New: Earn Asia Miles on dining in Singapore with Card Linked Earn

Cathay members in Singapore can now earn Asia Miles through Card Linked Earn, which awards miles for spending at participating merchants with a linked Mastercard or Visa credit card.

The programme’s inaugural partners here are The Fullerton Hotel and The Fullerton Bay Hotel, where members receive an uncapped 1 Asia Mile per S$1 spent at restaurants and bars.

While the earn rate is significantly lower than that offered by rival programme Kris+, it may still be useful for clocking account activity and extending the validity of expiring Asia Miles by a further 18 months. Moreover, there’s an added incentive of a one-time 2,025 miles bonus, and Card Linked Earn will also count towards the ongoing Rewards in the Air challenge, which offers up to 5,700 miles for completing six simple missions.

Card Linked Earn is similar to the arrangement that Qatar Privilege Club has had with several Singapore hotels since early 2025, although that programme only allows Visa cards to be linked.

Cathay members can now earn 1 Asia Mile per S$1 spent at the following dining venues within The Fullerton Hotel Singapore and The Fullerton Bay Hotel.

Fullerton Hotel Singapore

Venue Earn Rate Cake Boutique 1 mpd Jade 1 mpd Town 1 mpd The Courtyard 1 mpd

Fullerton Bay Hotel

Venue Earn Rate La Brasserie 1 mpd The Landing Point 1 mpd Lantern 1 mpd

All they need to do is to make payment with a credit card that has been linked to their Cathay account (see below for instructions).

It’s worth noting that all of these venues (except Cake Boutique) are also available through Kris+, which offers a superior earn rate of 4 mpd (6 mpd for Town), and even a 10% discount.

At the risk of stating the obvious, you won’t be able to stack the two offers- paying via Kris+ using a Cathay-linked card will not trigger the bonus from Cathay. Therefore, most people will find it more worthwhile to stick with Kris+, except perhaps in the following circumstances.

Extending expiring miles

Asia Miles has an activity-based expiry policy, where miles will expire after 18 months of inactivity.

Earning or redeeming a single Asia Mile is all that’s required to extend the life of the entire balance by a further 18 months, and even a token spend through Card Linked Earning would get the job done.

Completing Rewards in the Air

As part of the ongoing Rewards in the Air promotion, Cathay members can earn up to 5,700 bonus Asia Miles upon completing a total of six missions.

Mission Requirement Bonus Miles 1 Complete one miles transaction 500 2 Complete miles transactions in two or more categories 1,000 3 Earn at least 20,000 Asia Miles 2,000 4 Redeem at least 15,000 Asia Miles 2,000 5 Complete check-in mission on the Asia Miles by Cathay app 100 6 Subscribe to all Cathay communication channels 100 Total 5,700

Card Linked Earning would complete Mission 1, and count towards the progress of Missions 2 and 3.

For Mission 2, spending at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore or The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore would be categorised under Dining. You could then complete a credit card miles transfer to clock a second category and complete the mission.

Earning the one-time bonus

Cathay Pacific is offering a one-time bonus of 2,025 Asia Miles to members who link a card and spend at least HKD 2,025 (~S$337) in a single transaction at any Card Linked Earn partner.

Registration is required, and can be done via this link.

The problem is, I’m not sure if the ship has already sailed on this offer. A maximum of 1,000 such awards will be given, and the promotion period started on 15 November 2025. What’s more, it covers multiple geographies beyond Singapore, including Hong Kong, Macao and the United Kingdom, so at this point it’s more of a punt than a sure thing.

For what it’s worth, the top two members with the highest total spending at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore or The Fullerton Bay Hotel between 15 November and 31 December 2025 will win a pair of VIP tickets for an exclusive backstage experience for Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Musical on 17 January 2026.

The T&Cs for these offers can be found below:

How long do miles take to credit?

While Cathay quotes a wait time of 6-8 weeks for miles from Card Linked Earn to be credited, real-world data points suggest a faster time of within one week for dining partners.

Longer waiting times apply for retail partners, to cover refund situations.

Because of this time lag, do take care when using Card Linked Earn to extend the validity of your Asia Miles. It won’t work if the miles are posted after the expiry date of your existing stash!

Terms and Conditions and FAQs

Card Linked Earning T&Cs can be found here, and FAQs here.

How does Card Linked Earn work?

Cathay members can visit this page to link up to five Mastercard and Visa credit or debit cards to their account.

Once linked, you must wait up to 24 hours for the process to be completed, after which you can make payment either with the physical credit card, or the digitised version through Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay.

Card Linked Earn will not work with third-party payment platforms like Alipay, WeChat Pay and PayPal.

Asia Miles will be awarded in whole numbers only, rounded to the nearest whole number. They will be deposited directly to your Cathay account with no fees.

What card should you use?

I’m not entirely clear whether the eateries at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore and The Fullerton Bay Hotel code as restaurants or hotels, but a cursory search of the MileChat suggests it’s the latter.

If that’s the case, then you can use any of the cards below to earn up to 4 mpd.

🏨 Best Cards for Hotel Restaurants

🏨 Best Cards for Hotel Restaurants

(Assuming Trxn Codes as Hotel, in SGD) Card Earn Rate Remarks UOB Lady's Card

Apply

UOB Lady’s Card 4 mpd



Review

Max S$1K per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category UOB Lady's Solitaire

Apply

UOB Lady's Solitaire 4 mpd



Review

Max S$750 per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category HSBC Revolution

4 mpd

1

Review

Max S$1.5K per c. month Maybank XL Rewards Card

Apply

Maybank XL Rewards Card 4 mpd Min. spend S$500 per c. month, capped at S$1K per c. month UOB Preferred Platinum Visa

Apply

UOB Preferred Platinum Visa 4 mpd



Max S$600 per c. month UOB Visa Signature

UOB Visa Signature 4 mpd



Review

Min S$1K max S$1.2K SGD spend per s. month 1. Temporary promotion until 28 Feb 2026

2. Must pay in person, using mobile payment (do not tap physical card)

3. Must pay in person via contactless (tap physical card or use mobile wallet)

In case you’re uncertain about the MCC, there’s three ways of looking it up before making a purchase:

Method Ease of Use Reliability ❓ HeyMax ●●● ● 📱 Instarem app ●● ●● 🤖 DBS digibot ●

●●● Note: “Ease of use” and “reliability” are all relative. HeyMax already provides a solid baseline for reliability, and the DBS digibot is still simple enough to use, despite requiring more steps than the other two methods.

Conclusion

Cathay members in Singapore can now link up to five credit cards to their account, and earn 1 Asia Mile per S$1 when dining at The Fullerton Bay Singapore and The Fullerton Bay Hotel.

While this is weaker than what Kris+ has to offer at the same venues, it could be useful for extending the validity of Asia Miles, completing the ongoing Rewards in the Air challenge, or, if you’re lucky, getting one of the 2,025 Asia Miles bonus awards for spending at least ~S$337 in a single transaction.

Be sure to buffer at least 24 hours for the Card Link process to be completed before spending.