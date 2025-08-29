Review: UOB Visa Signature Card

Here’s The MileLion’s review of the UOB Visa Signature, one of UOB’s oldest credit cards— veterans might remember that it launched back in 2006 with a striking purple design!

Although UOB no longer actively promotes it, this remains one of the most versatile cards on the market, earning 4 mpd on nearly all local and overseas spend. The minimum spend requirement can be a little tricky to understand at first, but it’s fairly straightforward once you get the hang of it.

Recent changes, however, have altered the card’s value proposition. On the plus side, SimplyGo has been reclassified as contactless spending, making it eligible to earn 4 mpd. Moreover, the monthly bonus cap has also been increased from S$2,000 to S$2,400, allowing cardholders to earn an extra 1,600 miles per month.

But there’s a catch. The monthly bonus cap is now split into two sub-caps of S$1,200: one for contactless and petrol, and one for overseas spending. And unless you’re travelling abroad every month, it’s highly unlikely you’ll be able to utilise the latter category, effectively reducing the card’s realistic earning potential.

In short, the UOB Visa Signature is still a good card to have— just not as great as before.

What do these ratings mean? 4 mpd on almost all local or overseas spending is a welcome feature, but the UOB Visa Signature’s sub-caps and minimum spend can easily trip you up. 👍 The good 👎 The bad 4 mpd on FCY, contactless and petrol spend

Monthly bonus cap of S$2,400, the highest among 4 mpd cards

UNI$ pool with other UOB cards Limited transfer partners

Bonus cap now split into two separate S$1,200 sub-caps

Overview: UOB Visa Signature

Let’s start this review by looking at the key features of the UOB Visa Signature.

Apply Income Req.

S$30,000 p.a.

Points Validity

2 years

Annual Fee

S$218

(First Year Free) Min.

Transfer

5,000 UNI$

(10,000 miles)

Miles with AF N/A Transfer Partners 4 FCY Fee 3.25% Transfer Fee S$25 Local Earn 4 mpd Points Pool? Yes FCY Earn 4 mpd Lounge Access? No Special Earn 4 mpd on petrol Airport Limo? No Cardholder Terms and Conditions

How much must I earn to qualify for a UOB Visa Signature?

The UOB Visa Signature used to have a minimum income requirement of S$50,000, which was unusual given that most cards defaulted to either S$30,000 or S$120,000. But any income requirement above S$30,000 is essentially arbitrary, and there were plenty of reports of approvals within the S$30,000 to S$50,000 range.

In any case, UOB has now reduced the official income requirement to S$30,000, the MAS-mandated minimum.

If you do not meet the minimum annual income, you can place a S$10,000 fixed deposit with UOB to get a secured version of the card. Visit a branch for more details.

How much is the UOB Visa Signature’s annual fee?

Principal Card Supp. Card First Year Free Free, S$109 for 2nd onwards Subsequent S$218 Free, S$109 for 2nd onwards

The UOB Visa Signature has an annual fee of S$218, which is waived for the first year. The fee for the first supplementary card is waived in perpetuity, while the second card onwards is charged at S$109 per year.

Waivers are fairly easy to get in my experience, but be warned that UOB’s default behaviour is to automatically deduct your UNI$ to cover the annual fee.

When the time comes for renewal, you will be charged either:

6,500 UNI$ for a full waiver 3,250 UNI$ + S$109 for a half waiver

If you have at least 6,500 UNI$ in your account, you will be charged (i)

If you have less than 6,500 UNI$ but more than 3,250 UNI$, you will be charged (ii)

If you have less than 3,250 UNI$, you will be charged the S$218 annual fee in cash

It’s up to you to monitor your statement and request a waiver when this happens. Look at the expiry date on your credit card; the month corresponds to the month your annual fee will be charged.

For what it’s worth, if UOB subsequently grants you a fee waiver, the reinstated UNI$ will have a fresh 2-year validity.

How many miles do I earn?

🇸🇬 SGD Spending 🌎 FCY Spending ⭐ Bonus Spending 4 mpd 4 mpd

4 mpd on petrol

Regular SGD/FCY Spending

The UOB Visa Signature normally earns 1X UNI$ per S$5 spent (0.4 mpd), whether in SGD or foreign currency (FCY). However, these rates can be increased significantly, as we’ll see in the next section.

All FCY transactions on the UOB Visa Signature Card incur a 3.25% FCY transaction fee. This is par the course for the market.

💳 FCY Fees by Issuer and Card Network

Issuer ↓ MC & Visa AMEX Standard Chartered 3.5% N/A American Express N/A 3.25% Citibank 3.25% N/A DBS 3.25% 3% HSBC 3.25% N/A Maybank 3.25% N/A OCBC 3.25% N/A UOB 3.25% 3.25% BOC 3% N/A CIMB 3% N/A

Overseas, Petrol and Contactless Spend

The UOB Visa Signature earns 10X UNI$ per S$5 (4 mpd) on overseas, petrol and contactless spending, divided into:

A base reward of 1X UNI$ per S$5 (0.4 mpd)

A bonus reward of 9X UNI$ per S$5 (3.6 mpd)

The bonus reward is subject to the following conditions:

Category 1 (Overseas Spend): Spend at least S$1,000 in FCY in a statement month

Spend at least in a statement month Category 2 (Petrol and Contactless): Spend at least S$1,000 in SGD in a statement month

Category 1 and 2 can be mutually exclusive. You can choose to fulfil just (1), just (2) or (1) + (2).

While the minimum spend requirement can be annoying to track, the UOB Visa Signature Card’s blacklist policy makes it very versatile. It doesn’t matter what particular merchant you’re spending at (general exclusions aside, of course). So long as you meet the minimum spend, you’ll earn 4 mpd.

⚠️ Statement Month vs Calendar Month Minimum spend and caps for the UOB Visa Signature are tracked by statement month, not calendar month. To find out what your statement month is, login to internet banking and download your e-statement. The statement date is the last day of your statement month. For example, if my statement date is 12 May 2025, then my minimum spend and bonus cap run from the 13th of each month to the 12th of the following month. You may be able to request a change of statement period to match the calendar month. I did that a long time ago, and now all of my statements are generated at the end of each calendar month.

Until recently, Category 1 and 2 shared a unified bonus cap. Cardholders were free to allocate this cap in any way they wished, and could even spend the entire cap on a single category.

💳 UOB Visa Signature

(Old System) Category 1

(Overseas Spend) Category 2

(Petrol and Contactless) Monthly Bonus Cap (UNI$) 3,600 UNI$

Monthly Bonus Cap (S$) S$2,000 Min. Spend S$1,000 in FCY S$1,000 in SGD Caps are based on statement month

However, for statement months ending from 1 September 2025 onwards, the bonus cap has been split into two separate sub-categories: one for Category 1, and another for Category 2.

💳 UOB Visa Signature

(New System) Category 1

(Overseas Spend) Category 2

(Petrol and Contactless) Monthly Cap (UNI$) 2,160 UNI$ 2,160 UNI$ Monthly Cap (S$) S$1,200 S$1,200 Min. Spend S$1,000 in FCY S$1,000 in SGD Caps are based on statement month

While the overall cap is higher (4,320 UNI$ vs 3,600 UNI$), the category-level cap is lower. Therefore, if you use the UOB Visa Signature as a single category card, you’ll now earn fewer miles than before.

How is overseas spend defined?

For most banks, overseas spend simply refers to any online or in-person transaction charged in a currency other than SGD.

UOB, however, defines overseas spend differently. Not only must the transaction not be in SGD, it must also be processed through a payment gateway outside of Singapore. The first condition is straightforward, but the second is more nebulous— how is a customer supposed to know where the merchant’s payment gateway is?

Fortunately, there’s a way of checking before you make a transaction, which I’ve written about in the article below.

Fortunately, the payment gateway issue will only affect online transactions. Using your card overseas in-person guarantees you 4 mpd, so long as you don’t fall victim to the DCC scam (i.e. always opt to pay in FCY and not in SGD).

❓ Must my overseas spending be made via contactless? No. Contactless, chip or even magnetic stripe transactions will all be eligible for the overseas spending bonus.

How is petrol and contactless defined?

Petrol spend refers to any transactions made at petrol stations (MCC 5541/5542).

Shell and SPC are officially excluded in the T&Cs, but in practice, Shell earns UNI$ nonetheless. I can’t say for sure whether this is a feature or a bug, or whether it’ll still be accurate by the time you read this post, so do it at your own risk (I feel better about Shell than SPC).

Contactless spend refers to any transactions made via the following contactless methods:

Payment Method Eligible? ✅ ❌ ✅ Excludes MST ✅ Tapping Physical Card ✅

Contactless spend does not include online or in-app transactions.

I realise this can be confusing at first, so the general rule to remember is that if you hear a “beep” sound when you pay, it’s a contactless payment. If you don’t hear a beep (e.g. an online or in-app transaction), it’s not a contactless payment.

What if I spend across categories?

Where people usually get confused is when they make both local and overseas petrol and contactless transactions. How does that affect the calculation of minimum spend and bonus eligibility?

The table below addresses some commonly-asked scenarios.

Transaction

(currency) Category 1

(Overseas) Category 2

(Petrol and Contactless) Online

🇸🇬 SGD ❌

❌ Online

🌎 FCY

✅

❌ In-app

🇸🇬 SGD

❌ ❌ In-app

🌎 FCY

✅ ❌ Contactless

🇸🇬 SGD

❌ ✅ Contactless

🌎 FCY

✅ ❌ Petrol

🇸🇬 SGD

❌ ✅ Petrol

🌎 FCY

✅ ❌ ❌ Does not count towards min. spend or bonus | ✅ Counts towards min. spend and bonus

❓What about excluded transactions? For the avoidance of doubt, any transactions that are ineligible to earn UNI$, such as education, donations, government services or insurance, will also not count towards the minimum spend

To keep it simple, remember this:

Category 1 (Overseas Spend): Any transaction in FCY will count towards the S$1,000 minimum spend

Any transaction in FCY will count towards the S$1,000 minimum spend Category 2 (Petrol & Contactless): Any transaction in SGD on petrol & contactless will count towards the S$1,000 minimum spend

Here are a few scenarios to illustrate how it works.

Category 1

Overseas Spend

(FCY) Category 2

Petrol & Contactless

(SGD) Outcome S$600 S$500 Total: 440 miles (S$600 @ 0.4 mpd + S$500 @ 0.4 mpd) 4 mpd rate is not triggered because the S$1,000 minimum spend has not been met on either Category 1 or 2. S$1,000 S$1,000 Total: 8,000 miles (S$1,000 @ 4 mpd + S$1,000 @ 4 mpd) 4 mpd rate is triggered for both Category 1 and 2. S$2,000 S$1,000 Total: 9,120 miles (S$1,200 @ 4 mpd + S$800 @ 0.4 mpd + S$1,000 @ 4 mpd) 4 mpd rate is triggered for both Category 1 and 2. However, the cap for Category 1 is also breached. S$900

(all contactless) S$100

(all contactless) Total: 400 miles (S$900 @ 0.4 mpd + S$100 @ 0.4 mpd)

4 mpd rate is not triggered because the S$1,000 minimum spend has not been met on either Category 1 or 2. S$1,200

(all contactless) S$100

(all contactless) Total: 4,840 miles (S$1,200 @ 4 mpd + S$100 @ 0.4 mpd) 4 mpd rate is triggered for Category 1 4 mpd rate is not triggered for Category 2 as S$1,000 minimum SGD spend has not been met

Note in particular the last two scenarios, which show how overseas and local contactless spend do not mix. Overseas is overseas, local is local. Even if you unlock the overseas 4 mpd earn rate through FCY contactless spending alone, it has no bearing on whether you earn 4 mpd on local contactless spend. That requires a minimum spend of S$1,000 in SGD, period.

Say it with me: “Contactless overseas transactions do not double count towards “overseas” and “petrol and contactless”; it will only count towards “overseas”.”

Transaction date or posting date?

The minimum spend and bonus cap on the UOB Visa Signature is tracked based on posting date, not transaction date.

For example, if your statement month ends on the 15th, and you make a transaction on 14 June that posts on 16 June, it will count towards the following statement month’s minimum spend and bonus cap.

Therefore, you should exercise caution when spending towards the end of the statement month, in case transactions “leak” into the following period.

When are UNI$ credited?

Base UNI$ are credited when the transaction posts. Bonus UNI$ will be credited in the following statement period.

Base Points (1X) Credited when transaction posts Bonus Points (9X)

Credited in the following statement period

How are UNI$ calculated?

Here’s how you can work out the UNI$ earned on your UOB Visa Signature:

Base Points (1X) Round down transaction to the nearest S$5, divide by 5, then multiply by 1 Bonus Points (9X)

Sum all eligible transactions (including cents), round down total to the nearest S$5, divide by 5, then multiply by 9

While you normally need to watch out for S$5 earning blocks with UOB cards, it’s less of an issue with the UOB Visa Signature than the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa. That’s because all unrounded transactions on the UOB Visa Signature are summed up during the calculation of the 9X bonus.

Here’s a simple example. Suppose you have three transactions for the whole month, S$99.99, S$199.99 and S$700.02.

With the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa, each transaction is rounded down to the nearest S$5, so you’ll earn 3,960 miles (S$95*4 + S$195 *4 + S$700*4)

(S$95*4 + S$195 *4 + S$700*4) With the UOB Visa Signature, each transaction is rounded down to the nearest S$5 for the purpose of 1X points (0.4 mpd), but all transactions are summed up for the purpose of 9X points (3.6 mpd). Therefore, you’ll earn 3,996 miles (S$95 * 0.4 + S$195 * 0.4 + S$700 * 0.4 + (S$99.99+ S$199.99+ S$700.02) *3.6)

If you’re an Excel geek, here’s the formulas you need to calculate your points:

Base Points (1X) =ROUNDDOWN (X/5,0)*1 Bonus Points (9X)

=ROUNDDOWN (Y/5,0)*9 Where X= amount spent, Y= sum of all eligible transactions



A full list of transactions that do not earn UNI$ can be found in the T&Cs at Point 1(iii).

I’ve highlighted a few noteworthy categories below:

Charitable Donations

Education

Government Services

Insurance

Prepaid account top-ups (e.g. GrabPay, YouTrip)

Real Estate Agents & Managers

Utilities

UNI$ will be awarded for CardUp, but not ipaymy. However, the UOB Visa Signature will only earn 0.4 mpd on such transactions, so you’re much better off using the UOB PRVI Miles or another general spending card instead.

What do I need to know about UNI$?

❌ Expiry ↔️ Pooling ✈️ Transfer Fee 2 years Yes S$25 per conversion ⬆️ Min. Transfer ✈️ No. of Partners ⏱️ Transfer Time 5,000 UNI$

(10,000 miles) 3 48 hours (KrisFlyer)

Expiry

UNI$ expire 2 years from the last day of each periodic quarter in which the UNI$ was earned.

For example, if any UNI$ earned in January 2024 will expire on 31 March 2026. This means that the validity could technically be up to 2 years & 3 months in some cases, but it’s probably better to think of it as 2 years to avoid confusion.

Pooling

UNI$ pool across cards. If you have 10,000 UNI$ on the UOB Lady’s Card, and 5,000 UNI$ on the UOB Visa Signature, you can redeem 15,000 UNI$ in a single transaction and pay a single conversion fee.

It also means that you don’t need to transfer your UNI$ out before cancelling the UOB Visa Signature, assuming it’s not your last UNI$-earning card.

Transfer Partners & Fees

UNI$ can be transferred to KrisFlyer or Asia Miles with a minimum transfer block of 5,000 UNI$ (let’s ignore AirAsia, because converting points there is like throwing them away):

Frequent Flyer Programme Conversion Ratio

(UNI$: Partner) 5,000: 10,000 5,000: 10,000 2,500: 4,500

Transfers cost S$25 per programme, regardless of how many points are transferred.

UOB also has an auto-conversion option for KrisFlyer, which costs S$50 per year. UNI$ will be automatically converted on the last day of the calendar month, in blocks of UNI$2,500 (half the regular conversion block).

FAQs T&Cs Read Point 53-55

However, you’ll need to keep a minimum balance of UNI$15,000 (30,000 miles) in your account at all times. This is a hefty working capital balance! Make what you will of UOB’s reason for this policy…

Why must a minimum balance of UNI$15,000 be kept KrisFlyer auto conversion programme? This is to give card members the flexibility to convert the UNI$ to other items from UOB Rewards Catalogue. Card members can still choose to convert this UNI$15,000 to KrisFlyer miles by the one time miles redemption process through UOB Rewards Catalogue, subjected to S$25 conversion fee and must be in blocks of 10,000 miles.

Cardmembers who wish to make ad-hoc conversions can still do so, subject to the payment of the usual S$25 fee per conversion, in standard blocks of 5,000 UNI$ (10,000 miles).

Here are the pros and cons of the automatic transfer scheme:

Pros Cons Pay a single fee for 12 automatic conversions a year

Reduces the minimum conversion block from 5,000 UNI$ (10,000 KrisFlyer miles) to 2,500 UNI$ (5,000 KrisFlyer miles) Only balances in excess of 15,000 UNI$ are converted

Ad-hoc conversions still cost S$25

The 3-year expiry on KrisFlyer miles starts as soon as they are converted. Keeping UNI$ on the UOB side gives you an extra 2 years of validity

At the risk of stating the obvious, opting for the KrisFlyer auto conversion programme locks you into the scheme. You can still make ad-hoc conversions to Asia Miles if you want, but it’s likely you’ll need to terminate participation in the auto conversion programme in order to acquire a critical mass of points.

Transfer Times

UOB transfers to KrisFlyer are typically completed within 48 hours.

If you need your points credited instantly, you can do so via Kris+. 1,000 UNI$ can be transferred to 1,700 KrisPay miles, which can then be transferred to KrisFlyer miles at a 1:1 ratio with no fees.

However, those 1,000 UNI$ would normally have earned you 2,000 KrisFlyer miles, so you take a 15% haircut. Therefore I wouldn’t recommend taking this option, unless you need a small top-up to redeem a flight, or have an orphan UNI$ balance (<5,000 points).

If you choose to do so nonetheless, do remember that it’s a two-step process:

Transfer UNI$ to KrisPay miles Transfer KrisPay miles to KrisFlyer miles

Do not forget the second step! If you wait more than 21 days, or spend any of the converted KrisPay miles via Kris+, the entire balance will be stuck in the Kris+ app. KrisPay miles expire after six months, and can only be spent at a poor ratio of 100 miles = S$1.

Summary Review: UOB Visa Signature

The UOB Visa Signature is a versatile solution that allows you to earn 4 mpd both in Singapore and overseas, and if you max out the S$2,400 bonus cap every month, you’d have 115,200 miles after a year. That’s enough for a one-way Suites or First Class ticket from Singapore to Australia!

But will you though? Back when the UOB Visa Signature had a unified bonus cap, it was common to use it as a single category card, focusing on either overseas spend or petrol and contactless each month (you could theoretically use it for both, but optimisation would require spending exactly S$1,000 on each category— no easy task).

Now, using the UOB Visa Signature as a single category card will only earn you 4,800 miles a month. To reap the benefit of the extra bonus cap, you must use both categories, and spend at least S$1,000 per month per category.

That’s easier said than done. If you’re not travelling, how likely are you to spend S$1,000 in FCY? Yes, online transactions qualify too, but even then, reaching S$1,000 in FCY through online spend alone isn’t easy. Therefore, it’s a safe bet that most UOB Visa Signature Cardholders will be earning fewer miles than before.

Even so, it’s still a card I’m willing to keep, especially since I regularly max out the bonus cap on the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa and Maybank XL Rewards Card— the two closest replacements for the UOB Visa Signature.

And since UOB pools points, the UOB Visa Signature could easily slot into a card portfolio also featuring the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa, UOB Lady’s Card and UOB PRVI Miles Card.

So that’s my review of the UOB Visa Signature. What do you think?