Air Canada Aeroplan selling points with up to 90% bonus

Air Canada Aeroplan has launched a new sale, which offers up to a 90% bonus on points purchases made by 30 October 2025.
This reduces the cost per point to 1.82 SG cents each, and opens up some lucrative redemption opportunities, including Singapore to Australia in Business Class for just S$820 plus taxes. It’s better than the 85% bonus we saw in September 2025, though July 2025 offered a higher bonus of 100%.
Aeroplan is one of my favourite award programmes because of its sweet spots and generous rules. Unfortunately, Aeroplan points are very difficult to earn in Singapore, so buying them is really the only way to accumulate a critical mass.
Aeroplan selling points with up to 90% bonus
From now till 30 October 2025, 2.59 p.m SGT, Aeroplan members can buy points with up to a 90% bonus. Offers are targeted, so you’ll need to log in to your account and see what your offer is.
Here’s how my bonus is tiered:
- Buy 2,000-3,000 points: No bonus (3.75 CAD¢ per mile)
- Buy 4,000-15,000 points: 40% bonus (2.68 CAD¢ per mile)
- Buy 20,000-60,000 points: 60% bonus (2.34 CAD¢ per mile)
- Buy 70,000+ points: 90% bonus (1.97 CAD¢ per mile)
Buying points with a 90% bonus is equivalent to paying 1.97 CAD¢ per mile, or 1.82 SG¢ per mile at current exchange rates.
You can buy up to 500,000 Aeroplan points per transaction, and 1,000,000 Aeroplan points per calendar year. These figures are pre-bonus, so in other words, during this sale you could purchase up to 1,900,000 Aeroplan points.
How does Aeroplan price awards?
Aeroplan still uses traditional award charts to price its redemptions, with the world divided into North America, Atlantic, Pacific and South America segments. Within each segment, award prices depend on the distance flown.
Here’s a sampling of award prices for flights out of Singapore in Business Class, with KrisFlyer for comparison. Do remember that the KrisFlyer prices will change from 1 November 2025 onwards.
|✈️ One-way Business Class Awards
|Aeroplan
|KrisFlyer
|Singapore to Europe
|80,000 miles
|103,500 miles
|Singapore to USA
|87,500 miles
|107,000 to 111,500 miles
|Singapore to Japan & South Korea
|45,000 miles
|52,000 miles
|Singapore to Australia
|45,000 miles
|40,500 to 68,500 miles
|Singapore to New Zealand
|60,000 miles
|68,500 miles
Now, I realise it’s not fair to compare the two programmes on a 1:1 basis, because it’s much easier to earn KrisFlyer miles in Singapore than Aeroplan points.
But if we leave aside the earning aspect and just think about outright buying miles, you could fly from Singapore to Melbourne in Business Class for just S$820 + S$128 in taxes and fees- quite sensational if you ask me.
You’ll find similar pricing between Singapore and Japan or South Korea as well, and keep in mind, Aeroplan sometimes sees more award seats on Singapore Airlines than even KrisFlyer members (more on that in the next section).
For a quick way of searching Aeroplan award space, be sure to check out Seats.Aero, which lets you find all available awards for up to a year with just a few mouse clicks.
Seats.Aero guide: Find award seats, the fast and painless way
What do I love about Aeroplan?
Redemption rates aside, there’s plenty to love about Aeroplan.
First, there’s no fuel surcharges on any award ticket. This means you can redeem premium cabin awards on airlines like Lufthansa and Turkish and not get hit by hefty cash copayments. The only extra charge you’ll pay is a C$39 (~S$36) partner booking fee imposed by Aeroplan.
Second, you can add a stopover (of up to 45 days) to a one-way award for a flat 5,000 points. For example, you could fly from Singapore to the United States via Japan, stay a week in Japan, and only pay an extra 5,000 points for the privilege. Alternatively, you could make Singapore the stopover point and book an itinerary like Sydney to Singapore to Taipei, settling two holidays at one go (provided you’re able to start your second holiday within 45 days of the first one ending).
Third, adding an infant costs just 2,500 points or C$25 (~S$23) per segment, regardless of cabin class. That’s right, even if you’re in First Class, you’ll pay at most C$25, not 10% of the commercial fare!
Fourth, Aeroplan has a ton of award partners. Not only can you redeem awards for Star Alliance members, but many non-Star Alliance ones too, including Air Serbia, Azul, Etihad, Gulf Air, and Oman Air. And while many other loyalty programmes force you to call up customer service to check partner availability, virtually all Aeroplan partners can be searched and booked online.
Fifth, Aeroplan sometimes gets better access to Singapore Airlines award space than even KrisFlyer members. Yes, as unfair as that sounds, I’ve seen numerous cases of this happening. For instance, Aeroplan can see three Business Class seats on the SQ231 flight from SIN-SYD…
…but if you try to book three Business Class seats on the SQ231 flight from SIN-SYD via KrisFlyer, you’ll have to waitlist.
So in short, Aeroplan points are awesome. They’re just very hard to earn via credit cards in Singapore, with HSBC and HeyMax the only transfer partners.
How long are Aeroplan points valid for?
Aeroplan points will expire after 18 months of inactivity.
Earning or redeeming at least 1 point will extend the entire balance’s validity by a further 18 months.
How much does it cost to change or cancel Aeroplan awards?
One drawback of Aeroplan is that it does have relatively strict policies regarding ticket changes and refunds.
It costs a flat C$100 (~S$93) to change an award ticket, and C$150 (~S$139) to cancel an award ticket. All changes must be made at least two hours before departure.
What card should I use?
Purchases of Aeroplan points are processed by Points.com in C$ as MCC 7399 (i.e. they won’t code as airline transactions).
Here’s the best cards to maximise miles on this purchase.
|Card
|Earn Rate
|Remarks
BOC Elite Miles Card
Apply
|8.8 mpd
Capped
|Till 31 Dec 25, min. S$1K max S$5K per c. month
Citi Rewards Card
Apply
|4 mpd
Capped
|Cap of S$1K per s. month
DCS Imperium Card
Apply
|4 mpd
No cap
|Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month, otherwise 2.4 mpd
Maybank XL Rewards
Apply
|4 mpd
Capped
|Min S$500 per c. month, cap of S$1K per c. month
UOB Visa Signature
Apply
|4 mpd
Capped
|Min S$1K, max S$1.2K FCY spend per s. month
StanChart Beyond Card
Apply
|3-4 mpd
No cap
|3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap
Maybank World Mastercard
Apply
|3.2 mpd
No cap
|Min. S$4K per c. month, no cap. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month
Maybank Visa Infinite
Apply
|3.2 mpd
No cap
|Min. S$4K per c. month, no cap, otherwise 2 mpd
StanChart Visa Infinite
Apply
|3 mpd
No cap
|Min S$2K per s. month, no cap, otherwise 1 mpd
Maybank Horizon Visa Signature
Apply
|2.8 mpd
No cap
|Min S$800 per c. month, no cap, otherwise 1.2 mpd
|S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month
Remember, you can pair the Citi Rewards Card with Amaze to earn 4 mpd on Points.com purchases, while paying lower FCY fees than banks.
Do not use HSBC cards or the DBS Woman’s World Card for Points.com purchases, as MCC 7399 will not earn bonus points. You should also avoid using the Chocolate Visa Card, as MCC 7399 is now considered a “bill payment” and can only earn up to 100 Max Miles each month.
Conclusion
Aeroplan has launched a new sale that offers up to a 90% bonus on points purchases made by 30 October 2025. You should never buy points speculatively, though if you’ve taken the time to browse the award options and spot something you like, this would be an opportunity to lock it in.
What Aeroplan offer did you get?
It’s showing 90% bonus with 40.000 points purchase for me 😀
So sad, my max only 65% bonus.
just to check when booking flights using aeroplan points, is there a requirement where a portion of the points must come from “earned” points (e.g. eva air) or the entire purchased points can be used? thanks!
Just to confirm, using these points will therefore NOT earn elite miles into a program. So it’s a purely cash proposition (except for what one earns with the right credit card)?
I just joined and it shows only 75% max.