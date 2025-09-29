PSA: How the DBS yuu Card’s bonus cap is changing

Some big changes will be coming to the DBS yuu Cards from 1 October 2025 and if you’ve been paying attention, you’ll know that there’s good news and bad news.

New requirement to transact with at least 4x participating merchants each month Monthly bonus cap will be increased

SimplyGo bus and MRT rides will be eligible to earn 10 mpd

Basically, if you already struggle to hit the minimum spend, you’ll dislike the changes. But if you find the existing bonus cap too restrictive, then this will be a very happy development indeed.

Speaking of the bonus cap, there’s one important point I need to highlight. Currently, the minimum spend is the bonus cap, so many people (myself included) assumed that with the minimum spend increasing from S$600 to S$800, the bonus spending cap would also increase from S$600 to S$800.

That’s not what’s happening.

Instead, the monthly bonus spending cap will now be S$822.86— which is a good thing, mind you. Not only does this give you more miles or rebates each month than was previously believed, it also offers a little more “breathing space” when it comes to optimising your spending.

How the DBS yuu Card’s bonus cap will change

Let’s first do a brief DBS yuu Card 101 to make sure everyone’s on the same page.

The DBS yuu Card currently offers 36 yuu Points per S$1 (equivalent to 10 mpd or 18% rebates) for yuu merchant transactions, split as follows.

Reward Min. Spend Cap Base Reward: 10 points per S$1 N/A N/A Bonus Reward: 26 points per S$1 S$600 15,600 points

Where the bonus reward is concerned, 15,600 points @ 26 points per S$1 works out to S$600, which means that the minimum spend is the cap.

This makes the card somewhat finicky to use, as the sweet spot for spending is $600 on the dot; no more, no less. Spend below S$600, and you won’t trigger the bonus rate. Spend above S$600, and every incremental S$1 is earning a lower return of 2.78 mpd.

From 1 October 2025, the DBS yuu Card will still offer 36 yuu Points per S$1 for yuu merchant transactions, but the breakdown will be different.

Reward Min. Spend Cap Base Reward 1: 1 point per S$1 N/A N/A Base Reward 2: 9 points per S$1 N/A 28,800 points Bonus Reward: 26 points per S$1 S$800

Here’s how DBS explains this in the T&Cs.

With effect from 1 October 2025, The minimum monthly spend requirement to earn Bonus Award will be revised from S$600 to S$800.

Additionally, each month Cardmembers must transact at 4 different Participating Merchants to be eligible for the Bonus Award.

There will be an overall cap of 28,800 yuu Points (worth up to S$144 or 8,000 miles) per calendar month awarded on 9x yuu Points and 26x yuu Points for yuu spend.

When I first read this, the third bullet point confused me. I would have expected the overall cap on the 9x yuu Points and 26x yuu Points to be 28,000, equivalent to S$800 of spending. My assumption was that DBS had made a typo, and the 28,800 figure had inadvertently included the 800 base yuu Points for spending S$800.

But I emailed DBS about this, and a spokesperson confirmed that it was indeed accurate. DBS is applying a collective cap of 28,800 points for Base Reward 2 (9 yuu Points per S$1) and the Bonus Reward (26 yuu Points per S$1), which means that the monthly spending limit is actually S$822.86 (28,800 points /35 yuu Points per S$1).

In other words, the new rules governing the 10 mpd earn rate are:

Spend at least S$800 per calendar month

per calendar month Transact with at least 4x participating merchants per calendar month

per calendar month Capped at S$822.86 per calendar month

Therefore, the monthly earning capacity per DBS yuu Card has increased from 6,000 miles to 8,229 miles. Not only that, but the sweet spot for spending is no longer S$600, but S$800 to S$822.86.

This will be good news for DBS yuu Cardholders who found it difficult to spend exactly S$600 each month (and, for whatever reason, didn’t want to buy DFI vouchers), because there’s now a little bit of room to “overshoot” the minimum spend and still stay within the 10 mpd range.

Recap: DBS yuu Card changes from 1 October 2025

💳 For Spending at Yuu Merchants Till 30 Sep 25 From 1 Oct 25 Bonus Earn Rate 36 pts per S$1

18% rebate

10 mpd

36 pts per S$1

18% rebate

10 mpd Bonus Cap 15,600 pts

(S$600 spend) 28,800 pts

(S$823 spend)

Min. Spend for Bonus S$600 S$800 Min. Trxns N/A 4x merchants

SimplyGo? Excluded Included

Aside from the minimum spend and bonus cap, here’s a summary of the rest of the changes coming to the DBS yuu Cards from 1 October 2025.

Bus and MRT rides paid via SimplyGo will be eligible to earn 36 yuu Points per S$1, assuming the minimum spend criteria is met

Cardholders must transact with four different participating merchants each month to trigger the bonus rate. The list can be found in the table below

Participating Merchant Consists Of 7-Eleven 7-Eleven BreadTalk

[Leaving 27 Oct 25]

BreadTalk Charge+ Charge+ Singapore Cold Storage Cold Storage

CS Fresh

Jasons Deli foodpanda foodpanda food delivery

panda mart

panda shops Giant Giant

Giant Hypermart

Giant Express Guardian Guardian Gojek Gojek Singapore Mandai Wildlife Group Bird Paradise

Night Safari

Rainforest Wild Asia

River Wonders

Singapore Zoo Singtel Singtel Shop

Singtel SimplyGo Bus and train rides via SimplyGo Toast Box

[Leaving 27 Oct 25] Toast Box Thye Moh Chan

[Leaving 27 Oct 25]

Thye Moh Chan Example: Mandai Wildlife Group counts as one participating merchant, so even if you buy tickets for all five parks, you’ll only rack up one merchant towards the 4x count. However, Cold Storage and Giant each count as one participating merchant

DBS yuu AMEX will only earn 1 yuu Point per S$1 at the Mandai Wildlife Group

The earn rate for non-yuu merchants will be cut to 0.5 yuu Points per S$1

Conclusion

The DBS yuu Card will revise its features from 1 October 2025, and while the minimum spend will increase to S$800, the bonus cap will increase even more to S$822.86.

It’s a small but important distinction, because you can now spend a little beyond the minimum without going into dreaded 1 yuu Point per S$1 territory!