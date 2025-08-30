Is Singapore Airlines bringing caviar to Business Class?

Depending who you ask, caviar is either the ultimate gastronomic delight, or proof that humans will eat anything if you make it expensive enough.

That’s another debate for another time, but what’s clear is this delicacy, once the exclusive preserve of the First Class cabin, is slowly trickling down to the unwashed masses in Business Class.

Qatar Airways became the first airline to serve caviar in Business Class in August 2024, and THAI followed suit in January 2025. Even United — yes, that United — plans to add Ossetra caviar service in its next-generation Polaris cabins, albeit only for Polaris Studio guests (the airline’s “Business Plus” product).

And soon, Singapore Airlines Business Class passengers might also get a taste.

Singapore Airlines launches tender for Business Class caviar

Thanks to a tip-off from a MileLion reader, we now know that Singapore Airlines has posted a new request on its eProcurement portal for “Supply of Farmed Caviar for Business Class”.

Well, I don’t know how much clearer that can be. Either the airline is trying to troll some caviar suppliers, or it seriously plans to introduce caviar in its Business Class cabins in the near future.

Now, if you’ve experienced Singapore Airlines’ First Class caviar service, you probably need to temper your expectations a little bit, because the grade and quantity will obviously be different.

Singapore Airlines sources its First Class caviar from Kaluga Queen, a Hangzhou-based company, and before you turn your nose up at this unexpected provenance, consider that it supplies 21 out of Paris’ 26 three-Michelin-starred restaurants.

Sourced from sustainably farmed Russian sturgeon, the Kaluga Osetra produces an elegant & luxurious, buttery-flavoured malossol caviar. With rich flavour profiles and a creamy finish on the palate, this imperial grade caviar is one of the finest quality caviars available. Bright golden to light amber colour and medium-to-large size grains that create a delicate dining experience. -Singapore Airlines

Guests are served a 30-gram tin, paired with a mother-of-pearl-spoon that purists will tell you prevents caviar “berries” from contracting a metallic, unpleasant taste (I was told that the spoons are single-use, so they’re yours to keep if you wish). This comes with the standard accompaniments of blinis, chopped egg yolk and egg white, and crème fraiche.

If Singapore Airlines does bring caviar to Business Class, it will likely be served in smaller portions (for benchmarking, Qatar serves 15 grams and THAI 10 grams), and of a lower grade. Rather than being presented as a standalone course, it may instead be used as a garnish for appetisers, similar to how it is served on shorter First Class routes like Jakarta.

Furthermore, I would only expect caviar on certain routes. Which routes exactly? I’d say that flights above six hours should be a good bet, which would include Australia’s east coast, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, North Asia and the USA. No, I don’t think you should expect it on the 45-minute hop to Kuala Lumpur.

The tender has a close date of 12 September 2025, so if all goes well, could a year-end surprise be in the works?

What are other airlines doing?

Surprisingly, Singapore Airlines would not be the pioneer for caviar in Business Class.

Qatar Airways got the ball rolling in August 2024, when it announced that Business Class passengers on selected routes could look forward to caviar service. A 15-gram portion of Baerii caviar is paired with Balik salmon (dubbed “the best smoked salmon in the world”), melba toast, crème fraiche, chives, egg yolks and whites, minced onion and lemon. Mother-of-pearl spoons are also provided.

Caviar is served to passengers on 13 routes to and from Doha, including Singapore, Sydney, Melbourne, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles and New York.

THAI Airways became the next carrier to introduce caviar in Business Class, starting from January 2025 on flights between Bangkok to Europe. While an individual 10-gram tin is provided, this isn’t a full caviar service. Rather, it’s paired with appetisers such as tuna and avocado tartare, or foie gras laab.

But perhaps the biggest surprise of all was when United Airlines announced that it would serve caviar in its updated Polaris cabins, set to debut on its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners by the end of 2025.

There should be an asterisk to this announcement though, because it will only be offered to the eight customers in Polaris Studio. This “Business Plus” product will be sold as a separate cabin, and priced higher than the standard United Polaris suites. Polaris Studio Suites are 25% larger than standard Polaris suites, with privacy doors, 27-inch 4K OLED touchscreens, and an ottoman with seatbelt for companion dining.

Polaris Studio customers will be served Ossetra caviar, a post-dessert specialty snack box, exclusive entrée options and Laurent-Perrier Cuvee Rose champagne.

Conclusion

Singapore Airlines has launched a tender for the supply of Business Class caviar, which could point to an introduction in the near future.

Details on the quantity, grade, and routes where it will be served are still unknown, but it would represent a welcome soft product upgrade, ahead of the rollout of its next-generation Business Class seats in Q2 2026.

You really have to wonder at which point in human history some guy caught a sturgeon, sliced it open and said “hey, I wonder what those taste like?”

But hey, the heart wants what it wants.

Do you think caviar service is on the cards in Singapore Airlines Business Class?