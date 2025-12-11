Complete Guide: Solitaire PPS Club and PPS Club benefits

Solitaire PPS Club and PPS Club membership represent the pinnacle of the KrisFlyer loyalty programme, and Singapore Airlines guards the gates zealously– you could fly a million miles in Economy, and be nowhere closer to joining!

But the few who do qualify, whether through personal affluence or company largesse, will find that membership indeed has its privileges.

In this post, we’ll take a closer look at the benefits — both published and unpublished — of Singapore Airlines’ highest status tier.

If you’re looking for the benefits of KrisFlyer Elite Gold or KrisFlyer Elite Silver, you can refer to the comprehensive guides below.

At a glance: Solitaire PPS Club and PPS Club benefits

Here’s an overall summary of Solitaire PPS Club and PPS Club benefits.

✈️ Overview: Solitaire PPS Club & PPS Club PPS Solitaire PPS Solitaire PPS PPS Value Req.

(in 12-mth period) 25,000 50,000* Star Alliance Status Gold Gold Mileage Bonus 25% 25% Non-Expiring Miles ✅ ✅ Priority Award Redemptions ✅ ✅ Priority Waitlist ✅ ✅ Free Seat Selection ✅ ✅ Birthday Bonus ✅

(2,000 miles) ✅

(2,000 miles) Discounted Service Fees ✅ ✅ Priority Check-in ✅

Business Class ✅

First Class Extra Baggage ✅ ✅ Priority Baggage ✅ ✅ Priority Boarding ✅ ✅ Lounge Access ✅

SKL Business Class ✅

SKL First Class Shangri-La Jade Fast Track ✅ ✅ Heathrow Express Upgrade ✅ ✅ Supp. Solitaire PPS Club Card ✅ APEC Card Reimbursement ✅ *25,000 if status attained before 1 June 2018

Qualification

Unlike KrisFlyer Elite Gold and KrisFlyer Elite Silver, qualification for Solitaire PPS Club and PPS Club is based on money spent, not miles flown.

More specifically, you qualify or requalify for Solitaire PPS Club and PPS Club status based on PPS Value:

Solitaire PPS Club: 50,000 PPS Value within a 12-month period

50,000 PPS Value within a 12-month period PPS Club: 25,000 PPS Value within a 12-month period

👴 Grandfather Clause Members who earned Solitaire PPS Club status before 1 June 2018 (and have maintained it since then) will only require 25,000 PPS Value in a 12-month period to requalify. This grandfather clause was created after SIA’s 2017 PPS Club shakeup.

Life membership

Singapore Airlines used to offer Life Solitaire PPS Club status to members who accrued at least 1,875,000 miles or 1,000 PPS sectors, but stopped accepting new members on 1 September 2007. Existing members retained their status (though I have to wonder how the airline will know when they, um, expire).

Needless to say, the decision to withdraw life status wasn’t popular, and the airline found itself on the receiving end of a lawsuit (which was ultimately dismissed).

Earning PPS Value

Earn from flying

PPS Value is awarded at a rate of 1 PPS Value per S$1 of base fare in Suites, First or Business Class for travel on Singapore Airlines only.

Here are the main points to note about PPS Value.

PPS Value includes surcharges, but excludes airport taxes

PPS Value is tracked in Singapore dollars. If the ticket was purchased in another currency, it will be converted to Singapore dollars at IATA’s monthly exchange rates to determine the PPS Value awarded

No PPS Value is awarded for redemption flights using KrisFlyer or any other frequent flyer programme miles

If you choose to pay for a ticket with Miles + Cash, PPS Value will only be accrued for the portion paid with cash

Only the person whose name is on the ticket can accrue PPS Value

PPS Value is a “non-redeemable” currency, although accumulation does grant PPS Rewards (more on that later)

For the avoidance of doubt, PPS Value is earned alongside Elite miles and KrisFlyer miles. For example, a regular KrisFlyer member who buys the following S$7,983.70 Business Class round-trip ticket between Singapore and San Francisco (actual distance: 8,440 miles each way) will earn:

7,827 PPS Value (based on fare only)

21,100 Elite Miles (fare classes U and D earn 125% of actual miles flown)

21,100 KrisFlyer miles (fare classes U and D earn 125% of actual miles flown)

Earn on the ground

Historically speaking, it’s only been possible to earn PPS Value from flying.

However, with effect from 1 September 2025, Singapore Airlines has made it possible to earn up to 2,500 PPS Value each year through:

Kris+ (both in Singapore and Australia)

KrisShop

Pelago

The earn rate across all three platforms is 1 PPS Value per S$3 spent (if you use Kris+ in Australia, you get a slightly better deal at 1 PPS Value per A$3, or S$2.55).

Platform Earn Rate 1 PPS Value per S$3

1 PPS Value per A$3 in Australia 1 PPS Value per S$3 1 PPS Value per S$3

The maximum non-flight PPS Value that can be earned each membership year is capped at:

2,500 PPS Value for PPS Club members, and Solitaire PPS Club earned before 1 June 2018

for PPS Club members, and Solitaire PPS Club earned before 1 June 2018 5,000 PPS Value for Solitaire PPS Club earned from 1 June 2018 onwards

You will only earn PPS Value for cash spending, excluding any amount paid for taxes and delivery charges where applicable. Should you choose to redeem KrisFlyer miles on Kris+, KrisShop or Pelago (not a great idea in the first place), that dollar value will not be eligible to earn status credits.

Reserve Value

Any PPS Value earned in excess of requalification will be stored as Reserve Value, which can be drawn down in future years should you fall short of the necessary amount to requalify.

PPS Reserve value is valid for:

PPS Club: 3 years

3 years Solitaire PPS Club (qualified from 1 June 2018) : 3 years

: 3 years Solitaire PPS Club (qualified before 1 June 2018): 6 years

To maximise the validity of your Reserve Value, your membership will always be renewed using your Reserve Value (from oldest to newest) before adding the PPS Value you’ve earned in your current membership year.

Here’s an example from Singapore Airlines of how the system works:

One important thing to note: if you’re a Solitaire PPS Club member, you cannot request that only 25,000 Reserve Value be drawn down to requalify for PPS Club status.

When the time comes for renewal, the full 50,000 Reserve Value will be drawn down, if available, for requalification for Solitaire PPS Club membership. In other words, you’re locked into the scheme you’re already on!

This isn’t an issue for those who qualified for Solitaire PPS Club membership prior to 1 June 2018, since their draw down for requalification is only 25,000 Reserve Value, but it will affect all those who qualified subsequently.

PPS Rewards

To reward Solitaire PPS Club and PPS Club members who go above and beyond requalification, SIA offers the PPS Rewards programme.

This awards you various gifts as you progress towards requalification and beyond, with 5 different PPS Rewards on offer up to 100,000 PPS Value.

🏆 PPS Rewards PPS Value PPS Reward 25,000: Qualify/Requalify for PPS Club 30,000 2x Double KrisFlyer miles voucher 40,000 50,000 KrisFlyer miles redemption discount 50,000: Qualify/Requalify for Solitaire PPS Club 60,000 Advance upgrade award 75,000 Advance upgrade award 100,000 Advance upgrade award

A few important things to note here:

PPS Rewards are awarded based on PPS Value accumulated with a given membership year (unlike KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards, which are based on Elite miles accumulated within a given calendar year)

PPS Rewards are valid for 12 months from the date of issue

Beyond 100,000 PPS Value, the PPS Rewards tracker will reset, and you can start earning PPS Rewards again based on the figures above. This can be done up to 5x (i.e. 500,000 PPS Value) per membership year

When you progress from PPS Club to Solitaire PPS Club, the tracker will be reset upon upgrade

I’ve written a full article just on this subject alone, but you can find a brief summary below.

PPS Rewards Double KrisFlyer miles voucher At 30,000 PPS Value, 2x double KrisFlyer miles vouchers are unlocked, which allows for twice the mileage accrual on a single flight segment. For example, if the PPS member books a ‘C’ fare SIN-SFO itinerary in Business Class and applies the voucher to the outbound leg, he will earn: 12,660 KrisFlyer miles (actual distance flown + 50% cabin bonus)

2,110 KrisFlyer miles (25% tier bonus for PPS members)

12,660 KrisFlyer miles (double KrisFlyer miles voucher) Note that the double KrisFlyer miles reward is applied after including the cabin bonus, but before the tier bonus. Interestingly enough, this reward can be applied to an upcoming booking or a past booking up to seven days ago. For retrospective reward application on past bookings, the reward must be awarded to you before the flight date. 50,000 KrisFlyer miles redemption discount At 40,000 PPS Value, a 50,000 KrisFlyer miles redemption discount voucher is unlocked. This can be used for the PPS member or a redemption nominee, for an award flight or redemption upgrade. The 50,000 miles will be offset at the time of booking. If there’s more than one passenger in the booking, the reward will be applied to the first eligible passenger only. For example, suppose you’re redeeming 2x one-way Business Saver tickets to the Maldives. This costs 45,000 KrisFlyer miles per person, or 90,000 miles total. Even though the total cost is >50,000 miles, the per person cost is only 45,000 miles. This means you’ll pay 45,000 miles after applying the discount, since 5,000 of your 50,000 miles discount is wasted. In other words, make sure the per person cost is more than 50,000 miles! Advance upgrade At 60,000, 75,000 and 100,000 PPS Value, an Advance upgrade award is unlocked. This is valid for a one-cabin upgrade on one flight segment, which can be: Economy ⮞ Premium Economy

Economy ⮞ Business (where Premium Economy is not available)

Premium Economy ⮞ Business

Business ⮞ First As the reward is only valid for a single cabin upgrade, those travelling on an Economy Class ticket will ideally want to use it on a flight without a Premium Economy Class cabin so they can jump from Economy to Business Class. That would mean the following aircraft: Airbus A350-900MH

Boeing 737-8 MAX

Boeing 787-10 I suppose you could also book regional flights on long-haul A350-900s where the Premium Economy cabin isn’t sold (e.g. Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok), but that seems like a waste of this reward. This is subject to availability at the point when the reward is applied, and valid for commercial bookings on flights operated and marketed by Singapore Airlines in the following fare classes: Eligible Ineligible Economy Standard: H, M, W

Flexi: B, E, Y Lite: K, V

Value: N, Q Premium Economy Standard: L, P

Flexi: S, T Lite: R Business Standard: U

Flexi: C, J, Z Lite: D This unfortunately excludes the discounted Lite buckets, and the Value bucket for Economy. Singapore Airlines reserves the right to limit the number of seats available for the Advance Upgrade Reward on each flight, so just because you see a seat available in the higher cabin does not necessarily mean you can use your Reward. You cannot use this Reward for award tickets, or combine it with mySQupgrade.

Welcome & renewal pack

Singapore Airlines no longer provides physical membership kits for KrisFlyer Elite Gold and Elite Silver members, but Solitaire PPS Club and PPS Club members continue to receive them.

The Solitaire PPS Club kit consists of two luggage tags, a membership card, plus a handsome leather zip pouch.

The PPS Club kit forgoes the leather zip pouch, but still contains the membership card and luggage tags.

As a renewal gift, Solitaire PPS Club and PPS Club members will receive 38,000 KrisPay miles (worth S$380) and 28,000 KrisPay miles (S$280) respectively, credited to their Kris+ account.

25% mileage accrual bonus

Every time Solitaire PPS Club or PPS Club members fly with Singapore Airlines or Scoot, they’ll earn a 25% bonus KrisFlyer miles on all fare classes except:

Economy Lite (V, K)

Economy Value (Q, N)

This applies on top of the booking class bonus, as illustrated below:

Cabin Fare Class Accrual Rate Suites / First A,F 200%

225% Business

Flexi: Z, C, J 150%

175% Standard: U 125%

150% Lite: D 125%

150% Premium Economy

Flexi: S, T 125%

150% Standard: L, P 100%

125% Lite: R 100%

125% Economy Flexi: B, E, Y 100%

125% Standard: M, H, W 75%

100% Value & Lite: Q, N, V, K, G 50%

(no bonus)



The 25% bonus applies to KrisFlyer miles only, not Elite miles or PPS Value.

When flying on Scoot, the 25% bonus is applied to the usual rate of 1 mile per S$1 of base fare and add-ons (excluding e-Visa, travel insurance or Scoot protect), i.e. 1.25 miles per S$1 spent.

For passengers travelling on a mixed itinerary containing both Scoot and Singapore Airlines sectors, you’ll earn KrisFlyer miles for the Singapore Airlines sectors based on the table above, and for the Scoot sectors based on a percentage of actual miles flown on Scoot with a 25% bonus.

Priority access to Saver awards

Solitaire PPS Club and PPS Club members are given higher priority to Saver award flight availability, and while this isn’t quantified exactly, it does check out in practice.

For example, here’s the Business Class award space a regular KrisFlyer member sees for flights from Singapore to Sydney:

And here’s the Business Class award space a Solitaire PPS Club member sees for the same dates:

Notice how the Solitaire PPS Club member has access to Business Saver awards on SQ221 and SQ231, whereas the KrisFlyer member can only see Business Advantage awards.

I can also confirm that Solitaire PPS Club and PPS Club members have preferential access to Spontaneous Escapes awards, as shown from the screenshots below.

In case you were wondering, Solitaire PPS Club members do enjoy greater access to Saver awards than PPS Club members, at least for Business Class.

However, there appears to be no difference for Suites and First Class awards, where both groups see the same space.

Priority reservation waitlist

Solitaire PPS Club and PPS Club members who are waitlisted for a revenue or award ticket on Singapore Airlines theoretically receive priority.

However, it’s impossible to tell how much of a difference this actually makes in real life. In my personal experience as a supplementary Solitaire PPS Club member, I’ve not noticed a dramatic difference in how often my waitlist requests clear compared to KrisFlyer Elite Gold days.

I’d say it depends a lot more on the routes and cabin that you choose. After all, if the cabin is full, it’s full.

PPS Connect

Solitaire PPS Club and PPS Club members get access to the PPS Connect service, where instead of calling SIA, SIA calls you.

All you need to do is send the following SMS, and you’ll get a call back as soon as possible.

📱 SMS to 9184 8888 PPS<space>10-digit PPS Club number

e.g. PPS 1234567890

In my experience so far, the wait time has been anywhere from near instantaneous to a six-hour wait (during the peak of COVID). Either way, it’s better than waiting on the phone, and the agents assigned to PPS Club members are noticeably better at fulfilling requests.

Priority check-in

Singapore

Solitaire PPS Club members and their accompanying travellers are invited to use the First Class check-in reception at Changi Terminals 2 and 3, whenever they depart on a Singapore Airlines flight in any cabin.

At Terminal 3, this is accessed via a private driveway just before Door 1 on the departure level. It’s not a lounge as such— there’s no food or drinks here — but you won’t be lingering for long anyway. It’s certainly a welcome relief from the bustle of the main terminal, especially during peak hours.

At Terminal 2, the facility is located within the main terminal, and you’ll be greeted at the driveway by a team of porters.

Regular PPS Club members are entitled to use the Business Class check-in desks, regardless of cabin of travel.

Overseas

When overseas, Solitaire PPS Club members may use the First Class check-in desks when departing on Singapore Airlines flights, regardless of actual cabin of travel. If First Class is not offered, they may use the Business Class check-in counters.

PPS Club members may use the Business Class check-in counters.

Priority immigration

After checking in at the First Class reception area, Solitaire PPS Club passengers departing from Changi Terminal 3 can proceed to a dedicated immigration counter (again, the benefit applies even if they’re not flying in First Class).

There is no similar benefit at Terminal 2, but then again, immigration clearance shouldn’t take more than a few seconds for most Singaporeans.

By virtue of their Star Gold status, Solitaire PPS Club members will also be eligible to use the expedited Gold Track Security lanes at selected airports overseas.

APEC Business Travel Card

Solitaire PPS Club members from participating countries under the APEC Business Travel Card (ABTC) scheme are eligible for reimbursement of the application costs for one card.

This used to be given in cash (the amount of which varies by country), but has now been standardised to 10,500 KrisFlyer miles.

An ABTC allows you to skip the regular immigration lines in participating countries, which can either be a mild convenience or a complete lifesaver.

🌎 Countries accepting ABTC Australia

Brunei

Canada

Chile

China

Hong Kong

Indonesia

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Mexico New Zealand

Papua New Guinea

Peru

Philippines

Russia

Singapore

Taipei

Thailand

Vietnam

United States ❓ Can I bring a companion? The rules on companions are fuzzy, and it sometimes boils down to the immigration officer’s mood. Some places officially allow for a guest, others will insist on “one card one person”.



Having been an ABTC cardholder for a few years, I can tell you it’s amazing. Even if you’re a regular First or Business Class traveller, some airports don’t have priority lines for premium cabin passengers. But they will have a separate ABTC lane, which can save you hours at less efficient airports.

Solitaire PPS Club members must apply for the card directly with the relevant authority (for Singaporeans, it’s ICA), and then submit the official application acknowledgement, and receipt for application fees via this page.

The KrisFlyer miles will be credited within 2-4 weeks of submission.

Do note this benefit is only for the main cardholder; supplementary cardholders are not eligible.

Priority boarding

Solitaire PPS Club and PPS Club members may board the aircraft at their convenience, since they’re pretty much at the head of the boarding queue.

The boarding order for Singapore Airlines is:

Passengers who require special assistance, as well as those with infants and toddlers Suites and First Class passengers Business Class passengers and Solitaire PPS/PPS Club members Premium Economy Class passengers, KrisFlyer Elite Gold and Star Alliance Gold members Economy Class passengers (further split into three zones depending on location)

Companions may board at the same time as the Solitaire PPS/PPS Club member, regardless of cabin.

When flying on other Star Alliance carriers, you will board along with other Star Gold members.

Additional baggage & priority handling

Solitaire PPS Club and PPS Club members enjoy double the usual baggage allowance when flying on Singapore Airlines, which works out to an extra 25-50kg depending on the cabin/fare.

When flying on Star Alliance partners, an additional 20kg is granted (the standard Star Gold entitlement).

🧳 Weight Concept

(Flights to/from all countries except Canada/USA)

Singapore Airlines Star Alliance Partners Suites & First Class 50kg + 50kg Normal Allowance +20kg Business Class 40kg + 40kg Premium Economy Class 35kg + 35kg Economy Flexi 30 kg + 30kg Economy Standard 30kg + 30kg Economy Value 25kg + 25kg Economy Lite 25kg + 25kg

Where the piece concept is applied (i.e. on flights to and from Canada/USA), Solitaire PPS Club members enjoy two additional pieces if they’re flying on Singapore Airlines or one additional piece if they’re flying on Star Alliance partners.

🧳 Piece Concept

(Flights to/from Canada/USA) Singapore Airlines Star Alliance Partners Suites & First Class 2 + 2 pieces

(max 32kg per piece) Normal Allowance + 1 extra piece

(max 32kg per piece)

Business Class 2 + 2 pieces

(max 32kg per piece)

Normal Allowance + 1 extra piece

(max 32kg per piece) Premium Economy Class 2 + 2 pieces

(max 23kg per piece)

Normal Allowance + 1 extra piece

(max 23 kg per piece) Economy Class

(all fare types) 2 + 2 pieces

(max 23kg per piece)

Normal Allowance + 1 extra piece

(max 23kg per piece)

Where Virgin Australia is concerned, you will be permitted to check an extra bag of up to 32kg for Business Class passengers, and up to 23kg for Economy Class passengers, on domestic and short-haul international flights.

While the additional baggage allowance generally applies across all Star Alliance partners, it does not apply to:

“Light” fares offered by Austrian, Lufthansa and SWISS

“Check&Go” fares offered by Brussels Airlines

“Go light” fares offered by SAS

“Seat” fares offered by Air New Zealand

Solitaire PPS Club & PPS Club members receive priority baggage handling tags, and their bags are usually the first to pop off the belt.

Non-expiry of KrisFlyer miles

KrisFlyer miles normally expire at the end of three years. However, KrisFlyer miles earned by Solitaire PPS Club (excluding supplementary cardmembers) and PPS Club members never expire.

If a Solitaire PPS Club or PPS Club member subsequently fails to renew his or her membership, KrisFlyer miles will expire three years from the time PPS status is lost.

For example, if you are downgraded from PPS Club to KrisFlyer Elite Gold on 1 July 2023, all KrisFlyer miles in your account at that time will expire on 31 July 2026.

Guaranteed Economy Class seat

Solitaire PPS Club and PPS Club members are guaranteed an Economy Class seat on any Singapore Airlines flight, provided the request is made at least 24 hours before departure. While the benefit was previously suspended during COVID-19, it has since been restored.

The catch is that they have to pay the highest booking class available, which can be surprisingly expensive (close to S$1,000 for a round-trip to Bangkok). I suppose it helps if you’re desperate and really need to fly.

This benefit does not extend to award flights.

Complimentary seat selection

While seat selection is complimentary for all Singapore Airlines First/Suites, Business and Premium Economy Class passengers, Economy Class passengers flying on certain fare types are required to pay.

SIA Seat Selection Fees Fare Type Fare Code Seat Selection Economy Lite V, K Chargeable Economy Value Q, N Chargeable Economy Standard M, H, W Complimentary (Standard) Economy Flexi Y, B, E Complimentary (Forward Zone & Standard) 💺 Seat Selection Fees Standard Forward Zone Extra Legroom Band 1 US$10 US$20 US$30 Band 2 US$15 US$25 US$60 Band 3 US$20 US$35 US$80 Band 4 US$30 US$50 US$110 Band 5 US$35 US$60 US$130 Band 1: Between Singapore and Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam; between Denmark and Italy, between Spain and Italy.

Band 2: Between Singapore, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, China, India, Japan, Korea, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and U.A.E. Please note that prices for seat selection on itineraries originating from Kathmandu, Nepal, are subject to 13% VAT. This 13% tax will be imposed on top of the base rates stipulated in the table above.

Band 3: Between Singapore, Australia and New Zealand.

Band 4: Between Singapore and Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Russia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey and United Kingdom, between United States and Germany, Japan and United Kingdom.

Band 5: Between Singapore and United States.

Solitaire PPS Club and PPS Club members are exempt from all seat selection fees, whether for Extra Legroom, Forward Zone or Standard Seats. They may even select the Solo seats on the A350-900 ULR flights to the USA for free.

Companions travelling on the same booking will enjoy complimentary Forward Zone or Standard seats (so you can’t pick Extra Legroom seats for your whole party, though calling up and asking nicely may sometimes prove successful; YMMV).

Don’t forget that all Singapore Airlines seats can be selected for free by any passenger at the T-48 hours mark, i.e. when online check-in opens.

Complimentary seat selection does not apply when flying on other Star Alliance carriers.

Blocked seats

Some of the more desirable Business Class seats are only available for pre-selection by Solitaire PPS and PPS Club members.

A350-900MH: Rows 11 and 19 (bulkhead)

A350-900LH: Rows 11 and 19 (bulkhead)

A350-900ULR: Seat 10A, Rows 11 and 19 (bulkhead)

A380-800: Rows 11, 91, 96 (bulkhead and double bed)

B737-8 MAX: Seats 11 C/H (bulkhead) and Seats 12 B/J (throne seats)

B777-300ER: Row 11 (bulkhead)

B787-10: Row 11 (bulkhead)

These become available for general selection 96 hours before departure.

Lounge access

Solitaire PPS Club

Solitaire PPS Club members enjoy lounge access when travelling on the following airlines, together with one guest.

Solitaire PPS Club Lounge Access Airline From SIN Outside SIN Singapore Airlines SilverKris Lounge (F) SilverKris Lounge (F) or partner lounge Scoot SilverKris Lounge (F) SilverKris Lounge (F) Star Alliance Star Alliance Gold Lounge Star Alliance Gold Lounge Garuda Indonesia SilverKris Lounge (J) or KrisFlyer Gold Lounge Garuda Lounge Scandinavian Airlines SilverKris Lounge (J) or KrisFlyer Gold Lounge SAS Lounge

(ex. Newark) Virgin Australia N/A Virgin Australia Lounge Guests must be departing on the same flight, with the exception of Virgin Australia, where the guest can be on any same-day Virgin Australia flight.



When flying on Singapore Airlines or Scoot, Solitaire PPS Club members get access to the First Class section of the SilverKris Lounge wherever available, regardless of cabin of travel. This does not include The Private Room, which is reserved for Singapore Airlines passengers in Suites and First Class only.

The following SilverKris Lounges have a separate First Class section:

Singapore

Hong Kong

London

Melbourne

Sydney

🗨️ Fun Fact Once upon a time, Solitaire PPS Club members were allowed to use the First Class Lounge even if they weren’t flying on Singapore Airlines! Needless to say, that was a bit too generous, and got nerfed eventually.

Solitaire PPS Club members travelling on Singapore Airlines are also allowed to visit the First Class Lounge on arrival in Singapore, along with a guest travelling on the same flight. All they need to present is their inbound boarding pass.

When flying on other airlines, Solitaire PPS Club members generally enjoy the same lounge entitlements as a regular Business Class passenger, with some exceptions.

Airport Business Class Solitaire PPS Club

Amsterdam Aspire Lounge Privium Lounge Beijing Daxing BCS Lounge (Business) BCS Lounge (First) Colombo Araliya Lounge AASL Lotus Lounge Frankfurt LH Business Lounge or AC Maple Leaf Lounge LH Senator Lounge or AC Maple Leaf Lounge Istanbul TK Business Lounge TK Miles&Smiles Lounge Munich LH Business Lounge LH Senator Lounge New York JFK Capital One Lounge Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse Osaka KIX Lounge Kansai KIX Lounge Premium San Francisco Polaris Lounge United Club Tokyo Haneda ANA Lounge ANA Suite Lounge Tokyo Narita ANA Lounge ANA Suite Lounge Zurich LX Business Lounge LX Senator Lounge

PPS Club

PPS Club members enjoy lounge access when travelling on the following airlines, together with one guest.

PPS Club Lounge Access Airline From SIN Outside SIN Singapore Airlines SilverKris Lounge (J) SilverKris Lounge (J) or partner lounge Star Alliance Star Alliance Gold Lounge Star Alliance Gold Lounge Garuda Indonesia SilverKris Lounge (J) or KrisFlyer Gold Lounge Garuda Lounge Scandinavian Airlines SilverKris Lounge (J) or KrisFlyer Gold Lounge SAS Lounge

(ex. Newark) Virgin Australia N/A Virgin Australia Lounge Guests must be departing on the same flight, with the exception of Virgin Australia, where the guest can be on any same-day Virgin Australia flight.



When flying on Singapore Airlines, PPS Club members get access to the Business Class section of the SilverKris Lounge wherever available, regardless of cabin of travel (obviously they can access the First Class section if they are in First/Suites).

Unlike Solitaire PPS Club members, they do not enjoy any lounge access on arrival in Singapore.

When flying on other airlines, PPS Club members generally enjoy the same lounge entitlements as a regular Business Class passenger, with some exceptions.

Airport Business Class PPS Club

Amsterdam Aspire Lounge Privium Lounge Colombo Araliya Lounge AASL Lotus Lounge Frankfurt LH Business Lounge or AC Maple Leaf Lounge LH Senator Lounge or AC Maple Leaf Lounge Istanbul TK Business Lounge TK Miles&Smiles Lounge Munich LH Business Lounge LH Senator Lounge San Francisco Polaris Lounge United Club Zurich LX Business Lounge LX Senator Lounge

Waived service fees

Solitaire PPS Club and PPS Club members will receive a waiver of the usual fees required to change redemption nominees for KrisFlyer awards.

Tier

Change of Redemption Nominee Online Offline KrisFlyer US$30 or 3,000 miles US$55 or 5,500 miles KrisFlyer Elite Silver US$15 or 1,500 miles US$40 or 4,000 miles KrisFlyer Elite Gold Waived US$25 or 2,5000 miles PPS Club, Solitaire PPS Club Waived Waived Can only be done six months after a nominee is added

Anecdotally, it is also easier for Solitaire PPS Club and PPS Club members to request a waiver of change/refund fees on redemption award tickets.

Do note that this is not a guaranteed benefit; it doesn’t hurt to ask, but you should not insist if the answer is no.

Birthday bonus

PPS Club and KrisFlyer members can earn 1,000 to 2,000 bonus miles when they travel on a commercial Singapore Airlines or Scoot flight during their birthday month, or the subsequent two calendar months.

Membership Tier 🎂 Birthday Gift KrisFlyer Member 1,000 bonus miles KrisFlyer Elite Silver 1,500 bonus miles KrisFlyer Elite Gold 1,500 bonus miles Solitaire PPS & PPS Club 2,000 bonus miles

The flight must be completed within three months from the first day of the KrisFlyer member’s birthday month. For example, if your birthday is 14 April 2024, you will need to fly between 1 April to 30 June 2024 to qualify (note how the flight can be before your actual birthday).

There is no minimum duration or distance required for the bonus to be triggered, but codeshare flights (sold by another carrier and operated by SIA/Scoot) are not eligible. Also, it does not matter when the booking was made, only when it is flown.

Do note that the Birthday Bonus only applies to commercial flights paid fully with cash. No Birthday Bonus will be awarded if you:

Redeem an award flight

Partially or fully pay with miles

Partially or fully pay with vouchers

The Birthday Bonus will be earned on a maximum of one flight segment, so even if your itinerary involves multiple segments, like SQ26 from SIN-FRA-JFK, you’ll only earn a single Birthday Bonus.

No registration is required for this offer; it will apply automatically to all KrisFlyer or PPS Club members.

Supplementary Solitaire PPS card

Solitaire PPS Club members may nominate one individual (who need not be a family relation) for a supplementary card.

Supplementary cardholders enjoy identical benefits to the main cardholder, with the following exceptions:

KrisFlyer miles still expire after three years

Lower priority for Business Saver awards compared to Solitaire PPS

No ABTC reimbursement

No birthday upgrade

Cannot apply for AMEX Solitaire PPS Credit Card (not that this should be considered much of a perk, though!)

If the supplementary cardholder already has KrisFlyer Elite Gold/Silver status with Singapore, he/she will have two statuses.

For example, here’s what it looks like for a supplementary cardholder with KrisFlyer Elite Gold status.

This member enjoys the status benefits of a Solitaire PPS Club member, but continues to accrue Elite miles towards his/her KrisFlyer Elite Gold requalification or PPS Value towards his/her PPS qualification.

Scoot perks

Solitaire PPS Club and PPS Club members enjoy the following benefits on Scoot:

Complimentary 5kg baggage upgrade with minimum purchase of 20kg baggage, made at least 24 hours before departure

Free standard seat selection

BoardMeFirst (with Priority check-in)

Booking flexibility waiver (one-time flight/date change fee waiver)

SilverKris Lounge access with one guest (Solitaire PPS Club members only)

Benefits (except baggage upgrade) are also extended to companions on the same booking reference.

Shangri-La Circle Jade fast track

Thanks to the Infinite Journeys partnership between Singapore Airlines and Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts, Solitaire PPS Club and PPS Club members can register and earn Jade status with one single night at any Shangri-La Hotel and Resort, Kerry Hotel, Traders Hotel or Hotel Jen worldwide. This status normally requires 20 nights or 6,000 tier points a year to qualify.

The tier upgrade will take place within 6-8 weeks after meeting the upgrade criteria.

Shangri-La Jade members enjoy perks including free breakfast, room upgrades, and priority for early check-in (11 a.m) and late check-out (4 p.m), subject to availability.

Heathrow Express upgrade

Star Alliance has a partnership with Heathrow Express, that provides Solitaire PPS Club, PPS Club and KrisFlyer Elite Gold members with a free upgrade to Business First Class by virtue of their Star Gold tier.

According to the T&Cs, Star Gold members must purchase a full fare standard class ticket, and show their Star Gold frequent flyer card when prompted by the conductor. In practice, however, there’s no need to purchase full fare; I’ve received this benefit many times when riding on a discounted ticket as well (which can cost as little as £5.50 one way, if purchased 90 days ahead).

Frankly, it’s a modest little upgrade, since the ride is a grand total of 15 minutes. But hey, why not?

Unpublished benefits

And finally, we’ll cover some unpublished benefits of Solitaire PPS Club and PPS Club membership. As the term suggests, these are not officially offered, so Singapore Airlines may withdraw them at any time without notice (and you can’t insist on them if you don’t get it!).

Soft landing

Fail to requalify for… …soft landing to Solitaire PPS Club PPS Club

(maybe)

KF Elite Gold

PPS Club

(member for ≥2 years) KF Elite Gold PPS Club

(member for 1 year) KF Elite Silver

If you fail to requalify for Solitaire PPS Club status, you may receive a so-called “soft landing” to PPS Club in the following membership year.

There are conflicting reports about this, however. A recent data point from a reader says that soft landings to PPS Club are only granted if you have been a Solitaire PPS Club member for at least five years. Another says that soft landings are by default to KrisFlyer Elite Gold, and the only customers who get soft-landed to PPS Club are those with extenuating circumstances, such as a change in job, illness or birth of a child.

If you fail to requalify for PPS Club status, the rule appears to be:

those who have been a PPS Club member for two or more years will be soft landed to KrisFlyer Elite Gold

will be soft landed to those who have been a PPS Club member for only one year will be soft landed to KrisFlyer Elite Silver (unless they have accrued sufficient Elite miles to achieve KrisFlyer Elite Gold in their own right)

You can read a few accounts of soft landings on SQTalk and FlyerTalk.

Birthday upgrade

Principal Solitaire PPS Club members receive a complimentary one-cabin upgrade when travelling on Singapore Airlines on their birthday (or +/- one calendar day). This is subject to availability at the point of check-in.

Some important points to note:

The free upgrade is valid for both award and commercial tickets

and The upgrade is only for the Solitaire PPS Club member, and not for companions in the same booking

for the Solitaire PPS Club member, and not for companions in the same booking Only principal Solitaire PPS Club members are entitled to birthday upgrades, and not supplementary cardholders

Solitaire PPS Club members are entitled to birthday upgrades, and not supplementary cardholders Upgrades are based on seat availability at the time of airport check-in. There is no point calling up SIA ahead of time to request your upgrade

at the time of There is no point calling up SIA ahead of time to request your upgrade If you are on a multi-legged journey (e.g. SIN-FRA-JFK), the upgrade may only be for one of the legs due to seat availability

For more details about this perk, refer to the post below.

Onboard perks

For what it’s worth, Solitaire PPS Club and PPS Club members are usually treated better when flying Singapore Airlines, regardless of cabin.

For example, it’s not uncommon to have your meal order taken first, or receive a glass of First or Business Class champagne (if you’re in Premium Economy or Economy they’ll serve it in a plastic cup to avoid arousing suspicion!).

The lead cabin attendant will almost always come around to introduce him or herself before departure, which is a great opportunity to ask for some creature comforts that may be missing in Economy (e.g. a full bottle of water).

Conclusion

Solitaire PPS Club and PPS Club are exclusively reserved for those willing and able to pay for for Singapore Airlines Suites, First and Business Class cabins. While you’re technically “only” a Star Gold member, you do get extra special treatment when flying on SIA, regardless of cabin. My personal favourite perks would be PPS Connect, additional award space, and First Class lounge access, even on arrival.

A common criticism of Solitaire PPS Club and PPS Club membership is that Singapore Airlines isn’t anywhere near as generous as competing programmes when it comes to things like upgrades.

I suppose I can see where they’re coming from, but if upgrades are something you value, then PPS Club isn’t the right programme for you. Singapore Airlines just doesn’t do upgrades, barring an operational requirement, and it’s not like this is a particularly recent phenomenon. Even back in 1985, the Straits Times had to publish a correction after it mistakenly said that PPS members were given upgrades!

Assuming that’s not a deal-breaker for you, then I think you’ll find this a worthy club to be part of. Especially if someone else is picking up the tab.

Any other Solitaire PPS or PPS Club benefits worth highlighting?