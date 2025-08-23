What’s the best card to use with Amaze?

While Amaze has been taking hit after hit lately— a 1% fee on all SGD transactions, the gutting of its InstaPoints programme, and banks slamming the door on rewards — you shouldn’t write it off just yet.

If you’re travelling overseas and looking to earn credit card miles, then Amaze still offers a more cost-effective option than most banks, and with the recent launch of the Maybank XL Rewards Card, there’s a brand new 4 mpd option to pair with it.

In this post, we’ll look at the best cards to pair with Amaze, and compare them to alternative options to see which provides the best value.

What card should I pair with Amaze?

First, a brief reminder of the ground rules regarding Amaze:

Amaze transactions code as online

Amaze transactions will be billed in SGD

Amaze transactions retain the original MCC of the underlying merchant

to AMAZE*merchant name Amaze can be paired with Mastercard cards only

DBS, POSB and UOB cards no longer award points for Amaze transactions

Citi excludes certain Amaze transactions related to AXS and transit (i.e. bus/MRT/EZ-Link), but otherwise awards points

The spread that Amaze charges (compared to the Mastercard rate) is usually ~2%, though I should emphasise there can be situations where you’ll pay more than this. It depends on what currency you’re charging, and whether there’s any volatility at the time. Some have noted that Amaze is quick to adjust rates upwards when there is a negative movement, but slower to adjust them downwards when there is a favourable movement.

In my recent experience (with USD-denominated transactions), the spread over Mastercard has been 2.1% at most. YMMV.

There are three main cards that I’d recommend for pairing with Amaze.

#1: Citi Rewards Card

Citi Rewards Card Apply Earn Rate 4 mpd Eligible Transactions All online transactions except Travel and in-app mobile wallet (though pairing with Amaze circumvents the latter restriction) Min. spend None Capped at S$1,000 per statement month

The Citi Rewards Card earns 4 mpd on all online transactions, capped at S$1,000 per statement month. And since Amaze converts all transactions into online spending, pairing the two is a simple way of earning 4 mpd almost everywhere.

The only exclusion (aside from general exclusion categories like insurance and donations) are travel-related transactions, which Citi defines as the following:

❌ Travel-Related Blacklist MCC Description MCC 3000 to 3350 MCC 4511 Airlines MCC 3351 to 3500 MCC 7512 Car Rental Agencies MCC 3501 to 3999 MCC 7011 Lodging- Hotels Motels, Resorts MCC 4111 MCC 4112* MCC 4789* Passenger Transport and Railways MCC 4411 Cruise Lines MCC 4722 MCC 4723* Travel Agencies and Tour Operators MCC 5962 Direct Marketing- Travel Related Arrangement Services MCC 7012 Timeshares

In other words, don’t use your Amaze x Citi Rewards to pay for:

Flight tickets

Hotel stays

Tour agencies or activities providers

Train tickets

Rental cars

Cruises

Fortunately, there’s still many other categories where you could slot this in, like dining, groceries, shopping and transport (e.g. taxis and ride-hailing).

Another use case for pairing Amaze with Citi Rewards is to circumvent Citi’s restriction on in-app mobile wallet payments. As a reminder, if you add the Citi Rewards Card to Apple or Google Pay, and use Apple or Google Pay to make an in-app transaction with an app like Deliveroo or Kris+, you will only earn 0.4 mpd instead of 4 mpd.

You can solve this problem by:

Pairing the Citi Rewards Card with Amaze Adding Amaze to Google Pay Paying in-app with Google Pay using Amaze

There’s really no need to do this with Deliveroo, since the app accepts naked cards, but Kris+ requires you to pay with Apple or Google Pay.

However, it’s important to highlight that Amaze now imposes a 1% fee for all SGD-denominated transactions, with a minimum fee of S$0.50. This doesn’t completely rule out using it for local spend, but you’ll need to do the sums and see if it’s worth it. I’ve covered this more in the post below.

#2: Maybank XL Rewards Card

Maybank XL Rewards Card Apply Earn Rate 4 mpd Eligible Transactions Dining, entertainment, shopping, travel Min. spend S$500 per calendar month Capped at S$1,000 per calendar month

The Maybank XL Card earns 4 mpd on all FCY spend, as well as SGD spend on dining, shopping, travel and entertainment. This requires a minimum spend of S$500 per calendar month, and is capped at S$1,000 per calendar month.

Category MCCs Description 🍽️ Dine

5811 Caterers 5812 Restaurants 5814 Fast Food 5462 Bakeries 🛍️ Shop

5262 Marketplaces 5310 Discount Stores 5311 Department Stores 5331 Variety Stores 5399 Misc. General Merchandise 5621 Women’s Ready to Wear 5631 Women’s Accessory and Specialty 5651 Family Clothing 5655 Sports and Riding Apparel 5661 Shoe Stores 5691 Men’s and Women’s Clothing Stores 5699 Misc. Accessory and Apparel 5941 Sporting Goods Stores ✈️ Travel 3000 – 3299, 3300 – 3308, 4511 Airlines 4722 Travel Agencies 7011 Hotels and Lodging 📽️ Entertainment 4899 Cable, Satellite, Pay Television and Radio 5813 Bars, Cocktail Lounges, Nightclubs 5815 Digital Goods: Books, Movies, Music 7832 Theatres 7993 Video Amusement Game Supplies 7994 Video Game Arcades

Since it already earns 4 mpd on FCY transactions, and Amaze converts all spending into SGD, we need to be a bit careful here.

There are four scenarios to consider, based on currency (SGD or FCY), and whether the transaction falls under a bonus category (dining, shopping, travel, entertainment).

In SGD In FCY Whitelisted categories XL Rewards

(4 mpd) Amaze + XL Rewards

(4 mpd + 2% fee) All other spend Use a different card XL Rewards

(4 mpd + 3.25% fee)

SGD spending, non-whitelisted category

Don’t use Amaze, or the XL Rewards Card for that matter. You’d earn only 0.4 mpd either way, but Amaze would make it even worse with its 1% admin fee for SGD transactions.

SGD spending, whitelisted category

Don’t use Amaze. Using a naked XL Rewards Card would be sufficient to earn 4 mpd, and again, we don’t want to incur the 1% admin fee for SGD transactions if we don’t have to.

FCY spending, whitelisted category

Use Amaze + XL Rewards to reduce the FCY fee to ~2%, while still earning 4 mpd.

FCY spending, non-whitelisted category

Use a naked XL Rewards Card to earn 4 mpd, with a 3.25% FCY fee.

If you brought Amaze into the picture, you’d earn 0.4 mpd with a ~2% FCY fee, because the transaction effectively becomes SGD spending in a non-whitelisted category.

#3: OCBC Rewards Card

Apply Earn Rate 4 mpd Eligible Transactions Clothes, bags, shoes and other shopping Min. spend none Capped at S$1,110 per c. month If you have the legacy OCBC Titanium Rewards Blue and Pink cards, each of them has their own 4 mpd cap

The OCBC Rewards Card earns 4 mpd on the first S$1,110 per calendar month spent on shopping, which is defined as the following MCCs.

🛍️ Shopping Transactions MCC Examples

(non-exhaustive) MCC 5309

Duty-Free Shops Lotte Duty Free, King Power Duty Free, The Shilla Duty Free MCC 5311

Departmental Stores

Takashimaya, TANGS, Isetan, OG, Metro, BHG, Marks & Spencer MCC 5611

Men’s and Boys’ Clothing and Accessories Stores

Benjamin Barker, Timberland, Edit Suits, Berluti MCC 5621

Women’s Ready to Wear Stores

Zara, H&M, Mothercare MCC 5631

Women’s Accessory and Speciality Stores

Tory Burch, Love Bonito, Pandora MCC 5641

Children’s and Infants’ Wear Stores Kiddy Palace, Mummys Market, Pupsik, Motherswork MCC 5651

Family Clothing Stores Uniqlo, ASOS, Club 21, Burberry, Yoox MCC 5655

Sports and Riding Apparel Nike, Lululemon, Adidas MCC 5661

Shoe Stores

Skechers, Charles & Keith, Bata, Foot Locker, Pazzion MCC 5691

Men’s and Women’s Clothing Stores Ezbuy, Zalora, Fartech MCC 5699

Miscellaneous Apparel and Accessory Shops Cotton On, Reebonz MCC 5941

Sporting Goods Stores Decathlon, Fila, New Balance MCC 5948

Luggage or Leather Goods Stores Louis Vuitton, Coach, Rimowa

Unfortunately, this is nowhere as broad as the Citi Rewards Card’s scope, so the main scenario for pairing Amaze would be for overseas shopping at factory outlets, department stores and duty-free outlets.

OCBC also has a specific list of bonus merchants like Alibaba, AliExpress, Amazon and Taobao, but pairing Amaze would not work in this case because bonuses are awarded based on transaction descriptions, as opposed to MCCs. Amaze modifies the transaction description (to Amaze*Merchant Name), so bonus miles will not be awarded.

What about general spending cards?

In addition to these three cards, it is possible to pair general spending Mastercards with Amaze.

There is a trade-off involved, however. Even though Amaze will have a lower FCY fee than the bank (~2% vs 3.25%), it also converts transactions into SGD. Therefore, you’ll be earning at the local general spending rate instead.

The workings are summarised in the table below, where Earn Rate and Cost Per Mile are shown for the different options.

Card With Amaze

(~2% FCY fee) Without Amaze

(3.25% FCY fee)^ BOC Elite Miles Card

Apply

BOC Elite Miles Card 1.4 mpd

1.43¢ 2.8 mpd

1.07¢

✅ Citi PremierMiles Card

Apply

1.2 mpd

1.67¢

2.2 mpd

1.47¢

✅

Card

Apply

Citi Prestige Card 1.3 mpd

1.54¢

✅

2 mpd

1.63¢

Citi ULTIMA Card

Apply

Citi ULTIMA Card 1.6 mpd

1.25¢

✅

2 mpd

1.63¢

HSBC Premier Mastercard

Apply

HSBC Premier Mastercard 1.68 mpd

1.19¢

2.76 mpd

1.18¢

✅

HSBC TravelOne Card

Apply

1.2 mpd

1.67¢

2.4 mpd

1.35¢

✅

Maybank World MC

Apply Maybank World MC 0.4 mpd

5¢

3.2 mpd*

1.01¢

✅

OCBC 90°N Mastercard

Apply

OCBC 90°N Mastercard 1.3 mpd

1.54¢

✅

2.1 mpd

1.55¢

StanChart Beyond Card

(Regular)

Apply

StanChart Beyond Card(Regular) 1.5 mpd

1.33¢ 3 mpd

1.17¢

✅

StanChart Beyond Card

(Priority Banking)

Apply StanChart Beyond Card(Priority Banking) 2 mpd

1¢

3.5 mpd

1¢

StanChart Beyond Card

(Priority Private)

Apply StanChart Beyond Card(Priority Private)

2 mpd

1¢

4 mpd

0.88¢

✅

*With a min. spend of S$4,000 per c. month. 2.8 mpd with min. spend of S$800 per c. month

^3% FCY fee for BOC Elite Miles Card, 3.5% FCY fee for StanChart

Based on the figures, there are only two general spending cards which are worth pairing with Amaze: Citi ULTIMA and Citi Prestige (it’s marginal for the OCBC 90°N Card and StanChart Beyond Priority Banking Card).

This is owing to their relatively poor FCY earn rates, and the general rule — unsurprisingly — is that the better your card’s native FCY earn rate, the more likely you should use it naked instead of with Amaze.

Mind you, it’s better to pair the Citi ULTIMA/Prestige with Amaze than to use it naked for FCY spending, but it’s even better to just use another card like BOC Elite Miles (1.07 cpm) or StanChart Beyond Card (<1.08 cpm) in the first place.

What about non-Amaze compatible cards?

While some cards are incompatible with Amaze, either because they’re Visas, or because the issuer excludes Amaze, they can still offer a lower cost per mile.

The catch here is that minimum spends and caps apply to some of the cards above, and bonuses may only apply to certain categories of spend.

Conclusion

As things stand, there are only really three cards worth pairing with Amaze: Citi Rewards, Maybank XL and OCBC Rewards.

The Citi Rewards Card is the best by far, though you’ll have to be careful to avoid airline, hotel or other travel-related transactions. The Maybank XL can help cover dining, shopping, travel and entertainment, and the OCBC Rewards can cover selected shopping and duty-free.

If you’re already hit the caps on these three cards, I’d be more inclined to use naked cards instead, like the UOB Visa Signature or Maybank World Mastercard, rather than pair Amaze with a general spending card.