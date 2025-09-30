Hilton Honors Stay More, Earn More: Earn 1,500 bonus points per stay

Hilton Honors has just unveiled the details of Stay More, Earn More, its next global promotion. This will be valid for stays between 1 October to 31 December 2025, and offers 1,500 bonus points per stay regardless of duration.

It’s a rather underwhelming promotion, but still stronger than the previous Points Plus offer which ended on 15 August 2025 and offered just 1,000 bonus points per stay.

Hilton Stay More, Earn More Promotion

With the Stay More, Earn More promotion, registered Hilton Honors members will earn 1,500 bonus points on all stays from 1 October to 31 December 2025, starting from the first stay.

Registered members checking in before 1 October 2025 will receive points for their stay if their stay is completed between 1 October and 31 December 2025. However, if you begin a stay during this period, but check-out after 31 December 2025, you will not receive the bonus.

Do note the following:

Registration is required, and must be done prior to starting your first eligible stay (it's fine if you booked your stays prior to registration)

No minimum stay length is required; you'll earn the same bonus whether you stay one night or ten nights

There is no cap on the maximum bonus points you can earn

Bonus points will also be granted to award stays

All bonus points will post within 6-8 weeks

The FAQs for this promotion can be found here, and T&Cs at the bottom of this page.

Is it worth it?

I value Hilton points at 0.4 US cents each (you too might want to lower your valuation following some rather appalling award price devaluations), so a flat bonus of 1,500 points per stay works out to an extra US$6 return.

Those redeeming award nights or doing short stays at low-cost properties would obviously find this promotion more attractive, but if you’re planning a longer and more expensive stay, this will hardly move the needle.

Here’s a reminder of how many Hilton points you can expect to earn across the various tiers of membership.

🏨 Hilton Points per US$1 Tier Earn Rate* Member 10 points per US$1 Silver 12 points per US$1 Gold 18 points per US$1 Diamond 20 points per US$1 *Stays at Tru and Home2 properties earn 5 base points per US$1

What cards should you use to make hotel bookings?

Here are the cards you can use for Hilton hotel bookings. Do note that certain cards will only offer their bonus rates if the booking is in foreign currency.

Card Earn Rate Remarks DBS Woman’s World Card

DBS Woman’s World Card 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Must be charged online DCS Imperium Card

FCY only

Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month. No cap Maybank XL Rewards

Maybank XL Rewards 4 mpd MCC 7011 only. Min. spend S$500 per c. month, cap S$1K per c. month HSBC Revolution

4 mpd MCC 7011 only. Cap S$1.5K per c. month. Ends 28 Feb 26 UOB Lady’s Card

UOB Lady’s Card 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category UOB Lady’s Solitaire

UOB Lady’s Solitaire 4 mpd Max S$750 per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category

UOB Visa Signature 4 mpd

FCY only

Min. S$1K, max. S$1.2K FCY spend per s. month StanChart Beyond Card

StanChart Beyond Card 3-4 mpd

FCY only

3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap

Maybank Visa Infinite 3.2 mpd

FCY only Min. S$4K per c. month. No cap

Maybank World Mastercard 3.2 mpd

FCY only

Min. S$4K per c. month. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month. No cap



StanChart Visa Infinite 3 mpd

FCY only

Min. S$2K per s. month. No cap BOC Elite Miles Card

BOC Elite Miles Card 2.8 mpd

FCY only No min. spend and no cap Maybank Horizon Visa Signature

Maybank Horizon Visa Signature 2.8 mpd

FCY only

Min S$800 per c. month, no cap S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month



Conclusion

Hilton’s next global promotion will launch on 1 October 2025, and offers 1,500 bonus points per stay at all properties worldwide.

This is a very weak offer, and shouldn’t have much influence on your upcoming stay decisions. If you planned to stay at a Hilton anyway, by all means get the points, but otherwise this shouldn’t be a cause for FOMO.

If nothing else, you can earn this bonus on award stays too, though Hilton has been doing a good job at making those less and less lucrative!