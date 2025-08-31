KrisFlyer devalues Star Alliance award chart, nerfs “free ride” perk

When KrisFlyer announced that it was adjusting its redemption rates come November 2025, all the immediate attention was — understandably — on Singapore Airlines.

But that’s not the only thing that’s getting changed. KrisFlyer will be revising a total of seven award charts, including awards for its Star Alliance partners such as ANA, Lufthansa, and THAI Airways.

This is something I’ve only recently had time to look at, and the tl;dr is that there will be a 5-12% increase in the cost of awards, broadly in line with the Singapore Airlines chart.

More importantly, however, there will also be cases where Star Alliance awards will no longer have parity with Singapore Airlines, which will eliminate the “free flight” hack that was popular for trips to Europe (more on that later).

Star Alliance award chart devaluation coming 1 November 2025

From 1 November 2025, KrisFlyer will increase the cost of Star Alliance awards and upgrades.

Members can book tickets at existing prices until 31 October 2025, for travel up to 355 days in the future. Any date changes made after 31 October 2025 will not require a top-up of miles but other changes that involve a reissuance will.

Requires reissuance No reissuance required Route (e.g. SIN-SYD to SIN-MEL)

Cabin (e.g. Economy to Business)

Award type (e.g. Saver to Advantage) Date (e.g. 14 Feb to 15 Feb)*

Flight timing (e.g. SQ308 to SQ318; must be same route) *Date changes will require a reissuance if the revised travel date is >1 year from the date the award ticket was originally issued

As a reminder, the Star Alliance award chart applies whenever your itinerary has at least one Star Alliance partner. It doesn’t matter how short or long that partner flight is. For example, a Singapore to Frankfurt to Paris itinerary, with the first leg on Singapore Airlines and the second leg on Lufthansa, would price according to the Star Alliance chart.

Let’s look at the cost of Economy, Business and First Class awards (KrisFlyer does not offer Premium Economy redemptions for Star Alliance partners) to see what’s changed.

Do keep in mind that most Star Alliance partners will have fuel surcharges, which can make them significantly more expensive than Singapore Airlines even if the mileage requirements are not far off.

How are regions defined? Region Country South East Asia 1 Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore South East Asia 2 Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam North Asia 1 Hong Kong SAR – China, Macau SAR – China, Taiwan – China North Asia 2 China, Guam, Japan, Micronesia, Palau, Russian Far East, South Korea Southwest Pacific Australia, Cook Islands, Fiji, New Zealand, Niue, Norfolk Island, Samoa, Tahiti, Tonga, Vanuatu North America Canada, USA (except Hawaii) Hawaii, Central America Bermuda, Caribbean, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Hawaii, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Puerto Rico South America Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela Europe Albania, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Canary Islands, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malta, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom Middle East, North Africa Algeria, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Cyprus, Egypt, Georgia, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Yemen Central, South Africa Angola, Botswana, Burundi, Congo, Cote d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Ghana, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe Central, South Asia Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan

Economy Class

✈️ Economy Class Star Alliance Awards

(one-way, in 000’s) Singapore to/from Old New % South East Asia 1 8.5 9 6% South East Asia 2 13.5 14.5 7% North Asia 1 16.5 17.5 6% North Asia 2 27 28.5 6% South West Pacific 35 37 6% North America 60.5 64 6% Hawaii, Central America 60.5 64 6% South America 74.5 78.5 5% Europe 49.5 52 5% Middle East, North Africa 40.5 43 6% Central, South Africa 43.5 46 6% Central, South Asia 27 28.5 6%

While KrisFlyer is actually reducing the cost of selected Singapore Airlines Economy Saver awards by 4 to 6%, there’s no similar love for the Star Alliance chart.

Instead, Star Alliance Economy awards are increasing by 5-7%, or 500 to 4,000 miles in absolute terms. For example, a Singapore to Bangkok Economy Class award on THAI Airways will soon cost 14,500 miles, compared to 13,500 miles today.

The increases are modest, though in any case, it’s not like KrisFlyer offered the most competitive redemption rates for short-haul Economy to begin with.

Business Class

✈️ Business Class Star Alliance Awards

(one-way, in 000’s) Singapore to/from Old New % South East Asia 1 21 23.5 12% South East Asia 2 24 26.5 10% North Asia 1 46 51 11% North Asia 2 52.5 58 10% South West Pacific 81.5 90 10% North America 119 131 10% Hawaii, Central America 119 131 10% South America 134 147.5 10% Europe 103.5 114 10% Middle East, North Africa 82 90.5 10% Central, South Africa 69 76 10% Central, South Asia 52 57.5 11%

KrisFlyer is increasing the cost of Singapore Airlines Business Saver awards by 4-5% (with the exception of Zone 10, which increases by 20%).

In contrast, Star Alliance Business Class awards are increasing by roughly two times that amount, 10-12% on average, or 2,500 to 12,000 miles in absolute terms. For example, a Singapore to San Francisco Business Class award on United Airlines will soon cost 131,000 miles, compared to 119,000 miles today.

First Class

✈️ First Class Star Alliance Awards

(one-way, in 000’s)

Singapore to/from Old New % South East Asia 1 30.5 34 11% South East Asia 2 36 40 11% North Asia 1 57 63 11% North Asia 2 77 85 10% South West Pacific 108 119 10% North America 167.5 184.5 10% Hawaii, Central America 167.5 184.5 10% South America 170.5 188 10% Europe 158.5 174.5 10% Middle East, North Africa 105 115.5 10% Central, South Africa 93 102.5 10% Central, South Asia 73.5 81 10%

KrisFlyer is increasing the cost of Singapore Airlines First Saver awards by 5-6% (with the exception of Zone 10, which increases by 10%).

Again, Star Alliance First Class awards are increasing by roughly two times that amount, at 10-11% on average, or 3,500 to 17,500 miles in absolute terms. For example, a Singapore to Hawaii First Class award on ANA will soon cost 184,500 miles, compared to 167,500 miles today.

No more “free ride” perk

One unfortunate effect of the devaluation is that it will eliminate the so-called “free ride” perk, which allows you to add a Star Alliance partner flight to a Singapore Airlines redemption at no extra cost (except for additional taxes and surcharges).

This perk arises because the mileage required for a Star Alliance and Singapore Airlines award is identical for certain combinations of routes and cabins.

Singapore to/from Star Alliance SIA South East Asia 1

Economy

8.5 8.5 South East Asia 1

Business

21 21 South East Asia 1

First

30.5 30.5 South East Asia 2

Economy

13.5 13.5 South East Asia 2

Business

24 24 South East Asia 2

First

36 36 North Asia 1

Economy

16.5 16.5 North Asia 2

Economy

27 27 Europe

Business

103.5 103.5

For example, within the Europe zone:

Booking SIN-FRA on Singapore Airlines would cost the same number of miles as SIN-FRA-MAD with Singapore Airlines and Lufthansa

on Singapore Airlines would cost the same number of miles as with Singapore Airlines and Lufthansa Booking SIN-ZRH on Singapore Airlines would cost the same number of miles as SIN-ZRH-DUB with Singapore Airlines and SWISS

Or within North Asia 2:

Booking SIN-HND on Singapore Airlines would cost the same number of miles as SIN-HND-ITM on Singapore Airlines and ANA

on Singapore Airlines would cost the same number of miles as on Singapore Airlines and ANA Booking SIN-PVG on Singapore Airlines would cost the same number of miles as SIN-PVG-KMG on Singapore Airlines and Air China

Basically, you save the expense of having to book or redeem a separate flight to get to your final destination.

But because the Star Alliance and Singapore Airlines award charts are increasing by different amounts, these instances of parity will be eliminated from 1 November 2025.

Singapore to/from Star Alliance SIA % Diff. South East Asia 1

Economy

9 8 13% South East Asia 1

Business

23.5 22 7% South East Asia 1

First

34 32 6% South East Asia 2

Economy

14.5 13 12% South East Asia 2

Business

26.5 25 6% South East Asia 2

First

40 38 5% North Asia 1

Economy

17.5 15.5 13% North Asia 2

Economy

28.5 25.5 12% Europe

Business

114 108.5 5%

Across all regions and cabins, the Star Alliance chart will soon be more expensive than Singapore Airlines.

For example, Star Alliance awards between Singapore and Europe will now cost 114,000 miles, versus 108,500 miles for Singapore Airlines. Mind you, I think it’s still a good deal to top up an extra 5,500 miles for a Business Class ticket within Europe, but it’s not free anymore.

How do you book Star Alliance awards?

Singapore Airlines added the ability to search for Star Alliance awards through its website back in December 2017, but it’s never been a particularly robust feature. It’s notoriously temperamental, and only works for certain routes and airlines.

It’s much easier to search for Star Alliance awards through the Aeroplan or United websites. You’ll need to create a frequent flyer account, but searching with a zero balance is possible. Or better yet, use Seats.Aero and see a full list of what’s available, instead of having to poke around in the dark.

The main caveat I’d add is that not all the award space you find on these sites is bookable through KrisFlyer (for example, United might make more award space available to its own frequent flyer members). If you spot an award you’d like to book — and it doesn’t appear on the Singapore Airlines website — call up KrisFlyer membership services. They may be able to book it.

Conclusion

From 1 November 2025, Singapore Airlines will increase the cost of Star Alliance awards by 5 to 12%, in line with the broader devaluation to the KrisFlyer programme.

This will also break the parity that currently exists between Singapore Airlines and Star Alliance awards on certain routes like Singapore to South East Asia 1/2, North Asia 1/2, and Europe, eliminating the “free ride” perk.

Truth be told, however, Singapore Airlines has never had a particularly attractive Star Alliance award chart, and it was more of a “last resort” for members when Singapore Airlines didn’t have any award space, or didn’t serve a particular route.

There’s still about two months to lock in awards at the current rates, so be sure to give your travel plans a look and see how the Star Alliance award chart might fit in.