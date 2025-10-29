Singapore Airlines digital inflight menus now available six weeks in advance

During the COVID pandemic, Singapore Airlines scrapped physical menus and introduced a new digital menu platform for passengers to browse through their phone, tablet or laptop.

The airline has since restored physical menus in First and Business Class, but continued to maintain the digital platform for all classes of travel.

Historically, digital menus have been available 10 days before departure. This relatively short window can be annoying, especially if you want to check what’s on offer before deciding whether or not to Book the Cook or order a special meal.

Fortunately, Singapore Airlines has now extended the viewing window to six weeks which, incidentally, aligns with the revised selection window for Book the Cook that was implemented earlier this year.

Singapore Airlines inflight menus now available six weeks in advance

Singapore Airlines inflight menus can now be viewed up to six weeks in advance, per a tip from MileLion community member Nooodles (really living up to his name). For example, as of today, 29 October 2025, the latest inflight menu you can view is 10 December 2025.

To load the inflight menu for your journey, visit this page and enter your flight number, cabin, and date of departure.

On the next screen, you have the option to view the food, beverages and amenities that will be offered on your flight.

Clicking on In-flight Food will show you the full details of all the meals served onboard, including starters, mains and desserts.

You can also see the snack menu options on offer, though keep in mind Singapore Airlines only offers this on selected medium and long-haul routes.

If you’d like a keepsake of your flight, there is an option to download the menu in PDF format. This is basically the same menu, just with nicer formatting.

Those curious about the beverage selection can also browse the full list of wines, cocktails, spirits, beer, coffee and non-alcoholic choices on offer.

Select your main course in advance

Singapore Airlines allows Suites, First, Business and Premium Economy Class passengers to pre-select their preferred main course from the inflight menu.

This ensures you will get your first choice option, and avoids the risk of it running out before the flight crew can take your order.

When you have a confirmed booking in Suites and First Class, Business Class or Premium Economy Class, you may opt to pre-select your main course for all meal services. Pre-ordering from the in-flight menu is available 15 days before flight departure. -Singapore Airlines

Selections can be made through Manage Booking, within 15 days of departure.

Book the Cook

If none of the inflight menu options appeal to you, Suites, First, Business and Premium Economy Class passengers have the option to pre-order their main course from the Book the Cook menu, when departing from Singapore or dozens of overseas destinations.

The Book the Cook menu features crowd favourites like lobster thermidor and beef yakiniku, together with local signatures like chicken rice and prawn noodles.

As for how early you can make your selection:

If your flight is departing from 1 December 2025 onwards, Book the Cook selections can be made up to six weeks in advance

onwards, Book the Cook selections can be made up to in advance If your flight is departing up to 30 November 2025, Book the Cook selections can be made up to four months in advance

The shortening of the selection window is a recent development that I covered back in September. Regardless of when your flight is departing, Book the Cook selections must be made at least 24 hours before departure.

Book the Cook is offered on flights of at least 1 hour and 30 minutes. This would exclude flights to Kuala Lumpur, Medan and Penang, which in any case, are too short for a full meal service (these are the only three Singapore Airlines routes to not load champagne, incidentally).

In addition to Singapore, Book the Cook is available from the following outstations.

🇦🇺 Adelaide

🇳🇱 Amsterdam

🇳🇿 Auckland

🇨🇳 Beijing

🇦🇺 Brisbane

🇦🇺 Cairns

🇳🇿 Christchurch

🇮🇳 Delhi

🇦🇪 Dubai

🇩🇪 Frankfurt

🇭🇰 Hong Kong

🇬🇧 London (Gatwick)

🇬🇧 London (Heathrow)

🇺🇸 Los Angeles

🇬🇧 Manchester

🇦🇺 Melbourne 🇮🇹 Milan

🇮🇳 Mumbai

🇩🇪 Munich

🇺🇸 New York (John F. Kennedy)

🇺🇸 New York (Newark)

🇫🇷 Paris

🇦🇺 Perth

🇮🇹 Rome

🇰🇷 Seoul

🇺🇸 San Francisco

🇺🇸 Seattle

🇸🇬 Singapore

🇦🇺 Sydney

🇹🇼 Taipei

🇯🇵 Tokyo (Haneda)

🇯🇵 Tokyo (Narita)

🇨🇭 Zurich

Notable long-haul destinations without Book the Cook include Barcelona, Brussels, Copenhagen and Istanbul.

The full list of Book the Cook menus can be found here.

Special meals

If you have dietary, religious or other restrictions, Singapore Airlines continues to offer special meals across all its cabins.

These generally need to be selected at least 24 hours prior to departure, but there is a stricter booking window for some meals and certain outstations.

Meal selection closes 56 hours before flight departs for the following special meals: Nut-free Meal Kosher Meal

flight departs for the following special meals: Meal selection closes 56 hours before flight departs – Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi

flight departs – Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi Meal selection closes 32 hours before flight departs – Ahmedabad, Bangkok, Brunei, Cebu, Da Nang, Darwin, Davao, Denpasar, Dhaka, Hanoi, Hyderabad, Jakarta, Kathmandu, Kochi, Male, Medan, Penang, Phnom Penh, Phuket, Siem Reap, Surabaya, Yangon.

If you’re travelling with a child, don’t forget that a child meal also counts as a special meal, and you will need to order it ahead of time!

Conclusion

Singapore Airlines inflight menus can now be viewed up to six weeks in advance, giving you more time to browse the selection and decide whether or not you’d prefer to order Book the Cook or a special meal instead.

If you spot something you like and want to ensure it’s available on board, you can pre-select it via the Manage Booking function, albeit only 15 days in advance, and not if you’re flying in Economy Class.