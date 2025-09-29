PSA: How the DBS yuu Card’s bonus cap is changing

Some big changes will be coming to the DBS yuu Cards from 1 October 2025 and if you’ve been paying attention, you’ll know that there’s good news and bad news.
Basically, if you already struggle to hit the minimum spend, you’ll dislike the changes. But if you find the existing bonus cap too restrictive, then this will be a very happy development indeed.
Speaking of the bonus cap, there’s one important point I need to highlight. Currently, the minimum spend is the bonus cap, so many people (myself included) assumed that with the minimum spend increasing from S$600 to S$800, the bonus spending cap would also increase from S$600 to S$800.
That’s not what’s happening.
Instead, the monthly bonus spending cap will now be S$822.86— which is a good thing, mind you. Not only does this give you more miles or rebates each month than was previously believed, it also offers a little more “breathing space” when it comes to optimising your spending.
How the DBS yuu Card’s bonus cap will change
Let’s first do a brief DBS yuu Card 101 to make sure everyone’s on the same page.
The DBS yuu Card currently offers 36 yuu Points per S$1 (equivalent to 10 mpd or 18% rebates) for yuu merchant transactions, split as follows.
|Reward
|Min. Spend
|Cap
|Base Reward: 10 points per S$1
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonus Reward: 26 points per S$1
|S$600
|15,600 points
Where the bonus reward is concerned, 15,600 points @ 26 points per S$1 works out to S$600, which means that the minimum spend is the cap.
This makes the card somewhat finicky to use, as the sweet spot for spending is $600 on the dot; no more, no less. Spend below S$600, and you won’t trigger the bonus rate. Spend above S$600, and every incremental S$1 is earning a lower return of 2.78 mpd.
From 1 October 2025, the DBS yuu Card will still offer 36 yuu Points per S$1 for yuu merchant transactions, but the breakdown will be different.
|Reward
|Min. Spend
|Cap
|Base Reward 1: 1 point per S$1
|N/A
|N/A
|Base Reward 2: 9 points per S$1
|N/A
|28,800 points
|Bonus Reward: 26 points per S$1
|S$800
Here’s how DBS explains this in the T&Cs.
|
With effect from 1 October 2025,
When I first read this, the third bullet point confused me. I would have expected the overall cap on the 9x yuu Points and 26x yuu Points to be 28,000, equivalent to S$800 of spending. My assumption was that DBS had made a typo, and the 28,800 figure had inadvertently included the 800 base yuu Points for spending S$800.
But I emailed DBS about this, and a spokesperson confirmed that it was indeed accurate. DBS is applying a collective cap of 28,800 points for Base Reward 2 (9 yuu Points per S$1) and the Bonus Reward (26 yuu Points per S$1), which means that the monthly spending limit is actually S$822.86 (28,800 points /35 yuu Points per S$1).
In other words, the new rules governing the 10 mpd earn rate are:
- Spend at least S$800 per calendar month
- Transact with at least 4x participating merchants per calendar month
- Capped at S$822.86 per calendar month
Therefore, the monthly earning capacity per DBS yuu Card has increased from 6,000 miles to 8,229 miles. Not only that, but the sweet spot for spending is no longer S$600, but S$800 to S$822.86.
This will be good news for DBS yuu Cardholders who found it difficult to spend exactly S$600 each month (and, for whatever reason, didn’t want to buy DFI vouchers), because there’s now a little bit of room to “overshoot” the minimum spend and still stay within the 10 mpd range.
Recap: DBS yuu Card changes from 1 October 2025
|💳 For Spending at Yuu Merchants
|Till 30 Sep 25
|From 1 Oct 25
|Bonus Earn Rate
|36 pts per S$1
18% rebate
10 mpd
|36 pts per S$1
18% rebate
10 mpd
|Bonus Cap
|15,600 pts
(S$600 spend)
|28,800 pts
(S$823 spend)
|Min. Spend for Bonus
|S$600
|S$800
|Min. Trxns
|N/A
|4x merchants
|SimplyGo?
|Excluded
|Included
Aside from the minimum spend and bonus cap, here’s a summary of the rest of the changes coming to the DBS yuu Cards from 1 October 2025.
- Bus and MRT rides paid via SimplyGo will be eligible to earn 36 yuu Points per S$1, assuming the minimum spend criteria is met
- Cardholders must transact with four different participating merchants each month to trigger the bonus rate. The list can be found in the table below
|Participating Merchant
|Consists Of
|7-Eleven
|7-Eleven
|BreadTalk
[Leaving 27 Oct 25]
|BreadTalk
|Charge+
|Charge+ Singapore
|Cold Storage
|Cold Storage
CS Fresh
Jasons Deli
|foodpanda
|foodpanda food delivery
panda mart
panda shops
|Giant
|Giant
Giant Hypermart
Giant Express
|Guardian
|Guardian
|Gojek
|Gojek Singapore
|Mandai Wildlife Group
|Bird Paradise
Night Safari
Rainforest Wild Asia
River Wonders
Singapore Zoo
|Singtel
|Singtel Shop
Singtel
|SimplyGo
|Bus and train rides via SimplyGo
|Toast Box
[Leaving 27 Oct 25]
|Toast Box
|Thye Moh Chan
[Leaving 27 Oct 25]
|Thye Moh Chan
|Example: Mandai Wildlife Group counts as one participating merchant, so even if you buy tickets for all five parks, you’ll only rack up one merchant towards the 4x count. However, Cold Storage and Giant each count as one participating merchant
- DBS yuu AMEX will only earn 1 yuu Point per S$1 at the Mandai Wildlife Group
- The earn rate for non-yuu merchants will be cut to 0.5 yuu Points per S$1
Conclusion
The DBS yuu Card will revise its features from 1 October 2025, and while the minimum spend will increase to S$800, the bonus cap will increase even more to S$822.86.
It’s a small but important distinction, because you can now spend a little beyond the minimum without going into dreaded 1 yuu Point per S$1 territory!
Using a card on Bus/MRT that is linked to SimplyGo would qualify? Or is there something special we need to do within the SimplyGo app to make payment inside of it?
I thought we just need to add it to mobile wallets like apple wallet and use apple pay? We need to register the card and use the Simplygo app?
I thought chagee was one of the participating merchants? Or are they not?
You can earn Yuu points at chagee but it will not earn bonus points with the dbs Yuu card
So basically the DBS YUU card can only be used at those 13 Merchants ? Use at other places will not get you the 10 mpd.
So Toast Box and Bradtalk consider 2 diff merchant ?
I thought Yuu has a lot of “merchants” such as QBHouse, Trip.com, etc.
Or these not considered merchant ?
FYI , Toastbox has already instructed their staff to not allow for scanning of the Yuu QR code (29 Sep) , even though the app says 27 Oct… (probably will be similar for breadtalk). So whether you will earn points from 29Sep onwards , that is debatable …