Nerfed: UOB Preferred Platinum Visa splits bonus cap into two sub-caps

It seems like all the rage at UOB these days is to take a unified bonus cap, and split it into two trickier-to-optimise sub-caps. We’ve seen it happen with the UOB Lady’s Solitaire and UOB Visa Signature, and now it’s time for the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa to join the fun!

From 1 October 2025, this popular card will split its S$1,110 monthly bonus cap into:

S$600 for mobile contactless transactions

S$600 for selected online transactions (e.g. shopping, supermarkets, food delivery and entertainment)

If you squint hard enough, this is technically a buff. The maximum monthly spend eligible for 4 mpd has increased from S$1,110 to S$1,200, allowing cardholders to earn an extra 360 miles each month.

But let’s be clear: UOB isn’t making these changes because it likes you. It’s doing so to make it harder to fully optimise the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa. Unless you’re meticulous about your spending, you will very likely earn fewer miles from this card going forward.

In other news, the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa will also follow the UOB Visa Signature’s lead in recognising SimplyGo as contactless spend, meaning you’ll now earn 4 mpd on bus and MRT rides.

Details: Changes to the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa

Here’s a rundown of the changes that are happening to the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa.

Effective Date Change Verdict 28 Aug 2025 SimplyGo earns 4 mpd 👍 Good 1 Oct 2025 Monthly bonus cap increased from S$1,110 to S$1,200 👍 Good 1 O ct 2025 Monthly bonus cap split into 2x sub-caps of S$600 👎 Bad

The SimplyGo enhancement takes effect from 28 August 2025, while the changes to the structure of the bonus cap will take effect from 1 October 2025.

You can find the FAQs here, and the revised T&Cs here.

SimplyGo transactions now earn 4 mpd

Previously, the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa excluded SimplyGo from its definition of “contactless spend”, which meant that you would only earn 0.4 mpd on such transactions.

But in July 2025, the UOB Visa Signature revised its definition of contactless spend to include SimplyGo, and now the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa has followed suit.

From 28 August 2025, cardholders will earn 4 mpd on SimplyGo bus and MRT rides, provided they pay through mobile contactless (i.e. tap your phone, not the physical card).

Payment Method Eligible? ✅ ❌ ✅ Excludes MST ✅ Tapping physical card ❌

❓ What about S$5 earning blocks? Because of UOB’s points rounding policy, you usually need to spend at least S$5 to earn any miles— spend S$4.99 and you walk away empty-handed. Given that the average SimplyGo transaction will likely be <S$5, the question then becomes how you could possibly earn anything from this. The answer lies in the fine print: For AMEX and Visa cards, fare charges are accumulated daily, but UNI$ are calculated based on the accumulated spend on SimplyGo Transactions per calendar month , and awarded to Cardmembers on the 7th calendar day of the following month

For Mastercard, your accumulated fares are posted to your credit card account every 5 days or S$15, whichever comes first. So except in extreme circumstances, you’ll almost certainly earn some miles on your rides.

Changes to monthly bonus cap

The UOB Preferred Platinum Visa currently earns 10X UNI$ per S$5 (equivalent to 4 mpd) on selected online transactions, and all mobile contactless spend.

The 10X UNI$ per S$5 comprises of:

Base reward: 1X UNI$ per S$5 (0.4 mpd)

1X UNI$ per S$5 (0.4 mpd) Bonus reward: 9X UNI$ per S$5 (3.6 mpd)

A combined bonus cap of 2,000 UNI$ per calendar month applies to both categories, which is equivalent to S$1,110 of spending.

Category 1

(Selected Online Trxns) Category 2

(Mobile Contactless) Monthly Bonus Cap (UNI$) 2,000 UNI$

Monthly Bonus Cap (S$) S$1,110 Caps are based on calendar month

✅ Selected Online Transactions Category Merchant Category Codes (MCCs) Department and Retail Stores 4816, 5262, 5306, 5309, 5310, 5311, 5331, 5399, 5611, 5621, 5631,5641, 5651, 5661, 5691, 5699, 5732-5735, 5912, 5942, 5944-5949, 5964-5970, 5992, 5999 Supermarkets, Dining and Food Delivery 5811,5812,5814, 5333, 5411, 5441, 5462, 5499, 8012, 9751 Entertainment and Ticketing 7278, 7832, 7841, 7922, 7991, 7996, 7998-7999

Given how much I emphasise using the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa for mobile contactless payments, the online spending bonuses often come as a surprise to many. If I had a penny every time someone said “huh, isn’t PPV for offline spending only…”

But in this case, ignorance was bliss, because there was nothing stopping you from spending the full S$1,110 on mobile contactless every month, and never even touching the selected online transactions category.

Not anymore.

From 1 October 2025, the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa will introduce a sub-cap of 1,080 UNI$ per calendar month for each of the two categories, which is equivalent to S$600 of spending.

Category 1

(Selected Online Trxns)

Category 2

(Mobile Contactless)

Monthly Bonus Cap (UNI$) 1,080 UNI$ 1,080 UNI$ Monthly Bonus Cap (S$) S$600 S$600 Caps are based on calendar month

This is a positive change in the sense that the total miles you can earn from the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa each month (without going into 0.4 mpd territory) will increase from 4,440 (S$1,110 @ 4 mpd) to 4,800 (S$1,200 @ 4 mpd).

However, this is a negative change in the sense that you can no longer earn 4 mpd on S$1,110 of mobile contactless spend. For example, if you were to spend S$1,110 on mobile contactless alone, you would earn just 2,604 miles from October 2025 (S$600 @ 4 mpd + S$510 @ 0.4 mpd), a 40% reduction from the status quo.

That’s to say nothing of the increased cognitive load involved in juggling two separate sub-categories on one single card.

Currently, it’s relatively straightforward to see how much of your monthly bonus cap remains, by simply tallying up the total month’s spend. But once the bonus cap is split into two categories, things will get much more messy.

UOB isn’t going to keep a running tally of how much cap you have left for each bonus category, nor does it categorise your spending. Therefore, the only way to calculate the remaining bonus cap for each category is to tally up items line by line — which transactions belong to Category 1, which transactions belong to Category 2?

It’s almost as if the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa is now two cards in one.

Bonus Cap “Card #1” 4 mpd on selected online transactions S$600 “Card #2” 4 mpd on mobile contactless S$600

The first card offers 4 mpd on selected online transactions, capped at S$600 per calendar month. The second card offers 4 mpd on mobile contactless, also capped at S$600 per calendar month.

If you really do plan to spend across both categories, it’s going to be a royal pain to track your spending.

What can you do about this?

The only way to avoid this nerf is to play along with UOB, and start using the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa across two bonus categories instead of just one.

As I mentioned above, this won’t be easy. So I’m going to repeat the same advice suggested by a MileLion community member, when UOB started getting trigger happy with the sub-caps: Get a supplementary card.

To be clear, this does not increase your bonus cap. What it does is make it much easier to track your spending. For example, you could put all the spending for Category 1 on the principal card, and all the spending for Category 2 on the supplementary card.

Since these cards are shown as separate accounts on internet banking, you can just look at the total spend on a card level. This is what I’ve done for my UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card, to better manage its now separated bonus caps.

You know, I wouldn’t be surprised if this whole series of nerfs turns out to be the best-ever supplementary card campaign for UOB!

Alternatively, you could commit to buying S$600 worth of vouchers at the start of every month to fully utilise the “selected online transactions” category. After that, any additional spend counts towards the “mobile contactless” category (i.e. total spend minus S$600).

The simplest way to do this is HeyMax, where all transactions code as MCC 5311 and qualify for the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa’s bonus on selected online transactions.

Sign up here

Airalo

Amazon

Best Denki

Courts

Deliveroo

Foodpanda

Giant

Grab

IKEA

Klook

Lazada

Muji Natureland

NTUC FairPrice

Oddle Eats

Pelago

Pupsik

Ryde

Shein

Shell

Sheng Siong

Sephora

TADA

TANGS

ZALORA

Don’t make last-minute transactions!

One last point to note: the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa tracks bonus caps based on posting date, not transaction date.

If you make a transaction towards the end of September 2025, and it posts from 1 October 2025 onwards, it will be subject to the revised bonus caps instead (i.e. S$600 for selected online transactions, S$600 for mobile contactless payments).

To be safe, I’d recommend avoiding spending on the last few days of the calendar month.

Conclusion

The UOB Preferred Platinum Visa now treats SimplyGo bus and MRT rides as contactless spending, making them eligible for 4 mpd.

However, the bigger news here is that from October 2025, the monthly bonus cap will be increased from S$1,110 to S$1,200, but also split into strict sub-caps of S$600 for selected online transactions, and S$600 for mobile contactless payments.

Theoretically, if you were able to min-max each category on the dot, you’ll come out ahead since the card’s monthly earning potential increases by 360 miles. In practice, however, many people will struggle to be so precise, and therefore earn fewer miles than before.

Year-end bonus looking good for whoever at UOB came up with the sub-caps idea, then…

What do you make of the changes to the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa?