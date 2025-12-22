Search
Complete Guide: Singapore Airlines seat selection fees

13

Picking your seat on a Singapore Airlines flight? If you're in Economy or Premium Economy, it may cost you. Here's the fees, discounts, and how to perhaps get that seat for free.

When Singapore Airlines revamped its fare types in December 2017, it introduced seat selection fees for certain Economy Class tickets. Prior to this, passengers only had to pay seat selection fees if they wanted a seat with extra legroom. Now, even a middle seat at the back of the plane could be chargeable, depending on your fare type!

Fortunately, seat selection fees remain confined to Economy and Premium Economy for now, and haven’t spread to the premium cabins yet— which shouldn’t be taken for granted, since Air France, British Airways, Qatar Airways and a handful of other carriers have seat selection fees in Business Class.

In this post, we’ll explore how Singapore Airlines’ seat selection fees work, who qualifies for complimentary or discounted seat selection, and how you can avoid these fees altogether.

Which cabins have seat selection fees?

Economy Class passengers may need to pay a fee for advance seat selection

Here’s a summary of which Singapore Airlines cabins have seat selection fees.

💺 SIA Seat Selection Fees: Who Needs to Pay?
Cabin Seat Selection
Economy
  • Standard: Chargeable for certain fare types
  • Forward Zone: Chargeable for certain fare types
  • Extra Legroom: Chargeable
Premium Economy
  • Standard: Complimentary
  • Extra Legroom: Chargeable
  • Solo (A350-900ULR only): Chargeable
Business Complimentary
Suites & First Complimentary

If you’re flying in Suites, First or Business Class, then this article holds no relevance for you. All seats can be selected free of charge, although certain seats are blocked for pre-selection by Solitaire PPS/PPS Club, such as Row 11 on the A350-900LH.

If you’re flying in Premium Economy Class, you can select any seat for free, except the Extra Legroom Seats, or Solo Seats (only found on the A350-900ULRs).

If you’re flying in Economy Class, whether or not you enjoy complimentary seat selection depends on your fare type.

Economy Class

Seat types

Extra legroom seats on B737-8 MAX

Singapore Airlines divides its Economy Class seats into three categories:

  • Extra Legroom Seats: Located in the emergency exit rows, where extra space is a mandatory safety requirement
  • Forward Zone Seats: Located at the front of the Economy Class section, which means earlier disembarkation and (hopefully) shorter lines at immigration
  • Standard Seats: All other seats
Example seat map from B777-300ER showing Extra Legroom (Orange), Forward Zone (Green with Shading) and Standard (Green) seats

Here’s the breakdown of Economy Class seat types by aircraft.

💺 Economy Class Seat Types by Aircraft
  Standard Forward Extra Legroom
A350-900 Long Haul 130 51 6
A350-900 Regional 194 63 6
A380-800 (New) 259 66 18
A380-800 (Retrofit) 250 74 19
B737-8 MAX 108 30 6
B777-300ER 124 50 10
B787-10 232 63 6

Whether or not you need to pay a seat selection fee boils down to your fare type.

Commercial bookings

All Economy Lite fares will pay seat selection fees. Economy Value and Standard enjoy complimentary Standard seats, while Economy Flexi enjoys complimentary Standard & Forward Zone seats.

💺 Economy Seat Selection Fees 
(Commercial Tickets)
Fare Type Fare Code Seat Selection
Economy Lite V, K Chargeable
Economy Value Q, N Complimentary
(Standard)
Economy Standard M, H, W Complimentary
(Standard)
Economy Flexi Y, B, E Complimentary
(Forward Zone & Standard)
❓ What fare type did I book?

If you’ve forgotten what fare type you booked, you can check it by retrieving your e-ticket and scrolling down to the line that says “Booking Class”.

Award bookings

Economy Promo and Saver awards enjoy complimentary Standard seat selection, while Economy Advantage and Access awards enjoy complimentary Standard & Forward Zone seat selection.

💺 Economy Seat Selection Fees 
(Award Tickets)
Award Type Seat Selection
Economy Promo Complimentary
(Standard)
Economy Saver Complimentary
(Standard)
Economy Advantage Complimentary
(Standard & Forward Zone)
Economy Access Complimentary
(Standard & Forward Zone)

Seat selection fees

The cost of seat selection ranges from US$10 to US$130, depending on the type of seat and route. Discounts or complimentary seat selection may apply for elite members and their companions, which I’ll explain later in this article.

💺 Seat Selection Fees
(Economy)
  Standard Forward Zone Extra Legroom
Band 1 US$10 US$20 US$30
Band 2 US$15 US$25 US$60
Band 3 US$20 US$35 US$80
Band 4 US$30 US$50 US$110
Band 5 US$35 US$60 US$130
Band 1: Between Singapore and Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam; between Denmark and Italy, between Spain and Italy.
Band 2: Between Singapore, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, China, India, Japan, Korea, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and U.A.E. Please note that prices for seat selection on itineraries originating from Kathmandu, Nepal, are subject to 13% VAT. This 13% tax will be imposed on top of the base rates stipulated in the table above.
Band 3: Between Singapore, Australia and New Zealand.
Band 4: Between Singapore and Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Russia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey and United Kingdom, between United States and Germany, Japan and United Kingdom.
Band 5: Between Singapore and United States.

Premium Economy “upgrade”

Singapore Airlines sometimes operates aircraft with Premium Economy cabins on regional routes like Bangkok, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Jakarta. 

Premium Economy is not sold on these flights, but Economy passengers can select a Premium Economy seat for extra comfort, while still receiving Economy service (i.e. no Book the Cook or champagne). The cost ranges from US$30 to US$90.

💺 Seat Selection Fees
(Economy with Premium Economy seat)
  Premium Economy
(Standard)		 Premium Economy
(Extra Legroom)
Band 1 US$30 US$55
Band 2 US$50 US$90
Band 1: Jakarta, Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Surabaya
Band 2: Colombo, Dhaka, Maldives and Guangzhou (this band is currently not in use, as SIA does not deploy aircraft with Premium Economy cabins on these routes)

Premium Economy Class

Seat types

Premium Economy cabin on A350-900

Premium Economy passengers enjoy complimentary Standard seat selection regardless of fare type, but they’ll need to pay extra if they want to select either of these seat types:

  • Extra Legroom Seats
  • Solo Seats
Example seat map from A350-900ULR showing Extra Legroom (Yellow), Standard (Blue) and Solo (Purple) seats

Extra Legroom is rather self-explanatory. These seats are located in the exit rows, which need to be kept clear throughout the flight. Consequently, they have all the legroom you could possibly need.

Premium Economy Extra Legroom Seats

Solo Seats refer to the single seats found on A350-900ULR aircraft that ply the non-stop routes between Singapore and the USA. A total of six such seats are available, each with their own storage locker.

Solo Seat on A350-900ULR | Photo: OMAAT

Here’s the breakdown of Premium Economy Class seat types by aircraft.

💺 Premium Economy Class Seat Types by Aircraft
  Standard Extra Legroom Solo
A350-900 ULR 84 4 6
A350-900 Long Haul 20 24 0
A380-800 (New) 40 4 0
A380-800 (Retrofit) 40 4 0
B777-300ER 24 4 0

Seat selection fees

The cost of seat selection ranges from US$60 to US$168, depending on the route. Again, discounts or complimentary seat selection may apply for elite members and their companions. 

💺 Seat Selection Fees
(Premium Economy)
  Extra Legroom Solo
Band 1
Band 2 US$60
Band 3 US$80
Band 4 US$110
Band 5 US$130 US$168
Band 1: Between Singapore and Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam; between Denmark and Italy, between Spain and Italy.
Band 2: Between Singapore, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, China, India, Japan, Korea, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and U.A.E. Please note that prices for seat selection on itineraries originating from Kathmandu, Nepal, are subject to 13% VAT. This 13% tax will be imposed on top of the base rates stipulated in the table above.
Band 3: Between Singapore, Australia and New Zealand.
Band 4: Between Singapore and Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Russia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey and United Kingdom, between United States and Germany, Japan and United Kingdom.
Band 5: Between Singapore and United States.

Complimentary/discounted seat selection for KrisFlyer & PPS Club members

PPS Club and KrisFlyer members, as well as their travel companions on the same booking, may be eligible for complimentary or discounted seat selection. 

Solitaire PPS & PPS Club
  Member Companions
Standard
Forward Zone
“Premium Economy”* 15% off
Extra Legroom
 15% off
Solo  15% off
*On flights equipped with a Premium Economy cabin, where the cabin is not sold
KrisFlyer Elite Gold
  Member Companions
Standard 10% off
Forward Zone 10% off
“Premium Economy”* 15% off 10% off
Extra Legroom
 15% off 10% off
Solo  15% off 10% off
*On flights equipped with a Premium Economy cabin, where the cabin is not sold
KrisFlyer Elite Silver
  Member Companions
Standard 5% off
Forward Zone 10% off 5% off
“Premium Economy”* 10% off 5% off
Extra Legroom
 10% off 5% off
Solo  10% off 5% off
*On flights equipped with a Premium Economy cabin, where the cabin is not sold
KrisFlyer
  Member Companions
Standard 5% off
Forward Zone 5% off
“Premium Economy”* 5% off
Extra Legroom
 5% off
Solo  5% off
*On flights equipped with a Premium Economy cabin, where the cabin is not sold

For the full benefits of Solitaire PPS Club, PPS Club, KrisFlyer Elite Gold and KrisFlyer Elite Silver membership, refer to my detailed guides below:

Complete Guide: Solitaire PPS Club and PPS Club benefits

Complete Guide: KrisFlyer Elite Gold benefits

 

Complete Guide: KrisFlyer Elite Silver benefits

Travelling with infants

Passengers with infants (aged below 2) in the same booking can enjoy complimentary seat selection per the rules below.

Number of infants = number of adults

You may select a Forward Zone seat at the bassinet position for free for each of the adults, regardless of fare class. 

Number of infants < number of adults

The adult passenger with the infant attached to his/her booking will be able to select a Forward Zone seat at the bassinet position for free, regardless of fare class.

The adult passenger without the infant can select any Forward Zone or Standard Zone seat for free, regardless of fare class. 

Travelling with children

Passengers with children (aged 2-11 years) in the same booking may select Standard seats in advance for free.

It’s not mandatory for you to be seated next to your children, nor for your children to sit with each other.

All seats become available at check-in

If you don’t qualify for complimentary advance seat selection, there’s still hope.

All seats in your designated cabin become available for selection during online check-in, which opens 48 hours before departure. This includes Extra Legroom Seats and even Solo Seats, assuming there are any left. However, this does not apply to Premium Economy seats on short-haul flights, which are reserved for selection by Solitaire PPS and PPS Club members.

At this point, you can pick any leftover seat you wish at no additional cost, regardless of status.

Do note that the Singapore Airlines website and app do not allow you to modify your seat selection once online check-in opens, but you can make the switch by calling Singapore Airlines or using the live chat feature. 

Conclusion

Singapore Airlines passengers flying in Premium Economy or Economy Class may be required to pay seat selection fees, which vary depending on route. These fees can be avoided or discounted if you have PPS Club or KrisFlyer Elite status, or if you’re travelling with an infant or child in the same booking. 

Don’t forget that it’s a free-for-all once online check-in opens at the T-48 mark, so if you don’t fancy paying, be sure to check-in as soon as possible and pick your free seat!

Comments

13 COMMENTS

Chris

Passengers travelling with infants (under two years) in the same booking may select Forward Zone Seats or Standard Seats in advance for free.

I think this applies only to the bassinet seats. One has to pay for the other forward zone seats (at least that’s my experience anyway).

Aaron Wong

hmmmm. it’s a direct quote from SIA website: https://www.singaporeair.com/en_UK/sg/travel-info/requests/seats/

All passengers travelling with infants in the same booking may select Forward Zone Seats or Standard Seats in advance for free.

Mike

I echo Chris’ experience, I am a KFEG member with infant and I can select Forward Zone seats for myself/infant-in-lap for free, but my partner in the same booking has to cough up a seat fee. This is in contradiction to the SQ website. Could be a system logic issue.

One workaround is to tag the infant to the non-KFEG pax.

Last edited 3 years ago by Mike
Candy

On the other hand, I had no issues booking forward seats for free for all passengers travelling with the infant. Normal revenue tickets, plain vanilla Krisflyer member here. Happened for my 2 recent trips. My 2nd trip had 4 adults and 1 infant, and all could book forward seats for free.

Bruno

Encountered the same issue. Only the bassinet seats (often middle) can be selected with an infant. Other seats are greyed out.

Guess it’s on purpose to avoid that people outsmart the system too easily. 10% of the basefare for an INF ticket is usually lower than the seat selection fee.
It’s not likely they’ll kick someone out of the seat when the “infant” no-shows at the gate after all.

Chris

In the case you brought up involving BA, the answer is yes. Does that apply to SQ?

Reply
Aaron Wong

Nope

Brian

I had an interesting contradiction that came up last week on SQ207. At T-48, there were 3 extra legroom seats still available (expertflyer showed as unassigned), but they were not available for me to select. First time I’ve seen that. Flying a Q fare as Silver SQ member.

generally

Say it with me Greedy Greedy SIA pigs

Reply
I say ‘stupid commenter’

Reply
Do you have to check in with Singapore Airlines to pick your seat? For example, if the first leg of your trip is with a star alliance partner and you have to check in with them, can you still use manage my booking within 48 hours of takeoff of the Singapore Airlines flight to pick a seat?

Reply
  • I am looking at booking a reward PE ticket using Virgin Australia points for EWR – SIN – SYD flights, question, can you purchase “Extra Legroom” seat selection on this type of reward ticket? Thanks
Reply
“All seats in your designated cabin become available for selection during online check-in, which opens 48 hours before departure. This includes Extra Legroom Seats and even Solo Seats, assuming there are any left.”

Thanks for this tip

