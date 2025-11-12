Review: Citi Prestige Card

Here’s The MileLion’s review of the Citi Prestige Card, Citibank’s second most exclusive credit card after the invite-only Citi ULTIMA.

While the Prestige has been discontinued in the USA and the UK, it’s still going strong in Singapore. For years, it’s set the standard for the S$120K segment, offering unlimited lounge visits (with one guest), complimentary limo rides, and the 4th Night Free hotel benefit — perks which easily offset the annual fee.

But 2025 has not been kind to cardholders. Unlimited lounge access was slashed to just 12 visits, and Citi added insult to injury with a 20% hike in the annual fee. With the continued lacklustre PayAll promotions and middling earn rates, it’s little wonder that some customers are now reconsidering their loyalty.

With the removal of unlimited lounge visits and an annual fee increase, Citi Prestige Cardholders will have to work even harder to recover their investment. 👍 The good 👎 The bad 4th Night Free hotel benefit can single-handedly cover annual fee, if used at the right places

Eight complimentary airport limo rides

Points don’t expire

11 transfer partners Annual fee increased to S$651.82

Unlimited lounge visits cut to 12 per year

Earn rates continue to lag behind other S$120K cards (and even some entry-level ones)

Points don’t pool with other Citi cards

No longer offers dual-coverage travel insurance Full List of Credit Card Reviews

Overview: Citi Prestige Card

Let’s start this review by looking at the key features of the Citi Prestige Card.

Apply Income Req. S$120,000 p.a. Points Validity No expiry Annual Fee S$651.82

Min.

Transfer 25,000 TY points

(10,000 miles) Miles with

Annual Fee 32,000 Transfer

Partners 11 FCY Fee 3.25% Transfer Fee S$27.25 Local Earn 1.3 mpd Points Pool? No FCY Earn 2 mpd

Lounge Access? Yes

Special Earn N/A Airport Limo? Yes

The Citi Prestige comes in metal cardstock, but it’s actually one of the lightest metal cards on the market. In fact, it’s more of a hybrid, weighing in at 8 grams, just a hair over a standard plastic card’s 5 grams.

How much must I earn to qualify for a Citi Prestige?

The Citi Prestige has a S$120,000 p.a. income requirement, although it is also available to Citigold customers (min AUM: S$250K) who earn at least S$30,000 p.a.

If you don’t meet the income criteria, an alternative is to get the Citi Prestige as a secured credit card, with a deposit of at least S$10,000 (though you will need a total balance of at least S$15,000 to avoid paying fees). Visit a Citi branch to make enquiries.

How much is the Citi Prestige Card’s annual fee?

Principal Card Supp. Card First Year S$651.82 Free Subsequent S$651.82 Free

In July 2025, Citi Prestige increased its annual fee for principal cardholders by 20%, from S$545 to S$651.82.

The revised annual fee applies to renewals on or after 1 July 2025. Cardholders will not be required to top-up any difference for annual fees charged prior to 1 July 2025. All supplementary cards remain free for life.

To offset the higher fee, Citi also increased the miles awarded for paying the annual fee from 25,000 to 32,000. This actually lowers the cost per mile from 2.18¢ (S$545/25,000 miles) to 2.04¢ (S$651.82/32,000 miles). Despite this, the increase is still difficult to swallow, especially since it coincided with a significant reduction in lounge benefits (more on that below).

Annual fee waivers are generally not offered. However, Citigold Private Clients with a minimum AUM of S$1.5 million and accredited investor status can receive a waiver for the first year’s fee, though this comes at the expense of forfeiting the welcome offer (see below).

What sign-up bonus or gifts are available?

Customers who apply for a Citi Prestige Card by 16 January 2026 can enjoy a welcome bonus of up to 65,000 miles.

This is available to anyone who has not cancelled a principal Citi Prestige Card in the past 12 months. In other words, you are eligible even if you currently hold another principal Citi credit card.

Regular customers

New Citi Prestige Cardholders can earn up to 142,500 bonus ThankYou points (equivalent to 57,000 miles) by completing the following.

ThankYou Points Miles Pay S$651.82 annual fee 80,000 32,000 Spend S$2,000 during qualifying period 62,500

25,000 Total 142,500

57,000

Citigold/Citigold Private Client

New Citi Prestige Cardholders who have Citigold or Citigold Private Client status can earn up to 162,500 bonus ThankYou points (equivalent to 65,000 miles) by completing the following.

ThankYou Points Miles Pay S$651.82 annual fee 80,000 32,000 Spend S$2,000 during qualifying period 82,500

33,000 Total 162,500

65,000

Bonus points are awarded on top of the regular base earn rate. Assuming you spend the entire S$2,000 in local currency, you should add 2,600 miles to your total figure (S$2,000 @ 1.3 mpd).

More details on this offer can be found below.

How many miles do I earn?

🇸🇬 SGD Spend 🌎 FCY Spend ⭐ Bonus Spend 1.3 mpd 2 mpd N/A

SGD/FCY Spend

Citi Prestige Cardholders earn:

1.3 mpd for spending in Singapore Dollars (3.25 ThankYou points per S$1)

for spending in Singapore Dollars (3.25 ThankYou points per S$1) 2 mpd for spending in Foreign Currency (5 ThankYou points per S$1)

However, there is also a Relationship Bonus to factor in. This awards 5-30% more points depending on your tenure with Citibank, and whether you have Citigold status.

Contrary to popular belief, a 5% bonus does not mean you earn 1.3 * 1.05 = 1.365 mpd. Instead, the relationship bonus percentage is applied to your overall dollar spend amount to derive bonus points. For example, if you spend S$10,000 in a year with a 5% bonus, you get 5% * 10,000= 500 bonus points, or a paltry 200 miles. The bump in mpd is a mere 0.02!

Non-Citigold

(Local/FCY) Citigold

(Local/FCY)

0-5 years: 1.32/2.02 mpd 0-5 years: 1.36/2.06 mpd 6-10 years: 1.34/2.04 mpd 6-10 years: 1.38/2.08 mpd >10 years: 1.36/2.06 mpd >10 years: 1.42/2.12 mpd

Even with the Relationship Bonus, earn rates continue to be a weak point of the Citi Prestige Card, and it ranks towards the bottom of the $120K pack. Its only saving grace are the wider range of transfer partners, and more favourable rounding policy that awards points per S$1 of spend (unlike the S$5 blocks of some competitors).

💳 Earn Rates for S$120K Cards

(sorted by sum of local and FCY earn rate)

Card Local FCY StanChart Visa Infinite

StanChart Visa Infinite 1.4 mpd # 3 mpd # Maybank Visa Infinite 1.2 mpd 3.2 mpd @ UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card 1.4 mpd 2.4 mpd DBS Vantage DBS Vantage 1.5 mpd 2.2 mpd OCBC VOYAGE OCBC VOYAGE 1.3 mpd 2.2 mpd Citi Prestige 1.3 mpd 2 mpd HSBC Visa Infinite HSBC Visa Infinite 1 mpd 2 mpd AMEX Platinum Reserve AMEX Platinum Reserve 0.69 mpd 0.69 mpd #With minimum S$2K spend per statement month. Otherwise 1 mpd for both

@With minimum S$4K spend per calendar month. Otherwise 2 mpd

^Additional 0.02 to 0.12 mpd awarded based on tenure with bank



All FCY transactions are subject to a 3.25% fee, which is par the course for the market.

💳 FCY Fees by Issuer and Card Network

Issuer ↓ MC & Visa AMEX Standard Chartered 3.5% N/A American Express N/A 3.25% Citibank 3.25% N/A DBS 3.25% 3% HSBC 3.25% N/A Maybank 3.25% N/A OCBC 3.25% N/A UOB 3.25% 3.25% BOC 3% N/A CIMB 3% N/A

With a 3.25% FCY fee, using your Citi Prestige Card overseas represents buying miles at 1.63 cents each.

You could pair this card with Amaze, but remember: Amaze converts all transactions into SGD, so you’ll only accrue miles at the local earn rate of 1.3 mpd. Still, that might be an acceptable trade-off. Given Amaze’s implicit FCY fee of 2%, the cost per mile is slightly lower at 1.54 cents each.

Transaction date or posting date?

The Citi Prestige Card tracks spending based on the posting date, not transaction date.

If you’re accumulating spend towards your welcome bonus, be careful about making transactions towards the end of the qualifying period– anything that posts beyond the deadline will not be included, even if the transaction was made during the qualifying period!

When are ThankYou points credited?

ThankYou points are credited when your transaction posts, which generally takes 1-3 working days.

How are ThankYou points calculated?

Here’s how you can work out the ThankYou points earned on your Citi Prestige Card.

Local Spend Round down transaction to nearest S$1, then multiply by 3.25. Round to nearest whole number FCY Spend

Round down transaction to nearest S$1, then multiply by 5. Round to nearest whole number

Unlike some cards which award points for every S$5 spent (such as the OCBC VOYAGE and UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card), the Citi Prestige awards points for every S$1 spent.

This means you lose fewer points through rounding, which can make a big difference on smaller transactions. For example, the Citi Prestige Card can outperform the ostensibly higher-earning UOB Visa Infinite Metal on certain transactions, as illustrated below.



Earn Rate: 1.3 mpd Citi PrestigeEarn Rate: 1.3 mpd UOB VI Metal

Earn Rate: 1.4 mpd UOB VI MetalEarn Rate: 1.4 mpd S$5 6.4 miles 6 miles S$9.99 11.6 miles 6 miles S$15 19.6 miles 20 miles S$19.99 24.8 miles 20 miles S$25 32.4 miles 34 miles S$29.99 37.6 miles 34 miles

If you’re an Excel geek, here’s the formulas you need to calculate points:

Local Spend =ROUND (ROUNDDOWN(X,0)*3.25,0) FCY Spend

=ROUND (ROUNDDOWN(X,0)*5,0) Where X= Amount Spent



For the full list of formulas that banks use to calculate credit card points, do refer to these articles:

What transactions aren’t eligible for ThankYou points?

A full list of ineligible transactions to earn ThankYou points can be found in the Citibank T&Cs, at point 2.

I’ve highlighted a few noteworthy categories below:

Charitable Donations

Educational Institutions

Government Services

Hospitals

Insurance

Professional Services and Membership Organizations

Quasi cash transactions

Real Estate Agents and Managers

Top-ups to prepaid accounts like YouTrip and GrabPay

Utilities

For avoidance of doubt, the Citi Prestige Card will earn points for CardUp spending. However, you may be able to achieve a lower cost per mile through Citi PayAll, depending on what offers are running.

What do I need to know about ThankYou points?

❌ Expiry ↔️ Pooling 💰 Transfer Fee No Expiry No S$27.25 ⬆️ Min. Transfer ✈️ No. of Partners ⏱️ Transfer Time 25,000 TY Points

(10,000 miles) 11 24-48 hours

(for KF)

Expiry

ThankYou points earned on the Citi Prestige Card do not expire, so long as your card remains open.

Pooling

Citibank points do not pool across cards.

If you have 25,000 ThankYou points on the Citi Prestige Card and 30,000 ThankYou points on the Citi Rewards Mastercard, you will have to pay two separate conversion fees. This also means that you’ll need to transfer all your points out before cancelling the card, or else forfeit them.

Transfer Partners & Fee

Citibank has the widest variety of transfer partners in Singapore, with 11 airline and hotel programmes to choose from.

More importantly, all three airline alliances are represented: Star (KrisFlyer, EVA, THAI, Turkish), oneworld (British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Qantas, Qatar), and SkyTeam (Flying Blue). This means your points are intrinsically more valuable, since you’re hedged against any one particular programme carrying out a devaluation.

Points transfer at a 5:2 ratio, with a minimum transfer block of 10,000 miles. I really appreciate that Citi uses the same transfer ratio for all its programmes, unlike HSBC and OCBC.

Frequent Flyer Programme Conversion Ratio

(Citi: Partner) 25,000: 10,000 25,000: 10,000 25,000: 10,000 25,000: 10,000 25,000: 10,000 25,000: 10,000 25,000: 10,000 25,000: 10,000 25,000: 10,000 25,000: 10,000 25,000: 10,000

Transfers cost S$27.25 each, regardless of how many points are converted.

Transfer Times

Citibank tells customers that points transfers will take 14 business days, but in reality it’s usually 24-48 hours for KrisFlyer, or 2-4 working days for other programmes.

If you need your points credited instantly, you can move them via Kris+ at a rate of 10,000 ThankYou points = 3,400 KrisPay miles. KrisPay miles can then be instantly converted to KrisFlyer miles at a 1:1 ratio.

There are pros and cons to this:

Pros

Minimum conversion block is reduced to 10,000 ThankYou points, versus 25,000 ThankYou points if converting via Citibank’s rewards portal

Transfers from Citi to Kris+ and Kris+ to KrisFlyer are instant

Cons

Those 10,000 ThankYou points would normally be worth 4,000 KrisFlyer miles, so a 15% haircut is incurred

Should you choose to take this option, do note that it’s a two-step process. The first transfer is from Citi to Kris+, the second is from Kris+ to KrisFlyer. A big button will pop up after the first step, prompting you to make the second step.

If you do not convert these points within 21 days, or spend any of the transferred miles, the balance will be “stuck” in Kris+, where they expire after six months, and are worth a mere 0.67 cents apiece.

Other card perks

4th Night Free on hotel stays

One of the biggest draws of the Citi Prestige Card is the 4th Night Free benefit, which allows principal cardholders to stay four nights at a hotel for the cost of three.

The principal cardholder must make a reservation in their own name for a stay of a minimum of four consecutive nights

The reservation must be made through the Citi Prestige Concierge or Citi Prestige Digital Concierge

The reservation must be fully prepaid at the time of booking

The rate must be available on the hotel’s public website, or via Expedia

If the above criteria is satisfied, the average pre-tax rate of the first four nights will be refunded within two billing cycles (up to 90 days) from completion of full payment.

In the example above, the cardholder receives a refund of S$118 (the average of S$100, S$130, S$160 and S$80). Since the refund is on the Citi side, elite credit and hotel points (if applicable) are earned on the full amount of spending.

A maximum of one free night can be enjoyed per stay, and back to back stays will not be honoured. Back to back stays are defined as consecutive stays:

In the same hotel, same city

In a different hotel, in the same city

Consecutive stays are defined as any stay in which the check-in date is less than seven days from the previous check-out date.

The 4th Night Free benefit does not apply to:

Full and half board room stays

Single and multi-room suites

Home & farm stays

Serviced apartments

Villas

Packaged stay and member rates, such as air and hotel, hotel and car rental, hotel and meals bundled promotions

As you can see, Citi has slapped a whole lot of restrictions on this benefit, so much so that existing cardholders complain it’s dying the death of a thousand cuts. You can still save money, sure, but you might drive yourself a little crazy trying to do it.

Moreover, the 4th Night Free benefit won’t really save you 25%, because:

OTAs may be offering lower rates, which allow you to stack promo codes, 4 mpd cards or even bonus miles from bank x OTA portals

You can’t stack it with ShopBack cashback or HeyMax Max Miles

You cannot book member rates, even if the membership is free to join

The free night doesn’t include taxes

So can this benefit justify the annual fee? It all boils down to how you use it. There is no cap on the number of times you can use it each year, nor the maximum rebate you can receive. This benefit could be worth nothing at all, or it could single-handedly cover your annual fee.

Complimentary airport limo

Once upon a time, spending just S$1,500 per quarter in foreign currency would unlock four free airport limo rides on the Citi Prestige Card. But in April 2019, Citi hiked the spending to S$20,000 per quarter while reducing the rides to two. That was an outrageous change, and the bank’s attempts to spin it as an “enhancement” didn’t help.

In February 2020, Citi walked back the changes somewhat. The minimum spend was reduced to S$12,000 per quarter, where it’s remained ever since.

💳 Airport Limo Benefits

(income req.: S$120K)

Card Qualifying Spend Cap HSBC Visa Infinite HSBC Visa Infinite S$2K per month for 1 ride*

24 per year

Maybank Visa Infinite S$3K per month for 1 ride 8 per year Citi Prestige S$12K per quarter for 2 rides 2 per quarter

OCBC VOYAGE OCBC VOYAGE S$12K per quarter for 2 rides 2 per quarter

AMEX Plat. Reserve AMEX Plat. Reserve N/A N/A DBS Vantage DBS Vantage N/A N/A StanChart Visa Infinite StanChart Visa Infinite N/A N/A UOB VI Metal Card N/A N/A *First 2 (Regular customer) or 4 (HSBC Premier) per year are free

Quarters are defined as:

Q1: 1 Jan to 31 Mar

Q2: 1 Apr to 30 Jun

Q3: 1 Jul to 30 Sep

Q4: 1 Oct to 31 Dec

Citi defines qualifying spend as follows.

“Qualifying Spend” refers to any retail transactions (including internet purchases) which do not arise from: (i) any Equal Payment Plan (EPP) purchases

(ii) refunded / disputed / unauthorised / fraudulent retail purchases

(iii) Quick Cash and other instalment loans

(iv) Citi PayLite / Citi Flexibill / cash advance / quasi-cash transactions / balance transfers / annual card membership fees / interest / goods and services taxes

(v) bill payments made using the Eligible Card as a source of funds

(vi) late payment fees

(vii) any other form of service/ miscellaneous fees

(viii) Citi PayAll transactions where the customer is not charged the Citi PayAll service fee.

This does not exclude transactions like charitable donations, government services, insurance premiums and utilities. Even though these transactions will not earn any points, they will still count towards the minimum spend for limo rides (corroborated by numerous data points in the Citi Prestige Chat)- so you might as well charge them here.

For the avoidance of doubt, Citi PayAll spending will count towards the S$12,000 qualifying spend, provided the service fee is paid.

Rides must be booked in the same quarter they are earned, although the ride date can be outside the earning quarter. For example, on 3 May 2023 I charge S$12,000 in qualifying spend to my Citi Prestige Card. This earns me two complimentary limo rides, which I must book by 30 June 2023. The actual utilisation date can be beyond 30 June 2023.

Remember, limo rides are charged at the time of booking (not utilisation), so all that matters is the charge is reflected in the correct quarter.

Reimbursement for limo rides will take place in the following quarter. All bookings must be done via the Citi Prestige concierge at least 48 hours prior to pickup time.

Another point worth noting is that the airport limo service can be used for both airport pick-ups and drop-offs, unlike some competing cards like the HSBC Visa Infinite where rides are only valid for airport drop-offs.

12x lounge visits

Here’s where another big nerf has taken place.

Prior to 1 July 2025, Citi Prestige Cardholders enjoyed unlimited lounge visits via Priority Pass, together with one guest. However, because of some, shall we say, overenthusiastic usage, Citi decided to cut the number of visits to 12 per calendar year.

💳 Airport Lounge Benefits

(Income Req.: S$120K)

Card Lounge Network Free Visits

(Per Year) Main Supp. HSBC Visa Infinite HSBC Visa Infinite LoungeKey ∞ ∞

Up to 5 supp. cards OCBC VOYAGE Card OCBC VOYAGE Card Dragon Pass

Lounge only

∞ 2 UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card Dragon Pass ∞ + 1 guest* N/A Citi Prestige Card Priority Pass 12

Multi Guests

N/A DBS Vantage Card DBS Vantage Card Priority Pass 10

Multi Guests

N/A StanChart Visa Infinite StanChart Visa Infinite Priority Pass 6

1x Guest

N/A Maybank Visa Infinite Maybank Visa Infinite Priority Pass 4 N/A AMEX Platinum Reserve AMEX Platinum Reserve N/A N/A N/A *Will be reduced to 12 visits per calendar year from 1 June 2026



Lounge visits can be shared with any number of guests, so a family of four could visit the lounge three times, or a couple could visit the lounge six times.

Unlike American Express, Citi does not have any restrictions on so-called “non-lounge experiences” like restaurants and spas.

Haute Dining

Citi Prestige Cardmembers enjoy 1-for-1 pricing for the Haute Dining experiences that Citi organises several times a year.

While it’s a nice little perk, I wouldn’t put an explicit value on this because slots get snapped up almost as quickly as they’re released, and there’s a big element of luck involved. You’ll definitely save a few hundred dollars if you grab a slot, but it’s far from guaranteed.

Buy miles with Citi PayAll

Citi PayAll is a platform that allows Citibank cardholders to pay various types of bills and earn rewards points. 23 different categories of payment are currently supported:

💰 Citi PayAll: Supported Payments Category Monthly Cap Insurance S$200,000 Education S$100,000 Rent

Electricity Bills

Condo Management Fees (selected MCSTs)

Renovation

Property Agent Fees

Wedding Expenses

Child Care Services

Domestic Helper Service Fees

Donation or Charity Payment

Event Management Fees

Membership Fees

Club Membership Fees

Maintenance Fees

Medical Services

Payment for Retail Goods & Services

Parking Fees

Professional Service Fees

Storage Fees

Travel Expenses

Transport Fees

Utilities S$30,000

(each category) Taxes Outstanding balance with IRAS

Here’s a simple example of how it works.

Set up a S$10,000 insurance premium payment via Citi PayAll

Citi PayAll will charge your Citi Prestige Card S$10,260 (S$10,000 + 2.6% admin fee)

Citi Prestige Card will earn 13,000 miles (S$10,000 @ 1.3 mpd; no miles for admin fee)

Cost per mile= 2 cents (S$260 admin fee / 13,000 miles)

The admin fee has to be paid, but historically speaking, Citi PayAll has run promotions that upsized the earn rate or threw in additional Grab vouchers, making it almost too good to be true- once upon a time we were buying miles at just 0.8 cents each!

Unfortunately, Citi has dialed back the generosity. In 2024, the admin fee for Citi PayAll was increased from 2.2% to 2.6%, which means that outside of a promotion, the cost is probably not worth considering. Moreover, this year’s income tax promotion was generally regarded as underwhelming, and we’ve not seen another offer in 2025.

Citi PayAll transactions will count towards the minimum spend for welcome offers and other promotions, provided the service fee is paid.

I’ve written a comprehensive guide to Citi PayAll, so be sure to check out the article below.

Complimentary golf games

Citi Prestige Cardholders enjoy six complimentary golf games per year, split into:

Three complimentary games in Singapore

Three complimentary games in the region

A maximum of one active golf booking per cardholder is permitted at any time, and you must complete the existing game before making another booking.

Games are valid at the following clubs.

Singapore

Club Benefit Sentosa Golf Club (weekdays only)^

Keppel Club

Seletar Country Club (weekdays only)

Sembawang Country Club Three complimentary weekday or weekend green fee rounds

Minimum golfers per flight may be required by the golf clubs ^There is a requirement of one minimum accompanying paying guest per cardholder for Sentosa Golf Club



Region

Club Benefit Forest City Golf Resort

Mission Hills Golf Club*

Dongguan Hillview Golf Club

Horizon Hills Golf & Country Club

Tropicana Golf & Country Resort

Glenmarie Golf & Country Club

Ria Bintan Golf Club

Klub Golf Sukajadi Three complimentary weekday or weekend green fee rounds

No accompanying paying guest per cardholder required

Minimum golfers per flight may be required by the golf club *Mission Hills Golf Club requires a minimum one-night stay for every tee time booking



Sands Lifestyle Prestige Tier

From now till 30 April 2026, Citi Prestige Cardholders can enjoy a complimentary 3-month membership upgrade to the MBS Sands Lifestyle Prestige tier. They can renew their membership for a further 9-month period by spending at least S$1,500 within the initial 3-month period, failing which they will be downgraded to the entry-level Lifestyle tier.

To upgrade their status, Citi Prestige Cardholders must visit one of the following locations in person

Lobby, Hotel Tower 1

Daily: 10am – 10.30pm

Daily: 10am – 10.30pm The Shoppes, B1 (above Sampan Rides)

Daily: 10am – 11pm

Daily: 10am – 11pm The Shoppes, B2 (near Digital Light Canvas)

Daily: 10am – 11pm

Sands Lifestyle Prestige members enjoy perks such as:

Up to 20% instant Resort Dollars at over 250 outlets

10% savings on hotel room rate

Preferential earning of up to 10% instant Resort Dollars at selected restaurants

$4 Resort Dollar parking (with same-day spend)

Complimentary tickets to Marina Bay Sands attractions (up to two tickets per day per attraction, capped at two per month) Digital Light Canvas Sampan rides SkyPark Observation Deck

1-for-1 ArtScience Museum exhibition tickets (up to four tickets per month)

The full list of perks can be found here, and the T&Cs here.

Complimentary travel insurance

Citi Prestige Cardholders used to enjoy two separate complimentary travel insurance policies: one provided by Citi, and the other by Mastercard.

While you can’t be reimbursed twice for the same expense (e.g. medical bills), if the coverage on one policy is insufficient, the second policy will step in to make you whole. Also, benefits like delayed luggage, flight delays or death claims can be paid out across both policies.

Unfortunately, Citi eliminated its own policy from 28 February 2025, leaving Mastercard (underwritten by AIG) as the only coverage.

Accidental Death US$500,000 Medical Expenses US$500,000 Travel Inconvenience Flight Delay: US$500

Baggage Delay: US$500

Lost Baggage: US$3,000 Policy Wording

It’s not bad by any means, and covers the cardholder, spouse, children and even domestic helpers. However, there is no coverage for post-trip medical expenses in Singapore, so take note of that if it’s important to you.

World Elite Mastercard benefits

The Citi Prestige Card is part of the World Elite Mastercard tier, which means that cardholders enjoy the additional perks such as hotel and rental car elite status.

Remember, Citi Prestige Cardholders enjoy all supplementary cards for free, so you can share these benefits with family members at no additional cost. They might not be able to enjoy Citi-offered perks like Priority Pass and the 4th Night Free benefit, but all the World Elite Mastercard benefits are still available.

Summary Review: Citi Prestige Card

It’s been a bruising year for the Citi Prestige Card, no two ways about it.

With the loss of unlimited lounge benefits and a 20% annual fee hike, cardholders will have to lean even more heavily on the 4th Night Free benefit, complimentary limo rides, golf benefits and Haute Dining to earn back their investment. Can it be done? For sure- as I’ve shown in my Keep or Cancel article, there is still a path to annual fee recovery.

But it’s certainly harder than ever before, and Citi has done little to enhance the card’s badly-lagging earn rates, or offer a more compelling Citi PayAll promotion. In fact, I’d wager that the HSBC Premier Mastercard could replace this in most people’s wallets, provided you’re willing to commit a S$200,000 AUM with HSBC.

So that’s my review of the Citi Prestige Card. What do you think?