Review: Maybank World Mastercard

Here’s The MileLion’s review of the Maybank World Mastercard, which largely flew under the radar until September 2024, when it introduced an uncapped 3.2 mpd on foreign currency (FCY) spend.

Combined with its existing 4 mpd on petrol, specialty retail & dining — also uncapped — this is an excellent choice for anyone who finds the bonus caps of competing cards too restrictive. It even awards miles for commonly-excluded transactions like education, hospitals and utilities (all the better if they’re in FCY).

The catch is that a minimum spend of S$4,000 is required to unlock the 3.2 mpd earn rate. However, cardholders can still earn an uncapped 2.8 mpd with a minimum spend of S$800, and if the uncapped earning potential appeals to you, then a minimum spend is unlikely to be a major hurdle.

Maybank World Mastercard 🦁 MileLion Verdict ☑Take It

☐ Take It Or Leave It

☐ Leave It

What do these ratings mean?

With an uncapped 3.2 mpd on FCY spend and 4 mpd on petrol, the Maybank World Mastercard is the ideal choice for big spenders. 👍 The good 👎 The bad Uncapped 3.2 mpd on FCY spend and 4 mpd on petrol, specialty retail & dining

Still earns points on education, hospital bills and utilities

Non-expiring points Minimum spend of S$4,000 per month required for 3.2 mpd on FCY (though you’ll still earn 2.8 mpd with a minimum spend of S$800)

No more free points conversions

Overview: Maybank World Mastercard

Let’s start this review by looking at the key features of the Maybank World Mastercard.

Apply Income Req. S$80,000 p.a. Points Validity No expiry Annual Fee S$261.60

(FYF) Min.

Transfer 25,000 points

(10,000 miles)* Miles with

Annual Fee N/A Transfer

Partners 4 FCY Fee 3.25% Transfer Fee S$27.25 Local Earn 0.4 mpd Points Pool? Yes FCY Earn Up to 3.2 mpd

Lounge Access? No Special Earn 4 mpd on petrol and specialty retail & dining Airport Limo? No

Cardholder Terms and Conditions *For KrisFlyer; 5,000 miles for Cathay and Malaysia Airlines, 2,000 points for AirAsia



How much must I earn to qualify for a Maybank World Mastercard?

The Maybank World Mastercard has a minimum income requirement of S$80,000 p.a., which is an odd middle ground. It’s not quite as exclusive as the S$120,000 mass affluent segment, nor is it as accessible as the S$30,000 entry-level segment.

In fact, the income requirement is a throwback to 5-10 years ago, where miles cards like the DBS Altitude, Citi PremierMiles and UOB PRVI Miles all had S$80,000 income requirements, presumably to give them an air of prestige (even though any requirement above S$30,000 is essentially arbitrary).

That said, Maybank does not enforce this requirement strictly, and it’s not difficult to get approved even if you don’t meet the threshold.

How much is the Maybank World Mastercard’s annual fee?

Principal Card Supp. Card First Year Waived Free Subsequent S$261.60 Free

The Maybank World Mastercard has an annual fee of S$261.60, which is waived for the first year.

While the official policy requires a minimum spend of S$24,000 per membership year for a fee waiver in subsequent years, this rule does not appear to be strictly enforced. Many cardholders report receiving fee waivers even without meeting the spending requirement.

All supplementary cards are free for life.

What welcome offers are available?

New-to-bank customers who apply for a Maybank World Mastercard will receive a Samsonite INTERLACE Spinner 67/24 EXP luggage (worth S$520).

A minimum spend of S$1,300 within the first two months of approval is required.

New-to-bank customers are defined as those who:

Do not currently hold a principal Maybank credit card or CreditAble account

Have not cancelled a principal Maybank credit card or CreditAble account in the past nine months

The T&Cs of this offer can be found here.

In my experience, Maybank is extremely fast with the gift fulfilment, and I received mine within days of meeting the minimum spend.

How many miles do I earn?

🇸🇬 SGD Spend 🌎 FCY Spend ⭐ Bonus Spend 0.4 mpd 3.2 mpd 4 mpd on petrol and selected dining & retail

SGD/FCY Spend

Maybank World Mastercard cardholders earn miles according to the table below.

Spend

(per calendar month) SGD* FCY <S$800 0.4 mpd 0.4 mpd S$800 to S$3,999 0.4 mpd 2.8 mpd ≥S$4,000 0.4 mpd 3.2 mpd *4 mpd for petrol, specialty retail & dining

The local earn rate is fixed at 0.4 mpd, with exceptions for certain categories like petrol, specialty retail & dining (see below).

The overseas earn rate is usually 0.4 mpd, but:

Cardholders who spend at least S$800 per calendar month earn 2.8 mpd

Cardholders who spend at least S$4,000 per calendar month earn 3.2 mpd

The minimum spend can be in SGD, FCY, or any combination of the two. Upsized earn rates apply from the very first S$1 of spend, and not just the incremental spending. For example:

A cardholder who spends S$1,000 in FCY would earn 2,800 miles (S$1,000 @ 2.8 mpd)

A cardholder who spends S$5,000 in FCY would earn 16,000 miles (S$5,000 @ 3.2 mpd)

There is no cap on the maximum miles that can be earned.

While the Maybank Horizon Visa Signature has offered an uncapped 3.2 mpd on FCY spend on a promotional basis, the Maybank World Mastercard offers this as a permanent feature. This makes it one of the best general spending cards for FCY on the market.

💳 FCY Earn Rates by Card

(For cards with uncapped earn rates only)

Card Earn Rate Remarks DCS Imperium Card

Apply

DCS Imperium Card 4 mpd

Review By invite only. Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month

Apply Maybank World Mastercard 3.2 mpd Min. S$4K spend per c. month. 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 spend per c. month Maybank Visa Infinite

Apply

Maybank Visa Infinite 3.2 mpd

Review

Min. S$4K spend per c. month

Apply

StanChart Visa Infinite 3 mpd

Review Min. S$2K spend per s. month BOC Elite Miles Card

Apply

BOC Elite Miles Card 2.8 mpd

Review

No min. spend Maybank Horizon Visa Signature

Apply Maybank Horizon Visa Signature 2.8 mpd

Review

Min. S$800 spend per c. month

Apply HSBC Premier Mastercard 2.76 mpd No min. spend. Requires HSBC Premier relationship (min. S$200K AUM) UOB PRVI Miles Card

Apply

UOB PRVI Miles Card 2.4 mpd

Review No min. spend. 3 mpd for IDR, MYR, THB, VND HSBC TravelOne Card

Apply

2.4 mpd

Review No min. spend

Apply

UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card 2.4 mpd

Review

No min. spend All other options earn below 2.4 mpd

I should point out that you can earn 4 mpd on FCY spending with the Maybank XL Rewards Card, UOB Visa Signature, and other specialised spending cards. However, these earn rates will either be capped, or only apply to specific MCCs. Read the article below for more information.

The Maybank World Mastercard has an FCY fee of 3.25%, so using it overseas represents buying miles at around 1.02 cents (3.2 mpd) or 1.16 cents (2.8 mpd) each, which is very decent in my book.

💳 FCY Fees by Issuer and Card Network

Issuer ↓ MC & Visa AMEX Standard Chartered 3.5% N/A American Express N/A 3.25% Citibank 3.25% N/A DBS 3.25% 3% HSBC 3.25% N/A Maybank 3.25% N/A OCBC 3.25% N/A UOB 3.25% 3.25% BOC 3% N/A CIMB 3% N/A

Petrol

The Maybank World Mastercard earns an uncapped 4 mpd on offline petrol transactions, made in SGD under MCC 5541. In other words, you cannot earn this bonus if you pay through apps like Kris+ (available at Esso) or CaltexGo.

No minimum spend is necessary. FCY spending on petrol will be eligible for 2.8/3.2 mpd, under the FCY earning bonus.

Maybank World Mastercard cardholders can apply for a free Corporate Fuel Card, which gives a 15% upfront discount at Shell, on top of credit card rewards. Despite the name, there is no need to be a registered business entity to use it; it’s also available to individuals.

Specialty Retail & Dining

The Maybank World Mastercard earns an uncapped 4 mpd (except at Luxury Galleria at RWS, where a 20,000 miles/month cap applies) on offline transactions made at specialty retail & dining merchants.

These are defined in the table below.

Group Brands Imperial Treasure Imperial Treasure Fine Chinese Cuisine

Imperial Treasure Super Peking Duck

Imperial Treasure Fine Teochew Cuisine

Imperial Treasure Fine Shanghai Cuisine

Imperial Treasure Cantonese Cuisine

Imperial Treasure Steamboat Restaurant

Imperial Treasure Bar + Grill

Imperial Treasure Huaiyang Cuisine

Treasures Yi Dian Xin Les Amis Group Bistro Du Vin

Jinjo

La Taperia

Les Amis

LINO

Mui Kee Congee

NamNam

Peperoni Pizzeria

Picolino

Scotts Grill

Shabu Jin

Sushi Jin

Sushi Ryujiro Singapore

Tarte by Cheryl Koh

Tenjin

Unagi Yondaime Kikukawa

Wagyu Jin

Zeniya Singapore Valiram Group Michael Kors: VivoCity, Mandarin Gallery, Marina Bay Sands

Victoria’s Secret: Mandarin Gallery, VivoCity, ION Orchard

Steve Madden: Ngee Ann City, VivoCity

Bath & Body Works: ION Orchard, VivoCity, Tampines Mall, Marina Bay Sands, Ngee Ann City, Causeway Point, Jewel Changi Airport

Rituals: ION Orchard, VivoCity

MLB: Mandarin Gallery, VivoCity Luxury Galleria at Resorts World Sentosa

(capped at 50,000 Treats Points per calendar month) Swiss Watch Gallery

Beauty Love

Wear + When

Polo Ralph Lauren

Swarovski

Tory Burch

Michael Kors

Salvatore Ferragamo

Coach

Longchamp

Furla

Versace

Hugo Boss

Victoria’s Secret

Montblanc

Omega

Panerai Leonian Mandarin Gallery

Far East Shopping Centre

NSRCC Kranji

NSRCC Changi

Sentosa Golf Club

SICC Clubhouse

SICC Driving Range

The Cathay

TMCC Tampines

TMCC Garden

TMCC Tampines Fitting Centre

IMM The Par Club SG Marina Square Aparo Golf Marina Square KGOLF Far East Shopping Centre

Mandarin Gallery

No minimum spend is necessary.

What counts towards the S$800/S$4,000 minimum spend?

All SGD and FCY transactions that are eligible to earn TREATS Points will also count towards the minimum spend required to trigger the 2.8/3.2 mpd on FCY spend. So for example, education payments, insurance premiums and utilities bills will all be included in the figure.

Principal and supplementary cardholder spending is pooled for the purposes of this calculation (e.g. if the sum of spending across both cards is S$4,000, then both principal and supplementary cardholders will earn 3.2 mpd on FCY spend).

Transaction date or posting date?

Technically speaking, Maybank tracks minimum spend and bonus caps by posting date, not transaction date.

In practice, however, all transactions charged in a given month and posted by the 7th of the following month are considered to be part of the month in which they were charged.

💳 Maybank World Mastercard

Transaction Date Posting Date Counts Towards Month X By the 7th of Month X+1 Month X Month X+1 By the 7th of Month X+2 Month X+1

In other words, you can comfortably spend up till the last calendar day of the month, and not have to worry about transactions “leaking” into the following month (it’s not impossible, but six days should be more than enough time for even the slowest of merchants to post).

When are TREATS Points credited?

For FCY spend, base TREATS Points are credited when the transaction posts, which usually takes 1-3 working days. Bonus TREATS Points are credited on the 8th of the following month.

For petrol and specialty retail & dining, base and bonus TREATS Points are credited when the transaction posts.

How are TREATS Points calculated?

Here’s how you can work out the TREATS Points earned on your Maybank World Mastercard.

For FCY spend

Spend <S$800 per calendar month

Base Points (1X) Round down transaction to the nearest S$5, divide by 5, then multiply by 5

Spend S$800 to S$3,999 per calendar month

Base Points (1X) Round down transaction to the nearest S$5, divide by 5, then multiply by 5 Bonus Points (6X)

Sum up all eligible transactions. Divide by 5, then multiply by 30. Round to the nearest whole number

Spend ≥S$4,000 per calendar month

Base Points (1X) Round down transaction to the nearest S$5, divide by 5, then multiply by 5 Bonus Points (7X)

Sum up all eligible transactions. Divide by 5, then multiply by 35. Round to the nearest whole number

For petrol and specialty retail & dining

Base Points (1X) Round down transaction to the nearest S$5, divide by 5, then multiply by 5 Bonus Points (9X)

Round down transaction to the nearest S$5, divide by 5, then multiply by 45

Maybank cards do have minimum earn blocks of S$5, which means a S$9.99 transaction earns the same amount of points as a S$5 transaction, and a <S$5 transaction earns no points at all.

The impact will be more acute on petrol and specialty dining & retail, since base and bonus points are awarded on a transaction level. It’s relatively more muted for FCY spending, because all eligible transactions are summed up to compute the bonus points, without rounding.

If you’re an Excel geek, here’s the formulas you need to calculate points:

For FCY spend

Spend <S$800 per calendar month

Base Points (1X) =ROUND (ROUNDDOWN(X/5,0)*5,0) Where X= Amount Spent



Spend S$800 to S$3,999 per calendar month

Base Points (1X) =ROUND (ROUNDDOWN(X/5,0)*5,0) Bonus Points (6X)

=ROUND(Y/5*30,0) Where X= Amount Spent, Y= Sum of all eligible transactions



Spend ≥S$4,000 per calendar month

Base Points (1X) =ROUND (ROUNDDOWN(X/5,0)*5,0) Bonus Points (7X)

=ROUND(Y/5*35,0) Where X= Amount Spent, Y= Sum of all eligible transactions



For petrol and specialty dining & retail

Base Points (1X) =ROUND (ROUNDDOWN(X/5,0)*5,0) Bonus Points (9X) =ROUND (ROUNDDOWN(X/5,0)*45,0) Where X= Amount Spent



For the full list of formulas that banks use to calculate credit card points, do refer to these articles:

Maybank’s 5 million point cap

While this won’t be an issue for 99.9% of cardholders, it’s worth noting that Maybank limits cardholders to accumulating a maximum of 5,000,000 TREATS points (2,000,000 miles) at any time. This cap applies across all Maybank cards.

You would need to spend a lot — and I really mean a lot — to breach this cap, but it’s not outside the realm of possibility. Still, even if your spending was high enough to reach the limit, it’s just a simple matter of transferring some points out before spending more.

This clause can be found at point 2.8 of the general TREATS T&Cs.

What transactions aren’t eligible for TREATS Points?

A full list of transactions that do not earn points can be found in the general TREATS T&Cs at point 2.2.

I’ve highlighted a few noteworthy categories below:

Betting and gambling transactions

Brokerage and securities transactions

Charitable donations

Government services

Insurance premiums

Prepaid account top-ups, e.g. GrabPay and YouTrip

For the avoidance of doubt, you will earn points on commonly-excluded transactions such as education, hospitals and utilities.

These will earn just 0.4 mpd if charged in SGD, but if you spend in FCY, you could be earning as much as 3.2 mpd on university fees or medical treatments.

What do I need to know about TREATS Points?

❌ Expiry ↔️ Pooling 💰 Transfer Fee No expiry Yes

S$27.25 ⬆️ Min. Transfer ✈️ No. of Partners ⏱️ Transfer Time Varies 4 1-2 working days

(to KF)

Expiry

While TREATS Points normally expire after 12-15 months, Maybank World Mastercard cardholders are automatically enrolled into the Rewards Infinite programme. This means their TREATS Points never expire.

Pooling

TREATS Points pool with other Maybank cards. If you have 20,000 TREATS Points on the Maybank World Mastercard, and 5,000 TREATS Points on the Maybank Horizon Visa Signature, you can redeem 25,000 TREATS Points in a single conversion.

This also means that if you cancel your Maybank World Mastercard Card, you won’t lose your accumulated TREATS Points unless it happens to be your very last TREATS-earning card.

Transfer Partners & Fees

TREATS Points can be transferred to four airline partners at the following ratios.

Frequent Flyer Programme Conversion Ratio

(TREATS Points: Partner) 25,000 : 10,000* 12,500 : 5,000 12,500 : 5,000 4,000 : 2,000

Malaysia Airlines Enrich and airasia rewards are close to worthless in my opinion, so that leaves Asia Miles and KrisFlyer as the only realistic options.

Unfortunately, Maybank no longer waives the points conversion fee for Maybank World Mastercard and Maybank Visa Infinite Cardholders, ever since April 2025. Cardholders will pay a S$27.25 fee per conversion.

Transfer Time

Conversions to KrisFlyer miles are generally completed within 1-2 working days.

Other card perks

Golf benefits

The Maybank Regional Golf programme offers principal Maybank World Mastercard cardholders complimentary green fees at more than 100 participating golf clubs across 19 countries.

Cardholders must spend at least S$2,000 in the previous calendar month to enjoy this benefit, and can book a maximum of two flights per month per cardholder. In Singapore, the participating clubs are:

Sembawang Country Club

Warren Golf & Country Club

Orchid Country Club

1 additional participating club (not named)

Golf perks offered by other credit cards normally require a paying guest, but no such requirement exists for Maybank World Mastercard cardholders who book clubs in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines.

The T&Cs of the Maybank Regional Golf programme can be found here.

Complimentary travel insurance

Accidental Death S$1,000,000 Medical Expenses N/A Others Missed Connection: S$400

Luggage Delay: S$400

Lost Luggage: S$1,000 Policy Wording

Maybank World Mastercard cardholders receive complimentary travel insurance when they charge their full travel fares to their card. Unfortunately, coverage will not apply in situations where you redeem miles for an award ticket, and charge the taxes and fees to your Maybank World Mastercard.

This features up to S$1,000,000 coverage for accidental death or total permanent disablement, S$400 for luggage delays or missed connections, and S$1,000 for luggage loss.

However, there is no coverage for medical expenses or emergency medical evacuation. Because of this, I highly advise that you purchase comprehensive travel insurance elsewhere.

Terms & Conditions

Summary Review: Maybank World Mastercard

If you consistently find yourself exceeding the bonus caps with other credit cards, then the Maybank World Mastercard might be the ideal solution.

With an uncapped 4 mpd on petrol, specialty retail & dining, and an uncapped 3.2 mpd on FCY spend (including education, hospitals and utilities), this would really let you rack up the points quickly. Points don’t expire, though it’s a shame that free conversions are no longer available.

Even if you’re a smaller spender, you can still earn a respectable uncapped 2.8 mpd on all FCY spend, with a minimum spend of just S$800. The 4 mpd on petrol, specialty retail & dining also has no minimum spend requirement.

So that’s my review of the Maybank World Mastercard. What do you think?