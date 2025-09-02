One week only: Earn up to 17 mpd with KrisShop (with no brand exclusions)

KrisShop has launched a new promotion called Unlock Bonus Miles, which offers a bonus of up to 9 mpd based on cumulative spending between now and 8 September 2025.

This can be further stacked with up to 4 mpd from KrisShopper, and up to 4 mpd from the right credit card, allowing you to earn up to 17 mpd in total.

Notably, there are no brand exclusions for this promotion, not even for price-controlled products like Apple or Dyson. If you’re intending to participate in this offer, these would be ideal options to purchase, since other KrisShop items may be overpriced.

Earn up to 9 mpd from KrisShop

From 1-8 September 2025, KrisShop customers will enjoy a bonus of up to 9 mpd based on their cumulative spending on KrisShop.com and KrisShop on the Kris+ mobile app. This is in addition to the regular miles awarded by KrisShop, and credit card miles.

Spend S$280 to S$599: Bonus 2 mpd

Spend S$600 to S$2,999: Bonus 3 mpd

Spend S$3,000 or more: Bonus 9 mpd

The bonus rate applies from the very first S$1 spent, so someone who spends S$600 would earn 1,800 miles, and someone who spends S$3,000 would earn 27,000 miles. To put it another way, the additional S$1 between S$599 and S$600 actually earns 602 miles, and the S$1 between S$2,999 and S$3,000 earns 18,003 miles!

Cumulative spend amounts exclude tax and shipping fees, as well as any amount paid with vouchers and/or KrisFlyer miles.

This promotion is valid for all products sitewide, excluding gift cards. The extra 2, 3 or 9 mpd will be credited within 12 weeks after the end of the promotion, i.e. by 1 December 2025.

Stack up to 4 mpd from KrisShopper

KrisShop usually awards 1.5 mpd for all purchases, but joining KrisShopper increases that even further. Even the entry-level Member tier — which has no minimum spending requirement — earns 2 mpd, a 33% improvement over the base rate.

The earn rate for KrisShopper increases as you move up the ranks, maxing out at 4 mpd for Ambassadors.

KrisShopper Tier Qualifying Spend Earn Rate Non-KrisShopper Non-KrisShopper N/A 1.5 mpd Member N/A 2 m pd Insider S$5,000 2 .5 mpd Icon S$10,000 3 mpd Ambassador S$15,000 4 mpd *Qualifying spend includes purchases on KrisShop.com, KrisShop on Kris+, KrisShop on KrisWorld, and inflight purchases on Singapore Airlines. Excludes GST, duties and delivery charges

Stack up to 4 mpd from credit cards

KrisShop purchases code as MCC 5309 Duty Free Stores, and you can use the following cards to earn up to 4 mpd.

Do note the distinction between KrisShop.com and KrisShop on Kris+ for the Citi Rewards Card and AMEX KrisFlyer cards.

While the Citi Rewards Card will earn 4 mpd on KrisShop.com, it will only earn 0.4 mpd on KrisShop on Kris+. That’s because checkouts on Kris+ must be done via in-app payments, using a card linked to Apple Pay or Google Pay. This is excluded from the Citi Reward Card’s 4 mpd bonus (pairing it with Amaze solves the problem, but there is a 1% fee for all SGD transactions).

Likewise, KrisShop.com transactions earn 2 mpd on the AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend and AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card, but only the regular 1.2/1.1 mpd via Kris+. This has something to do with how the transactions are coded, since payment processing via Kris+ is different from KrisShop.

While you will need to spend at least S$3,000 on KrisShop to trigger the highest bonus rate of 9 mpd, there is no requirement that it be in a single transaction. Therefore, you should aim to break up your purchases to stay within the respective card’s bonus caps.

Maximising this offer

So putting all three elements together, it’s possible to earn a beefy 17 mpd during this promotion, depending on your KrisShopper tier.

KrisShopper Tier Base Card Bonus Member 2 m pd Up to 4 mpd Up to 9 mpd Insider 2 .5 mpd Icon 3 mpd Ambassador 4 mpd

For example, a KrisShopper Ambassador who spends S$3,000 (S$3,270 inclusive of GST) and pays with 4 mpd cards will earn:

12,000 miles from KrisShopper Ambassador (S$3,000 @ 4 mpd)

from KrisShopper Ambassador (S$3,000 @ 4 mpd) 27,000 miles from KrisShop (S$3,000 @ 9 mpd)

from KrisShop (S$3,000 @ 9 mpd) 13,080 miles from credit card (S$3,270 @ 4 mpd)

You will notice that the average earn rate is actually slightly less than 17 mpd (52,080 miles / S$3,270 = 15.9 mpd) because miles from KrisShopper are only awarded on the pre-tax, pre-shipping amount, while credit card miles are awarded on the full transaction amount.

Conclusion

From now till 8 September 2025, KrisShop is offering an extra 2, 3 or 9 mpd for KrisShop purchases, stackable with the year-round earnings from KrisShopper and credit card miles for a total of 17 mpd.

There is no cap to the number of miles that can be earned from KrisShop, and the lack of brand exclusions makes this a good opportunity to purchase price-controlled items. For non-price-controlled items, be sure to comparison shop because KrisShop prices may be inflated!