Buy GHA DISCOVERY D$ with a 15% discount

21

From now till 31 October 2025, GHA DISCOVERY members can buy up to D$5,000 at a 15% discount, regardless of tier.

GHA DISCOVERY has launched a new sale on DISCOVERY$ (D$), which offers a 15% discount to all members regardless of tier.

1 D$ is worth US$1 at GHA DISCOVERY hotels worldwide, so purchasing D$ is conceptually similar to buying a discounted gift card for future GHA stays. And while I can’t promise it’ll be the same everywhere, in my experiences so far the conversion rate used by the front desk has always been reasonable. 

We’re seeing these sales fairly frequently now – the most recent one ran from 29 May to 19 June – and while you shouldn’t be buying D$ speculatively, it could be an option to lock in some savings on an upcoming stay.

Purchase GHA DISCOVERY D$ at a 15% discount

GHA DISCOVERY $ Sale

From 9-30 October 2025, GHA DISCOVERY members can purchase D$ at a 15% discount.

  • A minimum of D$10 must be purchased in a single transaction
  • A maximum of D$5,000 can be purchased during this promotion period

Members can now purchase up to D$5,000 per promotion (as opposed to per calendar year previously).

Purchased D$ should be awarded instantly, but may take up to two business days. They are valid for 24 months from transaction date.

D$1 can be used to offset US$1 of room rates, spa treatments, dining or other charges at GHA properties worldwide, so buying D$ is basically locking in a future discount of 15%. In my experience, the conversion rates used at properties are extremely reasonable, and usually close to the spot rate (though I can’t guarantee it’ll be the same everywhere).

It should be noted that since D$ is pegged to the USD, its value will also suffer if the USD continues its decline. Be sure to factor that into your analysis when deciding whether to pull the trigger!

The T&Cs for this promotion can be found here.

How do you earn or redeem D$?

D$ can be earned on most room rates and incidental spending

D$ can be earned or redeemed on the following expenses:

✅ Eligible Spend to Earn/Redeem D$

Room and add-ons:

  • Room charge/qualified room rate
  • Room upsell
  • Early check-in
  • Late check-out
  • Package
  • Crib/baby cot
  • Extra bed
  • Day use
  • Apartments/ Residences up to 30 days
  • Internet
  • Telecom
  • In-room media

Food and Beverage at eligible outlets:

  • Restaurants
  • Bars, pool bars
  • Lobby cafes
  • Coffee bars
  • Room service
  • Minibar

Other non-room spend at eligible outlets:

  • Spa
  • Golf & Sports
  • Experiences

Only stays booked through the GHA website or official hotel websites/channels will be eligible to earn D$. 

Online payments with D$ are currently possible with the brands listed on this page. If this feature is available, you’ll see an option at the check-out page to apply your D$ towards the booking.

A minimum redemption of D$10 is required, and D$ will be deducted immediately upon confirmation. If you cancel your stay — and the stay is refundable — D$ will be refunded accordingly. However, D$ which have expired will not be reinstated, so take care if you’re booking a stay that takes place beyond your D$ validity period. 

The member redeeming D$ online must be the member staying at the hotel during the associated reservation. 

For all other brands, D$ can be used during a stay at the front desk of a hotel. This is a lot more restrictive, as it usually limits you to booking the more costly pay-at-hotel rates, not to mention your D$ may have expired by the time the stay takes place.

It might be possible to use D$ on prepaid rates, however, insofar as the hotel doesn’t actually charge your card at the time of booking (you’d be surprised, many “prepaid stays” aren’t actually charged until check-in). My advice would be to contact the hotel beforehand, let them know you want to book a prepaid rate with D$, and ask them how to proceed.

What card should I use to purchase GHA DISCOVERY D$?

GHA D$ purchases will not code as hotel transactions. Instead, they are processed in USD by Points.com under MCC 7399 Business Services Not Elsewhere Classified.

Here’s the best cards to maximize the miles earned on your purchase:

Card Earn Rate Remarks
BOC Elite Miles Card
Apply		 8.8 mpd
 Till 31 Dec 25, min. S$1K max S$5K per c. month
Citi Rewards Card
Apply
 4 mpd Cap of S$1K per s. month 
DCS Imperium Card
Apply
 4 mpd Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month, otherwise 2.4 mpd
Maybank XL Rewards
Apply		 4 mpd Min S$500 per c. month, cap of S$1K per c. month
UOB Visa Signature
Apply
 4 mpd Min S$1K, max S$1.2K FCY spend per s. month
StanChart Beyond Card
Apply
 3-4 mpd 3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap
Maybank World Mastercard
Apply
 3.2 mpd Min. S$4K per c. month, no cap. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month
Maybank Visa Infinite
Apply		 3.2 mpd Min. S$4K per c. month, no cap, otherwise 2 mpd
StanChart Visa Infinite
Apply
 3 mpd Min S$2K per s. month, no cap, otherwise 1 mpd
Maybank Horizon Visa Signature
Apply
 2.8 mpd Min S$800 per c. month, no cap, otherwise 1.2 mpd
S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month

Remember, you can pair the Citi Rewards Card with Amaze to earn 4 mpd on Points.com purchases, while paying lower FCY fees than banks.

Do not use HSBC cards or the DBS Woman’s World Card for Points.com purchases, as MCC 7399 will not earn bonus points.

Conclusion

Castaway Island Fiji

From now till 31 October 2025, GHA DISCOVERY members can buy up to D$5,000 at 15% off. If you have an upcoming GHA stay planned, you can think of this like locking in a discount ahead of time, though you should not be buying D$ for speculative reasons. 

Be sure to use the right credit card to earn 4 mpd on your purchase, and remember that D$ expire after 24 months. 

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Comments

21 COMMENTS

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

21 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
J T

Hi Aaron,

Do you happen to know if D$ can be used for taxes?

Am planning for a stay.
E.g room charges – US$1,000.
Total inclusive of local taxes – US$1,100

Wondering how much D$ I should buy.
Will be a shame to be stuck with say 100 D$ if it can’t be used for taxes.

Thanks

Reply
Aaron Wong

yes it covers taxes as well.

edit: well there’s 2 comments saying otherwise so maybe my info is outdated.

Reply
J T

Excellent info. Thanks!

Reply
jiakbuibui

i dont think D$ can be use for taxes. i got more than enough D$ for my stay but i still need to pay tax in cash

Reply
Kas

D$ cannot be used on taxes

Reply
J T

Thanks for sharing guys.

To be safe, will just buy enough D$ for the room charges before taxes.

Reply
Lawrence

Only room rate can be paid using D$, tax and service charge can’t.

Reply
Dave

Hi,

the promotion ends on 9 June 2025 on their website, is there a typo from your post?

Reply
Aaron Wong

yes, have corrected that thank you.

Reply
Jerome

Yet the T&C states 19 Jun. Hmm, so what is what?

Reply
Aaron Wong

i knew there was a reason i put 19th at first! well they’ve updated both landing page and T&Cs to match now, and it look like it’s 19th

Reply
Lincoln

If we buy these D$ , and subsequently booked a room with these purchased D$; will this be counted for Membership tier accumulation ?
Thanks 🙏

Reply
jiakbuibui

yes if u book direct

Reply
Lincoln

Thanks for advice

Reply
Tom

Hi, do i still get D$ rewards if i paid by D$? Thanks

Reply
Lawrence

Only the non D$ payments (i.e service charge & tax) get D$ rewards.

Reply
Andrew

Any idea how often they have offers like this and if there have even been any better offers?

Reply
Zuluman

I called one of the participating hotels to check if Discovery dollar can be used even without staying at the hotel, such as food or spa seperately.. The answer given was no.

Last edited 4 months ago by Zuluman
Reply
jiakbuibui

Min S$1K, max S$2K FCY spend per s. month
still 2k?

Reply
Aaron Wong

some people are still on the older system, everyone will have transitioned over by the end of this month

Reply
GHA I love

This promotion is better than the double D$ promotion that awards 14% rebate? No double dipping right? You only get awards D$ for cash payment. Also the D$ from 15% discount offer last for 2 years instead of just 6 months.

Reply

