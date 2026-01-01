Guide: AMEX Platinum Table for Two free meal benefit

The AMEX Platinum Charge has added a new benefit called Table for Two, which offers cardholders a free meal for two persons at participating restaurants in Singapore, six times a year.

This replaces the S$200 Local Dining credit, which has been discontinued from 1 January 2026 (together with the Entertainment and Fashion credits). The S$200 Overseas Dining credit still remains valid for 2026.

Table for Two is now open for bookings, and in this guide, I’ll explain how the benefit works.

How does Table for Two work?

How many free meals are cardholders entitled to?

Table for Two offers AMEX Platinum Charge cardholders one complimentary meal for two people, every two months.

Redemption Cycle Entitlement 1 Jan to 28 Feb 1x free meal 1 Mar to 30 Apr 1x free meal 1 May to 30 Jun 1x free meal 1 Jul to 31 Aug 1x free meal 1 Sep to 31 Oct 1x free meal 1 Nov to 31 Dec 1x free meal

The free meal must be utilised during its respective redemption cycle. It’s unclear whether this refers to booking or dining, but it’s safer to assume the latter. That said, at the time of writing this article (in January 2026), I did notice that some restaurants were offering dining dates in March and even April.

Cardholders will not be able to carry forward any unused meals to subsequent periods.

How are bookings made?

Table for Two bookings must be made through the Amex Experiences App. Bookings made elsewhere will not be eligible for the benefit.

Scroll down to the Live in Every Flavour section, tap on Table for Two- Platinum Edition, then scroll down and tap Explore Restaurants.

You’ll then be presented with the full list of participating restaurants, tagged with “Table for Two”.

Once you’ve selected the restaurant you want, you’ll complete the reservations process on DiningCity.

No payment is taken at the time of reservation.

How is payment made?

After dining at the restaurant, the merchant will present you with a QR code. Go to the Amex Experiences App, tap on Table for Two- Platinum Edition, then scroll down and tap View Voucher > Scan to use

Scan the QR code to redeem the benefit.

What is served?

Depending on the venue you choose, you will receive the following:

Chic Restaurants: Indulge in exclusively curated multi-course set menus at stylish venues for refined occasions

Indulge in exclusively curated multi-course set menus at stylish venues for refined occasions Buffets: Perfect for those who love variety, with indulgent spreads at renowned hotels

Perfect for those who love variety, with indulgent spreads at renowned hotels Cafes: Relax in trendy cafes with a specially designed selection featuring two sides, two mains, two desserts and two drinks- ideal for casual catch-ups

Unfortunately, the set menus have not been uploaded to the Amex Experiences App at this point.

Can the meal be taken away?

No. All meals must be consumed at the restaurant.

Can Table for Two be redeemed by the supplementary cardholder?

The Table for Two benefit can be booked by either the principal or supplementary cardholder, but there’s no separate entitlement.

In other words, if the supplementary cardholder makes a booking, the principal cardholder will not be able to make a further booking during the same redemption cycle.

What if I dine solo?

Good on you. Solo dining is stigmatised enough as it is!

Solo diners will still receive a two-person portion of food (so…don’t pick the buffet then). However, takeaways are still not permitted in this situation.

Are there blackout dates?

Table for Two cannot be used on public holidays and eves of public holidays.

The following merchants have also blacked out the following dates:

Merchant Additional Blackout Dates La Brasserie @ Fullerton Bay Hotel Valentine’s Day TANOKE Valentine’s Day VUE Valentine’s Day

Mother’s Day

Formula 1

Which restaurants are participating?

The following restaurants are participating in the inaugural edition of Table for Two.

Restaurant Google Review 15 Stamford Restaurant

Love Dining 4.3/5 Capitol Bistro. Bar. Patisserie

Love Dining 4.5/5 Colony @ The Ritz-Carlton 4.6/5 Cultivate 4.4/5 HighHouse 4.7/5 La Brasserie @ Fullerton Bay Hotel 4.3/5 Osteria Mozza 4.6/5 Polo Bar Steakhouse 4.7/5 TANOKE

Love Dining

4.7/5 VUE 4.7/5

💳 Centurion Cardholder? AMEX Centurion Cardholders will also be able to book Ginger.Lily, Shisen Hanten, Summer Pavilion @ The Ritz-Carlton and The Courtyard @ Fullerton, in addition to the restaurants mentioned above.

Do note that the list is subject to change from time to time.

Which restaurant you choose is really a matter of personal preference, but you probably don’t want to pick any restaurant which is also a Love Dining participant, because it feels like a bit of a waste given you could have saved 50% off the food bill on a regular basis anyway.

Terms & Conditions

The T&Cs for Table for Two can be found here.

What do I make of Table for Two?

I have to admit I was a little skeptical when I first heard of Table for Two. Would it be like Haute Dining for Citi Prestige or OCBC VOYAGE Gourmet Experiences, where bookings are a mad fastest fingers first rush and you have to be lucky to snag a slot?

But credit where it’s due, because American Express has made ample reservation slots available. And with 10 restaurants participating, every cardmember should be able to book something. If this is how it’ll work for the rest of the year, then Table for Two will be a very welcome addition to the AMEX Platinum Charge, and in my opinion, worth the S$554 in statement credits it replaced.

Conclusion

American Express’ new Table for Two benefit is now live, offering Platinum Charge cardmembers a complimentary meal for two at participating restaurants, up to six times a year.

In my opinion, this is a big improvement over the previous local dining credit, not just because six free meals for two is worth way more than S$200, but also because of the solid list of participating restaurants and the relatively frictionless booking process.

Here’s hoping the benefit holds up well throughout the rest of the year.

What do you make of the new Table for Two benefit?