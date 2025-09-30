AMEX Platinum Charge scraps Avis President’s Club membership

Back in 2022, the AMEX Platinum Charge added Avis President’s Club status as a card perk, which offers benefits like priority service and rental car upgrades.

As with other elite statuses that come with the card—such as Hilton Honors Gold and Marriott Bonvoy Gold—there’s no need to requalify annually. The status remains valid for as long as you hold the card.

Unfortunately, American Express has just announced that it will be terminating the Avis President’s Club benefit, effective 1 November 2025.

As part of an update to The Platinum Card® travel benefits, the Avis President’s Club benefit will no longer be available from 1 November 2025. -American Express

That said, there’s still time to register and lock in your status before the change takes effect. Moreover, existing members will keep their status through the end of 2026, and there are other easy ways of getting Avis President’s Club status too!

AMEX Platinum Charge cuts Avis President’s Club benefit

From 1 November 2025, the AMEX Platinum Charge will no longer allow cardholders to register for Avis President’s Club status.

AMEX Platinum Charge cardholders who have an existing Avis President’s Club membership will continue to enjoy their status until 31 December 2026.

To renew their membership beyond this date, they will need to meet the regular qualification requirement:

Spend at least €2,000 in a membership year, or

Complete at least 10 rentals in a membership year

If either seems beyond you, don’t despair. There are other ways of getting Avis President’s Club status— read below for more details.

How to get your Avis President’s Club status

If you haven’t registered for your Avis President’s Club status yet, you can still do so up till 31 October 2025.

All you need to do is enrol (or upgrade your existing membership, as the case may be) with the membership code Platinum. Account upgrades should be processed within 6-8 weeks, so if you have an upcoming trip planned, be sure to factor in the lead time.

For the avoidance of doubt, this benefit applies to both principal and supplementary AMEX Platinum Charge cardholders.

AMEX Platinum Charge cardholders who use the AWD code K545000 will get 10-25% off published rates. This may or may not be the best AWD code out there, and it’s worth using a service like AutoSlash to make sure you’re getting the cheapest quote given the memberships you have.

What benefits does Avis President’s Club offer?

Avis President’s Club is the highest published tier in the Avis loyalty programme, and offers the following benefits:

Priority service at the counter

Priority rental car availability

Free additional driver

Single upgrade guaranteed at rail stations and airports, upon availability at downtown locations

Double upgrade for select car classes upon availability on weekends

The exact benefits may vary by market and location of rental (e.g. airport vs non-airport).

I’ve been an Avis President’s Club member for a long time now. While it’s marketed as the highest published tier in the programme (there’s actually an unpublished, invite-only level called Chairman’s Club), Avis has been so generous with granting status that at some US airports, President’s Club members are almost a dime a dozen.

Based on my experiences so far, recognition has gone from excellent (served immediately, upgraded to a luxury vehicle) to non-existent (“what’s President’s Club?”). In general, I don’t find the Avis rental experience anywhere as nice as Hertz or National, which have dedicated aisles that give you a free selection of vehicles (e.g. you book an intermediate and can choose anything up to the full-size aisle).

I mean, all things equal I’d rather have status than not have it, but if you think you’ll be booking a Toyota and walking off the lot with a BMW, you’re going to be sorely disappointed.

Other ways of getting Avis President’s Club status

Solitaire PPS Club and PPS Club

If you’re a Solitaire PPS Club or PPS Club member, you can enjoy an instant upgrade to Avis President’s Club status by enrolling through this page with the following membership codes:

Solitaire PPS Club: Solitaire

PPS Club: PPSClub

The landing page says that this benefit does not apply to supplementary Solitaire PPS Club members, but in practice it seems to work just fine.

Visa Signature & Visa Infinite

Visa Signature and Visa Infinite cardholders will receive instant Avis President’s Club status by enrolling through this page with the following membership codes:

Infinite cardholder: VISAInfinite

Signature cardholder: VISASignature

There are plenty of Visa Signature cards available at the S$30,000 income requirement (e.g. DBS Altitude, Maybank Horizon Visa Signature, UOB Visa Signature), so there’s really no reason why you shouldn’t be able to get it!

What other elite status does the AMEX Platinum Charge offer?

AMEX Platinum Charge cardholders enjoy complimentary elite status with the following programmes:

Hertz Gold Plus Rewards Five Star

Hilton Honors Gold

Marriott Bonvoy Gold

Radisson Rewards Premium

Visit this page to enrol for the benefits (for Pan Pacific DISCOVERY Platinum visit this page instead).

Conclusion

From 1 November 2025, Avis President’s Club status will no longer be offered by the AMEX Platinum Charge. Cardholders have until 31 October 2025 to enrol, and can enjoy their current status until 31 December 2026.

It’s unpleasant to see yet another nerf to this card, but for what it’s worth, it’s easy enough to get Avis President’s Club status so long as you have a Visa Signature or Infinite.