World of Hyatt offering 2X points for Europe, Africa and Middle East stays

From 15 September to 1 December 2025, earn double World of Hyatt points at participating hotels across Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

World of Hyatt has yet to announce a new global promotion, following the end of the previous one in March 2025. 

However, if you’re travelling to Europe, Africa or the Middle East, there is an opportunity to earn double points for stays starting from the middle of September to the end of November. There is a cap of 20,000 bonus points, but it should still be a tidy return if you happen to be going there anyway. 

Earn 2X Hyatt points in Europe, Africa, Middle East

Register

From 15 September to 1 December 2025, World of Hyatt members can earn 2X points on qualifying stays at hotels across Europe, Africa and the Middle East. 

Here are the key details of the promotion:

  • Registration is required prior to your first eligible stay, and must be done by 1 November 2025
  • Stays booked prior to the start of the promotion are eligible; all that matters is that your check-out dates fall within the promotion period
  • Award stays are eligible to earn the bonus, though you’ll only earn points on incidentals and not the room rate
  • While World of Hyatt members can earn points for multiple rooms, only one room will qualify towards this promotion

  • You must book your stays directly with Hyatt to be eligible for this offer

A member is capped at earning up to 20,000 bonus points under this promotion, equivalent to US$4,000 in spending.

Points should be posted within 2-3 weeks of check-out. 

How many World of Hyatt points do I earn?

Here’s how many points World of Hyatt members will earn with this promotion. Remember, only the base points are doubled, not the elite points, so the incremental is a flat 5 points per US$1 across all tiers.

🏨 World of Hyatt Points per US$1
Tier Base Bonus Total
Member 5 5
 10
Discoverist 5
Elite: +0.5
 10.5
Explorist 5
Elite: +1
 5 11
Globalist 5
Elite: +1.5
 5 11.5

I value World of Hyatt points at about 1.7 US cents each, so all members can earn an incremental return of 8.5% under this promotion.

World of Hyatt fast track offer

Check your eligibility

World of Hyatt has extended its fast track offer for 2025, which offers employees of selected MNCs instant World of Hyatt Explorist status for a 90-day period, bypassing the usual 30-night requirement.

During this period:

  • Members who stay 10 qualifying nights will retain Explorist status until February 2027
  • Members who stay 20 qualifying nights will be upgraded to Globalist status until February 2027

Qualifying nights include both points and cash stays, at Hyatt hotels and resorts worldwide.

You’ll need to register by 31 December 2025, but the sooner you complete the challenge the better, since the status expiry date is fixed at February 2027 regardless.

This offer is open to employees of an unspecified list of companies. You can always try your luck by entering your membership number and company email. Known participants include Apple, Ernst & Young, Google, IBM, PwC, LinkedIn, Microsoft and Netflix. 

What card should I use for Hyatt stays?

Here are the cards you can use for Hyatt hotel bookings. Do note that certain cards will only offer their bonus rates if the booking is in foreign currency.

Card Earn Rate Remarks
DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Must be charged online
DCS Imperium Card
Apply		 4 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month. No cap
Maybank XL Rewards
Apply
 4 mpd MCC 7011 only. Min. spend S$500 per c. month, cap S$1K per c. month
HSBC Revolution
Apply
 4 mpd MCC 7011 only. Cap S$1.5K per c. month. Ends 31 Oct 25
UOB Lady’s Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
UOB Lady’s Solitaire
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$750 per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
UOB Visa Signature
Apply
 4 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$1K, max. S$1.2K FCY spend per s. month
StanChart Beyond Card
Apply
 3-4 mpd
FCY only
 3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap
Maybank Visa Infinite
Apply
 3.2 mpd
FCY only		 Min. S$4K per c. month. No cap
Maybank World Mastercard
Apply
 3.2 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$4K per c. month. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month. No cap
StanChart Visa Infinite
Apply
 3 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$2K per s. month. No cap
BOC Elite Miles Card
Apply
 2.8 mpd
FCY only		 No min. spend and no cap
Maybank Horizon Visa Signature
Apply
 2.8 mpd
FCY only
 Min S$800 per c. month, no cap
S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month

Conclusion

World of Hyatt has launched a new promotion that offers double points for stays across Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Registration is now open, but the stay period only starts in the middle of September, and runs all the way till the end of November.

Sadly, it looks less and less likely we’ll see another global promotion before the year is up, though if you have an American Express card, there is an ongoing AMEX Offer that gives S$60 back with a minimum spend of S$300 at participating Hyatt properties across Asia Pacific.

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site.
Similar Articles

