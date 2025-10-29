Complete FAQs: UOB Lady’s Savings Account

Back in April 2024, UOB launched a new tie-up between the UOB Lady’s Cards and the UOB Lady’s Savings Account, which it called “The Unstoppable Pairing”.
The name may be a bit overdramatic, but it’s actually a decent offer.
The idea is that UOB Lady’s Cardholders can stack their usual 4 mpd reward with an extra 2-6 mpd based on their Monthly Average Balance (MAB) in the UOB Lady’s Savings Account. This allows them to earn up to 10 mpd (though as we’ll see, 6 mpd is a much more realistic figure).
In this post, I’ll walk you through everything you need to know about the UOB Lady’s Savings Account, including how to get an extra “welcome gift” in the first month with a little bit of finessing!
|💳 UOB Lady’s Savings Account FAQs
|Note: In this article, when I say UOB Lady’s Cards (plural) I’m referring to all three versions: UOB Lady’s Card, UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card, UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card
Eligibility
Is the UOB Lady’s Savings Account open to men?
Yes. Ever since late April 2024, the UOB Lady’s Savings Account has been open to both men and women.
Both men and women are eligible to earn bonus UNI$ based on the MAB in their UOB Lady’s Savings Account, and enjoy various partner deals during their birthday month (though these tend to be female-focused, as you might expect).
Do I need a UOB Lady’s Card to apply for a UOB Lady’s Savings Account?
You can have a UOB Lady’s Savings Account without the UOB Lady’s Cards (though you will be issued a Lady’s Debit Card upon approval), but there’s not much point without it.
The interest on this account is a miserly 0.05% p.a., so the whole idea is to compensate for that with the bonus miles earned from spending on the UOB Lady’s Cards.
Earning bonus miles
How do you earn bonus miles with the UOB Lady’s Savings Account?
UOB Lady’s Cardholders will earn bonus UNI$ on their card spending based on the MAB in their UOB Lady’s Savings Account.
|MAB
|UNI$ from Lady’s Savings Account
|UNI$ from Lady’s Cards
|Total
|<S$10K
|N/A
|10X UNI$
(4 mpd)
|10X UNI$
(4 mpd)
|S$10,000 to S$49,999
|5X UNI$
(2 mpd)
|15X UNI$
(6 mpd)
|S$50,000 to S$99,999
|10X UNI$
(4 mpd)
|20X UNI$
(8 mpd)
|S$100K and more
|15X UNI$
(6 mpd)
|25X UNI$
(10 mpd)
For example, a UOB Lady’s Solitaire Cardholder who has an MAB of S$15,000 would earn an extra 5X UNI$ (2 mpd), on top of the regular 10X UNI$ (4 mpd) earned from spending on his/her bonus categories.
Are the bonus miles capped?
Yes. The maximum bonus miles you can earn from the UOB Lady’s Savings Account follows the cap on the UOB Lady’s Cards:
- UOB Lady’s Card: S$1,000 per calendar month
- UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card: S$1,500 per calendar month (split into S$750 per bonus category)
- UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card: S$2,000 per calendar month
In other words, the earning potential of your UOB Lady’s Savings Account is determined by the type of UOB Lady’s Card you hold.
Are bonus miles only awarded on your selected bonus categories?
Yes. Bonus miles from the UOB Lady’s Savings Account are only for spending in your selected bonus category or categories.
For example, a UOB Lady’s Cardholder who chooses Dining as their bonus category, maintains a S$10,000 MAB in their UOB Lady’s Savings Account and spends S$1,000 in a month at restaurants would earn a total of 6,000 miles, broken down as follows:
- From UOB Lady’s Card: 4,000 miles (S$1,000 x 4 mpd)
- From UOB Lady’s Savings Account: 2,000 miles (S$1,000 x 2 mpd)
They would not earn any bonus miles for spending outside of Dining.
Can I choose different bonus categories for my UOB Lady’s Card and UOB Lady’s Savings Account?
No.
How is the cutoff for each month determined?
The cutoff is based on the posting date.
If you make a transaction on 30 April and it posts on 1 May, that transaction will count towards the bonus cap of May, not April.
Is tracking based on calendar month or statement month?
Calendar month.
When are bonus miles credited?
Bonus miles from the UOB Lady’s Savings Account are credited (in the form of UNI$) on the 27th of the following calendar month.
You can view this in the UOB TMRW app by tapping on Rewards+ > My Rewards > UNI$. You will see a line item(s) called “UOB Lady’s Savings Bonus [X] UNI$”, where [X] is the tier you qualify for based on your MAB.
There will be one (Lady’s) or two (Solitaire & Solitaire Metal) line items; each relates to one bonus category, though the app does not specify which one.
As a reminder, the bonus miles from the UOB Lady’s Cards are credited on the 1st of the following calendar month.
Monthly Average Balance
How is MAB calculated?
MAB is derived from this formula:
|Sum of day-end balance in UOB Lady’s Savings Account ÷ Number of calendar days in each calendar month
|Source: UOB FAQs
In the account opening month, the MAB will be derived based on the number of calendar days from the account opening date till the end of the calendar month.
For example:
- You open your account on 20 April 2024
- You deposit S$20,000 on 20 April 2024 and maintain the balance until 30 April 2024
- MAB for April 2024 is S$20,000 [(20,000 x 11)/11]
Remember, there’s 11 calendar days from 20 April 2024 to 30 April 2024, not 10. The day of opening also counts!
Be sure to fund your account on the day you open it. If you don’t, the day(s) it was unfunded will drag down your overall MAB (because the day-end balance is S$0).
How much should I deposit?
We need to split this into two periods: the first month, and subsequent months.
First month
In the first month, you should take advantage of the fact that the MAB calculation only starts from the date you open your account.
Therefore, you can minimise opportunity cost by opening your UOB Lady’s Savings Account as late in the month as possible, depositing S$50,000 or even S$100,000 to earn the maximum possible bonus, then withdrawing the funds as soon as the subsequent month begins
For example, someone with a spare S$100,000 could open a UOB Lady’s Savings Account on 30 April 2024, deposit S$100,000 before 10.30 p.m, withdraw S$90,000 on 1 May 2024 and then enjoy:
- An extra 6 mpd for bonus category spending from 1-30 April 2024 (based on S$100K MAB)
- An extra 2 mpd for bonus category spending from 1 May 2024 onwards (based on S$10K MAB)
|⚠️ Important Note
|Account opening may not be instant, especially outside of working hours. From data points in the MileChat, most existing UOB customers should get approval within an hour if they open their account during working hours.
To make this absolutely clear: it does not matter when in the month you opened your UOB Lady’s Savings Account; the bonus will be calculated based on all your UOB Lady’s Card spending in that particular month.
Also, this is a one-time opportunity, only available in the opening month. You can’t repeat it from the following month onwards. Think of it as a “joining gift” of sorts!
There’s one important caveat here.
|
Inward Funds Transfer via FAST/PayNow performed after 10.30pm on a business day (Mondays to Saturdays, excluding Sundays and Public Holidays) will carry the value date of the next business day.
Inward Fund Transfers received on a non-business day (Sundays, Public Holidays) will similarly carry the value date of the next business day.
Such transfers may lower your MAB, and you are encouraged to review the transaction details on Personal Internet Banking / TMRW App regularly and make funds top up if necessary to maintain your MAB at the preferred level
|Source: UOB FAQs
Therefore, you should open your UOB Lady’s Savings Account on the last working day of the month, before 10.30 p.m. Any later and the funds, even though they may be deposited instantly, will carry the value date of the next working day which falls in the following calendar month.
Subsequent months
In subsequent months, I would recommend withdrawing the excess and keeping an MAB of S$10,000 in the account.
Why S$10,000? Because the opportunity cost of keeping S$50,000 or S$100,000 in the UOB Lady’s Savings Account for an entire month is simply too high (remember, you earn just 0.05% p.a. on any money in the account). Of course, it all boils down to how much you value a mile, and how much you spend each month on your UOB Lady’s Cards.
I’ve made the arguments in detail in the post below.
Does spending on the UOB Lady’s Card double count towards the UOB One Account?
Yes. There is no interaction between the UOB One Account and UOB Lady’s Savings Account.
For example, if you spend S$600 on your UOB Lady’s Card, that spending will be eligible to unlock bonus interest on the UOB One Account, as well as earn bonus miles with the UOB Lady’s Savings Account.
Conclusion
The UOB Lady’s Savings Account offers a limited-time opportunity to earn an extra 2-6 mpd on your UOB Lady’s Card spending, though it does come at the expense of interest.
My advice would be to open your account as late in the month as possible, deposit enough to unlock the S$50,000 or S$100,000 MAB tier bonus, then withdraw the funds once the following month begins and keep S$10,000 in the account from then on. Most people will find that the opportunity cost of foregone interest on S$10,000 will be more than made up for by the extra 2 mpd, provided you max out the monthly bonus cap on your card each month.
I’ve written a separate FAQ for the UOB Lady’s Cards, so refer to this post if you have questions on that topic.
Hi! I tried opening a new UOB lady’s saving account on the last working day of May, around 9.30pm and I unfortunately did not get an approval till date (it’s 3 Jun now). I’m not new to UOB and currently holds 2 other savings account and 3 UOB cc. Perhaps it might be worth it for others to open the new account slightly earlier than on the last working day itself to utilize the first time benefit..
if you open during working hours it should be done within 5 mins or so. but yes, worth noting it is not necessarily instant, so some buffer is advisable. will add a note.
Planning to do the first month trick for extra 6mpd this month, June 2024. Since 30 June (last day of month) falls on a Sunday, I should open the savings account on 28 June right? When can I withdraw the funds, 29 June or 1st July? Im assuming 29 June will draw down the MAB by a two thirds, please correct if im wrong. Thanks in advance!
I would say to be safe you should wait till 1 July to withdraw
Same here bro going to pump and dump late this month
I spent my entire $2000 from the selected categories on the first day of the month. If I apply for the lady’s savings account now and make a fresh fund deposit today, will I still be eligible to earn the bonus UNI$ points?
Are bonus UNI$ awarded in blocks of $5? Are they awarded per transaction or total sum of monthly transactions? Not holding my breath that the calculations will be in the consumer’s favour.
The rounding effect for uob lady’s card is less punitive than other job cards like ppv. I’ve written an article on the topic, do a search for uob rounding milelion and you’ll find it
I opened the account on 31st May morning via the app. Almost instant approval. Transfer 100k in and withdrew 90k on 1st June morning. App shows MAB $33,333 as its average over 3 months.
Hopefully will get the 6mpd next month.
Can the ladies savings account be a joint account?
Hi Aaron, I think the above article assumption on MAB is wrong. My wife opened her account on 6 Apr putting in 10K. She did not get the bonus UNI$ for the lady’s saving account at end of May (for April spending). Upon calling up UOB customer service (which was a pain), she was told that her MAB is $8,333. This implies that they us the formula of 10,000 x 25/ 30 days. Not 25 days!
This comes directly from uob faq
Thanks for the clarification and pointing me to the uob faqs (didnt know there is one). Mystery solved. She didn’t deposit on the same day as account opening!!
May I clarify the following using the example given. It states that you get extra 6mpd for the period 1-30 April 2024, if there is 100k in the lady savings account. What if the card statement period is not from 1-30 April 2024? How exactly do you find out the statement period? Is it possible to sync the card statement period to begin 1st day of the month for simpler tracking?
card statement period has absolutely no relevance here. all tracking is by calendar month
I had opened lady’s saving acct on 21 May and deposited 10k on 27 May. I did not get the bonus for May as MAB falls below 10k. I maintained 10k for whole of jun and spent 1k but still didn’t get the bonus in Jul. I’m confused if i will still get the bonus after 3 months from opening of acct with 10k MAB? Should i pump in more money now so that i can get the bonus next month?
This is wrong: “Yes. There is no interaction between the UOB One Account and UOB Lady’s Savings Account.”
u mean the MAB is shared between account?
The near-instantaneous account opening of the Lady’s Account no longer works. I submitted my application on the morning of Aug 30, and the account was opened on 3 Sep. YMMV
Hi! If I choose “Family” for grocery shopping, can I link this card to the FairPrice app and pay directly in-app? Does the payment method matter?
Should I apply the account or the card first? thank you.
Hello! for the lady savings account, I put in $10,001. I do get my 9x bonus every month end as I got a lady card. However I am curious because when I check my rewards I saw that I got 9x bonus UNI$ on my UOB preferred platinum visa spending as well. I thought this bonus only applies to lady card?