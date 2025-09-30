Hilton Honors Stay More, Earn More: Earn 1,500 bonus points per stay

Hilton Honors has just unveiled the details of Stay More, Earn More, its next global promotion. This will be valid for stays between 1 October to 31 December 2025, and offers 1,500 bonus points per stay regardless of duration.
It’s a rather underwhelming promotion, but still stronger than the previous Points Plus offer which ended on 15 August 2025 and offered just 1,000 bonus points per stay.
Hilton Stay More, Earn More Promotion
|Register Here
With the Stay More, Earn More promotion, registered Hilton Honors members will earn 1,500 bonus points on all stays from 1 October to 31 December 2025, starting from the first stay.
Registered members checking in before 1 October 2025 will receive points for their stay if their stay is completed between 1 October and 31 December 2025. However, if you begin a stay during this period, but check-out after 31 December 2025, you will not receive the bonus.
Do note the following:
- Registration is required, and must be done prior to starting your first eligible stay (it’s fine if you booked your stays prior to registration)
- No minimum stay length is required; you’ll earn the same bonus whether you stay one night or ten nights
- There is no cap on the maximum bonus points you can earn
- Bonus points will also be granted to award stays
- All bonus points will post within 6-8 weeks
The FAQs for this promotion can be found here, and T&Cs at the bottom of this page.
Is it worth it?
I value Hilton points at 0.4 US cents each (you too might want to lower your valuation following some rather appalling award price devaluations), so a flat bonus of 1,500 points per stay works out to an extra US$6 return.
Those redeeming award nights or doing short stays at low-cost properties would obviously find this promotion more attractive, but if you’re planning a longer and more expensive stay, this will hardly move the needle.
Here’s a reminder of how many Hilton points you can expect to earn across the various tiers of membership.
|🏨 Hilton Points per US$1
|Tier
|Earn Rate*
|Member
|10 points per US$1
|Silver
|12 points per US$1
|Gold
|18 points per US$1
|Diamond
|20 points per US$1
|*Stays at Tru and Home2 properties earn 5 base points per US$1
What cards should you use to make hotel bookings?
Here are the cards you can use for Hilton hotel bookings. Do note that certain cards will only offer their bonus rates if the booking is in foreign currency.
|Card
|Earn Rate
|Remarks
|DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max S$1K per c. month. Must be charged online
|DCS Imperium Card
Apply
|4 mpd
FCY only
|Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month. No cap
|Maybank XL Rewards
Apply
|4 mpd
|MCC 7011 only. Min. spend S$500 per c. month, cap S$1K per c. month
|HSBC Revolution
Apply
|4 mpd
|MCC 7011 only. Cap S$1.5K per c. month. Ends 28 Feb 26
| UOB Lady’s Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max S$1K per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
|UOB Lady’s Solitaire
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max S$750 per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
|UOB Visa Signature
Apply
|4 mpd
FCY only
|Min. S$1K, max. S$1.2K FCY spend per s. month
|StanChart Beyond Card
Apply
|3-4 mpd
FCY only
|3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap
|Maybank Visa Infinite
Apply
|3.2 mpd
FCY only
|Min. S$4K per c. month. No cap
|Maybank World Mastercard
Apply
|3.2 mpd
FCY only
|Min. S$4K per c. month. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month. No cap
|StanChart Visa Infinite
Apply
|3 mpd
FCY only
|Min. S$2K per s. month. No cap
|BOC Elite Miles Card
Apply
|2.8 mpd
FCY only
|No min. spend and no cap
|Maybank Horizon Visa Signature
Apply
|2.8 mpd
FCY only
|Min S$800 per c. month, no cap
|S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month
Conclusion
Hilton’s next global promotion will launch on 1 October 2025, and offers 1,500 bonus points per stay at all properties worldwide.
This is a very weak offer, and shouldn’t have much influence on your upcoming stay decisions. If you planned to stay at a Hilton anyway, by all means get the points, but otherwise this shouldn’t be a cause for FOMO.
If nothing else, you can earn this bonus on award stays too, though Hilton has been doing a good job at making those less and less lucrative!