DBS yuu Card boosts bonus cap (and min. spend), adds 10 mpd for SimplyGo

DBS has announced some upcoming changes to the DBS yuu Cards, and given all that’s been happening of late, I can understand if that strikes fear into your heart. But chin up, this might actually be good news for some people!

From 1 October 2025, cardholders will need to spend at least S$800 and transact at four different Participating Merchants each month to earn 18% cash rebates or 10 mpd at yuu merchants.

However, the bonus cap will also be increased to 20,800 yuu Points (equivalent to S$800 of spending), and SimplyGo will be eligible to earn 18% cash rebates or 10 mpd too.

Whether this is a nerf or buff really comes down to how much you usually spend. If you’re already struggling to hit the minimum spend, you’ll consider this a nerf. If you find the bonus cap restrictive, you’ll consider this a buff.

How are the DBS yuu Cards changing?

💳 For Spending at Yuu Merchants Till 30 Sep 25 From 1 Oct 25 Base Reward 10 pts per S$1

5% rebate

2.78 mpd

10 pts per S$1

5% rebate

2.78 mpd

Bonus Reward 26 pts per S$1

13% rebate

7.22 mpd

26 pts per S$1

13% rebate

7.22 mpd

Base Cap N/A 8,000 pts

(S$800 spend)

Bonus Cap 15,600 pts

(S$600 spend) 20,800 pts

(S$800 spend)

Min. Spend for Bonus S$600 S$800 Min. Trxns N/A 4x merchants

SimplyGo? Excluded Included

Here’s a rundown of the changes coming to the DBS yuu Cards on 1 October 2025.

SimplyGo now earns 18% rebates or 10 mpd

From 1 October 2025, bus and train rides via SimplyGo will be eligible to earn 18% rebates or 10 mpd.

This is subject to the minimum spend and caps mentioned below.

Minimum spend & cap

For transactions made at yuu merchants, the DBS yuu Card currently awards:

Base reward: 10 points per S$1 (no min. spend or cap)

10 points per S$1 (no min. spend or cap) Bonus reward: 26 points per S$1 (min. spend of S$600, cap of 15,600 points)

The minimum spend also happens to be the cap, so the “magic number” to hit is S$600.

From 1 October 2025, the DBS yuu Card will award:

Base reward: 10 points per S$1 (no min. spend, cap of 8,000 points )

10 points per S$1 (no min. spend, cap of ) Bonus reward: 26 points per S$1 (min. spend of S$800, cap of 20,800 points)

In short, the magic number now becomes S$800. There will also be an additional requirement to transact at four different Participating Merchants each calendar month to earn the bonus reward (see next section).

The DBS yuu AMEX and DBS yuu Visa will continue to have separate bonus caps and minimum spend requirements.

4x Participating Merchant requirement

From 1 October 2025, the DBS yuu Card will require cardholders to transact at four different Participating Merchants each calendar month to earn the bonus reward.

Participating Merchant Consists Of 7-Eleven 7-Eleven BreadTalk BreadTalk Charge+ Charge+ Singapore Cold Storage Cold Storage

CS Fresh

Jasons Deli foodpanda foodpanda food delivery

panda mart

panda shops Giant Giant

Giant Hypermart

Giant Express Guardian Guardian Gojek Gojek Singapore Mandai Wildlife Group Bird Paradise

Night Safari

Rainforest Wild Asia

River Wonders

Singapore Zoo Singtel Singtel Shop

Singtel SimplyGo Bus and train rides via SimplyGo Toast Box Toast Box Thye Moh Chan Thye Moh Chan

For example, Mandai Wildlife Group counts as one participating merchant, so even if you buy tickets for all five parks, you’ll only rack up one merchant towards the 4x count.

If you have both the DBS yuu AMEX and DBS yuu Visa, this requirement must be satisfied on each card to trigger the bonus reward for the respective card.

DBS yuu AMEX ends bonuses for Mandai Wildlife Group

From 1 October 2025, the DBS yuu AMEX will only earn 1 yuu Point per S$1 at the Mandai Wildlife Group.

There is no change to the DBS yuu Visa, which will continue to earn 36 yuu Points per S$1 subject to the bonus criteria already mentioned.

Revised earn rate for non-yuu merchants

From 1 October 2025, the earn rate for non-yuu merchants will be revised from 1 yuu Point per S$1 to 0.5 yuu Point per S$1.

But there’s no reason to be using the DBS yuu Card at non-yuu merchants in the first place, so this doesn’t bother me too much.

What do I make of these changes?

I’ll be honest: when I first saw the changes, my heart skipped a few beats. But the more I read, the more I felt it wasn’t too bad.

yuu Rewards Club is probably trying to achieve two objectives with these changes:

Increase overall spending (by increasing the min. spend to S$800)

Discourage single-merchant use (by adding the 4x merchant requirement)

No one likes a higher minimum spend, but to be fair, the bonus cap is also increasing by the same amount. This means that you can earn up to 8,000 miles each month from the DBS yuu Card, compared to 6,000 miles previously.

That’s a nice little boost, given all the cuts we’ve seen to bonus caps of late (looking at you, DBS Woman’s World Card and assorted UOB cards).

The new requirement to transact at 4x Participating Merchants is annoying, but far from insurmountable. If you’re using the DBS yuu Card as a single-merchant card, your life will no doubt become more complicated, but SimplyGo already counts as one merchant, and Cold Storage and Giant are counted separately. It’s not that difficult to make a token purchase at each— use the self check-out and buy a 5 cent plastic bag if you must.

Perhaps the real catch here is that it will be more difficult to min-max this card, since managing spend across four merchants is more complicated than just one. You’ll need to carefully plan your spending to hit the S$800 minimum without overshooting too much, which requires more micromanagement.

It’s also worth nothing that because of the change to the rewards structure, “overspend” now becomes more costly. Currently, spend above S$800 at yuu merchants still gets rewarded with 10 yuu Points per S$1 (5% or 2.78 mpd), which isn’t the worst possible outcome. From October 2025, this will earn just 1 yuu Point per S$1.

What you do with yuu points?

A quick recap of the things you should know about yuu Points:

yuu Points are valid for 24 months from the date of accrual

from the date of accrual If you have both the DBS yuu AMEX and DBS yuu Visa, points will be pooled in the same yuu account

in the same yuu account Cancelling a DBS yuu AMEX/Visa has no impact on points already in your yuu account

Offset spending at yuu merchants

Pay with Points Min. Amount 200 points Value Per Point 0.5 cents Fixed Denominations? No

yuu Points can be used to offset transactions at yuu merchants at a fixed rate of 1 point = 0.5 cents.

A minimum redemption of 200 points (S$1) is required

is required Partial usage of points is not possible; if you have 10,000 points (S$50) and a S$75 transaction, you’ll need to redeem all 10,000 points at one go

Pay with Points is currently available at:

7-Eleven (in-store)

BreadTalk (in-store)

Cold Storage (in-store)

CS Fresh (in-store)

foodpanda (via app)

Giant (in-store)

Guardian (in-store)

Toast Box (in-store)

Thye Moh Chan (in-store)

You won’t be able to use Pay with Points at other merchants like Gojek or Singtel, though you can redeem fixed-denomination vouchers instead (see below).

KrisFlyer miles conversions

Conversions to KrisFlyer Min. Amount 200 points Conversion Rate 3.6 points = 1 mile Fixed Denominations? Conversions available in 1 mile increments beyond min. amount

yuu Points can be converted to KrisFlyer miles at a 3.6:1 ratio

Conversions are processed instantly

No conversion fees apply

A minimum conversion block of 200 yuu Points (55 miles) applies, after which conversions are in blocks of 1 mile

The fact that conversions are both free and instant makes it a very useful tool for topping up a KrisFlyer account when you’re just shy of the miles necessary for a redemption. The relatively small conversion block also means you won’t be forced to transfer more points than you need.

⚡ Instant Ways To Top-Up KrisFlyer Account Method Minimum Block Conversion Fees Kris+ 1 mile None LinkPoints 50 miles None yuu points 55 miles None CapitaStars 380 miles None HighFlyer points 1,000 miles None Atome points 1,000 miles None HSBC points 10,000 miles* None *Subsequent conversions can be as small as 2 miles

Rewards catalogue

Rewards Catalogue Min. Amount Varies Value Per Point Varies

The yuu app features a rewards catalogue that features a wide range of options from yuu merchants. As a tip, you can sort the deals by Most Discounted, to see the best offers upfront.

Some of these are quintessential “aunty deals”, like 400 points for a pack of 7-Eleven eggs or 250 points for orange juice. If that’s attractive to you, by all means, but my favourites are the Singtel CAST packages. The 7-day sports package comes in useful whenever there’s a tennis tournament I want to watch but don’t want to commit to an entire month’s subscription.

You can also find vouchers for Cold Storage, Giant, foodpanda, Gojek, Toast Box and BreadTalk, where the value can be marginally better than the Pay with Points option. For example:

Item yuu Points Value per point S$10 Gojek 1,800 0.56 cents S$20 foodpanda 3,600 0.56 cents S$20 Cold Storage 3,880 0.52 cents

The catch here is that the vouchers are only available in fixed denominations, unlike Pay with Points which has no such restrictions (beyond the minimum 200 points redemption threshold).

From time to time, yuu will list some Super Duper deals, like a S$10 Gojek voucher for 1,000 points (1 cent per point). These are available in limited quantity, so snag them if you can.

Conclusion

From 1 October 2025, the DBS yuu Cards will increase the minimum spend necessary for 18% rebates or 10 mpd at yuu merchants from S$600 to S$800 per month. However, it will also increase the bonus cap by a commensurate amount.

There will be a new requirement to transact at four different Participating Merchants, but SimplyGo can count as one of them, and no minimum spend per merchant is required.

I see this as an opportunity to milk 8,000 miles from each DBS yuu Card per month, which given all the nerfs we’ve seen this year, should probably count as a win.

How do you feel about the changes to the DBS yuu Cards?