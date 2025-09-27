How to check credit card points breakdowns

Tracking credit card points can be a headache, but thankfully, most banks in Singapore now allow cardholders to view their earnings down to a transaction-level basis.

This is particularly important when you’re using a specialised spending card like the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa. How do you know a given transaction really earned the points it should? Without a breakdown, you’re going to have to trust that the bank’s systems are properly capturing and crediting bonus points, or call them up and waste time manually going through transactions over the phone.

In this post, I’ll explain how to check points breakdowns with various card issuers in Singapore.

Which banks offer points breakdowns?

The following banks offer points breakdowns either through their internet banking portals, or apps.

American Express

DBS

HSBC

OCBC

Standard Chartered

UOB

The following banks only offer aggregated points balances. If you want a breakdown, your only option is to call up the bank and chat with a CSO.

Bank of China

Citibank

Maybank

I want to highlight Citibank in particular, because up till February 2024, it was possible to use the Citi ThankYou Rewards Portal to view points breakdowns. It wasn’t perfect in the sense that points were presented by day instead of by transaction, but with a little bit of back calculations you could generally get the answer you needed.

Unfortunately, the portal has been retired, and Citi has yet to add similar functionality to its app.

When should my points be in?

If you don’t see your points, don’t panic yet.

With certain cards, only base points are posted with the transaction. The bonus points may only be credited at the end of the following month (or, in the case of the KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card, the end of the membership year!) in a separate lump sum.

For a card-by-card rundown of what points post when, refer to the guide below.

American Express

Membership Rewards & HighFlyer points

(1) Log in to your AMEX account

(2) Select the card you wish to view in the top right hand corner

(3) Click on “Use Points”

(4) Click on “My Points”

(5) Use the drop down menu on the left to see different time periods. Breakdowns can be viewed for the past 12 months.

You can toggle to a different card in the top right hand corner to check breakdowns for your other cards too, provided they earn Membership Rewards or HighFlyer points.

KrisFlyer

The AMEX desktop site does not show breakdowns for KrisFlyer points, so you’ll need to use the AMEX Mobile app instead.

(1) Log in to your account

(2) Select the card you wish to view

(3) Tap Membership at the bottom of the screen

(4) Tap View Activity

(5) You’ll see a breakdown of points earned in the previous statement period (you can’t go back further than that, sadly).

Unfortunately, this interface only shows you the points, and not the transaction amount. This makes reconciliation more troublesome, though not impossible if you compare it side-by-side with the desktop transaction statement.

DBS

(1) Log in to your DBS account

(2) Click the Virtual Assistant icon at the bottom right hand corner (if it doesn’t respond, disable your ad blocker)

(3) Type “Rewards Enquiry” > Check via DBS digibot > Points per Transaction

(4) You will now see the points awarded per transaction. Click on “See More” to populate additional entries

For bonus points, look for a consolidated entry labelled “Ecom” (e-commerce). This is a lump sum figure, so you will need to disaggregate it manually.

Do note that not every customer will see the “Ecom” entry, even if they have eligible bonus transactions (it has never appeared for me). In that case, you’ll have to call up customer service to check your bonus points.

HSBC

(1) Log in to the HSBC mobile app

(2) Tap on the card you wish to check points for > View More > Redeem Your Points

(3) Tap on Show Points History

(4) You can then view the points awarded per transaction. Do note that this screen will show points earned from all cards, not just the card you selected in step (2). Don’t worry; the last four digits of each card is shown, so you’ll know where each set of points came from.

Bonus points from the HSBC Revolution will be credited in one lump sum tagged as “Miscellaneous- Bonus”, posted the following month after transactions were made.

OCBC

(1) Log in to the OCBC app

(2) Tap on Rewards and select the relevant balance (90°N Miles, OCBC$ or VOYAGE Miles, as the case may be)

(3) You will be taken to the rewards history screen. Tap on any transaction you want to learn more about.

Frankly, this is of limited usefulness. OCBC uses reference numbers rather than merchant names for tracking, so it’s far from intuitive. Moreover, it does not show any entry for the crediting of bonus points.

Standard Chartered

(1) Log in to your Standard Chartered account

(2) Click on your name on the top right, then “Transaction History”

(3) Choose which card you want to see a breakdown for. Points breakdowns can be viewed for up to three months.

UOB

(1) Log in to the UOB TMRW app and tap Rewards+ > My Rewards > UNI$

(2) You’ll see a breakdown under the UNI$ history section (tap “view all” to see more), for the past three months.

If you spend using the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa, you’ll see a transaction-level bonus entry.

If you use the UOB Lady’s Card, UOB Lady’s Solitaire or UOB Visa Signature, you’ll see a consolidated monthly bonus entry at the start of each month.

Conclusion

It’s an open question as to how closely you should monitor your points. Some believe it’s enough to give it a cursory glance each month, others track it obsessively with hyper-detailed spreadsheets. Regardless of which camp you fall into, I think we can all agree that more granular information is better than aggregated lump sums!

If you have an American Express, DBS, HSBC, OCBC, Standard Chartered or UOB card, you can track the points per transaction with some degree of accuracy.

My hope is that Citibank, Maybank and Bank of China (hahahahahaha) will make it easier for customers to track points in the future, which would save a lot of CSO bandwidth.