Train tickets
  • Rental cars
  • Cruises

Fortunately, there’s still many other categories where you could slot this in, like dining, groceries, shopping and transport (e.g. taxis and ride-hailing).

Another use case for pairing Amaze with Citi Rewards is to circumvent Citi’s restriction on in-app mobile wallet payments. As a reminder, if you add the Citi Rewards Card to Apple or Google Pay, and use Apple or Google Pay to make an in-app transaction with an app like Deliveroo or Kris+, you will only earn 0.4 mpd instead of 4 mpd.

You can solve this problem by:

  1. Pairing the Citi Rewards Card with Amaze
  2. Adding Amaze to Google Pay
  3. Paying in-app with Google Pay using Amaze

There’s really no need to do this with Deliveroo, since the app accepts naked cards, but Kris+ requires you to pay with Apple or Google Pay.

However, it’s important to highlight that Amaze now imposes a 1% fee for all SGD-denominated transactions, with a minimum fee of S$0.50. This doesn’t completely rule out using it for local spend, but you’ll need to do the sums and see if it’s worth it. I’ve covered this more in the post below.

Should you still pair the Amaze Card with Citi Rewards?

#2: Maybank XL Rewards Card

Maybank XL Rewards Card
Apply
Earn Rate 4 mpd
Eligible Transactions Dining, entertainment, shopping, travel
Min. spend S$500 per calendar month
Capped at S$1,000 per calendar month

The Maybank XL Card earns 4 mpd on all FCY spend, as well as SGD spend on dining, shopping, travel and entertainment. This requires a minimum spend of S$500 per calendar month, and is capped at S$1,000 per calendar month.

Category MCCs Description
🍽️ Dine
 5811 Caterers
5812 Restaurants
5814 Fast Food
5462 Bakeries
🛍️ Shop
 5262 Marketplaces
5310 Discount Stores
5311 Department Stores
5331 Variety Stores
5399 Misc. General Merchandise
5621 Women’s Ready to Wear
5631 Women’s Accessory and Specialty
5651 Family Clothing
5655 Sports and Riding Apparel
5661 Shoe Stores
5691 Men’s and Women’s Clothing Stores
5699 Misc. Accessory and Apparel
5941 Sporting Goods Stores
✈️ Travel 3000 – 3299, 3300 – 3308, 4511  Airlines
4722 Travel Agencies
7011 Hotels and Lodging
📽️ Entertainment 4899 Cable, Satellite, Pay Television and Radio
5813 Bars, Cocktail Lounges, Nightclubs
5815 Digital Goods: Books, Movies, Music
7832 Theatres
7993 Video Amusement Game Supplies
7994 Video Game Arcades

Since it already earns 4 mpd on FCY transactions, and Amaze converts all spending into SGD, we need to be a bit careful here. 

There are four scenarios to consider, based on currency (SGD or FCY), and whether the transaction falls under a bonus category (dining, shopping, travel, entertainment).

  In SGD In FCY
Whitelisted categories XL Rewards
(4 mpd)		 Amaze + XL Rewards
(4 mpd + 2% fee)
All other spend Use a different card XL Rewards
(4 mpd + 3.25% fee)

SGD spending, non-whitelisted category

Don’t use Amaze, or the XL Rewards Card for that matter. You’d earn only 0.4 mpd either way, but Amaze would make it even worse with its 1% admin fee for SGD transactions.

SGD spending, whitelisted category

Don’t use Amaze. Using a naked XL Rewards Card would be sufficient to earn 4 mpd, and again, we don’t want to incur the 1% admin fee for SGD transactions if we don’t have to.

FCY spending, whitelisted category

Use Amaze + XL Rewards to reduce the FCY fee to ~2%, while still earning 4 mpd.

FCY spending, non-whitelisted category

Use a naked XL Rewards Card to earn 4 mpd, with a 3.25% FCY fee.

If you brought Amaze into the picture, you’d earn 0.4 mpd with a ~2% FCY fee, because the transaction effectively becomes SGD spending in a non-whitelisted category.

#3: OCBC Rewards Card

OCBC Rewards Card
Apply
Earn Rate 4 mpd
Eligible Transactions Clothes, bags, shoes and other shopping
Min. spend none
Capped at S$1,110 per c. month
If you have the legacy OCBC Titanium Rewards Blue and Pink cards, each of them has their own 4 mpd cap

The OCBC Rewards Card earns 4 mpd on the first S$1,110 per calendar month spent on shopping, which is defined as the following MCCs. 

🛍️ Shopping Transactions
MCC Examples
(non-exhaustive)
MCC 5309
Duty-Free Shops		 Lotte Duty Free, King Power Duty Free, The Shilla Duty Free
MCC 5311 
Departmental Stores
 Takashimaya, TANGS, Isetan, OG, Metro, BHG, Marks & Spencer
MCC 5611 
Men’s and Boys’ Clothing and Accessories Stores
 Benjamin Barker, Timberland, Edit Suits, Berluti
MCC 5621 
Women’s Ready to Wear Stores
 Zara, H&M, Mothercare
MCC 5631
Women’s Accessory and Speciality Stores
 Tory Burch, Love Bonito, Pandora
MCC 5641
Children’s and Infants’ Wear Stores		 Kiddy Palace, Mummys Market, Pupsik, Motherswork
MCC 5651
Family Clothing Stores		 Uniqlo, ASOS, Club 21, Burberry, Yoox
MCC 5655
Sports and Riding Apparel		 Nike, Lululemon, Adidas
MCC 5661
Shoe Stores
 Skechers, Charles & Keith, Bata, Foot Locker, Pazzion
MCC 5691
Men’s and Women’s Clothing Stores		 Ezbuy, Zalora, Fartech
MCC 5699
Miscellaneous Apparel and Accessory Shops		 Cotton On, Reebonz
MCC 5941
Sporting Goods Stores 		 Decathlon, Fila, New Balance
MCC 5948
Luggage or Leather Goods Stores		 Louis Vuitton, Coach, Rimowa

Unfortunately, this is nowhere as broad as the Citi Rewards Card’s scope, so the main scenario for pairing Amaze would be for overseas shopping at factory outlets, department stores and duty-free outlets.

OCBC also has a specific list of bonus merchants like Alibaba, AliExpress, Amazon and Taobao, but pairing Amaze would not work in this case because bonuses are awarded based on transaction descriptions, as opposed to MCCs. Amaze modifies the transaction description (to Amaze*Merchant Name), so bonus miles will not be awarded.

What about general spending cards?

In addition to these three cards, it is possible to pair general spending Mastercards with Amaze.

There is a trade-off involved, however. Even though Amaze will have a lower FCY fee than the bank (~2% vs 3.25%), it also converts transactions into SGD. Therefore, you’ll be earning at the local general spending rate instead.

The workings are summarised in the table below, where Earn Rate and Cost Per Mile are shown for the different options.

Card With Amaze
(~2% FCY fee)		 Without Amaze
(3.25% FCY fee)^
BOC Elite Miles Card
Apply
 1.4 mpd
1.43¢		 2.8 mpd
1.07¢
Citi PremierMiles Card
Apply
 1.2 mpd
1.67¢
 2.2 mpd
1.47¢
Citi Prestige Card
Apply
 1.3 mpd
1.54¢

 2 mpd
1.63¢
Citi ULTIMA Card
Apply
 1.6 mpd
1.25¢

 2 mpd
1.63¢
HSBC Premier Mastercard
Apply
 1.68 mpd
1.19¢
 2.76 mpd
1.18¢
HSBC TravelOne Card
Apply
 1.2 mpd
1.67¢
 2.4 mpd
1.35¢
Maybank World MC
Apply		 0.4 mpd

 3.2 mpd*
1.01¢
OCBC 90°N Mastercard
Apply
 1.3 mpd
1.54¢

 2.1 mpd
1.55¢
StanChart Beyond Card
(Regular)
Apply
 1.5 mpd
1.33¢

 3 mpd
1.17¢
StanChart Beyond Card
(Priority Banking)
Apply		 2 mpd

 3.5 mpd
StanChart Beyond Card
(Priority Private)
Apply
 2 mpd

 4 mpd
0.88¢
*With a min. spend of S$4,000 per c. month. 2.8 mpd with min. spend of S$800 per c. month
^3% FCY fee for BOC Elite Miles Card, 3.5% FCY fee for StanChart

Based on the figures, there are only two general spending cards which are worth pairing with Amaze: Citi ULTIMA and Citi Prestige (it’s marginal for the OCBC 90°N Card and StanChart Beyond Priority Banking Card).

This is owing to their relatively poor FCY earn rates, and the general rule — unsurprisingly — is that the better your card’s native FCY earn rate, the more likely you should use it naked instead of with Amaze.

Mind you, it’s better to pair the Citi ULTIMA/Prestige with Amaze than to use it naked for FCY spending, but it’s even better to just use another card like BOC Elite Miles (1.07 cpm) or StanChart Beyond Card (<1.08 cpm) in the first place.

What about non-Amaze compatible cards?

While some cards are incompatible with Amaze, either because they’re Visas, or because the issuer excludes Amaze, they can still offer a lower cost per mile.

Card Earn Rate
CPM^		 Remarks
DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply		 4 mpd
0.81¢
 Online only. Cap S$1K per c. month
HSBC Revolution
Apply		 4 mpd
0.81¢
 Cap S$1.5K per c. month on selected MCCs*
UOB Lady’s Card
Apply
 4 mpd
0.81¢
 Cap S$1K per c. month on selected bonus category
UOB Lady’s Solitaire
Apply
 4 mpd
0.81¢
 Cap S$750 per c. month on selected bonus categories
UOB Preferred Platinum Visa
Apply		 4 mpd
0.81¢
 Mobile contactless only. Cap S$1.1K per c. month
UOB Visa Signature 
Apply		 4 mpd
0.81¢
 Min. S$1K, max X$1.2K per s. month
Maybank Horizon Visa
Apply
 2.8 mpd
1.16¢
 Min. S$800 per c. month
*Until 31 October 2025, after which the bonus cap reverts to S$1,000 per c. month, and bonuses for offline spending removed

The catch here is that minimum spends and caps apply to some of the cards above, and bonuses may only apply to certain categories of spend.

Conclusion

As things stand, there are only really three cards worth pairing with Amaze: Citi Rewards, Maybank XL and OCBC Rewards. 

The Citi Rewards Card is the best by far, though you’ll have to be careful to avoid airline, hotel or other travel-related transactions. The Maybank XL can help cover dining, shopping, travel and entertainment, and the OCBC Rewards can cover selected shopping and duty-free. 

If you’re already hit the caps on these three cards, I’d be more inclined to use naked cards instead, like the UOB Visa Signature or Maybank World Mastercard, rather than pair Amaze with a general spending card.

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Previous article
Qatar Airways offering up to 60% bonus on Avios purchases

xiaoboy

Any idea what is current spread FCY ? Seems to be getting less competitive in recent times

Reply
eric tan

The UOB Krisflyer card cannot be linked to Amaze.

Reply
Daniel

I managed to link mine

Reply
Elizabeth

The terms and conditions of the travel category for uob lady’s card seems to suggest only that very few airlines listed on top of via uob travel portal. Surprising that list didn’t even include Singapore airlines.
Last saw today April 17.

Reply
John Tan

Hi there anybody else facing issues with Amaze paired with OCBC titanium? Over the last 3 weeks my transactions have been blocked. Amaze has confirmed its at OCBC end. OCBC CRM says its the vendor itself.

Reply
Man

Hi all，
anyone can help to explain further? I still don’t see the benefit of pairing amaze card to OCBC titanium, it also gain the same 4mpd and also is limited to the same list of MCC and worst still pairing to amaze card those selected merchant with transaction description will not earn 4mpd….so what is the benefits of amaze pairing to OCBC titanium card?? Can help to explain?
Thanks

Reply
Aaron Wong

4 mpd with lower FCY fees than using TR directly.

Reply
Alvin

Paired Amazed with Citi rewards. Paid my PUB bill but wasnt given the 10x reward. Do i still have to abide by citibank MCC classification?

Reply
lelel

if i linked amaze card with citirewards & use for general spendings by paywave in restaurant/supermarket does it still gives me 4mpd?

Reply
Ashleigh

With the current offer from Citi offering 3.25% cash rebate on FCY spending, if I want to purchase an item from a luxury boutique overseas (>S$1K), which is the better option: OCBC TR + Amaze or Citi Rewards alone?

Also, if going with the former, is there a risk of the transaction not being recognized and thence no bonus points?

Last edited 2 years ago by Ashleigh
Reply
John Doe

Is there a benefit to link a Citi Premiermiles card to Amaze? I get 2 mpd for foreign currency spend but I’ll get 1.2 mpd with Amaze so the math doesn’t really check out.

$1000 spot foreign currency spend at 3.25% FCY = 1032.5 SGD = 2064 miles
$1000 spot foreign currency spend at 1.3% FCY (1.8% – rebate of 0.5%) = 1013 SGD = 1215 miles

Reply
Aaron Wong

your math is fine, but you’re missing the last step:

difference in miles= 2064-1215= 849
difference in fees= 1032.5-1013= $19.5
cost per mile= 19.50/849= 2.3 cents each

most people would argue that’s way too much to pay per mile

Reply
mary

Hi, can I pair my Amaze card with my HSBC Revolution card? It is 4 miles per dollar for contactless and online transactions….

Reply
ninja

cannot because it is visa

Reply
MM 2

Just made a large US Amazon marketplace transaction via Amaze, and later on I saw the category was Education. Anyone knows why of all categories it’ll be under Education? Now I’m panicking!

Reply
skylar

Does anyone know if paying for non-SGD SIA transactions using the UOB Krisflyer card counts for 3mpd as well as the min spend required to unlock the bonus 1.8mpd for the year’s spend?

Last edited 1 year ago by skylar
Reply
Max3

if you can’t change your UOB Lady card category into travel, what card will you pair with your amaze card for any travel related oeverseas expenss?

Reply
Yan

For online travel transactions in SGD, would it still be ok to use Instarem paired with UOB lady / solitaire versus the UOB lady / solitaire direct? I assume going through Instarem we would earn some Instarem points as a bonus while earning the 6 miles per dollar still?

thanks!

Reply
limpeh

Read the article – no uob.

Reply
Bella

If I pair the UOB Lady Card (with selected category as Dining) with the Amaze Card, will I still earn Bonus Uni$? Since it’s marked as a ‘local transaction’ and with MCC dining.

Reply
Esther Tan

Is it correct never to use Amaze with UOB PRVI Miles Mastercard for overseas spending because the cost per mile without Amaze is lower, if you include the forex charge when using Amaze in the computation?

Amaze forex charges have gone up since this article was first written.

Reply
Brian

Why do i need to pair amaze card with UOB lady’s card when I can just use the card directly? Is it for overseas spend?

Reply
Dennis C

Does Amaze + general spend card still have a worthwhile cpm?

Reply
CCW

I’ve just had a Courtyard Marriott hotel stay code as “Housing” instead of “Travel” when I paid with my Amazed paired with UOB Lady’s Card. Does that mean I’m not going to be eligible for my bonus points??!!!

Reply
Dennis C

Waiting for the updated article after the Amaze nerf today.

Reply
Landa

My understanding is that MCC of Taobao (mobile app purchase) is 5311 Department stores. Is this correct and in this case, does that mean I could still be able to pair Amaze with OCBC Rewards Card on Taobao app purchase to enjoy both lower FCY conversion fees and 6mpd promotion this quarter right?

Reply
jo e

Hi, can amaze actually unlock the online spending for citi smrt card if i purchase appliances overseas?

Reply
L T

If you’re thinking of pairing the Citi SMRT card, the Amaze card can’t be used with Visa cards, unfortunately.

Reply
Nate

If I am pairing the Amaze with Citi Rewards, does insurance spend counted as part of the $1k spending for 4mpd?

Reply
John

No.
all the special category are excluded as per all other cards. insurance, donation, heathcare,edu

Reply
Steve

Once Citi go down the route of DBS and UOB (which is surely just a matter of time), this card will be DEAD. There will be no competitive advantage left. Will it also usher in the demise of Instarem? Really can’t see how they will survive.

Reply
YMMV

Can still use it to check MCCs. It’s the gold standard for that!

Reply
John

101% agree
As we speak, im already applying and receiving some of my other options (if and when Citi nerfs Amaze)
ofcourse if citi does do that, it also means a huge dropoff in user base

Last edited 10 months ago by John
Reply
Tony

The issue with me using Amaze card is that the amount of added fee on top of the MC Forex Rate is not iron clad. Floor rate is like 2 percent but I have experienced more than that. This concern makes me use the Trustbank Cashback Card as it does not charge me 3.25% plus 1 percent rebate making it 4.25%. As I travel a lot, I generally do not have issue hitting the 2K per month tier for each quarter so I generally max out on the 250 dollar additional travel rebates. Not a huge plus but really there… Read more »

Last edited 10 months ago by Tony
Reply
DeeTee

Why not with MBB FnF and Citi CashBack?

Reply
MileTiger

Cos you are in Milelion?

And not CashbackLion?

Reply
Anonymous

Hello can you elaborate on this?
bonuses are awarded based on transaction descriptions, as opposed to MCCs. Amaze modifies the transaction description, so bonuses will not be awarded.
Does that mean I can’t pair amaze with OCBC rewards to purchase from shopee?

Reply
TJ allie

Hi! Just to check, should we pair amaze card with UOB visa signature, or just use tap with phone to pay?

Likewise for UOB PP and UOB Lady’s card as well. Thanks!

Reply
labodoh

goodness me.

already 3 years into this and still questions like this.

Stick the card on your forehead and tap your head at the payment machine. That works for 98mpd.

Reply
Justin Ong

How do you calculate 1.63¢ for Citi Prestige card without Amaze?
Appreciate if someone can show the calculations behind.

Reply
A.T

Instarem just had a incident where users logged in and see the profile of other users. And multiple users were in the same technical chat (which should be a 1on1 chat). Seems like a data breach / serious technical issue / hack. Do look into it.

Reply

