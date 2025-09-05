AMEX Offer: S$80 back on S$400 spend with Marriott Bonvoy

American Express has launched a new AMEX Offer for Marriott Bonvoy, which gives registered cardholders an S$80 statement credit with a minimum spend of S$400 at participating hotels, bars, restaurants and spas by 30 November 2025.

This is similar to the offer we saw back in 2024, and is valid at participating properties across Singapore and Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Maldives, South Korea and Thailand.

❓ What are AMEX Offers? AMEX Offers are opportunities to earn bonus miles/points, or statement credits. These can be found in the “Offers” section of the AMEX app or web portal. Registration is required, and some offers may be targeted. These are usually not applicable to DBS and UOB AMEX cardholders. For more on AMEX Offers and how they work, refer to this post.

Get S$80 back on S$400 spend with Marriott

From 1 September to 30 November 2025, American Express cardholders who register for this AMEX Offer will receive an S$80 statement credit when they spend at least S$400 in one or more transactions at participating Marriott Bonvoy locations (see next section for the full list).

Here are the key details to take note of:

An overall registration cap of 22,000 cards applies

The minimum spend of S$400 can be combined across different participating locations

Excludes payments made for events, meetings, conferences, banquets and/or wedding packages

Must pay in-person; online payments do not qualify

If you are planning to utilise this offer overseas, do note that any foreign exchange charges do not count towards the S$400 minimum spend. American Express cards have a 3.25% FCY transaction fee, so to be safe, you should spend at least 3.25% above S$400 in its FCY equivalent.

The offer is limited to a single use per registered card. In my case, I was only targeted on my AMEX Platinum Charge, but I was able to register twice by virtue of my A/C card.

The payment must be made by 30 November 2025 to be eligible for this offer. If your check-in date is before 30 November 2025 but your check-out date is after, I’d recommend asking the front desk to charge your card in full at the time of check-in (a pre-authorisation won’t count!).

Statement credits will post to your account within 15 business days, but are usually much faster.

Which locations are participating?

This offer is valid at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels, restaurants, bars and spas in:

🇦🇺 Australia

🇮🇳 India

🇮🇩 Indonesia

🇯🇵 Japan

🇲🇾 Malaysia 🇲🇻 Maldives

🇸🇬 Singapore

🇰🇷 South Korea

🇹🇭 Thailand

Most properties in Singapore are participating, including the Singapore Edition, St. Regis Singapore, Westin Singapore, W Sentosa Cove and Ritz-Carlton Millenia Singapore (surprising, since they’re always so quick to remind guests that they don’t participate in Marriott Bonvoy).

If you’re travelling up to KL, you can stay at both the Le Meridien and W Kuala Lumpur (though sadly the St. Regis and JW Marriott are not participating).

Even if you have no plans to stay, this offer can be used for dining or spa treatments, and you can stack further savings through Love Dining at participating venues like Akira Back and Beach Road Kitchen. All that matters is the nett amount charged to your card, so for example:

A couple dining at Akira Back spends S$668 on food (remember, it need not be a single visit!)

Love Dining discounts this by 50%, and after 10% service charge and 9% GST, the nett amount is S$400.46

This triggers the S$80 statement credit, for a nett out of pocket spend of S$320.46

If you do plan to make a stay, be sure to check whether the hotel offers Marriott STARS or Luminous rates, as these come with additional amenities like complimentary breakfast and a US$100 hotel credit. These price the same as the hotel’s best available rate, and can be booked through HoteLux or other luxury travel advisors. Paying at the front desk will trigger the AMEX Offer.

Conclusion

American Express cardholders can now register for an S$80 statement credit with a minimum spend of S$400 at a participating Marriott Bonvoy hotel by 30 November 2025. While the earn rates with AMEX cards may not be the best, the savings are likely to more than outweigh any foregone rewards.

Be sure to register for this offer before spending, and check whether the property you’re interested in is participating.