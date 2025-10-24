Hilton Honors boosts global promotion to 2,500 bonus points per stay

At the start of this month, Hilton Honors launched its new global promotion called Stay More, Earn More, which offered members 1,500 bonus points per stay.

Now, barely three weeks in, it’s decided to increase the offer to 2,500 bonus points per stay. This is the first time I can recall any hotel chain deciding to change its promotion mid-way, so Hilton must have realised just how underwhelming its original offer was– not that the revised one is fantastic either, mind you!

Hilton Stay More, Earn More Promotion

With the revised Stay More, Earn More promotion, registered Hilton Honors members will earn 2,500 bonus points on all stays from 22 October to 31 December 2025, starting from the first stay.

If you registered previously, there is no need to re-register. You will automatically earn 1,500 bonus points on stays completed between 1-22 October 2025, and 2,500 bonus points on stays completed between 23 October and 31 December 2025. For example, if I have a stay that runs from 20 October to 24 October 2025, I will earn 2,500 bonus points.

The rest of the terms remain the same:

Registration is required , and must be done prior to starting your first eligible stay (it’s fine if you booked your stays prior to registration)

, and must be done prior to starting your first eligible stay (it’s fine if you booked your stays prior to registration) No minimum stay length is required; you’ll earn the same bonus whether you stay one night or ten nights

is required; you’ll earn the same bonus whether you stay one night or ten nights There is no cap on the maximum bonus points you can earn

on the maximum bonus points you can earn Bonus points will also be granted to award stays

All bonus points will post within 6-8 weeks

The FAQs for this promotion can be found here, and T&Cs at the bottom of this page.

Is it worth it?

I value Hilton points at 0.4 US cents each (you too might want to lower your valuation following some rather appalling award price devaluations), so a flat bonus of 2,500 points per stay works out to an extra US$10 return. That’s better than the previous offer of 1,500 points, obviously, but still not earth-shattering.

Those redeeming award nights or doing short stays at low-cost properties would obviously find this promotion more attractive, but if you’re planning a longer and more expensive stay, this will hardly move the needle.

Here’s a reminder of how many Hilton points you can expect to earn across the various tiers of membership.

🏨 Hilton Points per US$1 Tier Earn Rate* Member 10 points per US$1 Silver 12 points per US$1 Gold 18 points per US$1 Diamond 20 points per US$1 *Stays at Tru and Home2 properties earn 5 base points per US$1

What cards should you use to make hotel bookings?

Here are the cards you can use for Hilton hotel bookings. Do note that certain cards will only offer their bonus rates if the booking is in foreign currency.

Conclusion

Hilton has enhanced its ongoing global promotion, which now offers 2,500 bonus points per stay instead of 1,500 bonus points.

While any improvement is welcome, this still remains a relatively weak offer, and shouldn’t have much influence on your upcoming stay decisions. A 2X or 3X points offer would have been much more compelling!