GHA DISCOVERY offering double elite night credits

GHA DISCOVERY has launched a new global promotion which awards double elite night credits for stays completed by 30 November 2025.

Given that most members qualify for status through brands rather than nights, this promotion will probably be of limited value. That said, it doesn’t hurt to register just in case!

GHA DISCOVERY double nights promo

From 1 October to 30 November 2025, GHA DISCOVERY members will earn double elite nights on all bookings made via the GHA DISCOVERY app/website, or the hotel’s official website.

There is no minimum stay nor spend requirement, and also no cap on the maximum elite nights that can be earned.

Bookings made prior to 1 October 2025 will not be eligible for this offer, so you may want to consider cancelling your existing reservation and rebooking, assuming it’s refundable and the rates haven’t increased.

Your stay must be completed by 30 November 2025 to earn the double elite nights; any check-out after this date will be ineligible, notwithstanding the fact you checked in during the promotion period.

As a reminder, here’s the usual qualification requirements for GHA DISCOVERY elite status.

Tier Nights Brands Spend Silver Silver – – – Gold Gold 2 stays – US$1K Platinum Platinum 10 nights 2 brands US$5K Titanium Titanium 30 nights 3 brands US$15K

While I’m certainly not going to complain about a double elite night promotion, I do suspect that most people gunning for Platinum and Titanium status would find it much, much easier to just stay at two or three different brands instead. It’s very rare you’ll find someone qualifying for these tiers through nights (or spend, for that matter).

Besides, it’s pretty easy to get instant Titanium status if you have a World Elite Mastercard or Visa Infinite card…

Terms & Conditions

The T&Cs for this promotion can be found here.

Book via DISCOVERY app to earn an extra D$5

GHA DISCOVERY is running a concurrent offer that awards a bonus D$5 for all bookings made through the GHA DISCOVERY app (Android | iOS).

A few points to note:

Registration not required

Stays must be booked between 1 January and 30 September 2025

Check-out date must be from 1 January to 30 September 2025

No minimum spend or minimum stay length required

No cap on the maximum times this offer can be used

As always, any D$ earned through promotions expires six months from the date of issuance, as opposed to the usual D$ expiry.

You can also stack the double elite nights promo with any of the offers found on this page.

How do D$ work?

D$ can be earned or redeemed on the following expenses:

✅ Eligible Spend to Earn/Redeem D$ Room and add-ons: Room charge/qualified room rate

Room upsell

Early check-in

Late check-out

Package

Crib/baby cot

Extra bed

Day use

Apartments/ Residences up to 30 days

Internet

Telecom

In-room media Food and Beverage at eligible outlets: Restaurants

Bars, pool bars

Lobby cafes

Coffee bars

Room service

Minibar Other non-room spend at eligible outlets: Spa

Golf & Sports

Experiences

Only stays booked through the GHA website or official hotel websites/channels will be eligible to earn D$.

Online payments with D$ are currently possible with the brands listed on this page. If this feature is available, you’ll see an option at the check-out page to apply your D$ towards the booking.

A minimum of D$10 is required, and D$ will be deducted immediately upon confirmation. If you cancel your stay — and the stay is refundable — D$ will be refunded accordingly. However, D$ which have expired will not be reinstated, so take care if you’re booking a stay that takes place beyond your D$ validity period.

The member redeeming D$ online must be the member staying at the hotel during the associated reservation.

For all other brands, D$ can be used during a stay at the front desk of a hotel. This is a lot more restrictive, as it usually limits you to booking the more costly pay-at-hotel rates, not to mention your D$ may have expired by the time the stay takes place.

It might be possible to use D$ on prepaid rates, however, insofar as the hotel doesn’t actually charge your card at the time of booking (you’d be surprised, many “prepaid stays” aren’t actually charged until check-in). My advice would be to contact the hotel beforehand, let them know you want to book a prepaid rate with D$, and ask them how to proceed.

What cards should I use for hotel bookings?

Here are the cards you can use for GHA DISCOVERY hotel bookings. Do note that certain cards will only offer their bonus rates if the booking is in foreign currency.

Conclusion

GHA DISCOVERY is now offering double elite nights for stays between 1 October and 30 November 2025. This probably won’t be of much use, given that most people qualify for elite status through brands instead of nights, but there’s no harm in registering anyway.

Unfortunately there’s no global GHA DISCOVERY promo for earning D$ at the moment, though you might be able to earn some extra D$ if you’re staying at specific properties.