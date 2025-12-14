Complete Guide: KrisFlyer Elite Silver benefits

KrisFlyer Elite Silver is the first rung on the Singapore Airlines elite tier, and a far cry from KrisFlyer Elite Gold, much less the rarefied air of the PPS Club.

The list of benefits is rather skimpy, though I’m ashamed to admit that in my younger and more vulnerable years, I once pulled a DYKWIA in the belief that my mighty KrisFlyer Elite Silver status should warrant additional compensation for a malfunctioning IFE system.

That said, Singapore Airlines did enhance the tier slightly in July 2024 by adding new baggage, priority-check-in and boarding privileges. In this guide, we’ll look at the full benefits of KrisFlyer Elite Silver.

If you’re looking for the benefits of Solitaire PPS, PPS Club or KrisFlyer Elite Silver, you can refer to the comprehensive guides below.

❓ Solitaire PPS & PPS Club Guide ❓ KrisFlyer Elite Gold Guide Details Details

At a glance: KrisFlyer Elite Silver benefits

Here’s a summary of KrisFlyer Elite Silver benefits, with KrisFlyer Elite Gold added for comparison.

✈️ Overview: KrisFlyer Elite Silver & Gold KrisFlyer Elite Silver KrisFlyer Elite Gold Elite Miles Req.

(in 12-mth period) 25,000 50,000 Mileage Bonus 25% 25% Priority Waitlist ✅ ✅ Complimentary Seat Selection ✅

(Standard) ✅

(Forward and Standard) Birthday Bonus ✅

(1,500 miles) ✅

(1,500 miles) Discounted Service Fees ✅ ✅ Extra Baggage ✅ ✅ Priority Check-in ✅ ✅ Priority Boarding ✅ ✅ Priority Baggage ✅ Lounge Access ✅ Waived Service Fees ✅ Shangri-La Jade Fast Track ✅ Heathrow Express Upgrade ✅

Qualification

KrisFlyer Elite Silver requires accumulating at least 25,000 Elite miles within a 12-month period.

Upon meeting 25,000 Elite miles, your status will be upgraded within the next day, and your 12-month membership period will begin. Do note that any Elite miles earned in excess of the 25,000 required for qualification before the upgrade takes place will not count towards membership renewal.

However, unlike qualification for KrisFlyer Elite Gold, your Elite miles total will not reset to zero upon qualification for KrisFlyer Elite Silver. Instead, you’ll continue to earn Elite miles above and beyond the 25,000 mark until the end of the membership year.

Should you accumulate 25,000-49,999 Elite miles, you will requalify for KrisFlyer Elite Silver in the following membership year

Should you accumulate 50,000 Elite miles or more, you will qualify for KrisFlyer Elite Gold

❓ Example John has 24,500 Elite miles and completes a flight that awards him 2,000 Elite miles. He will be upgraded to KrisFlyer Elite Silver the following day, with a balance of 26,500 Elite miles. The 1,500 “extra” Elite miles will not count towards requalification for Elite Silver (they’re deemed to be earned in the previous membership year), though they will count towards qualification for Elite Gold.

Fast-track for KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card

KrisFlyer UOB Credit Cardholders can enjoy a fast-track to KrisFlyer Elite Silver if they spend at least S$5,000 on SIA Group transactions (Singapore Airlines, Scoot, KrisShop) within the first membership year.

Even though it’s called a “fast track”, in reality it’s anything but! Qualifying cardholders will receive their status upgrade within 6 weeks from the last month of the first membership year. You could hit the qualifying spend on your first day, and still have to wait 13+ months to get your status!

Fast-Track T&Cs: KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card 2.3 Subject to Clause 2.4 below, Cardmembers, whose card account opening date occurred from 1 May 2022 onwards, and who meet a minimum Singapore Five Thousand Dollars (S$5,000) Singapore Airlines Group Related Card Transaction on the Card within the first Card Membership Year, will be upgraded to the KrisFlyer Elite Silver membership tier within six (6) weeks from the last calendar month of the first Card Membership Year. 2.4 Each Cardmember shall only be eligible to receive an upgrade to the KrisFlyer Elite Silver membership once in their lifetime, regardless of whether such upgrade is obtained through the same Card or a different Card. If a Cardmember had previously received an upgrade to a KrisFlyer Elite Silver membership through the Card (including where such upgrade was through a Card that has been since cancelled or terminated), the Cardmember will not

be eligible for any subsequent upgrade to the KrisFlyer Elite Silver membership through the Card. Singapore Airlines shall have the right to rescind any upgrade to the KrisFlyer Elite Silver membership which do not fulfil all the requirements set out in this Clause 2 without any liability to you and we shall not be responsible for any such action taken by Singapore Airlines. 2.5 For avoidance of doubt, the KrisFlyer Elite Silver status upgrade is valid for existing KrisFlyer tier members only. It is not applicable to existing members with KrisFlyer Elite Silver status and above. 2.6 The benefits in this Clause 2 will not be applicable to Cardmembers who are existing KrisFlyer Elite Silver, Elite Gold or PPS Club members. The Elite Silver status is valid for one (1) year from date of upgrade only. Requalification is based on standard requalification terms under the KrisFlyer programme.

This benefit is only valid for one year. Subsequently, you’ll have to requalify by flying at least 25,000 Elite miles in a 12-month period, just like everyone else.

Also, this benefit cannot be used to renew KrisFlyer Elite Silver. If you’re already a KrisFlyer Elite Silver, the fast-track offer does not apply to you.

Instant status for Shangri-La Circle elites

Shangri-La Circle Tier Instant Match Accelerated Status Jade KrisFlyer Elite Silver KrisFlyer Elite Gold

(3 flights in 4 months) Diamond KrisFlyer Elite Gold

(1 flight in 4 months)



As part of the Singapore Airlines x Shangri-La Infinite Journeys partnership, Shangri-La Circle Jade or Diamond members can register to receive instant KrisFlyer Elite Silver status for 12 months.

A further upgrade to KrisFlyer Elite Gold is granted if they complete:

Jade: Three qualifying flights within four months of registration

Three qualifying flights within four months of registration Diamond: One qualifying flight within four months of registration

If a Shangri-La Circle Jade or Diamond is already a KrisFlyer Elite Silver, registration for Infinite Journeys will extend their existing membership’s expiry date by a further 12 months.

Fast-track for Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy Tier Instant Match Accelerated Status Ambassador KrisFlyer Elite Silver KrisFlyer Elite Gold

(4 flights in 6 months)

Titanium Platinum Gold N/A KrisFlyer Elite Silver

(2 flights in 6 months)



As part of the Singapore Airlines x Marriott Bonvoy partnership, Marriott Bonvoy Ambassador, Titanium or Platinum members can register to get instant KrisFlyer Elite Silver status for 12 months.

A further upgrade to KrisFlyer Elite Gold is granted if they complete four qualifying flights within six months of registration.

If a Marriott Bonvoy Ambassador, Titanium or Platinum is already a KrisFlyer Elite Silver, registration will extend their existing membership’s expiry date by a further 12 months.

Marriott Bonvoy Gold members can register and earn KrisFlyer Elite Silver if they complete two qualifying flights within six months of registration.

Qualifying flights

For the purposes of both the Shangri-La Circle and Marriott Bonvoy fast-track offers, qualifying flights include any commercial booking on Singapore Airlines in any booking class, excluding the following:

Award tickets

Codeshare flights

Group fares in the ‘G’ booking class

For the avoidance of doubt:

There is no need to book your tickets directly with Singapore Airlines; tickets booked through OTAs and travel agents will qualify provided they’re not codeshares or ‘G’ booking class

Commercial tickets which are paid for with a mix of miles and cash will qualify

Scoot flights do not count as qualifying flights

Only flights booked in your name will count as qualifying flights

Here’s a table that illustrates how qualifying flights are counted.

Itinerary Flight Numbers Qualifying Flights SIN-FRA-JFK

(one-way) SQ26 (SIN-FRA-JFK) 1* SIN-FRA-JFK

(one-way)

SQ326 (SIN-FRA)

SQ26 (FRA-JFK) 2 SIN-FRA-JFK

(round-trip)

SQ26 (SIN-FRA-JFK)

SQ25 (JFK-FRA-SIN) 2* SIN-FRA-JFK

(round-trip)

SQ326 (SIN-FRA)

SQ26 (FRA-JFK)

SQ25 (JFK-FRA)

SQ325 (FRA-SIN) 4 DPS-SIN-KUL

(one-way)

SQ937 (DPS-SIN)

SQ118 (SIN-KUL) 2 DPS-SIN-KUL

(round-trip) SQ937 (DPS-SIN)

SQ118 (SIN-KUL)

SQ117 (KUL-SIN)

SQ948 (SIN-DPS) 4 *If your SIN<>FRA and FRA<>JFK legs fall on different days (e.g. you add a stopover), it will count as two flights notwithstanding the fact they’re both on SQ26

You can broadly think of it as “one flight number = one flight”, though as stated in the footnote, if you travel on one flight number over two separate days, then it counts as two flights.

Elite miles

Elite miles are how KrisFlyer tracks and awards KrisFlyer Elite Silver & Gold status.

Unlike KrisFlyer miles, Elite miles cannot be redeemed for award flights, though accumulation does grant KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards which we’ll address later.

Elite miles can be earned when flying on:

Singapore Airlines

Scoot

Star Alliance partners

Juneyao Air

Virgin Australia (for SIA codeshare flights operated within Australia, Trans-Tasman, and between Australia and the Pacific Islands)

No Elite miles will be awarded for flights on Malaysia Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, Alaska Airlines, JetBlue and Olympic Air, notwithstanding their partnerships with Singapore Airlines.

Also, you will not earn any Elite miles for award tickets. If you mix KrisFlyer miles and cash for payment, the number of Elite miles earned will be in proportion to the amount paid with cash (excluding taxes).

Do note that Elite miles can only be earned by the person whose name is on the ticket.

Flying on Singapore Airlines

Here’s how many Elite miles you’ll earn for Singapore Airlines flights:

✈️ Elite Miles Accrual on SIA Flights

Cabin Fare Class Accrual Rate Suites / First A,F 200% Business

Flexi: Z, C, J 150%

Standard: U 125%

Lite: D 125%

Premium Economy

Flexi: S, T 125%

Standard: L, P 100%

Lite: R 100%

Economy Flexi: B, E, Y 100%

Standard: M, H, W 75%

Value & Lite: Q, N, V, K, G 50%

Flying on Scoot

When flying on Scoot, the accrual rate is 2.5 Elite miles for every S$1 spent on base fare and add-ons like meals and luggage (except e-Visa, travel insurance/Scoot Protect).

For flights that are partially paid with KrisFlyer miles, only the cash portion (i.e. paid by credit or debit card, etc.) are eligible for miles accrual. Flights that are fully paid with miles or Scoot vouchers are not eligible for miles accrual.

Flying on mixed itineraries

If your itinerary has a mix of Singapore Airlines and Scoot sectors, you will earn Elite miles for the Singapore Airlines sectors based on the table mentioned previously, and on Scoot sectors based on a percentage of the actual miles flown and your Scoot booking class.

✈️ Elite Mile Accrual on Scoot Flights

Cabin Fare Class Accrual Rate ScootPlus C, D, I J, U, Z 25% Economy Class A, F, P, R, S, Y 20% B, H, M, W 15% N, O, X 10%

When flying on Star Alliance and other eligible partners, Elite miles are based on fare code and distance flown. Refer to this chart for more information.

Earn on the ground

Historically speaking, it’s only been possible to earn Elite miles from flying.

However, with effect from 1 September 2025, Singapore Airlines has made it possible to earn Elite miles through:

Kris+ (both in Singapore and Australia)

KrisShop

Pelago

The earn rate across all three platforms is 1 Elite mile per S$1 spent (if you use Kris+ in Australia, you get a slightly better deal at 1 Elite mile per A$1, equivalent to S$0.85).

Platform Earn Rate 1 Elite mile per S$1

1 Elite mile per A$1 in Australia 1 Elite mile per S$1 1 Elite mile per S$1

The maximum non-flight Elite miles that can be earned each calendar year towards KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards is capped at:

5,000 Elite miles for KrisFlyer and KrisFlyer Elite Silver

for KrisFlyer and KrisFlyer Elite Silver 10,000 Elite miles for KrisFlyer Elite Gold

You will only earn Elite miles for cash spending, excluding any amount paid for taxes and delivery charges where applicable. Should you choose to redeem KrisFlyer miles on Kris+, KrisShop or Pelago (not a great idea in the first place), that dollar value will not be eligible to earn status credits.

KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards

KrisFlyer Elite Silver members are eligible to earn KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards, per the table below.

This awards you various gifts as you progress towards requalification and beyond, with 10 different Milestone Rewards on offer up to 100,000 Elite miles.

🏆 KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards Elite Miles KrisFlyer Milestone Reward 1,000 1,000 bonus KrisFlyer miles on next Scoot flight 2,500 20% discount voucher on Scoot 5,000 1,500 KrisPay miles (equivalent to S$10) 10,000 S$20 KrisShop Promo Code 20,000 25% Bonus KrisFlyer Miles 25,000: Qualify/Requalify for KrisFlyer Elite Silver 30,000 50% Bonus KrisFlyer Miles 40,000 5,000 KrisFlyer Miles Redemption Discount 50,000: Qualify/Requalify for KrisFlyer Elite Gold 60,000 Double KrisFlyer Miles 75,000 Short-haul Advance Upgrade 100,000 Premium Economy Class Advance Upgrade

A few important things to note here:

KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards are awarded based on Elite miles accumulated with a given calendar year (not membership year!)

(not membership year!) While Elite miles can be accrued when flying on Star Alliance or other Singapore Airlines partners, only Elite miles accrued on Singapore Airlines and Scoot flights will count towards the attainment of KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards

will count towards the attainment of KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards Unlike PPS Rewards, which reset at the 100,000 PPS Value mark up to five times per membership year, KrisFlyer members will not enjoy any further Milestone Rewards for the calendar year once 100,000 Elite miles is reached

For more on KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards, refer to the post below.

25% mileage accrual bonus

Every time KrisFlyer Elite Silver members fly with Singapore Airlines or Scoot, they’ll earn a 25% bonus KrisFlyer miles on all fare classes except:

Economy Lite (V, K)

Economy Value (Q, N)

This applies on top of the booking class bonus, as illustrated below:

Cabin Fare Class Accrual Rate Suites / First A,F 200%

225% Business

Flexi: Z, C, J 150%

175% Standard: U 125%

150% Lite: D 125%

150% Premium Economy

Flexi: S, T 125%

150% Standard: L, P 100%

125% Lite: R 100%

125% Economy Flexi: B, E, Y 100%

125% Standard: M, H, W 75%

100% Value & Lite: Q, N, V, K, G 50%

(no bonus)



The 25% bonus applies to KrisFlyer miles only, not Elite miles or PPS Value.

For example, if a KrisFlyer Elite Silver were to buy a return Economy Class ticket in fare class H from Singapore to San Francisco (8,440 miles distance each way), he would earn:

12,660 base miles (8,440 miles x 2 x 75%)

4,220 bonus miles (8,440 miles x 2 x 25%)

12,660 Elite miles (8,440 miles x 2 x 75%)

When flying on Scoot, the 25% bonus is applied to the usual rate of 1 mile per S$1 of base fare and add-ons (excluding e-Visa, travel insurance or Scoot Protect), i.e. 1.25 miles per S$1 spent.

For passengers travelling on a mixed itinerary containing both Scoot and Singapore Airlines sectors, you’ll earn KrisFlyer miles for the Singapore Airlines sectors based on the table above, and for the Scoot sectors based on a percentage of actual miles flown on Scoot with a 25% bonus.

Priority reservation waitlist

In theory, KrisFlyer Elite Silver should have higher priority than KrisFlyer members when it comes to clearing waitlists, be it revenue or award tickets.

In practice, it’s really hard to tell, since you’re so low down the pecking order anyway.

Priority check-in

KrisFlyer Elite Silver members can check-in at specially designed check-in counters with the KrisFlyer Elite Silver logo, where available.

Additional baggage

KrisFlyer Elite Silver members receive an additional checked baggage allowance when flying with Singapore Airlines.

For countries where the weight concept is used (everywhere except Canada and the USA), members will receive an extra 10kg allowance, on top of the usual entitlement.

🧳 Weight Concept

(Flights to/from all countries except Canada/USA)

Regular Allowance KrisFlyer Elite Silver Suites & First Class 50kg 60kg Business Class 40kg 50kg Premium Economy Class 35kg 45kg Economy Flexi/Standard 30kg 40kg Economy Value/Lite 25kg 35kg

For countries where the piece concept is used (Canada and USA), members will receive an extra one bag, on top of the usual entitlement (effectively matching the KrisFlyer Elite Gold entitlement). The additional bag can weigh up to 32kg in First and Business, or 23kg otherwise.

🧳 Piece Concept

(Flights to/from Canada/USA) Allowance KrisFlyer Elite Silver Suites & First Class 2x 32kg 3x 32kg Business Class 2x 32kg 3x 32kg Premium Economy Class 2x 23kg 3x 23kg Economy Class (all fare types) 2x 23kg 3x 23kg

With regards to Scoot, this benefit only applies if your itinerary includes a transfer to Scoot from Singapore Airlines, or to Singapore Airlines from Scoot. Pure Scoot itineraries do not qualify.

When flying on Scoot, KrisFlyer Elite Silver members will continue to enjoy an additional 5kg baggage upgrade with a minimum purchase of 20kg.

For avoidance of doubt, there is no additional check-in baggage benefit when travelling on Star Alliance or any of SIA’s other partners.

Priority boarding

KrisFlyer Elite Silver members enjoy priority boarding “before Economy Class passengers”.

Passengers who require special assistance, as well as those with infants and toddlers Suites and First Class passengers Business Class passengers and PPS Club members Premium Economy Class passengers, KrisFlyer Elite Gold and Star Alliance Gold members KrisFlyer Elite Silver (though in practice this could be lumped into the previous group) Economy Class passengers (further split into 3-4 zones depending on aircraft)

In terms of overall hierarchy, however, they’re still close to the bottom. Still, some priority is better than no priority at all!

Complimentary seat selection

While seat selection is complimentary for Singapore Airlines First/Suites and Business Class passengers, Premium Economy and Economy Class passengers may be required to pay.

Fare Type Fare Code Seat Selection Economy Lite V, K Chargeable Economy Value Q, N Chargeable Economy Standard M, H, W Complimentary (Standard) Economy Flexi Y, B, E Complimentary (Forward Zone & Standard) Premium Economy

(all types) L, P, R, S, T Complimentary (Standard) Note: Premium Economy passengers on all fare types can select standard seats for free, but must pay for Extra Legroom or Solo Seats



💺 Seat Selection Fees Standard Forward Zone Extra Legroom Band 1 US$10 US$20 US$30 Band 2 US$15 US$25 US$60 Band 3 US$20 US$35 US$80 Band 4 US$30 US$50 US$110 Band 5 US$35 US$60 US$130 Band 1: Between Singapore and Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam; between Denmark and Italy, between Spain and Italy.

Band 2: Between Singapore, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, China, India, Japan, Korea, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and U.A.E. Please note that prices for seat selection on itineraries originating from Kathmandu, Nepal, are subject to 13% VAT. This 13% tax will be imposed on top of the base rates stipulated in the table above.

Band 3: Between Singapore, Australia and New Zealand.

Band 4: Between Singapore and Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Russia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey and United Kingdom, between United States and Germany, Japan and United Kingdom.

Band 5: Between Singapore and United States.

If you’re a KrisFlyer Elite Silver member, you can choose any Standard seat in Economy Class for free, regardless of fare type. This saves you between US$10 to US$35, depending on route.

KrisFlyer Elite Silvers are still required to pay for:

Forward Zone seats (US$20-60)

(US$20-60) Extra Legroom seats (US$30-130)

(US$30-130) Premium Economy Solo seats (US$168; only available on the A350-900 ULR flights to the USA)

However, they will receive a 10% discount off the cost. Unlike KrisFlyer Elite Gold, there is no discount on seat selection fees for travelling companions booked on the same itinerary.

Don’t forget that all Singapore Airlines seats can be selected for free by any passenger at the T-48 hours mark, i.e. when online check-in opens.

Complimentary seat selection does not apply when flying on other Star Alliance carriers.

For a full rundown of seat selection fees, refer to the article below.

Double miles extension duration

Singapore Airlines has ended its COVID-era miles extension policy, and since July 2023, KrisFlyer miles (except those earned by Solitaire PPS and PPS Club members) expire at the end of three years once again.

While I highly advise against it, KrisFlyer members can pay a service fee of 1,200 miles or US$12 (~S$16) per 10,000 miles to extend their miles by a further six months. KrisFlyer Elite Silver & Gold members enjoy double the extension period, i.e. 12 months.

✈️ Extending KrisFlyer Miles

KrisFlyer KrisFlyer Elite Silver & Gold Fee

(per 10,000 miles or part thereof) 1,200 miles or US$12 1,200 miles or US$12 Extension Period 6 months 12 months

Should you pay the extension fee in cash or miles? It boils down to how much you value a mile:

If your value per mile is below 1.34 cents , pay with miles

, pay with miles If your value per mile is more than 1.34 cents, pay with cash

Perhaps a better question is whether you should pay to extend miles in the first place, and I lean towards no. This merely kicks the can down the road, and even if you can’t fly in the near future, there’s still ways of getting some value out of them.

Discounted service fees

KrisFlyer Elite Silver members will receive a discount on the usual fees required to change redemption nominees for KrisFlyer awards.

Tier

Change of Redemption Nominee Online Offline KrisFlyer US$30 or 3,000 miles US$55 or 5,500 miles KrisFlyer Elite Silver US$15 or 1,500 miles US$40 or 4,000 miles KrisFlyer Elite Gold Waived US$25 or 2,500 miles PPS Club & Solitaire PPS Club Waived Waived Can only be done six months after a nominee is added

However, they will have to pay the usual service fees for making changes to award tickets- even top-tier Solitaire PPS Club members aren’t exempt!

Birthday bonus

PPS Club and KrisFlyer members can earn a birthday bonus of 1,000 to 2,000 bonus miles when they travel on a commercial Singapore Airlines or Scoot flight during their birthday month, or the subsequent two calendar months.

Membership Tier 🎂 Birthday Bonus KrisFlyer Member 1,000 bonus miles KrisFlyer Elite Silver 1,500 bonus miles KrisFlyer Elite Gold 1,500 bonus miles Solitaire PPS & PPS Club 2,000 bonus miles

The flight must be completed within three months from the first day of the KrisFlyer member’s birthday month. For example, if your birthday is 14 April 2024, you will need to fly between 1 April to 30 June 2024 to qualify (note how the flight can be before your actual birthday).

There is no minimum duration or distance required for the bonus to be triggered, but codeshare flights (sold by another carrier and operated by SIA/Scoot) are not eligible. Also, it does not matter when the booking was made, only when it is flown.

Do note that the birthday bonus only applies to commercial flights paid fully with cash. No birthday bonus will be awarded if you:

Redeem an award flight

Partially or fully pay with miles

Partially or fully pay with vouchers

The birthday bonus will be earned on a maximum of one flight segment, so even if your itinerary involves multiple segments, like SQ26 from SIN-FRA-JFK, you’ll only earn a single birthday bonus.

No registration is required for this offer; it will apply automatically to all KrisFlyer or PPS Club members.

Scoot perks

KrisFlyer Elite Silver members enjoy additional benefits on Scoot, as summarised below.

✈️ Scoot Privileges for SQ Elites

KrisFlyer Elite Gold/Silver Solitaire PPS/PPS Club Priority Check-in and Boarding ✅ ✅ Extra 5kg Luggage Allowance^

(with min. purchase of 20 kg allowance) ✅ ✅ Free Standard Seat Selection* ✅ ✅ One-time Booking Flexibility Waiver ✅

KF Elite Gold only ✅ SilverKris Lounge Access ❌ ✅

Solitaire PPS Club only ^Only applies to the elite member, and not travelling companions

*Only applies to bookings made directly on the flyscoot.com website

These benefits will be added to your booking within 24 hours after the booking is confirmed. You’ll receive an email notification when that happens. This also means that if you make your booking within 24 hours of departure, you will not be able to enjoy any elite benefits.

If you were not a KrisFlyer Elite Silver at the time you created the booking, but are subsequently upgraded to such a tier, you will enjoy the benefits provided the upgrade takes place at least 24 hours before departure. The benefits will be automatically applied, with no action required from your side. However, you will not be refunded for any previously paid ancillaries that overlap with your new benefits.

Conclusion

KrisFlyer Elite Silver doesn’t offer much by way of benefits, except for some additional baggage allowance and priority check-in/boarding. If you want more substantive perks, you’ll need to make your way up to KrisFlyer Elite Gold, which has double the qualifying requirement.

Considering that rival carriers like Qatar Airways and Cathay Pacific offer some form of lounge access even to their equivalent tiers, this feels somewhat underpowered. Still, some status is better than none at all, right?

What’s your favourite KrisFlyer Elite Silver perk?