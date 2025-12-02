Foster Good: Join the MileLion’s Christmas Fundraiser 2025

Since The MileLion started in 2015, I’ve had a little tradition of supporting a charity each year with a portion of the website’s earnings.

What’s been even more inspiring is the way the miles community has come out in support of these campaigns, and together we’ve raised nearly S$220,000 to date!

With Christmas just around the corner, it’s time to unveil this year’s fundraiser: Foster Good. This aims to raise S$75,000 in support of Home for Good, a charity which supports foster children and parents in Singapore.

Why support Home for Good?

I shouldn’t know the name Megan Khung, and in all likelihood, neither should you.

Because if not for a series of spectacular, yet mundane failures, Megan would be just another 10-year old girl today, and not a burned corpse in a barrel following months of beatings, starvation, and emotional abuse.

I’ll be honest. I haven’t read the MSF’s report beyond the executive summary, nor do I think I could. Even the news reports are difficult to stomach. As a father to a young daughter around Megan’s age, I cannot begin to imagine the kind of pain, fear and loneliness that she must have felt in the months leading up to her death.

As this tragic case illustrates, not every child has a safe home to live in. While most children go to bed each night with the love and comfort of family around them, others face abuse, neglect or abandonment. For these children, fostering provides a temporary, safe and stable environment for them to live in. More than 600 children live in foster care today, with a roughly equal number in residential and youth homes.

Home for Good is a registered charity and IPC committed to supporting and advocating for foster families and vulnerable children in Singapore. Together with the Ministry of Social and Family Development and Child Protection Specialist Centres, they find foster families for children, and identify respite carers for temporary care.

❓About Home for Good Home for Good, Singapore (HFG-SG) is a registered charity and Institution of a Public Character (IPC) committed to supporting foster families and advocating for vulnerable children in Singapore. Founded in 2013 by four Christian foster parents, HFG-SG began as an informal network built on the shared belief that every child deserves to grow up in a safe, loving, and stable home. On 28 February 2023, we officially became a registered charity, formalising our mission to serve as a trusted support network for foster parents and a voice for children in need. Over the years, our community has grown to provide practical support, encouragement, and resources to foster families across all races and religions. What We Do Support Foster Families – We offer resources, peer support, and a sense of community to help foster parents thrive in their caregiving journey.

Recruit and Inspire – We raise awareness and encourage more individuals and families to consider fostering. Advocate for Change – We work toward a stronger, more compassionate foster care system through collaboration with government agencies, churches, religious organisations, businesses, and other community partners. Together, we are working toward a future where every child finds a home where they are loved and known. Home for Good, Singapore Ltd. (UEN: 202228829D) is a Company Limited by Guarantee, registered as a Charity under the Charities Act on 28 February 2023. We are an Institution of a Public Character (IPC), which allows donations to be tax-deductible in Singapore.

You can find Home for Good’s latest annual report here.

How much are we seeking to raise?

For The MileLion’s 2025 Christmas Fundraiser, we’ll be seeking to raise S$75,000 to support the work of the Home for Good.

Home for Good is an approved IPC, and all donations of at least S$20 will qualify for 2.5X tax deduction. The fundraiser runs from now till 31 December 2025. I’ve already got the ball rolling, and hope that you’ll join me!

To give you an idea of how far your money goes:

$20: Supports digital and community outreach to help more people learn about fostering — often the first step toward a child finding a safe and stable home

$50: Funds meaningful gatherings for foster families, providing food, space, and activities that encourage peer support and reduce the isolation many caregivers feel.

$100: Provides trauma-informed training and development, equipping foster parents with the skills and confidence to support children who have experienced loss or instability.

$1,000: Enables programme expansion, volunteer training, and broader outreach — strengthening the network of support surrounding foster families so children can truly thrive.

Which credit card should I use for donations?

There’s absolutely no shame in wanting to earn some credit card points from your donation. Charities pay a 1.8% fee to Giving.sg regardless of what mode of payment is used, so why not?

Unfortunately, with Maybank nerfing points for charitable donations in July this year, there really aren’t many options left. Your best bet is to use the Chocolate Visa Card, as charitable donations are eligible to earn 1 mpd up to S$1,000 per calendar month (they’re not covered under the bill payments cap).

❤️ Best Cards For Charitable Donations Card Earn Rate Chocolate Visa Card

Chocolate Visa Card 1 mpd

(capped at S$1K per month, 0.4 mpd after) AMEX Centurion

AMEX Centurion 0.98 mpd AMEX Platinum Charge

0.78 mpd AMEX True Cashback Card AMEX True Cashback Card 1.5% cashback UOB Absolute Cashback Card 0.3% cashback

Conclusion

This year’s Christmas Fundraiser seeks to raise S$75,000 to support the work of Home for Good, a charity for foster families and vulnerable children in Singapore.

I’d love it if you could join me in supporting this good cause. Every child deserves to grow up in a safe, loving and stable home, and with your help, we can make it happen.