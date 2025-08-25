PPS Club and KrisFlyer members can now earn non-flight status credits year-round

Traditionally, Singapore Airlines has only allowed PPS Value and Elite miles to be earned through flying, period.

However, the airline has experimented with non-flight status credits earning on several occasions, during COVID and more recently in June 2024 to celebrate KrisFlyer’s 25th anniversary.

Now, Singapore Airlines is finally ready to make this a year-round feature, and from 1 September 2025, PPS Club and KrisFlyer members will be able to earn up to 2,500 PPS Value or 10,000 Elite miles respectively each year through Kris+, KrisShop and Pelago.

This obviously won’t be enough to qualify for status outright, so flying will still be necessary. However, it does provide a little boost to those who are close to the finish line, and I can imagine there will be many who will welcome the option.

How to earn non-flight status credits

From 1 September 2025, PPS Club and KrisFlyer members will be able to earn PPS Value and Elite miles respectively for spending made at:

Kris+ (both in Singapore and Australia)

KrisShop

Pelago

For the avoidance of doubt, status credits will also be earned for KrisShop and Pelago purchases made via the Kris+ app.

Earn rates for PPS Club and KrisFlyer members are as follows:

PPS Club KrisFlyer Earn Rate 1 PPS Value per S$3 spent* 1 Elite mile per S$1 spent** Cap 2,500 PPS Value^ 5,000 to 10,000 Elite miles

**Or 1 Elite mile per A$1 spent via

^5,000 PPS Value for Solitaire PPS Club earned from 1 June 2018 *Or 1 PPS Value per A$3 spent via Kris+ in Australia **Or 1 Elite mile per A$1 spent via Kris+ in Australia ^5,000 PPS Value for Solitaire PPS Club earned from 1 June 2018

PPS Club members will earn 1 PPS Value per S$3 spent.

A maximum of 2,500 PPS Value per membership year can be earned from non-flight activities towards qualification/requalification for PPS Club, or Solitaire PPS Club earned before 1 June 2018

can be earned from non-flight activities towards qualification/requalification for PPS Club, or Solitaire PPS Club earned before 1 June 2018 A maximum of 5,000 PPS Value per membership year can be earned from non-flight activities towards qualification/requalification for Solitaire PPS Club earned from 1 June 2018

PPS Value earned will also count towards the attainment of PPS Rewards.

KrisFlyer members will earn 1 Elite mile per S$1 spent.

A maximum of 5,000 Elite miles per membership year can be earned from non-flight activities towards qualification/requalification for KrisFlyer Elite Silver

can be earned from non-flight activities towards qualification/requalification for KrisFlyer Elite Silver A maximum of 10,000 Elite miles per membership year can be earned from non-flight activities towards qualification/requalification for KrisFlyer Elite Gold

Elite miles earned will also count towards the attainment of KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards.

🇦🇺 Do it in Australia? The earn rates in Australia are 1 PPS Value per A$3 and 1 Elite mile per A$1, and given the exchange rates, that works out to 1 PPS Value per S$2.50 and 1 Elite mile per S$0.83. If you’re visiting Australia, using Kris+ and getting the same status credits with 17% less spend wouldn’t be the worst idea!

If there is a change in your PPS Club or KrisFlyer membership tier, the number of non-flight status credits will also change. Singapore Airlines provides the following examples.

Example 1: When a KrisFlyer Elite Silver member’s status is upgraded to KrisFlyer Elite Gold, the total number of non-flight Elite miles that can be used towards KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards will increase from 5,000 to 10,000 non-flight Elite miles – meaning a total maximum of 10,000 non-flight Elite miles earned within the calendar year can be tracked towards the earning of KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards

Example 2: When a KrisFlyer Elite Gold member’s status changes to KrisFlyer Elite Silver, the total number of non-flight Elite miles that can be used towards KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards will decrease from 10,000 to 5,000 Elite miles – meaning a total maximum of 5,000 non-flight Elite miles earned within the calendar year, can be tracked towards earning KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards. If the maximum number of 10,000 non-flight Elite miles has been reached before the tier change, the reward earned will not be voided, but the number of total Elite miles tracked towards KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards will be recalculated upon tier change.

No “cross-earning”

PPS Value can only be earned by PPS Club members, and Elite miles can only be earned by KrisFlyer members.

Therefore, for PPS Club members:

A current PPS Club member can requalify for PPS Club , or upgrade to Solitaire PPS Club

member can requalify for , or upgrade to A current Solitaire PPS Club member can requalify for Solitaire PPS Club

And for KrisFlyer members:

A current entry-level KrisFlyer member can qualify for either KrisFlyer Elite Silver , or KrisFlyer Elite Gold

member can qualify for either , or A current KrisFlyer Elite Silver can requalify for KrisFlyer Elite Silver , or upgrade to KrisFlyer Elite Gold

can requalify for , or upgrade to A current KrisFlyer Elite Gold can requalify for KrisFlyer Elite Gold

In other words, if you’re currently a KrisFlyer Elite Gold member in the midst of racking up PPS Value through flying to upgrade to PPS Club, you won’t be able to earn extra PPS Value on the ground.

How will status credits be awarded?

You will only earn PPS Value or Elite miles for cash spending, excluding any amount paid for taxes and delivery charges where applicable.

Should you choose to redeem KrisFlyer miles on Kris+, KrisShop or Pelago (not a great idea in the first place), that dollar value will not be eligible to earn status credits.

❓ Illustration John, a PPS Club member, spends S$700 on KrisShop and pays with 10,000 KrisFlyer miles (worth S$100) + S$600. He will earn a total of 200 PPS Value (S$600/3).

At the risk of stating the obvious, any non-flight PPS Value or Elite miles earned from transactions that are later refunded will be reversed. Any status upgrades or gifts earned as a result of those reversed credits will be voided.

What if I’ve already qualified or requalified through my own merit?

PPS Club or Solitaire PPS Club

If you’re a PPS Club/Solitaire PPS Club member who has already attained the 25,000/50,000 PPS Value required for qualification/requalification, any extra PPS Value earned via this mechanic will go into your Reserve Value (valid for three years, or six years for Solitaire PPS Club members who qualified before 1 June 2018).

KrisFlyer Elite Silver or KrisFlyer Elite Gold

If you’re a KrisFlyer Elite Silver/Gold who has already attained the 25,000/50,000 Elite miles required for qualification/requalification, any extra Elite miles do not roll over to the following membership year.

It’s not completely wasted in the sense that it still counts towards KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards though.

How significant is this change?

2,500 and 5,000 PPS Value represents just 10% of the qualification/requalification threshold for PPS Club and Solitaire PPS Club, and that’s obviously a carefully-calibrated figure.

Singapore Airlines has not increased the minimum spending requirement for these tiers for a very long time, despite the general increase in premium cabin airfares over the period. The airline needs to be careful not to swell its elite ranks too much, for fear of benefit dilution and lounge overcrowding.

5,000 and 10,000 Elite miles on the other hand represent 20% of the qualification/requalification threshold for KrisFlyer Elite Silver and KrisFlyer Elite Gold, which is relatively more generous.

I don’t think KrisFlyer Elite Silver is particularly worth earning, since its benefits are rather threadbare (see below). However, KrisFlyer Elite Gold can take a lot of the pain out of travelling in Economy, and if you fly a fair bit — but not quite enough to qualify — this might certainly be worth going for.

I was hoping that Singapore Airlines would include more non-flight activities, because during COVID, you could even earn status credits from credit card points transfers!

Previous non-flight status credits promotion

(Ended February 2022) KrisFlyer PPS Club Convert KrisFlyer miles

(min. 10,000 miles) 1 Elite mile per 5 KrisFlyer miles 1 PPS Value per 10 KrisFlyer miles Convert KrisPay miles

(min. depends on bank)

1 Elite mile per 5 KrisPay miles 1 PPS Value per 10 KrisPay miles Spend on co-brand cards

(min. 100 miles earned) 1 Elite mile per 5 KrisFlyer miles 1 PPS Value per 10 KrisFlyer miles Spend on KrisShop or Kris+ 3 Elite miles per S$1 1 PPS Value per S$1 Earn with non-air partners

(min. 500 miles) 1 Elite mile per 5 KrisFlyer miles earned 1 PPS Value per 10 KrisFlyer miles earned

Of course, now that COVID is over and people are back in the air, I don’t think we can expect that kind of generosity going forward.

What are the benefits of KrisFlyer Elite Silver/Gold status?

✈️ Overview: KrisFlyer Elite Silver & Gold KrisFlyer Elite Silver KrisFlyer Elite Silver KrisFlyer Elite Gold Elite Miles Req.

(in 12-mth period) 25,000 50,000 Mileage Bonus 25% 25% Priority Waitlist ✅ ✅ Complimentary Seat Selection ✅

(Standard) ✅

(Forward and Standard) Birthday Bonus ✅

(1,500 miles) ✅

(1,500 miles) Discounted Service Fees ✅ ✅ Extra Baggage ✅ ✅ Priority Check-in ✅ ✅ Priority Boarding ✅ ✅ Priority Baggage ✅ Lounge Access ✅ Waived Service Fees ✅ Shangri-La Jade Fast Track ✅ Heathrow Express Upgrade ✅

KrisFlyer Elite Silver’s benefits are fairly modest, with priority check-in and complimentary standard seat selection probably the two biggest perks.

The benefits get more worthwhile at KrisFlyer Elite Gold, with lounge access, extra baggage allowance and priority baggage handling, priority boarding and complimentary forward and standard seat selection.

For a detailed guide to KrisFlyer Elite Silver and Elite Gold benefits, refer to the articles below.

What are the benefits of PPS Club/Solitaire PPS Club status?

✈️ Overview: PPS Club & Solitaire PPS Club PPS Solitaire PPS Solitaire PPS PPS Value Req.

(in 12-mth period) 25,000 50,000* Star Alliance Status Gold Gold Mileage Bonus 25% 25% Non-Expiring Miles ✅ ✅ Priority Waitlist ✅ ✅ Complimentary Seat Selection ✅ ✅ Priority Check-in ✅

Business Class ✅

First Class Extra Baggage ✅ ✅ Priority Baggage ✅ ✅ Priority Boarding ✅ ✅ Lounge Access ✅

SKL Business Class ✅

SKL First Class Supp. Solitaire PPS Club Card ✅ APEC Card Reimbursement ✅ *25,000 if status attained before 1 June 2018

PPS Club members enjoy all the benefits of KrisFlyer Elite Gold, plus non-expiring miles, extra access to Saver inventory, and complimentary seat selection for any available seat on the plane including extra legroom and Premium Economy seats (on flights where the Premium Economy cabin is not sold).

Solitaire PPS Club is the pinnacle of the Singapore Airlines food chain, and adds extra perks such as First Class lounge access, the highest availability to Saver awards, and a supplementary card to share the benefits with a loved one.

For a detailed guide to PPS Club and Solitaire PPS Club benefits, refer to the articles below.

Conclusion

From 1 September 2025, Singapore Airlines PPS Club and KrisFlyer members will be able to earn non-flight status credits as a year-round feature.

However, this is intentionally capped at a relatively low 2,500 PPS Value, or 5,000/10,000 Elite miles, making it impossible to qualify for elite status through on-ground spending alone. It’s best to think of this as a leg up on qualification/requalification, rather than a means in itself.