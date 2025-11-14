Search
Hublot, The Hour Glass and Watches of Switzerland leaving AMEX 10Xcelerator programme

Aaron Wong
Time's up. From 30 January 2026, The Hour Glass, Watches of Switzerland and Hublot will be leaving the 10Xcelerator programme.

The American Express Platinum cards have dismal earn rates of just 0.69 to 0.78 mpd, making them terrible choices for day-to-day spend. However, there’s one big exception: the 10Xcelerator programme.

This specially-curated group of merchants offers bonus Membership Rewards (MR) points that can boost the earn rate as high as 7.8 mpd (or 8 mpd if you have an AMEX Centurion Card).

Unfortunately, some big names will be leaving the programme soon, and it’s bad news if you’re a horologist (no, not that kind of horologist)…

Hublot, THG and Watches of Switzerland leaving 10Xcelerator

The Hour Glass will be leaving the 10Xcelerator on 30 January 2026

From 30 January 2026, the following merchants will be leaving the 10Xcelerator programme:

  • Hublot Boutique
  • The Hour Glass
  • Watches of Switzerland

What’s that you’re doing? Playing a sad song on the world’s smallest violin? Well, this may feel irrelevant to you, but believe me, there’s plenty of weeping and gnashing of teeth over in the AMEX Platinum chat.

If you were buying a five or even six-figure watch, 10Xcelerator would offer quite a hefty rebate, and legends go that some people could earn back their annual fee in MR points alone. 

For what it’s worth, American Express is providing ample notice of this change, and since the 10Xcelerator bonus cap resets on 1 January, there’s still an opportunity to squeeze in one round of shopping for Christmas, and another at the start of 2026.

You may need to register for 10Xcelerator!

Before you run out and buy yourself a watch, however, be sure to check whether your card needs registering!

Ever since 1 January 2025, AMEX Centurion or AMEX Platinum Charge cardholders are required to enrol their cards to enjoy the full extent of the 10Xcelerator benefit. Cardmembers who fail to enrol will only be awarded 4.1 and 3.9 mpd respectively, instead of the usual 8 and 7.8 mpd.

Card Base Reward
(no enrolment needed)		 Bonus Reward
(requires enrolment)
amex centurionAMEX Centurion Card 10.5 MR points per S$1.60
4.1 mpd
 10 MR points per S$1.60
3.9 mpd
AMEX Platinum Charge 10 MR points per S$1.60
3.9 mpd
 10 MR points per S$1.60
3.9 mpd
AMEX Platinum Reserve 10 MR points per S$1.60
3.47 mpd
 N/A
AMEX Platinum Credit Card 10 MR points per S$1.60
3.47 mpd
 N/A
  No cap Capped at S$16,000 per calendar year
The difference in earn rates is because AMEX Centurion and Platinum Charge cardmembers enjoy a rate of 400 MR points = 250 miles, versus 450 MR points = 200 miles for all other cardmembers.

Registration can be done via this link. Only the principal cardholder needs to register. Supplementary cards will enjoy the upsized earn rates once the principal cardholder has registered. For the avoidance of doubt, supplementary cardholders do not have their own 10Xcelerator cap. 

If you have an AMEX Platinum Reserve or AMEX Platinum Credit Cardno enrolment is required. You will continue to earn the usual 3.47 mpd at 10Xcelerator merchants, without any minimum spend or cap.

Other 10Xcelerator leavers

Lee Hwa Jewellery is no longer a 10Xcelerator partner either

Since the start of 2025, there have been other departures from the 10Xcelerator programme too.

  • Au Balcon (closed)
  • Bee’s Knees (closed)
  • Bee’s Knees Urban (closed)
  • Brompton Junction
  • Kei Hachi (closed)
  • Kyoten
  • Lee Hwa Jewellery
  • Moschino (closed)
  • Okamura
  • RABEANCO
  • The Floral Atelier
  • The Hearing Solution
  • Zenith

Granted, some of these were due to closures, but other big names like Lee Hwa Jewellery (I got my wedding bands there just because of 10Xcelerator) and Brompton Junction are gone too.

Which merchants participate in 10Xcelerator?

Grand Cru Wines

Here’s the latest list of 10Xcelerator merchants. Do remember that bonuses may only apply for in-store transactions; be sure to read the details carefully for your merchant of choice.

Beauty and Cosmetics
  • Maison 21G
  • Sabon
Fashion and Accessories
  • ba&sh
  • Brunello Cucinelli
  • Emporio Armani
  • Emporio Armani Junior
  • Fred Perry
  • Giorgio Armani
  • KEVIN SEAH
  • Manolo Blahnik
  • Stone Island
Dine and Wine
  • Flutes Restaurant & Bar
  • Grand Cru
  • Malt & Wine Asia
  • PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay
  • PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering
  • Venchi
1-Group
  • 1918 Heritage Bar
  • 1-Atico
  • Botanico
  • Camille
  • il Giardino
  • Kaarla
  • Monti
  • Oumi
  • Sol & Luna
  • The Summerhouse
  • UNA
  • Wildseed Bar
  • Wildseed Bar & Grill
  • Wildseed Cafe
  • Wildseed Cafe at Imbiah
Home and Lifestyle
  • B1 Florist
  • Blissfulthots
  • Frette
  • LOY Contemporary Art Gallery
  • Masterpiece Insurance by Chubb
  • Miele
  • My Gadget Insurance by Chubb
  • Royal Albatross
  • Samsonite
  • Steinway Gallery
  • Silky Miracle
Watches and Jewellery
  • Baume & Mercier
  • Breitling
  • Hublot Boutique [Leaving 30 Jan 26]
  • IWC
  • Montblanc
  • Panerai
  • Piaget
  • Roger Dubuis
  • Tag Heuer
  • The Hour Glass [Leaving 30 Jan 26]
  • Watches of Switzerland [Leaving 30 Jan 26]

Conclusion

From 30 January 2026, the 10Xcelerator programme will lose The Hour Glass, Watches of Switzerland and Hublot.

The only consolation is that this will take place after the Christmas shopping period, and there’s even a 30-day window to make use of 2026’s 10Xcelerator cap. If you’ve been thinking about meeting the minimum spend for the welcome bonus this way, you’d better start making plans soon.

(HT: AL)

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Comments

R R

Centurion has a few more 10x: Tiffany, Bvlgari, Cartier, Chaumet, and others. If you rate a mile at 2 cents, it’s a generous 16% discount!

Synthez

Subtle flex….. Then again to shop at those places, I suppose the Centurion crowd are the regulars

W L

Guess that’s it for my membership too.

