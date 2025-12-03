Kris+ Merry Miles Rush: Earn up to 11 mpd on festive dining

Kris+ has launched a new Christmas-themed Miles Rush promotion, which runs from now till 2 January 2026.

This offers a bonus 2 miles per S$1 at 25 dining partners across Singapore, including iSTEAKS, Paradise Dynasty, Peach Garden, Tung Lok Signatures and Aburi-EN, boosting the earn rate to as high as 7 mpd.

When stacked with credit card miles, you can earn up to 11 mpd in total- a great return on festive feasting.

S$5 for new Kris+ Users Get S$5 (in the form of 500 KrisPay miles) when you sign-up with code W644363 and make your first transaction

Kris+ Merry Miles Rush

From 2 December 2025 to 2 January 2026, the following Kris+ merchants will have their earn rates boosted by an additional 2 mpd.

Merchant Regular Rate Upsized Rate Tung Lok Signatures 5 mpd 7 mpd The Coconut Club 4 mpd 6 mpd Yakiniquest 4 mpd 6 mpd Jade- The Fullerton Hotel Singapore 4 mpd 6 mpd Nan Yang Dao 3 mpd 5 mpd Peppermint (PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay) 3 mpd 5 mpd TANYU 3 mpd 5 mpd Nong Geng Ji 3 mpd 5 mpd COTE Korean Steakhouse 3 mpd 5 mpd Hai Tien Lo (Pan Pacific Singapore) 3 mpd 5 mpd Peach Blossoms (PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay) 3 mpd 5 mpd Coucou Hotpot Brew Tea 3 mpd 5 mpd JUMBO Premium 3 mpd 5 mpd Aburi-En 3 mpd 5 mpd Dolce Vita 3 mpd 5 mpd embu 3 mpd 5 mpd iSTEAKS 2 mpd 4 mpd Fish Mart Sukuraya 2 mpd 4 mpd Seafood Paradise 2 mpd 4 mpd Paradise Dynasty 2 mpd 4 mpd 8 Korean BBQ (The Central) 2 mpd 4 mpd Georges 2 mpd 4 mpd Tonkichi 2 mpd 4 mpd Royal Host 2 mpd 4 mpd Peach Garden* 1 mpd 3 mpd *Awards miles based on every S$2 spent. Normal rate is 2 miles per S$2, boosted rate is 6 miles per S$2

No registration is necessary, and there is no cap on the maximum miles you can earn under this promotion. The upsized rates should already be reflected in the Kris+ by default at participating merchants.

Additional deals and vouchers

In addition to the upsized earn rates, some of these partners are offering additional perks for Kris+ users, including:

10% off bill at Georges

10% off bill at Jade- The Fullerton Hotel Singapore

10% off bill at Peppermint (PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay)

10% off bill at Hai Tien Lo (Pan Pacific Singapore)

Alternatively, Kris+ users can purchase discounted cash vouchers to lock in the miles today, deferring their visit to some point in the future (though be sure to check the expiry dates before you pull the trigger!).

10% off S$50 cash voucher for 8 Korean BBQ (The Central)

10% off S$50 cash voucher for iSTEAKS

15% off S$80 cash voucher for Fish Mart Sukuraya

The full list of discounts and vouchers can be found in the Kris+ app.

Earning miles via Kris+

Earning miles at Kris+ merchants is simple. All you need to do is:

Scan the merchant’s Kris+ QR code (which is now part of SGQR) Enter the amount to be paid, and press “Pay” to pay via Apple/Google Pay

Miles will be credited immediately upon completing the transaction, which makes Kris+ an excellent way of topping up a KrisFlyer balance.

Don’t forget to transfer any KrisPay miles earned to KrisFlyer within 21 days of the transaction, in their entirety. If you wait longer than 21 days, or spend any of the accrued miles, the balance will be stuck in Kris+. Miles in Kris+ expire after six months, and can only be spent at a rate of 100 miles = S$1.

A big “Transfer to KrisFlyer” button appears after every transaction. Alternatively, you can turn on the new auto-transfer feature, which will automatically deposit any miles earned from Kris+ into your KrisFlyer account.

What card should I use to pay?

Kris+ transactions code as online spend, and generally retain the same MCC as the underlying merchant (with some very limited exceptions).

The following cards are the safest to use, as they’re MCC-agnostic. So long as you transact on Kris+, you’ll earn up to 4 mpd, on top of the Kris+ miles.

If you’re visiting a dining merchant specifically, then you can also consider the following cards for an extra 4 mpd (though take care, because each bank defines dining slightly differently!)

There are other possibilities as well for retail and wellness merchants. Do refer to the article below for all the options.

Conclusion

From now till 2 January 2026, Kris+ Merry Miles Rush is offering an extra 2 mpd at 25 participating dining merchants, which boosts the overall earn rate to as much as 11 mpd once credit card miles are factored in.

Kris+ members can also take advantage of special offers via the app, or purchase vouchers to lock in the miles for future spending.

Be sure to check whether any of these merchants are in your regular rotation, and consider paying them a visit this month.