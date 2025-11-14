Hublot, The Hour Glass and Watches of Switzerland leaving AMEX 10Xcelerator programme

The American Express Platinum cards have dismal earn rates of just 0.69 to 0.78 mpd, making them terrible choices for day-to-day spend. However, there’s one big exception: the 10Xcelerator programme.

This specially-curated group of merchants offers bonus Membership Rewards (MR) points that can boost the earn rate as high as 7.8 mpd (or 8 mpd if you have an AMEX Centurion Card).

Unfortunately, some big names will be leaving the programme soon, and it’s bad news if you’re a horologist (no, not that kind of horologist)…

Hublot, THG and Watches of Switzerland leaving 10Xcelerator

From 30 January 2026, the following merchants will be leaving the 10Xcelerator programme:

Hublot Boutique

The Hour Glass

Watches of Switzerland

What’s that you’re doing? Playing a sad song on the world’s smallest violin? Well, this may feel irrelevant to you, but believe me, there’s plenty of weeping and gnashing of teeth over in the AMEX Platinum chat.

If you were buying a five or even six-figure watch, 10Xcelerator would offer quite a hefty rebate, and legends go that some people could earn back their annual fee in MR points alone.

For what it’s worth, American Express is providing ample notice of this change, and since the 10Xcelerator bonus cap resets on 1 January, there’s still an opportunity to squeeze in one round of shopping for Christmas, and another at the start of 2026.

You may need to register for 10Xcelerator!

Before you run out and buy yourself a watch, however, be sure to check whether your card needs registering!

Ever since 1 January 2025, AMEX Centurion or AMEX Platinum Charge cardholders are required to enrol their cards to enjoy the full extent of the 10Xcelerator benefit. Cardmembers who fail to enrol will only be awarded 4.1 and 3.9 mpd respectively, instead of the usual 8 and 7.8 mpd.

Card Base Reward

(no enrolment needed) Bonus Reward

(requires enrolment) AMEX Centurion Card AMEX Centurion Card 10.5 MR points per S$1.60

4.1 mpd

10 MR points per S$1.60

3.9 mpd

AMEX Platinum Charge 10 MR points per S$1.60

3.9 mpd

10 MR points per S$1.60

3.9 mpd

AMEX Platinum Reserve AMEX Platinum Reserve 10 MR points per S$1.60

3.47 mpd

N/A AMEX Platinum Credit Card 10 MR points per S$1.60

3.47 mpd

N/A No cap Capped at S$16,000 per calendar year The difference in earn rates is because AMEX Centurion and Platinum Charge cardmembers enjoy a rate of 400 MR points = 250 miles, versus 450 MR points = 200 miles for all other cardmembers.



Registration can be done via this link. Only the principal cardholder needs to register. Supplementary cards will enjoy the upsized earn rates once the principal cardholder has registered. For the avoidance of doubt, supplementary cardholders do not have their own 10Xcelerator cap.

If you have an AMEX Platinum Reserve or AMEX Platinum Credit Card, no enrolment is required. You will continue to earn the usual 3.47 mpd at 10Xcelerator merchants, without any minimum spend or cap.

Other 10Xcelerator leavers

Since the start of 2025, there have been other departures from the 10Xcelerator programme too.

Au Balcon (closed)

Bee’s Knees (closed)

Bee’s Knees Urban (closed)

Brompton Junction

Kei Hachi (closed)

Kyoten

Lee Hwa Jewellery

Moschino (closed)

Okamura

RABEANCO

The Floral Atelier

The Hearing Solution

Zenith

Granted, some of these were due to closures, but other big names like Lee Hwa Jewellery (I got my wedding bands there just because of 10Xcelerator) and Brompton Junction are gone too.

Which merchants participate in 10Xcelerator?

Here’s the latest list of 10Xcelerator merchants. Do remember that bonuses may only apply for in-store transactions; be sure to read the details carefully for your merchant of choice.

Beauty and Cosmetics Maison 21G

Sabon

Fashion and Accessories ba&sh

Brunello Cucinelli

Emporio Armani

Emporio Armani Junior

Fred Perry

Giorgio Armani

KEVIN SEAH

Manolo Blahnik

Stone Island

Dine and Wine Flutes Restaurant & Bar

Grand Cru

Malt & Wine Asia

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering

Venchi

1-Group 1918 Heritage Bar

1-Atico

Botanico

Camille

il Giardino

Kaarla

Monti

Oumi

Sol & Luna

The Summerhouse

UNA

Wildseed Bar

Wildseed Bar & Grill

Wildseed Cafe

Wildseed Cafe at Imbiah

Home and Lifestyle B1 Florist

Blissfulthots

Frette

LOY Contemporary Art Gallery

Masterpiece Insurance by Chubb

Miele

My Gadget Insurance by Chubb

Royal Albatross

Samsonite

Steinway Gallery

Silky Miracle

Watches and Jewellery Baume & Mercier

Breitling

Hublot Boutique [Leaving 30 Jan 26]

IWC

Montblanc

Panerai

Piaget

Roger Dubuis

Tag Heuer

The Hour Glass [Leaving 30 Jan 26]

Watches of Switzerland [Leaving 30 Jan 26]

Conclusion

From 30 January 2026, the 10Xcelerator programme will lose The Hour Glass, Watches of Switzerland and Hublot.

The only consolation is that this will take place after the Christmas shopping period, and there’s even a 30-day window to make use of 2026’s 10Xcelerator cap. If you’ve been thinking about meeting the minimum spend for the welcome bonus this way, you’d better start making plans soon.

(HT: AL)