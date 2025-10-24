Search
HomeHotelsHilton
HotelsHilton

Hilton Honors boosts global promotion to 2,500 bonus points per stay

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
0

From 22 October to 31 December 2025, earn 2,500 bonus points per Hilton stay, up from the previous 1,500 bonus points.

At the start of this month, Hilton Honors launched its new global promotion called Stay More, Earn More, which offered members 1,500 bonus points per stay. 

Now, barely three weeks in, it’s decided to increase the offer to 2,500 bonus points per stay. This is the first time I can recall any hotel chain deciding to change its promotion mid-way, so Hilton must have realised just how underwhelming its original offer was– not that the revised one is fantastic either, mind you!

Hilton Stay More, Earn More Promotion

Register

With the revised Stay More, Earn More promotion, registered Hilton Honors members will earn 2,500 bonus points on all stays from 22 October to 31 December 2025, starting from the first stay. 

If you registered previously, there is no need to re-register. You will automatically earn 1,500 bonus points on stays completed between 1-22 October 2025, and 2,500 bonus points on stays completed between 23 October and 31 December 2025. For example, if I have a stay that runs from 20 October to 24 October 2025, I will earn 2,500 bonus points.

The rest of the terms remain the same: 

  • Registration is required, and must be done prior to starting your first eligible stay (it’s fine if you booked your stays prior to registration)
  • No minimum stay length is required; you’ll earn the same bonus whether you stay one night or ten nights
  • There is no cap on the maximum bonus points you can earn
  • Bonus points will also be granted to award stays
  • All bonus points will post within 6-8 weeks 

The FAQs for this promotion can be found here, and T&Cs at the bottom of this page.

Is it worth it?

I value Hilton points at 0.4 US cents each (you too might want to lower your valuation following some rather appalling award price devaluations), so a flat bonus of 2,500 points per stay works out to an extra US$10 return. That’s better than the previous offer of 1,500 points, obviously, but still not earth-shattering.

Those redeeming award nights or doing short stays at low-cost properties would obviously find this promotion more attractive, but if you’re planning a longer and more expensive stay, this will hardly move the needle. 

Here’s a reminder of how many Hilton points you can expect to earn across the various tiers of membership. 

🏨 Hilton Points per US$1
Tier Earn Rate*
Member 10 points per US$1
Silver 12 points per US$1
Gold 18 points per US$1
Diamond 20 points per US$1
*Stays at Tru and Home2 properties earn 5 base points per US$1

What cards should you use to make hotel bookings?

Here are the cards you can use for Hilton hotel bookings. Do note that certain cards will only offer their bonus rates if the booking is in foreign currency.

Card Earn Rate Remarks
BOC Elite Miles Card
Apply		 8.8 mpd
FCY only
 Till 31 Dec 25, min. S$1K max S$5K per c. month
DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Must be charged online
DCS Imperium Card
Apply		 4 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month. No cap
Maybank XL Rewards
Apply
 4 mpd MCC 7011 only. Min. spend S$500 per c. month, cap S$1K per c. month
HSBC Revolution
Apply
 4 mpd MCC 7011 only. Cap S$1.5K per c. month. Ends 28 Feb 26
UOB Lady’s Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
UOB Lady’s Solitaire
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$750 per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
UOB Visa Signature
Apply
 4 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$1K, max. S$1.2K FCY spend per s. month
StanChart Beyond Card
Apply
 3-4 mpd
FCY only
 3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap
Maybank Visa Infinite
Apply
 3.2 mpd
FCY only		 Min. S$4K per c. month. No cap
Maybank World Mastercard
Apply
 3.2 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$4K per c. month. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month. No cap
StanChart Visa Infinite
Apply
 3 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$2K per s. month. No cap
Maybank Horizon Visa Signature
Apply
 2.8 mpd
FCY only
 Min S$800 per c. month, no cap
S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month

Conclusion

Hilton has enhanced its ongoing global promotion, which now offers 2,500 bonus points per stay instead of 1,500 bonus points.

While any improvement is welcome, this still remains a relatively weak offer, and shouldn’t have much influence on your upcoming stay decisions. A 2X or 3X points offer would have been much more compelling!

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Previous article
MileLion Weekly Deal Summary [18-24 Oct 25]
Next article
Last call: What to do before the KrisFlyer devaluation hits

Similar Articles

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

CREDIT CARD SIGN UP BONUSES

AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card
Get up to 11,000 miles + S$100 eCV with $1K spend in first 30 days
Offer Expires: Dec 29, 2025
HSBC TravelOne Card
Get up to 34,800 miles with $1K spend in first 1-2 months
Offer Expires: Dec 31, 2025
StanChart Journey Card
Get up to 30,960 miles and $180 cash with $800 spend in first 60 days
Offer Expires: Dec 31, 2025
Citi Prestige Card
Get up to 59,600 miles with $2K spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Jan 31, 2026
Citi PremierMiles Card
Get up to 30,960 miles with $800 spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Feb 28, 2026
See All Offers
Offers may only apply to new-to-bank customers. Read T&Cs for full details.
Advertisment

Featured Deals

Expires: Oct 31, 2025
Roundup: Credit Card Sign-up Bonuses (October 2025)
0
By Aaron Wong
Advertisment
Join The Milelion on Telegram
Subscribe to Milelion Roars
Milelion Events

Follow us

7,110FansLike
14,477FollowersFollow

TAGS

featuredcredit cardsairlineshotelssingapore airlinesdealsstar alliancekrisflyeramexguestwriterstrip reportswdsuobcitibankdbsoneworldmattcamerican expressocbcsqhiltonsingsaverstaycationshotel reviewlounge

© Copyright 2025 The Milelion All Rights Reserved | Web Design by Enchant.sg