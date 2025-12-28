Which MCCs are included in the UOB Lady’s Card “Travel” category?

UOB Lady’s Cardholders will earn 4 mpd on their choice of one or two bonus categories, including Beauty & Wellness, Dining, Entertainment, Family, Fashion, Transport and Travel.
|Card
|Bonus Categories
|Bonus Cap
|UOB Lady’s Card
|1x
|S$1,000 per c. month
|UOB Lady’s Solitaire
|2x
|S$1,500 per c. month
(S$750 per c. month per category)
|UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card
|2x
|S$2,000 per c. month
But Travel has always been a problematic category, because unlike the rest, UOB doesn’t provide a list of eligible MCCs in its T&Cs. Instead, Travel is simply defined as:
|
Credit card retail transaction(s) made at major airlines and/or hotels with their main business activity classified as flights and/or hotels only. (including card not-present transactions like ecommerce/mail/phone order transactions)
To make matters more confusing, the UOB Lady’s Card website defines travel as:
Travel comprises of airlines, hotels & resorts bookings and duty-free stores.
Note the mention of duty-free stores, which aren’t in the T&Cs. And if you look at the specific merchants listed on the website…
|✈️ Travel Merchants for UOB Lady’s Card
(As listed on UOB website)
|
|
…all of a sudden we have cruise liners and travel agencies too! I’m not complaining — it’s good that the net is growing wider — but it makes the skimpy T&Cs all the more frustrating. Obviously, UOB must have an MCC list to refer to on their backend (how else would they award bonuses?), but for whatever reason, they’ve decided against publishing it.
Well, I was able to view the actual list back in 2023 (to the best of my knowledge it hasn’t changed since then), and based on that I’ve been able to piece together the following.
|⚠️ Disclaimer
|
UOB’s standard disclaimer applies: “MCCs are assigned by payment card organisations (e.g. Visa, MasterCard, American Express). A merchant’s registered MCC may not always correspond with its nature of business. Therefore, we cannot guarantee that a transaction will fall within your selected Preferred Category(ies) to qualify Bonus UNI$.”
Any specific examples I include below, apart from those which specifically appear on the UOB Lady’s Card website, are my own extrapolations and not necessarily endorsed by UOB.
✔ Included in UOB Lady’s Card’s Travel category
Airlines (MCC 3000-3299, 4511, 4582)
UOB says that all “major airlines” will qualify for bonuses under the Travel category, and in one sense they’re correct because the following MCCs are included:
- MCC 3000-3299: Individual airlines like Singapore Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Qatar Airways etc.
- MCC 4511: Air Carriers Not Elsewhere Classified
- MCC 4582: Airports, Airport Terminals and Flying Fields
However, there are some exceptions.
First, technically speaking, not every single MCC within the 3000-3299 range is included. But this shouldn’t keep you up at night, because the excluded ones mostly relate to defunct airlines like Ansett (anyone remember them?), Pan American and Virgin America, or airlines I doubt you’d ever fly, like Zambia Airways and Sudan Airways.
Second, the airline MCC range actually runs from MCC 3000-3350. Fortunately, there are only five airlines which occupy this range (all the other MCCs are unused):
- MCC 3300 Azul Brazilian Airlines
- MCC 3301 Wizz Air
- MCC 3302 Flybe (defunct)
- MCC 3303 Tigerair (still active in Taiwan)
- MCC 3308 China Southern
The main one to be careful of here is China Southern, because this omission has caught out more than a few people (though points were granted on appeal).
Cruise Liners (MCC 4411)
Cruise liners which code under MCC 4411 are included as part of the UOB Lady’s Card Travel category.
This includes Royal Caribbean International (mentioned explicitly on the UOB Lady’s Card website), Carnival Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, Holland America, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Resorts World Cruises etc.
Duty-free Stores (MCC 5309)
Duty-free stores which code as MCC 5309 are included as part of the UOB Lady’s Card Travel category.
This includes DFS, Heinemann, KrisShop, Lotte, The Shilla Duty Free etc. Don’t forget- KrisShop often stocks the latest iPhone at launch, so a cardholder with the Travel category selected could earn 4 mpd on their purchase too (just that the price of iPhones now would easily burst the bonus cap!).
Hotels (MCC 3501-3999, 7011)
Hotels code as MCC 3501-3999 & 7011, and UOB says that all “major hotels” will qualify for bonuses.
Again, making reference to the MCC list I’ve seen, I can say the omitted MCCs mostly belong to chains that have gone out of business, or have been acquired by larger ones.
Perhaps the only exclusion worth flagging is MCC 3627 Extended Stay America, a budget chain with 650 locations across the USA and Canada.
Airbnb transactions code under 7011 (and are explicitly mentioned on the UOB Lady’s Card website), so you will earn 4 mpd on this too.
Travel Agencies (MCC 4722)
Online & traditional travel agencies code as MCC 4722, and are included as part of the UOB Lady’s Card Travel category.
This includes Agoda, Expedia, Hotels.com and Klook (mentioned explicitly on the UOB Lady’s Card website), Booking.com, Trip.com, Kayak, Traveloka etc. It also covers Chan Brothers & EU Holidays (mentioned explicitly on the UOB Lady’s Card website), CTC Travel, Dynasty Travel, Nam Ho, New Shan Travel, SA Travel, WTS Travel etc.
✖ Not included in UOB Lady’s Card Travel category
I’ve listed some categories below that are often assumed to fall under Travel, but in fact do not.
Airport Transfers, Private Hire Cars, Taxis (MCC 4121)
Airport transfers, private hire cars and taxis code under MCC 4121, and are not included as part of the UOB Lady’s Card Travel category (it’s covered under the Transport category instead).
Bus Liners (MCC 4131)
Bus liners (e.g. Chuo Bus, FlixBus, Greyhound, MegaBus, Peter Pan) code under MCC 4131, and are not included as part of the UOB Lady’s Card Travel category.
Rental Cars (MCC 3351-3500, 7512)
Rental car companies (e.g. Avis, Enterprise, Europcar, Hertz, Sixt) code as MCC 3351-3500 or 7512, and are not included as part of the UOB Lady’s Card Travel category.
Trains (MCC 4111, 4112)
Trains fall into two main MCCs:
- 4111 (Transportation-Suburban and Local Commuter Passenger)
- 4112 (Passenger Railways)
MCC 4111 is typically used for intra-city public transport (e.g. the local bus/MRT equivalent), and is not included under the UOB Lady’s Card’s Travel category (it’s covered under the Transport category instead).
MCC 4112 is typically used for inter-city trains (e.g. Shinkansen, Trenitalia, Eurostar), and is not included under the UOB Lady’s Card’s Travel category.
|⚠️ Booking via travel agency changes the MCC!
|Airport transfers, bus tickets, rental cars and train tickets could potentially be booked through travel agencies like Klook. If so, they will code as MCC 4722 and be eligible for bonuses.
How do you check the MCC?
When dealing with a big-ticket expense like travel, it’d definitely be a good idea to check the MCC before spending.
If you’re uncertain about the MCC, here are three ways you can check it before making a purchase.
|Method
|Ease of Use
|Reliability
|❓HeyMax
|●●●
|●
|📱 Instarem app
|●●
|●●
|🤖 DBS digibot
|●
|●●●
|Note: “Ease of use” and “reliability” are all relative. HeyMax already provides a solid baseline for reliability, and the DBS digibot is still simple enough to use, despite requiring more steps than the other two methods.
For a detailed guide, refer to the following article.
How to check Merchant Category Codes (MCCs) before making a purchase
Full list of eligible MCCs
To recap, here is the full list of eligible MCCs covered under each of the UOB Lady’s Card’s bonus categories.
|💳 UOB Lady’s Card Bonus Categories
|Category
|MCCs
|💆 Beauty & Wellness
|5912 Drug Stores & Pharmacies
5977 Cosmetic Stores
7230 Barber & Beauty Shops
7231 Beauty, Barber Shop & Gyms
7297 Massage Parlours
7298 Health & Beauty Spas
|🍽️ Dining
|5811 Caterers
5812 Restaurants
5814 Fast Food
5499 Misc. Food Stores
|📽️ Entertainment
|5813 Bars, Lounges, Discos, Nightclubs
7832 Motion Picture Theatres
7922 Theatrical Producers, Ticketing Agencies
|🛒 Family
|5411 Grocery Stores & Supermarkets
5641 Children’s and Infant’s Wear Stores
|👗 Fashion
|5311 Department Stores
5611 Men & Boy’s Clothing and Accessories
5621
Women’s Ready to Wear
5631 Women’s Accessories
5651 Family Clothing Stores
5655 Sports Apparel Stores
5661 Shoe Stores
5691 Men’s and Women’s Clothing Stores
5699 Accessory and Apparel Stores
5948 Leather Goods & Luggage Stores
|🚕 Transport
|4111 Transportation Suburban & Local Commuter
4121 Taxis and Limos
4789 Transportation Services Not Elsewhere Classified
5541
Petrol Stations
5542 Automated Petrol Stations
|✈️ Travel
[Refer here for details]
|3000-3299* 4511 4582 Airlines
4411 Cruise Liners
4722 Travel Agencies
5309 Duty-free Stores
3500-3999* 7011 Hotels
|*Technically speaking, not every single MCC in this range is included, though the omitted ones mostly relate to defunct or acquired chains
Frankly, it may be simpler to just select Fashion as your bonus category, since this includes MCC 5311, which is how HeyMax vouchers are coded. HeyMax sells vouchers spanning a wide range of categories, including shopping, transport, food delivery, travel, groceries, and electronics.
|Sign up here
|
|
For more thoughts on which bonus category to pick, refer to the following guide.
Conclusion
While UOB does not provide an explicit MCC range for the Travel category, hopefully this article helps shed some light on which transactions do and do not earn bonuses.
The tl;dr is:
|✅ Yes
|❌ No
|
|
Final note: while I welcome comments, there’s not much point asking “will merchant X earn bonuses”, because you can assume my answer will be “yes, if it falls under the relevant MCC”.
It’s better to go find the MCC through one of the methods I’ve mentioned, then match it to the MCCs in this article.
Hi! How about club med bookings? Is that considered under Travel category?
Same question here
3742 so should be Included
Hi Aaron, does MCC 5309 fall under Travel category then?
Bro did you just skip straight to the comments?
Duty-free Stores (MCC 5309)Duty-free stores code as MCC 5309, and are included as part of the UOB Lady’s Card Travel category.
FYI, my transaction at KIX DFS was coded as (MCC 5311) and thus not included in the Lady’s Card Travel category. Called customer services and made an appeal, fingers crossed.
Why would UOB not publish the list, and also decide it’s okay for you to see the list?
OMFG rental cars are excluded??!!! FFS
What about hotels by Disneyland, Legoland, etc?
Amazing that a gender discriminatory card can continue to exist in this day and age. Imagine if it were a men only card, the outrage would be global news. Shame on UOB, I wouldn’t give them a penny of my spend
Coolstorybro
You must be fun at parties..
Hi can I check what will hotel banquet dinner e-payment by classified under travel? Am worried as it was stated at retail spend?
Hi Aaron, can we couple this card with the Amaze card assuming the MCC is covered under Travel? Planning to charge IHG and GHA hotels in Japan with Amaze card coupled with UOB lady’s card
Hey, I did the same assuming it’ll work but haven’t gotten the bonus miles till now. Any news on your end?
Hi, any updates on this? whether u received bonus miles?
Hey Aaron, thanks for the article. Do you know if payment via Google pay or Amaze still gets miles for the ladys cards?
Hey guys, any tips what card to use for car rental then?
Hi Aaron! Do we know if the lady’s card (travel) would qualify for 6mpd if we use it to purchase miles (eg Alaska Milage)?
Hey Aaron, wanted to check if you know for sure 7011 is included? Coz you did point out that “These transactions can code under two different MCCs (4722 or 7011), but both are included for the Travel category”, but 7011 isn’t listed anywhere else in this post (to my knowledge), and its not on your other blogpost about the Lady’s Card either. Kinda concerned coz i use Booking.com a lot and unlike Airbnb/Expedia which is under 4722, Booking.com is under 7011
how about MCC code 4511? some major airlines also fall under this MCC code.
Does using the Grab app code under the Food category or Travel category or none?
Hi Aaron, can you kindly send me the MCC list for personal reference (I won’t share publicly) please??
Hi, would it count as travel if i had booked a car rental via Klook?
if it codes as mcc 4722, yes.
FYI I booked a rental car under Booking.com and it codes as 4121 (Transportation usually)!
Hi Aaron, I paid for a hotel reservation online with UOB Lady’s MC + Amaze, which coded as 5999. Will this qualify for 6mpd under the Travel category? Have to book a second room and trying to decide which card to use. Thanks!
Can anyone confirm if trip.com is part of the list of OTAs for uob lady’s?
I’ve made multiple bookings on trip.com specifically but did not get any travel bonus uni$.
When I spoke to their customer agent, they listed that there are only 7 eligible travel agents on their travel category:
Booking.com, Expedia, Agoda, Zuji, Uob travel, Chan bros and Dynasty.
If anyone has been awarded uni$ for their trip.com transaction, please let me know so I can make an appeal.
MCC 3802 – Palace Hotel not considered under Travel 🙁
Does anyone know if Klook is really categorized under MCC 4722?
Regarding “Online Travel Agencies (MCC 4722)”. I have a trip.com transaction that wasn’t awarded the additional and bonus UNI$. Same for a transaction from ctrip.com (coming in as Shanghai huacheng). It has been 5 days since the transaction posted date… Just putting it out here..
bonus points are not posted immediately.
finally get the UNI$ from Shanghai huacheng?
Restaurant in a hotel would it normally be tagged as Travel or Dining?
Will purchases on iShopChangi with MCC 4582 fall under travel? It’s not really an airline per se.
Hope this helps someone else out. For ishopchangi, if payment is made directly with a credit card it codes as 4582, but if ShopBack is used, it codes as 5311.
I just called UOB to check if a payment made with ishopchangi is coded under the travel category. They said it’s not. It has a few range of different MCCs depending on what you buy. The UOB operator said it could also be Fashion or Entertainment. But hes sure it’s not under Travel.
What about MCC7991. I booked it on GetYourGuide. Does that count towards the Travel category
Any updates for it? Do you get the bonus points?
I called UOB to check regarding bonus points for my existing GYG transaction. They said it’s not coded as an MCC for travel category.
Hi Arron. I want to provide a data point regarding China Southern (MCC 3308). My transaction a while ago did not automatically get the bonus points, as you correctly pointed out. However I raised a dispute with UOB and provided them with the booking details. In the end they gave me the bonus points manually.
good to know! thanks for sharing.
[…] HT: Milelion Remember To Get Annual Fee Waiver from Your UNI$ Every Year […]
UOB actually sent me a document with the list of eligible MCCs when I requested for it after they informed me that my hotel transaction wasn’t eligible. Would be better to refer to the official MCC list from UOB before any transactions for smaller hotel chains.