Search
HomeHotelsHilton
HotelsHilton

Hilton Honors Stay More, Earn More: Earn 1,500 bonus points per stay

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
0

Register and stay between 1 October and 31 December 2025 to enjoy 1,500 bonus points per stay, without cap.

Hilton Honors has just unveiled the details of Stay More, Earn More, its next global promotion. This will be valid for stays between 1 October to 31 December 2025, and offers 1,500 bonus points per stay regardless of duration.

It’s a rather underwhelming promotion, but still stronger than the previous Points Plus offer which ended on 15 August 2025 and offered just 1,000 bonus points per stay.

Hilton Stay More, Earn More Promotion

Register Here

With the Stay More, Earn More promotion, registered Hilton Honors members will earn 1,500 bonus points on all stays from 1 October to 31 December 2025, starting from the first stay. 

Registered members checking in before 1 October 2025 will receive points for their stay if their stay is completed between 1 October and 31 December 2025. However, if you begin a stay during this period, but check-out after 31 December 2025, you will not receive the bonus.

Do note the following:

  • Registration is required, and must be done prior to starting your first eligible stay (it’s fine if you booked your stays prior to registration)
  • No minimum stay length is required; you’ll earn the same bonus whether you stay one night or ten nights
  • There is no cap on the maximum bonus points you can earn
  • Bonus points will also be granted to award stays
  • All bonus points will post within 6-8 weeks 

The FAQs for this promotion can be found here, and T&Cs at the bottom of this page.

Is it worth it?

I value Hilton points at 0.4 US cents each (you too might want to lower your valuation following some rather appalling award price devaluations), so a flat bonus of 1,500 points per stay works out to an extra US$6 return.

Those redeeming award nights or doing short stays at low-cost properties would obviously find this promotion more attractive, but if you’re planning a longer and more expensive stay, this will hardly move the needle. 

Here’s a reminder of how many Hilton points you can expect to earn across the various tiers of membership. 

🏨 Hilton Points per US$1
Tier Earn Rate*
Member 10 points per US$1
Silver 12 points per US$1
Gold 18 points per US$1
Diamond 20 points per US$1
*Stays at Tru and Home2 properties earn 5 base points per US$1

What cards should you use to make hotel bookings?

Here are the cards you can use for Hilton hotel bookings. Do note that certain cards will only offer their bonus rates if the booking is in foreign currency.

Card Earn Rate Remarks
DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Must be charged online
DCS Imperium Card
Apply		 4 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month. No cap
Maybank XL Rewards
Apply
 4 mpd MCC 7011 only. Min. spend S$500 per c. month, cap S$1K per c. month
HSBC Revolution
Apply
 4 mpd MCC 7011 only. Cap S$1.5K per c. month. Ends 28 Feb 26
UOB Lady’s Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
UOB Lady’s Solitaire
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$750 per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
UOB Visa Signature
Apply
 4 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$1K, max. S$1.2K FCY spend per s. month
StanChart Beyond Card
Apply
 3-4 mpd
FCY only
 3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap
Maybank Visa Infinite
Apply
 3.2 mpd
FCY only		 Min. S$4K per c. month. No cap
Maybank World Mastercard
Apply
 3.2 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$4K per c. month. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month. No cap
StanChart Visa Infinite
Apply
 3 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$2K per s. month. No cap
BOC Elite Miles Card
Apply
 2.8 mpd
FCY only		 No min. spend and no cap
Maybank Horizon Visa Signature
Apply
 2.8 mpd
FCY only
 Min S$800 per c. month, no cap
S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month

Conclusion

Hilton’s next global promotion will launch on 1 October 2025, and offers 1,500 bonus points per stay at all properties worldwide.

This is a very weak offer, and shouldn’t have much influence on your upcoming stay decisions. If you planned to stay at a Hilton anyway, by all means get the points, but otherwise this shouldn’t be a cause for FOMO. 

If nothing else, you can earn this bonus on award stays too, though Hilton has been doing a good job at making those less and less lucrative!

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Previous article
Review: OCBC 90°N Card

Similar Articles

Comments

guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

CREDIT CARD SIGN UP BONUSES

Citi PremierMiles Card
Get up to 30,960 miles + $100 Trip.com voucher with $800 spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Sep 30, 2025
StanChart Journey Card
Get up to 30,960 miles and $180 cash with $800 spend in first 60 days
Offer Expires: Sep 30, 2025
HSBC TravelOne Card
Get up to 34,800 miles with $1K spend in first 1-2 months
Offer Expires: Dec 31, 2025
Citi Prestige Card
Get up to 59,600 miles with $2K spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Jan 31, 2026
See All Offers
Offers may only apply to new-to-bank customers. Read T&Cs for full details.
Advertisment

Featured Deals

Expires: Sep 30, 2025
Roundup: Credit Card Sign-up Bonuses (September 2025)
0
By Aaron Wong
Expires: Sep 30, 2025
AMEX HighFlyer Card launches up to 43,000 points welcome offer
2
By Aaron Wong
Advertisment
Join The Milelion on Telegram
Subscribe to Milelion Roars
Milelion Events

Follow us

7,110FansLike
14,357FollowersFollow

TAGS

featuredcredit cardsairlineshotelssingapore airlinesdealsstar alliancekrisflyeramexguestwriterstrip reportsuobwdscitibankdbsoneworldmattcamerican expressocbcsqhiltonsingsaverstaycationshotel reviewlounge

© Copyright 2025 The Milelion All Rights Reserved | Web Design by Enchant.sg