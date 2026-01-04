Mastercard offering instant ONYX Rewards Platinum or Gold status

Mastercard customers enjoy elite status with numerous hotel chains such as GHA DISCOVERY, IPrefer, MyMillennium and Wyndham Rewards. While these aren’t necessarily the biggest or the most well-known loyalty programmes, cardholders can bypass the usual qualification requirements, and some status is better than no status at all.

In 2024, Mastercard added a new partnership with ONYX Rewards, the loyalty programme for Amari, Shama, OZO, Oriental Residence and The Mosaic Collection.

My guess is that most of those brands, with the possible exception of Amari, are unfamiliar to you. However, the fast-track for Mastercard customers takes you all the way up to Platinum status, the highest elite tier in the programme- and with that comes some potentially useful benefits.

This offer was originally set to lapse at the end of 2025, but has now been extended until 31 December 2026.

ONYX Rewards fast-track for Mastercard customers

From 1 November 2024 to 31 December 2026, Mastercard cardholders can enjoy a complimentary fast-track to ONYX Rewards elite status, bypassing the usual qualification requirements.

World Elite Mastercard: Platinum

Platinum World & World Select Mastercard : Gold

Gold Platinum & Titanium Mastercard: Sapphire

Once your account is upgraded, status is valid for a 12-month period.

To retain your status beyond this period, you’ll need to meet the regular requalification criteria, namely:

Platinum: 10 stays or 40 nights per year

10 stays or 40 nights per year Gold: 5 stays or 15 nights per year

5 stays or 15 nights per year Sapphire: 2 stays or 5 nights per year

How do you register?

Create an ONYX Rewards membership account, which can be done via this link. Log in to the Mastercard Redemption Portal and look for the ONYX Rewards offer. Click on the Get Code button to generate your unique registration code (if you have multiple Mastercards linked to the redemption portal, be sure to select the highest tier one before generating your code!)

3. Send an email to ONYX Rewards using the same email address as your membership, providing your account number, first and last name, and registration code

Upgrades will be processed within 7 working days.

What perks do ONYX Rewards members enjoy?

Here’s a summary of the perks enjoyed by the various tiers of ONYX Rewards.

Sapphire Gold Platinum Birthday Points 500 750 1,000 Wi-Fi ✓ ✓ ✓ Member’s Rates ✓ ✓ ✓ Spa Discount 10% 15% 20% Dining Discount 10% 15% 20% Prego Discount 10% 15% 30% Points Earning

(per US$1) 11 12.5 15 Points Expiry 12 mo. 24 mo. 24 mo. 12 p.m check-in ✓ ✓ ✓ 2 p.m check-out ✓ ✓ Room upgrade ✓ ✓ Private check-in and check-out ✓ ✓ Welcome Amenities ✓ ✓ Executive Lounge ✓ Gift Gold Status ✓ 24 hour check-in and check-out ✓

Gold and Platinum members enjoy early check-in from 12 p.m and late check-out up till 2 p.m, but that’s subject to availability and not much of a perk.

Both tiers also enjoy a one-category room upgrade, though it’s again subject to availability and explicitly excludes suites at Amari and OZO, Two Bedroom and Three Bedroom Suites at Oriental Residence Bangkok and all room types at Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok.

Platinum members receive club lounge access at Amari Johor Bahru, Club Siraa at Amari Bangkok, Club Napha at Amari Pattaya, Coral Lounge at Amari Phuket, Club Tiffin at Amari SPICE Penang, Club Nava at Amari Vientiane, and Club Pahana at Amari Colombo.

Club lounge access usually means a complimentary breakfast, which is good because free breakfast isn’t a perk of any ONYX Rewards tier otherwise.

The benefit that has the most potential to be useful is the 24-hours check-in/check-out, available for Platinum members only. This is basically the Your24 perk offered to Marriott Ambassador Elites, where guests can request a specific check-in time for an upcoming stay, and check-out 24 hours later. Requests are subject to approval, but if everything works out, this can save you from having to book an extra hotel night on trips where you arrive and leave at odd timings.

For example, suppose your flight lands at 4 a.m on Saturday, and you’re due to fly out at 2 a.m on Sunday. If you wanted to have a room immediately upon landing and somewhere to stay until departure, you’d have to book two hotel nights (Friday and Saturday). But with this perk, you only need to book one night, and align the times accordingly.

If the check-in time approved for a Platinum member is between 9 a.m and 2 p.m, you can still request the late check-out benefit accorded to Platinum members.

Where are ONYX Rewards properties located?

ONYX Rewards properties are mostly located in Thailand, but they do have a secondary regional presence in Hong Kong, Malaysia and Mainland China.

Which Mastercards belong to the World Elite tier?

Mastercard World is an extremely common tier these days, available even with entry-level cards like the Citi Rewards Card, OCBC 90°N Card or UOB PRVI Miles Card.

Mastercard World Elite is more selective, and is generally only available on cards with income requirements of at least S$120,000 p.a., or through privilege banking relationships.

Card Annual Fee Qualification Req. Card Citi Prestige Card S$651.82 Income ≥ S$120K Citi Private Client Debit Card Citi Private Client Debit Card N/A Min. AUM S$1.5M Citi ULTIMA Card Citi ULTIMA Card S$4,237.92 Income ≥ S$500K DCS Imperium Card S$1,294.92 Unknown HSBC Premier Mastercard

HSBC Premier Mastercard N/A*

Min. AUM S$200K HSBC Prive Card HSBC Prive Card S$5,327.92 HSBC Global Private Banking relationship OCBC Premier Debit Card OCBC Premier Debit Card N/A Min. AUM S$350K OCBC PPC Debit Card OCBC PPC Debit Card N/A Min. AUM S$1.5M StanChart Beyond Card StanChart Beyond Card S$1,635 Income ≥ S$200K UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card S$598.99 Spend S$45K in 3-month period on UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card *Waived if min. AUM is maintained, otherwise S$708.50



What other hotel status do Mastercard customers enjoy?

Mastercard has been busy cutting deals with various hotel loyalty programmes, and cardholders can enjoy the following fast-track offers.

While some of these chains are relatively obscure, GHA DISCOVERY and Wyndham Rewards are fairly noteworthy, and in any case, some status is better than no status at all!

Conclusion

Mastercard customers can now receive an instant upgrade to ONYX Rewards Platinum, Gold or Sapphire status, bypassing the usual stay requirement.

While this is a relatively niche programme, those who travel frequently to Thailand might find it useful- in particular the 24 hour check-in/check-out benefit offered to Platinum members which can save you from having to book an extra night.