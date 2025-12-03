Search
Kris+ Merry Miles Rush: Earn up to 11 mpd on festive dining

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
0

From now till 2 January 2026, Kris+ is boosting the regular earn rates at 25 dining merchants by an extra 2 mpd, stackable with up to 4 mpd from the right credit card

Kris+ has launched a new Christmas-themed Miles Rush promotion, which runs from now till 2 January 2026.

This offers a bonus 2 miles per S$1 at 25 dining partners across Singapore, including iSTEAKS, Paradise Dynasty, Peach Garden, Tung Lok Signatures and Aburi-EN, boosting the earn rate to as high as 7 mpd. 

When stacked with credit card miles, you can earn up to 11 mpd in total- a great return on festive feasting.

S$5 for new Kris+ Users
Get S$5 (in the form of 500 KrisPay miles) when you sign-up with code W644363 and make your first transaction

Kris+ Merry Miles Rush

From 2 December 2025 to 2 January 2026, the following Kris+ merchants will have their earn rates boosted by an additional 2 mpd.

Merchant Regular Rate Upsized Rate
Tung Lok Signatures 5 mpd 7 mpd
The Coconut Club 4 mpd 6 mpd
Yakiniquest 4 mpd 6 mpd
Jade- The Fullerton Hotel Singapore 4 mpd 6 mpd
Nan Yang Dao 3 mpd 5 mpd
Peppermint (PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay) 3 mpd 5 mpd
TANYU 3 mpd 5 mpd
Nong Geng Ji 3 mpd 5 mpd
COTE Korean Steakhouse 3 mpd 5 mpd
Hai Tien Lo (Pan Pacific Singapore) 3 mpd 5 mpd
Peach Blossoms (PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay) 3 mpd 5 mpd
Coucou Hotpot Brew Tea 3 mpd 5 mpd
JUMBO Premium 3 mpd 5 mpd
Aburi-En 3 mpd 5 mpd
Dolce Vita 3 mpd 5 mpd
embu 3 mpd 5 mpd
iSTEAKS 2 mpd 4 mpd
Fish Mart Sukuraya 2 mpd 4 mpd
Seafood Paradise 2 mpd 4 mpd
Paradise Dynasty 2 mpd 4 mpd
8 Korean BBQ (The Central) 2 mpd 4 mpd
Georges 2 mpd 4 mpd
Tonkichi 2 mpd 4 mpd
Royal Host 2 mpd 4 mpd
Peach Garden* 1 mpd 3 mpd
*Awards miles based on every S$2 spent. Normal rate is 2 miles per S$2, boosted rate is 6 miles per S$2

No registration is necessary, and there is no cap on the maximum miles you can earn under this promotion. The upsized rates should already be reflected in the Kris+ by default at participating merchants. 

Additional deals and vouchers

In addition to the upsized earn rates, some of these partners are offering additional perks for Kris+ users, including: 

  • 10% off bill at Georges
  • 10% off bill at Jade- The Fullerton Hotel Singapore
  • 10% off bill at Peppermint (PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay)
  • 10% off bill at Hai Tien Lo (Pan Pacific Singapore)

Alternatively, Kris+ users can purchase discounted cash vouchers to lock in the miles today, deferring their visit to some point in the future (though be sure to check the expiry dates before you pull the trigger!).

  • 10% off S$50 cash voucher for 8 Korean BBQ (The Central)
  • 10% off S$50 cash voucher for iSTEAKS
  • 15% off S$80 cash voucher for Fish Mart Sukuraya

The full list of discounts and vouchers can be found in the Kris+ app.

Earning miles via Kris+

Kris+ miles can be earned at more than 1,500 partner outlets across Singapore

Earning miles at Kris+ merchants is simple. All you need to do is: 

  1. Scan the merchant’s Kris+ QR code (which is now part of SGQR)
  2. Enter the amount to be paid, and press “Pay” to pay via Apple/Google Pay

Miles will be credited immediately upon completing the transaction, which makes Kris+ an excellent way of topping up a KrisFlyer balance.

Don’t forget to transfer any KrisPay miles earned to KrisFlyer within 21 days of the transaction, in their entirety. If you wait longer than 21 days, or spend any of the accrued miles, the balance will be stuck in Kris+. Miles in Kris+ expire after six months, and can only be spent at a rate of 100 miles = S$1.

A big “Transfer to KrisFlyer” button appears after every transaction. Alternatively, you can turn on the new auto-transfer feature, which will automatically deposit any miles earned from Kris+ into your KrisFlyer account.

What card should I use to pay?

Kris+ transactions code as online spend, and generally retain the same MCC as the underlying merchant (with some very limited exceptions).

The following cards are the safest to use, as they’re MCC-agnostic. So long as you transact on Kris+, you’ll earn up to 4 mpd, on top of the Kris+ miles. 

💳 Best Cards for Kris+
Card Earn Rate Remarks
Citi Rewards + Amaze
Apply
 4 mpd Max. S$1K per s. month. 1% admin fee for SGD payments. No bonuses for using card directly
DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply		 4 mpd Max. S$1K per c. month
KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card
Apply
 3 mpd No cap

If you’re visiting a dining merchant specifically, then you can also consider the following cards for an extra 4 mpd (though take care, because each bank defines dining slightly differently!)

🍽️ Best Cards for Kris+
(Dining)
Card Earn Rate Remarks
HSBC Revolution
Apply		 4 mpd Excludes MCC 5814. Max. S$1.5K per c. month. Ends 28 Feb 26
Maybank XL Rewards
Apply
 4 mpd Min. S$500, max. S$1K per c. month
UOB Lady’s Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max. S$1K per c. month. Must choose Dining as quarterly bonus category
UOB Lady’s Solitaire
Apply
 4 mpd
 Max. S$750 per c. month. Must choose Dining as quarterly bonus category
UOB Preferred Platinum Visa
Apply		 4 mpd Max. S$600 per c. month

There are other possibilities as well for retail and wellness merchants. Do refer to the article below for all the options.

What’s the best card to use for Kris+?

Conclusion

From now till 2 January 2026, Kris+ Merry Miles Rush is offering an extra 2 mpd at 25 participating dining merchants, which boosts the overall earn rate to as much as 11 mpd once credit card miles are factored in.

Kris+ members can also take advantage of special offers via the app, or purchase vouchers to lock in the miles for future spending.

Be sure to check whether any of these merchants are in your regular rotation, and consider paying them a visit this month.

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
