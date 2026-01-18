Rently: Pay rent and buy Max Miles from 0.67 cents

There are numerous ways of earning miles from paying rent in Singapore, with AXS, CardUp, Citi PayAll and SC EasyBill allowing tenants to pay landlords with credit cards, in exchange for a small administrative fee.

Rently is the latest player to join this already-crowded scene, though there’s a bit of a twist here. While you can earn credit card miles through this platform, the better deal is to keep them in your wallet and pay through eGIRO instead.

Why? Because Rently awards users with Max Miles, at a rate as low as 0.67 cents per mile. You can easily get many times that value when redeeming them for HeyMax’s 30+ airline and hotel transfer partners.

I want to caveat upfront that I’ve not used Rently before, so I can’t comment on their processes or customer service. However, the math looks very favourable, and here’s what I understand from their website.

How does Rently work?

If you’ve used Citi PayAll, CardUp or SC EasyBill for rental payments before, Rently will feel largely similar.

Create an account

Upload your tenancy agreement

Select a payment method

Rently pays your landlord via bank transfer on your behalf, and bills you the amount due plus an admin fee

There is no need for your landlord to complete any paperwork, or subscribe to any service.

At the moment, customers are limited to one active lease on Rently at any time, and can only pay residential tenancy agreements. Commercial leases are not accepted.

Rently has four different payment plans. The only difference between plans is the number of Max Miles awarded and, in the case of Tier 4, the ability to pay with credit card.

Fee Earn Rate CPM Tier 1

eGIRO

0.2% 0.3 Max Miles per S$1 0.67¢ Tier 2

eGIRO

1.1% 1 Max Mile per S$1 1.10¢ Tier 3

eGIRO

2.1% 1.7 Max Miles per S$1 1.24¢ Tier 4*

Credit Card 2.8% 0.5 Max Miles per S$1

(+ credit card miles) Varies *Rently doesn’t mention this plan on its website, but you can find it once you create an account and try to set up a payment



Customers will earn 0.3-1.7 Max Miles per S$1, credited automatically within seven business days of payment. Rently refers to this pricing structure as “early adopter pricing”, but guarantees it for the duration of your lease.

It’s also worth noting that while Rently does not have a specified minimum amount, it will “prioritise” leases of S$1,500 or more for faster approval. According to its FAQs, applications for “significantly lower” amounts may not be approved.

❓ Rently Care Rently also offers a Rently Care service for tenants that removes the need for security deposits, and includes regular air conditioning servicing and insurance for home contents. That is separate from the Rently Pay service discussed here, and requires a monthly subscription.

What credit card should you use with Rently?

Tiers 1-3 are processed via eGIRO, so there is no further opportunity to stack credit card miles.

However, Tier 4 is paid via credit card, and you can stack the 0.5 Max Mile per S$1 rate with further credit card rewards.

Rently says that payments code as MCC 5817 Digital Goods: Applications (Excludes Games). This is not a whitelisted MCC for any particular credit card, nor is it excluded. Therefore, you should use the highest-earning general spending card you have.

Card Earn Rate

CPM*

(2.8% fee) StanChart Beyond Card

(PB/PP)

Apply

StanChart Beyond Card(PB/PP) 2 mpd

+0.5 MMpd

1.1¢ HSBC Premier Mastercard

Apply

HSBC Premier Mastercard 1.68 mpd

+0.5 MMpd

1.26¢ DBS Insignia Card

Apply

DBS Insignia Card 1.6 mpd

+0.5 MMpd

1.31¢ UOB Reserve Card

Apply

UOB Reserve Card 1.6 mpd

+0.5 MMpd

1.31¢ OCBC VOYAGE Card

(Premier, PPC, BOS)

Apply

OCBC VOYAGE Card(Premier, PPC, BOS) 1.6 mpd

+0.5 MMpd

1.31¢ Citi ULTIMA Card

Apply

Citi ULTIMA Card 1.6 mpd

+0.5 MMpd

1.31¢ Citi ULTIMA MC

Apply

Citi ULTIMA MC 1.6 mpd

+0.5 MMpd

1.31¢ StanChart Beyond Card

(Regular)

Apply

StanChart Beyond Card(Regular) 1.5 mpd

+0.5 MMpd

1.37¢ DBS Vantage Card

Apply

DBS Vantage Card 1.5 mpd

+0.5 MMpd

1.37¢

Apply

UOB PRVI Miles MC 1.4 mpd

+0.5 MMpd

1.44¢

Apply

StanChart Visa Infinite Card 1.4 mpd^

+0.5 MMpd

1.44¢

Apply

UOB PRVI Miles Visa Card 1.4 mpd

+0.5 MMpd

1.44¢

Apply

UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card 1.4 mpd

+0.5 MMpd

1.44¢ *CPM takes into account both credit card miles and Max Miles

^With min. spend of S$2,000 per statement month, otherwise 1 mpd

I’ve not shown any cards earning less than 1.4 mpd, but feel free to use them if you think the math works out.

A little note regarding the calculations: Rently will award Max Miles based on the pre-fee amount, while your bank will award miles based on the post-fee amount. For example, if you pay rent of S$1,000 on a Tier 4 plan using a DBS Vantage Card (1.5 mpd), you will receive:

500 Max Miles from Rently (0.5 mpd x S$1,000)

1,645 miles from DBS (1.6 mpd x S$1,028, ignoring rounding)

Now, I know what you’re thinking: since this is an online transaction, can you earn 4 mpd with the Citi Rewards Card or DBS Woman’s World Card? Honest answer: I don’t know.

I don’t see any reason why it wouldn’t, but again, I’ve not had the opportunity to test it myself. If it does, it’d be a fantastic opportunity to generate miles from as little as 0.61 cents each, though keep in mind the 4 mpd is capped at just S$1,000 per month. Rently does not allow you to split payments across multiple cards, so the remainder of your payment will earn just 0.4 mpd, dragging down the average earn rate significantly.

Is it worth it?

What’s interesting about Rently’s current pricing model is that the lower the fee you pay, the better the cost per mile. For example, Tier 1 customers (0.2% fee) just pay 0.67 cents per mile, while Tier 3 customers (2.1%) pay almost double at 1.24 cents.

So it makes sense to stick to the cheaper plan, though this also means accumulating Max Miles at a relatively slow rate. For example, if you had a S$4,000 monthly rental payment, you’d earn just 1,200 Max Miles each month.

Max Miles don’t expire, and can be transferred to 25 airline and 8 hotel loyalty programmes, mostly at a 1:1 ratio.

HeyMax Transfer Partners ✈️ Airlines Air Arabia Rewards Direct

Air Canada Aeroplan

Air France-KLM Flying Blue

Air India Maharaja Club Direct

AirAsia Rewards (1:1.2 ratio) Direct

Alaska Mileage Plan

American Airlines AAdvantage

Avianca LifeMiles

British Airways Executive Club

Cathay Pacific Asia Miles Direct

Emirates Skywards

Ethiopian ShebaMiles Direct

Etihad Guest EVA Air Infinity MileageLands

Frontier Miles

GarudaMiles

Hainan Fortune Wings Club

Qantas Frequent Flyer

Qatar Privilege Club Direct

THAI Royal Orchid Plus

Turkish Miles&Smiles

United MileagePlus

Vietnam Airlines Lotusmiles Direct

Velocity Frequent Flyer

Xiamen Egret Miles Direct 🏨 Hotels Accor Live Limitless Direct

Hilton Honors

IHG One Rewards (1:1.5 ratio) Direct

Marriott Bonvoy Radisson Rewards

Shangri-La Circle (5:1 ratio)

World of Hyatt

Wyndham Rewards

Whether it’s worth paying the fee depends on what you do with your Max Miles, but if you were to convert them to Accor Live Limitless (ALL) points, you’d get roughly 3 cents per Max Miles (based on the standard redemption rate of 2,000 ALL points = €40). Based on the Tier 1 pricing, you’re paying a 0.2% fee to earn back 0.9 cents in value — I’d certainly consider that.

Alternatively, you can cash out Max Miles via FlyAnywhere. All you need to do is submit a recent air ticket (award or commercial) on any airline to anywhere in the world, and HeyMax will reimburse you for the cash component at 1.8 cents per Max Mile. This is equivalent to paying a 0.2% fee to get 0.54 cents.

What about cashflow?

Another point worth highlighting is that if you use eGIRO with Rently, funds are deducted immediately from your account.

If you were to pay with a credit card, either with Rently or a competing platform like CardUp, you get up to 50-55 days of interest-free credit. That might be something you want to factor into your decision as well.

How does this compare to other alternatives?

CardUp

CardUp Rently Pay via Credit card Credit card or eGIRO Admin Fee (Rent) 1.83% 0.3 – 2.8% Cost Per Mile From 1.12¢ 0.67 – 1.24¢

eGIRO

From 1.1¢

Credit Card



CardUp’s 2026 rent payment promotion offers a 1.83% fee for Visa cards with the code RENT183. Depending on which credit card you use to pay, the cost per mile starts from 1.12 cents.

Citi PayAll

With the current Citi PayAll promotion, cardholders enjoy a 0.5% fee rebate when they spend a minimum of S$6,000 on rental and other payments between now and 28 February 2026.

Depending on which Citi card you use, this reduces the cost per mile to 1.31 to 1.75 cents per mile (I’m assuming you won’t use the Citi Rewards Card, where the cost per mile is a terrible 5.25 cents).

SC EasyBill

If you’re a StanChart Beyond Cardholder with Priority Banking or Priority Private status, you could opt to pay rent via SC EasyBill with a 1.9% fee and earn 2 mpd. This works out to 0.95 cents per mile.

Conclusion

Rently allows residential tenants to earn Max Miles when paying their rent, and while credit cards can be used for payment, eGIRO looks to be the better deal.

Given their pricing structure, my preference would be to stick with Tier 1, buy Max Miles at 0.67 cents each, and cash them out at 3 cents each via Accor.

Any experiences using Rently?