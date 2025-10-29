Complete FAQs: UOB Lady’s Savings Account

Back in April 2024, UOB launched a new tie-up between the UOB Lady’s Cards and the UOB Lady’s Savings Account, which it called “The Unstoppable Pairing”.

The name may be a bit overdramatic, but it’s actually a decent offer.

The idea is that UOB Lady’s Cardholders can stack their usual 4 mpd reward with an extra 2-6 mpd based on their Monthly Average Balance (MAB) in the UOB Lady’s Savings Account. This allows them to earn up to 10 mpd (though as we’ll see, 6 mpd is a much more realistic figure).

In this post, I’ll walk you through everything you need to know about the UOB Lady’s Savings Account, including how to get an extra “welcome gift” in the first month with a little bit of finessing!

💳 UOB Lady’s Savings Account FAQs Eligibility

Earning bonus miles

Monthly Average Balance Note: In this article, when I say UOB Lady’s Cards (plural) I’m referring to all three versions: UOB Lady’s Card, UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card, UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card

Is the UOB Lady’s Savings Account open to men?

Yes. Ever since late April 2024, the UOB Lady’s Savings Account has been open to both men and women.

Both men and women are eligible to earn bonus UNI$ based on the MAB in their UOB Lady’s Savings Account, and enjoy various partner deals during their birthday month (though these tend to be female-focused, as you might expect).

Do I need a UOB Lady’s Card to apply for a UOB Lady’s Savings Account?

You can have a UOB Lady’s Savings Account without the UOB Lady’s Cards (though you will be issued a Lady’s Debit Card upon approval), but there’s not much point without it.

The interest on this account is a miserly 0.05% p.a., so the whole idea is to compensate for that with the bonus miles earned from spending on the UOB Lady’s Cards.

Earning bonus miles

How do you earn bonus miles with the UOB Lady’s Savings Account?

UOB Lady’s Cardholders will earn bonus UNI$ on their card spending based on the MAB in their UOB Lady’s Savings Account.

MAB UNI$ from Lady’s Savings Account UNI$ from Lady’s Cards Total <S$10K N/A 10X UNI$

(4 mpd) 10X UNI$

(4 mpd) S$10,000 to S$49,999 5X UNI$

(2 mpd) 15X UNI$

(6 mpd) S$50,000 to S$99,999 10X UNI$

(4 mpd) 20X UNI$

(8 mpd) S$100K and more 15X UNI$

(6 mpd) 25X UNI$

(10 mpd)

For example, a UOB Lady’s Solitaire Cardholder who has an MAB of S$15,000 would earn an extra 5X UNI$ (2 mpd), on top of the regular 10X UNI$ (4 mpd) earned from spending on his/her bonus categories.

Are the bonus miles capped?

Yes. The maximum bonus miles you can earn from the UOB Lady’s Savings Account follows the cap on the UOB Lady’s Cards:

UOB Lady’s Card: S$1,000 per calendar month

S$1,000 per calendar month UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card: S$1,500 per calendar month (split into S$750 per bonus category)

S$1,500 per calendar month (split into S$750 per bonus category) UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card: S$2,000 per calendar month

In other words, the earning potential of your UOB Lady’s Savings Account is determined by the type of UOB Lady’s Card you hold.

Are bonus miles only awarded on your selected bonus categories?

Yes. Bonus miles from the UOB Lady’s Savings Account are only for spending in your selected bonus category or categories.

For example, a UOB Lady’s Cardholder who chooses Dining as their bonus category, maintains a S$10,000 MAB in their UOB Lady’s Savings Account and spends S$1,000 in a month at restaurants would earn a total of 6,000 miles, broken down as follows:

From UOB Lady’s Card: 4,000 miles (S$1,000 x 4 mpd)

4,000 miles (S$1,000 x 4 mpd) From UOB Lady’s Savings Account: 2,000 miles (S$1,000 x 2 mpd)

They would not earn any bonus miles for spending outside of Dining.

Can I choose different bonus categories for my UOB Lady’s Card and UOB Lady’s Savings Account?

No.

How is the cutoff for each month determined?

The cutoff is based on the posting date.

If you make a transaction on 30 April and it posts on 1 May, that transaction will count towards the bonus cap of May, not April.

Is tracking based on calendar month or statement month?

Calendar month.

When are bonus miles credited?

Bonus miles from the UOB Lady’s Savings Account are credited (in the form of UNI$) on the 27th of the following calendar month.

You can view this in the UOB TMRW app by tapping on Rewards+ > My Rewards > UNI$. You will see a line item(s) called “UOB Lady’s Savings Bonus [X] UNI$”, where [X] is the tier you qualify for based on your MAB.

There will be one (Lady’s) or two (Solitaire & Solitaire Metal) line items; each relates to one bonus category, though the app does not specify which one.

As a reminder, the bonus miles from the UOB Lady’s Cards are credited on the 1st of the following calendar month.

Monthly Average Balance

How is MAB calculated?

MAB is derived from this formula:

Sum of day-end balance in UOB Lady’s Savings Account ÷ Number of calendar days in each calendar month Source: UOB FAQs

In the account opening month, the MAB will be derived based on the number of calendar days from the account opening date till the end of the calendar month.

For example:

You open your account on 20 April 2024

You deposit S$20,000 on 20 April 2024 and maintain the balance until 30 April 2024

MAB for April 2024 is S$20,000 [(20,000 x 11)/11]

Remember, there’s 11 calendar days from 20 April 2024 to 30 April 2024, not 10. The day of opening also counts!

Be sure to fund your account on the day you open it. If you don’t, the day(s) it was unfunded will drag down your overall MAB (because the day-end balance is S$0).

How much should I deposit?

We need to split this into two periods: the first month, and subsequent months.

First month

In the first month, you should take advantage of the fact that the MAB calculation only starts from the date you open your account.

Therefore, you can minimise opportunity cost by opening your UOB Lady’s Savings Account as late in the month as possible, depositing S$50,000 or even S$100,000 to earn the maximum possible bonus, then withdrawing the funds as soon as the subsequent month begins

For example, someone with a spare S$100,000 could open a UOB Lady’s Savings Account on 30 April 2024, deposit S$100,000 before 10.30 p.m, withdraw S$90,000 on 1 May 2024 and then enjoy:

An extra 6 mpd for bonus category spending from 1-30 April 2024 (based on S$100K MAB)

for bonus category spending from 1-30 April 2024 (based on S$100K MAB) An extra 2 mpd for bonus category spending from 1 May 2024 onwards (based on S$10K MAB)

⚠️ Important Note Account opening may not be instant, especially outside of working hours. From data points in the MileChat , most existing UOB customers should get approval within an hour if they open their account during working hours.

To make this absolutely clear: it does not matter when in the month you opened your UOB Lady’s Savings Account; the bonus will be calculated based on all your UOB Lady’s Card spending in that particular month.

Also, this is a one-time opportunity, only available in the opening month. You can’t repeat it from the following month onwards. Think of it as a “joining gift” of sorts!

There’s one important caveat here.

Inward Funds Transfer via FAST/PayNow performed after 10.30pm on a business day (Mondays to Saturdays, excluding Sundays and Public Holidays) will carry the value date of the next business day. Inward Fund Transfers received on a non-business day (Sundays, Public Holidays) will similarly carry the value date of the next business day. Such transfers may lower your MAB, and you are encouraged to review the transaction details on Personal Internet Banking / TMRW App regularly and make funds top up if necessary to maintain your MAB at the preferred level Source: UOB FAQs

Therefore, you should open your UOB Lady’s Savings Account on the last working day of the month, before 10.30 p.m. Any later and the funds, even though they may be deposited instantly, will carry the value date of the next working day which falls in the following calendar month.

Subsequent months

In subsequent months, I would recommend withdrawing the excess and keeping an MAB of S$10,000 in the account.

Why S$10,000? Because the opportunity cost of keeping S$50,000 or S$100,000 in the UOB Lady’s Savings Account for an entire month is simply too high (remember, you earn just 0.05% p.a. on any money in the account). Of course, it all boils down to how much you value a mile, and how much you spend each month on your UOB Lady’s Cards.

I’ve made the arguments in detail in the post below.

Does spending on the UOB Lady’s Card double count towards the UOB One Account?

Yes. There is no interaction between the UOB One Account and UOB Lady’s Savings Account.

For example, if you spend S$600 on your UOB Lady’s Card, that spending will be eligible to unlock bonus interest on the UOB One Account, as well as earn bonus miles with the UOB Lady’s Savings Account.

Conclusion

The UOB Lady’s Savings Account offers a limited-time opportunity to earn an extra 2-6 mpd on your UOB Lady’s Card spending, though it does come at the expense of interest.

My advice would be to open your account as late in the month as possible, deposit enough to unlock the S$50,000 or S$100,000 MAB tier bonus, then withdraw the funds once the following month begins and keep S$10,000 in the account from then on. Most people will find that the opportunity cost of foregone interest on S$10,000 will be more than made up for by the extra 2 mpd, provided you max out the monthly bonus cap on your card each month.

I’ve written a separate FAQ for the UOB Lady’s Cards, so refer to this post if you have questions on that topic.