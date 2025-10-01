Kris+ adds Ryde: Earn up to 6 mpd on ride-hailing

Kris+ has onboarded ride-hailing app Ryde as its latest partner, allowing users to earn an extra 2 mpd on all its services. This is stackable with credit card rewards of up to 4 mpd for an overall earn rate of up to 6 mpd.

I’ve had mixed experiences with Ryde so far, but if nothing else it offers an alternative to the Grab/Gojek duopoly.

S$5 for new Kris+ Users Get S$5 (in the form of 500 KrisPay miles) when you sign-up with code W644363 and make your first transaction

Kris+ offering extra 2 mpd on Ryde

Kris+ users can now earn an extra 2 mpd on Ryde services, on top of their usual credit card miles. This is applicable to all Ryde services, including RydeX, RydeXL, RydeLUXE, RydeFLASH, RydePET, RydeHIRE, and RydeSEND.

Do note that you cannot use Kris+ to pay directly on the Ryde app. Instead, you’ll need to purchase Ryde vouchers, which are sold at a discount to face value. At the time of writing, options include:

S$450 Ryde voucher code for S$396 (12% off)

(12% off) S$320 Ryde voucher code for S$284.80 (11% off)

(11% off) S$180 Ryde voucher code for S$162 (10% off)

All vouchers must be redeemed by 31 March 2026, and the value will be credited in the form of RydeCoins in your Ryde wallet.

RydeCoins expire six months from the date of the last transaction. Any earning or burning activity will extend the entire balance by a further six months.

Don’t forget to transfer any KrisPay miles you earn to KrisFlyer within 21 days of the transaction, in their entirety. If you wait longer than 21 days, or spend any of the accrued miles, the balance will be stuck in Kris+ (where they expire after six months).

Kris+ now has a handy auto-transfer feature, which automatically credits any miles earned to KrisFlyer so you won’t forget.

What card should you use?

I haven’t had a chance to test it first-hand, but my assumption would be that Ryde payments made through Kris+ will code as MCC 4121 Taxicabs and Limousines.

If that’s indeed the case, you can use the following cards to maximise your miles.

Until we know with 100% certainty what the MCC is, however, the DBS Woman’s World Card, Citi Rewards + Amaze and KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card would be the safest options to use, as their earn rate for Kris+ does not depend on MCC.

Earn up to 8 mpd with HeyMax

It’s worth highlighting that Ryde gift cards are also available through HeyMax, which is currently offering 4 Max Miles per S$1 on top of credit card miles.

HeyMax gift card purchases code as MCC 5311 Department Stores, so you can use the following cards to earn up to 4 mpd.

There are two caveats to highlight here.

First, Ryde vouchers on HeyMax are sold at face value, instead of at a discount. Second, Max Miles cannot be converted into KrisFlyer miles (not directly, at least), so this won’t be a good option if KrisFlyer miles are all you’re interested in earning.

Conclusion

Kris+ users can now earn an extra 2 mpd on all Ryde services, on top of their usual credit card rewards. This is further stackable with savings of up to 12% by pre-purchasing Ryde credits (which you’ll need to do anyway, since you can’t spend directly with Kris+ on Ryde).

It won’t quite beat the 10 mpd you can earn with the DBS yuu Card and Gojek, but if Ryde is offering more competitive pricing, then you should of course go for the cheaper option.