Which MCCs are included in the UOB Lady’s Card “Travel” category?

UOB does not publish an official list of MCCs under the UOB Lady's Cards' Travel category- so refer to this instead!

UOB Lady’s Cardholders will earn 4 mpd on their choice of one or two bonus categories, including Beauty & Wellness, Dining, Entertainment, Family, Fashion, Transport and Travel.

Card Bonus Categories Bonus Cap
UOB Lady’s Card 1x S$1,000 per c. month
UOB Lady’s Solitaire 2x S$1,500 per c. month
(S$750 per c. month per category)
UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card 2x S$2,000 per c. month

But Travel has always been a problematic category, because unlike the rest, UOB doesn’t provide a list of eligible MCCs in its T&Cs. Instead, Travel is simply defined as:

 

Credit card retail transaction(s) made at major airlines and/or hotels with their main business activity classified as flights and/or hotels only. (including card not-present transactions like ecommerce/mail/phone order transactions)

-UOB Lady’s Card T&Cs

To make matters more confusing, the UOB Lady’s Card website defines travel as:

Travel comprises of airlines, hotels & resorts bookings and duty-free stores.

Note the mention of duty-free stores, which aren’t in the T&Cs. And if you look at the specific merchants listed on the website…

✈️ Travel Merchants for UOB Lady’s Card
(As listed on UOB website)
  • Agoda
  • AirAsia
  • Airbnb
  • ANA
  • Cathay Pacific
  • Chan Brothers Travel
  • Emirates
  • EU Holidays
  • EVA Air
  • Expedia
  • Hotels.com
  • Jetstar Airways
  • Korean Air
  • Klook
  • Royal Caribbean International
  • Scoot
  • Singapore Airlines
  • THAI Airways
  • UOB Travel Planners

…all of a sudden we have cruise liners and travel agencies too! I’m not complaining — it’s good that the net is growing wider — but it makes the skimpy T&Cs all the more frustrating. Obviously, UOB must have an MCC list to refer to on their backend (how else would they award bonuses?), but for whatever reason, they’ve decided against publishing it.

Well, I was able to view the actual list back in 2023 (to the best of my knowledge it hasn’t changed since then), and based on that I’ve been able to piece together the following.

⚠️ Disclaimer

UOB’s standard disclaimer applies: “MCCs are assigned by payment card organisations (e.g. Visa, MasterCard, American Express). A merchant’s registered MCC may not always correspond with its nature of business. Therefore, we cannot guarantee that a transaction will fall within your selected Preferred Category(ies) to qualify Bonus UNI$.”

Any specific examples I include below, apart from those which specifically appear on the UOB Lady’s Card website, are my own extrapolations and not necessarily endorsed by UOB.

✔ Included in UOB Lady’s Card’s Travel category

Airlines (MCC 3000-3299, 4511, 4582)

Singapore Airlines and all major carriers are included under Travel

UOB says that all “major airlines” will qualify for bonuses under the Travel category, and in one sense they’re correct because the following MCCs are included:

  • MCC 3000-3299: Individual airlines like Singapore Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Qatar Airways etc.
  • MCC 4511: Air Carriers Not Elsewhere Classified
  • MCC 4582: Airports, Airport Terminals and Flying Fields

However, there are some exceptions.

First, technically speaking, not every single MCC within the 3000-3299 range is included. But this shouldn’t keep you up at night, because the excluded ones mostly relate to defunct airlines like Ansett (anyone remember them?), Pan American and Virgin America, or airlines I doubt you’d ever fly, like Zambia Airways and Sudan Airways.

Second, the airline MCC range actually runs from MCC 3000-3350. Fortunately, there are only five airlines which occupy this range (all the other MCCs are unused): 

  • MCC 3300 Azul Brazilian Airlines
  • MCC 3301 Wizz Air
  • MCC 3302 Flybe (defunct)
  • MCC 3303 Tigerair (still active in Taiwan)
  • MCC 3308 China Southern

The main one to be careful of here is China Southern, because this omission has caught out more than a few people (though points were granted on appeal).

Cruise Liners (MCC 4411)

Cruise liners are included under Travel

Cruise liners which code under MCC 4411 are included as part of the UOB Lady’s Card Travel category.

This includes Royal Caribbean International (mentioned explicitly on the UOB Lady’s Card website), Carnival Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, Holland America, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Resorts World Cruises etc.

Duty-free Stores (MCC 5309)

Duty-free stores are included under Travel

Duty-free stores which code as MCC 5309 are included as part of the UOB Lady’s Card Travel category.

This includes DFS, Heinemann, KrisShop, Lotte, The Shilla Duty Free etc. Don’t forget- KrisShop often stocks the latest iPhone at launch, so a cardholder with the Travel category selected could earn 4 mpd on their purchase too (just that the price of iPhones now would easily burst the bonus cap!).

Hotels (MCC 3501-3999, 7011)

Hotels are included under Travel

Hotels code as MCC 3501-3999 & 7011, and UOB says that all “major hotels” will qualify for bonuses.

Again, making reference to the MCC list I’ve seen, I can say the omitted MCCs mostly belong to chains that have gone out of business, or have been acquired by larger ones.

Perhaps the only exclusion worth flagging is MCC 3627 Extended Stay America, a budget chain with 650 locations across the USA and Canada. 

Airbnb transactions code under 7011 (and are explicitly mentioned on the UOB Lady’s Card website), so you will earn 4 mpd on this too.

Travel Agencies (MCC 4722)

Travel agencies are included under Travel

Online & traditional travel agencies code as MCC 4722, and are included as part of the UOB Lady’s Card Travel category.

This includes Agoda, Expedia, Hotels.com and Klook (mentioned explicitly on the UOB Lady’s Card website), Booking.com, Trip.com, Kayak, Traveloka etc. It also covers Chan Brothers & EU Holidays (mentioned explicitly on the UOB Lady’s Card website), CTC Travel, Dynasty Travel, Nam Ho, New Shan Travel, SA Travel, WTS Travel etc.

✖ Not included in UOB Lady’s Card Travel category

I’ve listed some categories below that are often assumed to fall under Travel, but in fact do not.

Airport Transfers, Private Hire Cars, Taxis (MCC 4121)

Airport transfers are not included under Travel

Airport transfers, private hire cars and taxis code under MCC 4121, and are not included as part of the UOB Lady’s Card Travel category (it’s covered under the Transport category instead).

Bus Liners (MCC 4131)

Bus tickets are not included under Travel

Bus liners (e.g. Chuo Bus, FlixBus, Greyhound, MegaBus, Peter Pan) code under MCC 4131, and are not included as part of the UOB Lady’s Card Travel category.

Rental Cars (MCC 3351-3500, 7512)

Rental cars are not included under Travel

Rental car companies (e.g. Avis, Enterprise, Europcar, Hertz, Sixt) code as MCC 3351-3500 or 7512, and are not included as part of the UOB Lady’s Card Travel category.

Trains (MCC 4111, 4112)

Train tickets are not included under Travel

Trains fall into two main MCCs:

  • 4111 (Transportation-Suburban and Local Commuter Passenger)
  • 4112 (Passenger Railways)

MCC 4111 is typically used for intra-city public transport (e.g. the local bus/MRT equivalent), and is not included under the UOB Lady’s Card’s Travel category (it’s covered under the Transport category instead).

MCC 4112 is typically used for inter-city trains (e.g. Shinkansen, Trenitalia, Eurostar), and is not included under the UOB Lady’s Card’s Travel category. 

⚠️ Booking via travel agency changes the MCC!
Airport transfers, bus tickets, rental cars and train tickets could potentially be booked through travel agencies like Klook. If so, they will code as MCC 4722 and be eligible for bonuses.

How do you check the MCC?

When dealing with a big-ticket expense like travel, it’d definitely be a good idea to check the MCC before spending.

If you’re uncertain about the MCC, here are three ways you can check it before making a purchase.

Method Ease of Use Reliability
HeyMax ●●●
📱 Instarem app ●● ●●
🤖 DBS digibot
●●●
Note: “Ease of use” and “reliability” are all relative. HeyMax already provides a solid baseline for reliability, and the DBS digibot is still simple enough to use, despite requiring more steps than the other two methods.

For a detailed guide, refer to the following article.

How to check Merchant Category Codes (MCCs) before making a purchase

Full list of eligible MCCs

To recap, here is the full list of eligible MCCs covered under each of the UOB Lady’s Card’s bonus categories.

💳 UOB Lady’s Card Bonus Categories
Category MCCs
💆 Beauty & Wellness 5912 Drug Stores & Pharmacies
5977 Cosmetic Stores
7230 Barber & Beauty Shops
7231 Beauty, Barber Shop & Gyms
7297 Massage Parlours
7298 Health & Beauty Spas
🍽️  Dining 5811 Caterers
5812 Restaurants
5814 Fast Food
5499 Misc. Food Stores
📽️ Entertainment 5813 Bars, Lounges, Discos, Nightclubs
7832 Motion Picture Theatres
7922 Theatrical Producers, Ticketing Agencies
🛒 Family 5411 Grocery Stores & Supermarkets
5641 Children’s and Infant’s Wear Stores
👗 Fashion 5311 Department Stores
5611 Men & Boy’s Clothing and Accessories
5621
 Women’s Ready to Wear
5631 Women’s Accessories
5651 Family Clothing Stores
5655 Sports Apparel Stores
5661 Shoe Stores
5691 Men’s and Women’s Clothing Stores
5699 Accessory and Apparel Stores
5948 Leather Goods & Luggage Stores
🚕 Transport 4111 Transportation Suburban & Local Commuter
4121 Taxis and Limos
4789 Transportation Services Not Elsewhere Classified
5541
 Petrol Stations
5542 Automated Petrol Stations
✈️ Travel
[Refer here for details]

 3000-3299* 4511 4582 Airlines
4411 Cruise Liners
4722 Travel Agencies
5309 Duty-free Stores
3500-3999* 7011  Hotels
*Technically speaking, not every single MCC in this range is included, though the omitted ones mostly relate to defunct or acquired chains

Frankly, it may be simpler to just select Fashion as your bonus category, since this includes MCC 5311, which is how HeyMax vouchers are coded. HeyMax sells vouchers spanning a wide range of categories, including shopping, transport, food delivery, travel, groceries, and electronics.

Sign up here
  • Airalo
  • Amazon
  • Best Denki
  • Courts
  • Deliveroo
  • Foodpanda
  • Giant
  • Grab
  • IKEA
  • Isetan
  • Klook
  • Natureland
  • NTUC FairPrice
  • Oddle Eats
  • Pelago
  • Pupsik
  • Ryde
  • Shein
  • Shell
  • Sheng Siong
  • Sephora
  • TADA
  • TANGS
  • Wine Connection
  • ZALORA

For more thoughts on which bonus category to pick, refer to the following guide.

UOB Lady’s Cards: Which bonus categories should you choose?

Conclusion

While UOB does not provide an explicit MCC range for the Travel category, hopefully this article helps shed some light on which transactions do and do not earn bonuses. 

The tl;dr is:

✅ Yes ❌ No
  • Airlines
  • Cruise liners
  • Duty-free stores
  • Hotels
  • Travel agencies (online and traditional)
  • Airport transfers
  • Buses
  • Rental cars
  • Taxis
  • Trains

Final note: while I welcome comments, there’s not much point asking “will merchant X earn bonuses”, because you can assume my answer will be “yes, if it falls under the relevant MCC”. 

It’s better to go find the MCC through one of the methods I’ve mentioned, then match it to the MCCs in this article.

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
