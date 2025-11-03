Search
DBS Cards offering S$100 bonus cashback on overseas shopping and dining

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
1

From now till 31 December 2025, earn an extra S$100 cashback for in-person spend on overseas dining and shopping, with a minimum spend starting from S$1,000

DBS has launched a new campaign for overseas shopping and dining, which offers cardholders an extra S$100 cashback on top of the usual credit card rewards.

This is basically a rehash of the campaign we saw from September to October 2025, only with a much higher registration cap of 40,000 cardmembers (versus 15,000 last time round). 

Cardholders will need to register via the DBS PayLah! app and meet their personalised spend goal (ranging from S$1,000 to S$5,000) by 31 December 2025, upon which the cashback will be automatically credited.

If you’ve been targeted for the lowest spend goal, this would be equivalent to an extra 10% rebate, and well worth gunning for.

DBS Overseas Shop & Dine Promotion

From 3 November to 31 December 2025, DBS cardholders can earn a bonus S$100 cashback upon meeting their personalised spend goal on dining, shopping and travel, on top of their usual credit card rewards.

Registration is required, and can be done via the DBS PayLah! app. Tap on the ‘Rewards’ tab and look for the ‘Overseas Shop and Dine Cashback Promotion 2025’ banner.

Registration is capped at 40,000 cardholders, and is available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Upon registration, you’ll receive your personalised spend goal. For me, this was S$1,000. DBS doesn’t list all the possible spend goals, but other figures reported so far are S$2,000 and S$5,000.

What counts as qualifying spend?

Qualifying spend consists of in-person transactions made at overseas shopping and dining merchants.

Online transactions are excluded, so watch out for situations where you might be physically overseas but ordering food through an app or restaurant QR code- it won’t count!

Category descriptions and examples have been provided below.

The full list of eligible MCCs can be found here.

Qualifying spend is cumulative across all DBS/POSB credit cards, so you could split your spending across multiple cards if you wish. For example, if your goal was S$1,000, spending S$500 on the DBS Altitude Card and S$500 on the DBS Vantage Card would suffice.  Supplementary cardholder spending will accrue to the principal cardholder’s minimum spend. 

Also note that qualifying spend is only tracked from the date of registration; any spending prior to that will be disregarded, even though it falls within the promotion period.

Qualifying spend must be charged within November or December 2025, and posted by 7 January 2026. This means that you should be able to safely spend towards the end of December as well, because seven days is more than enough time for transactions to post. 

When will the cashback be credited?

Eligible cardholders will receive S$100 cashback credited to the card that was last transacted on within five working days of receiving a push notification from the DBS PayLah! app that 100% of the spend goal has been met.

Terms & Conditions/FAQs

T&Cs for this campaign can be found here. 

FAQs are available here.

Which card should you use to spend?

As a reminder, all qualifying transactions must be made in-person, and in FCY. The following DBS cards could therefore be good options.

Card FCY Earn Rate
DBS Treasures Black Elite
Apply		 2.4 mpd
DBS Altitude AMEX
Apply
  2.2 mpd
DBS Altitude Visa
Apply
  2.2 mpd
DBS Vantage Card
Apply		 2.2 mpd
DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply
 1.2 mpd

It may surprise you to see the DBS Woman’s World Card here, given that spending must be done in-person. But the DBS Woman’s World Card actually earns an uncapped 1.2 mpd on offline FCY spending, and if this is the only DBS card you have, getting an extra 10% rebate on top of that might still be worthwhile (assuming you were targeted for a S$1,000 personalised spend goal).

All FCY transactions are subject to a 3.25% fee, with the exception of the DBS Altitude AMEX and DBS Treasures Black Elite, where the fee is 3%. 

Conclusion

DBS/POSB cardholders can now register to earn an extra S$100 cashback on top of their usual credit card rewards, by meeting their personalised spend goal by 31 December 2025. 

My personal spend goal is S$1,000, so you can bet I’ll be trying to hit it. If your spend goal isn’t so favourable, then you need to do the sums and see whether the incremental rebate is worth giving up alternative 4 mpd options.

What other spend goals have you been targeted for?

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site.
Alltheway

Mine is $5k, so I guess I’ll be giving this a miss

