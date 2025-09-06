World of Hyatt offering 2X points for Europe, Africa and Middle East stays

World of Hyatt has yet to announce a new global promotion, following the end of the previous one in March 2025.

However, if you’re travelling to Europe, Africa or the Middle East, there is an opportunity to earn double points for stays starting from the middle of September to the end of November. There is a cap of 20,000 bonus points, but it should still be a tidy return if you happen to be going there anyway.

Earn 2X Hyatt points in Europe, Africa, Middle East

From 15 September to 1 December 2025, World of Hyatt members can earn 2X points on qualifying stays at hotels across Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

Here are the key details of the promotion:

Registration is required prior to your first eligible stay, and must be done by 1 November 2025

Stays booked prior to the start of the promotion are eligible; all that matters is that your check-out dates fall within the promotion period

Award stays are eligible to earn the bonus, though you’ll only earn points on incidentals and not the room rate

While World of Hyatt members can earn points for multiple rooms, only one room will qualify towards this promotion

You must book your stays directly with Hyatt to be eligible for this offer

A member is capped at earning up to 20,000 bonus points under this promotion, equivalent to US$4,000 in spending.

Points should be posted within 2-3 weeks of check-out.

How many World of Hyatt points do I earn?

Here’s how many points World of Hyatt members will earn with this promotion. Remember, only the base points are doubled, not the elite points, so the incremental is a flat 5 points per US$1 across all tiers.

🏨 World of Hyatt Points per US$1 Tier Base Bonus Total Member Member 5 5

10 Discoverist Discoverist 5

Elite: +0.5

5 10.5 Explorist Explorist 5

Elite: +1

5 11 Globalist Globalist 5

Elite: +1.5

5 11.5

I value World of Hyatt points at about 1.7 US cents each, so all members can earn an incremental return of 8.5% under this promotion.

World of Hyatt fast track offer

World of Hyatt has extended its fast track offer for 2025, which offers employees of selected MNCs instant World of Hyatt Explorist status for a 90-day period, bypassing the usual 30-night requirement.

During this period:

Members who stay 10 qualifying nights will retain Explorist status until February 2027

qualifying nights will until February 2027 Members who stay 20 qualifying nights will be upgraded to Globalist status until February 2027

Qualifying nights include both points and cash stays, at Hyatt hotels and resorts worldwide.

You’ll need to register by 31 December 2025, but the sooner you complete the challenge the better, since the status expiry date is fixed at February 2027 regardless.

This offer is open to employees of an unspecified list of companies. You can always try your luck by entering your membership number and company email. Known participants include Apple, Ernst & Young, Google, IBM, PwC, LinkedIn, Microsoft and Netflix.

What card should I use for Hyatt stays?

Here are the cards you can use for Hyatt hotel bookings. Do note that certain cards will only offer their bonus rates if the booking is in foreign currency.

Card Earn Rate Remarks DBS Woman’s World Card

Apply

DBS Woman’s World Card 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Must be charged online DCS Imperium Card

Apply 4 mpd

FCY only

Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month. No cap Maybank XL Rewards

Apply

Maybank XL Rewards 4 mpd MCC 7011 only. Min. spend S$500 per c. month, cap S$1K per c. month HSBC Revolution

Apply

4 mpd MCC 7011 only. Cap S$1.5K per c. month. Ends 31 Oct 25 UOB Lady’s Card

Apply

UOB Lady’s Card 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category UOB Lady’s Solitaire

Apply

UOB Lady’s Solitaire 4 mpd Max S$750 per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category

Apply

UOB Visa Signature 4 mpd

FCY only

Min. S$1K, max. S$1.2K FCY spend per s. month StanChart Beyond Card

Apply

StanChart Beyond Card 3-4 mpd

FCY only

3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap

Apply

Maybank Visa Infinite 3.2 mpd

FCY only Min. S$4K per c. month. No cap

Apply

Maybank World Mastercard 3.2 mpd

FCY only

Min. S$4K per c. month. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month. No cap



Apply

StanChart Visa Infinite 3 mpd

FCY only

Min. S$2K per s. month. No cap BOC Elite Miles Card

Apply

BOC Elite Miles Card 2.8 mpd

FCY only No min. spend and no cap Maybank Horizon Visa Signature

Apply

Maybank Horizon Visa Signature 2.8 mpd

FCY only

Min S$800 per c. month, no cap S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month



Conclusion

World of Hyatt has launched a new promotion that offers double points for stays across Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Registration is now open, but the stay period only starts in the middle of September, and runs all the way till the end of November.

Sadly, it looks less and less likely we’ll see another global promotion before the year is up, though if you have an American Express card, there is an ongoing AMEX Offer that gives S$60 back with a minimum spend of S$300 at participating Hyatt properties across Asia Pacific.