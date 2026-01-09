Full list of CardUp promo codes for 2026

CardUp has unveiled its latest promo codes for 2026, which cut its regular 2.6% admin fee to as low as 1.77%, depending on the type of payment.
Overall, there’s bad news and good news. The bad news is that there are increases for certain categories such as rent (1.79% to 1.83%) and renovations (2% to 2.1%).
The good news is that CardUp finally has a year-round offer for American Express cards, which together with Visa and Mastercard, will enjoy a 2.35% fee on almost all one-off payments. This effectively establishes 2.35% as the de facto rate on CardUp, and will help those using it to meet the minimum spend for American Express welcome offers.
As before, first-time CardUp users can use the code MILELION to enjoy a 1.79% fee on their first payment of up to S$5,000.
How does CardUp work?
|💳 CardUp Supported Payments
|
|
|*Payment for the provision of goods and services, agent fees, and other categories subject to CardUp’s approval
CardUp is a bill payment platform that allows users to earn credit card miles on insurance premiums, tuition fees, taxes, rental, utilities, and other categories of spend that are normally excluded from rewards.
Here’s how CardUp works:
- You submit a payment request
- CardUp charges your credit card for the amount due, plus an admin fee
- CardUp makes a bank transfer to the receiving party on your behalf. The receiving party need not be registered with CardUp
You earn credit card miles for the amount charged to your card (including the admin fee), and the cost per mile is the admin fee divided by the number of miles earned.
Summary: CardUp promo codes for 2026
Here’s a rundown of all the CardUp codes available for 2026.
For all banks
|Code
|Payment
|Cards
|3HOME26R
1.77%
Exp 30 Jun 26
|Mortgage, Car Loan, Car Leasing, Condo MCST, Education, Rent, Renovation, Season Parking, Property Tax, Helper Salary
New Existing
|Visa
|MILELION
1.79%
Exp 31 Dec 26
|Any Payment ex. Tax
New
|Visa
|RENT183
1.83%
Exp 31 Jan 27
|Rent
New Existing
|Visa
|REC185
1.85%
Exp 31 Jan 27
|Recurring Payments
New Existing
|Visa
|GLOBE185
1.85%
Exp 31 Jan 27
|Overseas Payments
New Existing
|Visa
|RENO26ONE
2.1%
Exp 30 Jun 26
|Renovation
New Existing
|Visa
|OFF235
2.35%
Exp 31 Jan 27
|Any Payment ex. Tax
New Existing
|AMEX, Visa, MC
For OCBC only
|Code
|Payment
|Cards
|OCBC90N155
1.55%
Exp 31 Mar 26
|Any Payment
New
|OCBC 90°N Visa & MC
|OCBC155
1.55%
Exp 31 Mar 26
|Any Payment
New
|OCBC VOYAGE & Premier VI
|OCBCTAX173
1.73%
Exp 20 Mar 26
|Income Tax
New Existing
|OCBC VOYAGE & Premier VI
|OCBC18
1.8%
Exp 31 Mar 26
|Recurring Payments
New Existing
|OCBC VOYAGE & Premier VI
|OCBC195
1.95%
Exp 31 Mar 26
|Any Payment
New Existing
|OCBC VOYAGE & Premier VI
|OCBC90NV
2%
Exp 31 Mar 26
|Any Payment
New Existing
|OCBC 90°N Visa
|OCBC90NMC
2%
Exp 31 Mar 26
|Any Payment
New Existing
|OCBC 90°N MC
Details: CardUp promo codes for 2026
For all banks
Homeowner recurring payments (from 1.77%)
|Code
|3HOME26R
|Limit
|3x redemptions per user, no cap on overall redemptions
|Admin Fee
|1.77%-1.83%
|Min. Spend
|None
|Cap
|None
|Schedule By
|30 June 2026
|Due Date By
|7 July 2026
|Validity
|Visa
|3HOME26R T&Cs
CardUp users can use the promo code 3HOME26R to enjoy a 1.77-1.83% fee on recurring home payment categories scheduled by 30 June 2026, with due dates on or before 7 July 2026.
Home payment categories are defined as the following:
|
|
Here’s the catch though: the offer is only valid for new recurring payment categories. What this means is that you must not have scheduled a payment in that particular category before. So if I’ve paid Condo MCST fees via CardUp previously, for example, I won’t enjoy the discounted fee for this category.
Customers will enjoy a 1.83% fee on the first new recurring payment category, 1.79% for the second, and 1.77% for the third. The fee is valid for the first three payments of the recurring series.
This code is valid for all locally-issued Visa cards.
|Cards
|Earn Rate
|Cost Per Mile
(1.77% fee)
|
|1.6 mpd
|1.09¢
|
|1.5 mpd
|1.16¢
|
|1.4 mpd
|1.24¢
|
|1.3 mpd
|1.34¢
|
|1.28 mpd
|1.36¢
|
|1.2 mpd
|1.45¢
First-time payment (1.79%)
|Code
|MILELION
|Limit
|First payment only; no cap on overall redemptions
|Admin Fee
|1.79%
|Min. Spend
|None
|Cap
|S$5,000
|Schedule By
|31 December 2026
|Due Date By
|5 January 2027
|Validity
|Visa
|MILELION T&Cs
First-time CardUp users can use the promo code MILELION to enjoy a 1.79% fee on their first payment of up to S$5,000. CardUp’s regular fee of 2.6% will apply to the portion of the payment that exceeds S$5,000.
Payments must be scheduled by 31 December 2026, with due dates on or before 5 January 2027.
This code is valid for all locally-issued Visa cards.
|Cards
|Earn Rate
|Cost Per Mile
(1.79% fee)
|
|1.6 mpd
|1.10¢
|
|1.5 mpd
|1.17¢
|
|1.4 mpd
|1.26¢
|
|1.3 mpd
|1.35¢
|
|1.28 mpd
|1.37¢
|
|1.2 mpd
|1.47¢
Rental (1.83%)
|Code
|RENT183
|Limit
|No cap on individual or overall redemptions
|Admin Fee
|1.83%
|Min. Spend
|None
|Cap
|None
|Schedule By
|31 January 2027
|Due Date By
|4 February 2027
|Validity
|Visa, UnionPay
|RENT183 T&Cs
CardUp users can use the promo code RENT183 to enjoy a 1.83% fee on rental payments scheduled by 31 January 2027, with due dates on or before 4 February 2027.
Do note that the fee has increased slightly compared to 2025 (1.79%), and Mastercard is no longer eligible.
This code is valid for all locally-issued Visa and UnionPay cards.
|Cards
|Earn Rate
|Cost Per Mile
(1.83% fee)
|
|1.6 mpd
|1.12¢
|
|1.5 mpd
|1.20¢
|
|1.4 mpd
|1.28¢
|
|1.3 mpd
|1.38¢
|
|1.28 mpd
|1.40¢
|
|1.2 mpd
|1.50¢
Recurring Payments (1.85%)
|Code
|REC185
|Limit
|No cap on individual or overall redemptions
|Admin Fee
|1.85%
|Min. Spend
|None
|Cap
|S$20,000 per month
|Schedule By
|31 January 2027
|Due Date By
|4 February 2027
|Validity
|Visa
|REC185 T&Cs
CardUp users can use the promo code REC185 to enjoy a 1.85% fee on recurring payments of up to S$20,000 per month. CardUp’s regular fee of 2.6% will apply to the portion of the payment that exceeds S$20,000.
Payments must be scheduled by 31 January 2027, with due dates on or before 4 February 2027.
Payments can be set up with weekly, monthly or quarterly frequencies. Remember, CardUp supports mortgage payments for both bank and HDB loans, so this could be useful for anyone looking to repay a housing loan.
The code is only valid for locally-issued Visa cards.
|Cards
|Earn Rate
|Cost Per Mile
(1.85% fee)
|
|1.6 mpd
|1.14¢
|
|1.5 mpd
|1.21¢
|
|1.4 mpd
|1.30¢
|
|1.3 mpd
|1.40¢
|
|1.28 mpd
|1.42¢
|
|1.2 mpd
|1.51¢
International Payments (1.85%)
|Code
|GLOBE185
|Limit
|No cap on individual or overall redemptions
|Admin Fee
|1.85%
|Min. Spend
|None
|Cap
|None
|Schedule By
|31 January 2027
|Due Date By
|4 February 2027
|Validity
|Visa
|GLOBE185 T&Cs
CardUp users making international payments can use the promo code GLOBE185 to enjoy a 1.85% fee, for payments scheduled by 31 January 2027 with due dates on or before 4 February 2027.
The code is only valid for locally-issued Visa cards.
|Cards
|Earn Rate
|Cost Per Mile
(1.85% fee)
|
|1.6 mpd
|1.14¢
|
|1.5 mpd
|1.21¢
|
|1.4 mpd
|1.30¢
|
|1.3 mpd
|1.40¢
|
|1.28 mpd
|1.42¢
|
|1.2 mpd
|1.51¢
Given that this is an international transfer, you should also check whether the rate CardUp is offering is competitive compared to the alternatives, because otherwise that implicitly increases your cost per mile.
Renovation (2.1%)
|Code
|RENO26ONE
|Limit
|1x redemption per user, no cap on overall redemptions
|Admin Fee
|2.1%
|Min. Spend
|None
|Cap
|S$20,000
|Schedule By
|30 June 2026
|Due Date By
|7 July 2026
|Validity
|Visa
|RENO26ONE T&Cs
CardUp users can use the promo code RENO26ONE to enjoy a 2.1% fee on one-off renovation payments scheduled by 30 June 2026, with due dates on or before 7 July 2026. This has slightly increased from 2025 (2%).
This code is valid for all locally-issued Visa cards.
|Cards
|Earn Rate
|Cost Per Mile
(2.1% fee)
|
|1.6 mpd
|1.29¢
|
|1.5 mpd
|1.37¢
|
|1.4 mpd
|1.47¢
|
|1.3 mpd
|1.58¢
|
|1.28 mpd
|1.61¢
|
|1.2 mpd
|1.71¢
All other payments (2.35%)
|Code
|OFF235
|Limit
|No cap on individual or overall redemptions
|Admin Fee
|2.35%
|Min. Spend
|None
|Cap
|None
|Schedule By
|31 January 2027
|Due Date By
|4 February 2027
|Validity
|AMEX, Visa, Mastercard, UnionPay
|OFF235 T&Cs
For all other payments, CardUp users can use the promo code OFF235 to enjoy a 2.35% fee, for payments (excluding property tax, income tax and stamp duty) scheduled by 31 January 2027 with due dates on or before 4 February 2027.
This is slightly higher compared to 2025 (2.25%), but the good news is that it now includes American Express cards as well. This means we’ll finally have a year-round offer for AMEX, compared to limited-time, limited-use promo codes in 2025.
This code is valid for all locally-issued AMEX, Visa, Mastercard and UnionPay cards.
|Cards
|Earn Rate
|Cost Per Mile
(2.35% fee)
|
|2 mpd
|1.15¢
|
|1.6 mpd
|1.44¢
|
|1.5 mpd
|1.53¢
|
|1.4 mpd
|1.64¢
|
|1.3 mpd
|1.77¢
|
|1.28 mpd
|1.79¢
|
|1.2 mpd
|1.91¢
|1.1 mpd
|2.09¢
Special rates for OCBC cards (1.55-2%)
OCBC cardholders can enjoy admin fees of 1.55-2% with CardUp, depending on card and whether they’re a new or existing CardUp user.
|OCBC VOYAGE
(Premier, PPC, BOS)
|OCBC VOYAGE
|OCBC Premier Visa Infinite
|Earn Rate
|1.6 mpd
|1.3 mpd
|1.28 mpd
|1.55% fee
|0.95¢
|1.17¢
|1.19¢
|1.73% fee
|1.06¢
|1.31¢
|1.33¢
|1.8% fee
|1.11¢
|1.36¢
|1.38¢
|1.95% fee
|1.20¢
|1.47¢
|1.49¢
|Both the amount due and the CardUp fee are eligible to earn miles
|OCBC 90°N MC/Visa
|Earn Rate
|1.3 mpd
|1.55% fee
|1.17¢
|2% fee
|1.51¢
|Both the amount due and the CardUp fee are eligible to earn miles
For more details on the OCBC offers, refer to this post.
CardUp x OCBC: Pay bills with discounted fees starting from 1.55%
CardUp FAQs
I’m attaching the usual CardUp FAQ below. Be sure to have a read, because it answers commonly asked questions like whether CardUp payments count towards sign up bonuses (they mostly do) and whether there are any 10X opportunities (there aren’t).
Q: Do CardUp payments earn credit card miles?
A: Yes, that’s kind of the whole point. CardUp transactions code as MCC 7399 (Business Services Not Elsewhere Classified), and will earn miles with all cards except BOC and HSBC.
Q: Do CardUp payments count towards minimum spend for welcome offers?
A: Again, yes. The two exceptions are BOC and HSBC cards (as mentioned above), and DBS cards. DBS is odd in that it awards base points for CardUp spend (e.g. 1.3 mpd for DBS Altitude, 1.5 mpd for DBS Vantage), but does not count CardUp transactions towards the minimum spend for welcome offers.
Q: Are CardUp payments eligible to earn 4 mpd with specialised spending cards?
A: No. Stick to general spending cards with CardUp.
Q: Why did the CSO tell me that CardUp transactions don’t earn points?
A: Unfortunately, bank CSOs will sometimes misinform customers that CardUp transactions aren’t eligible to earn points. This usually happens because the customer asks something like “will insurance paid through CardUp earn rewards?”
Odds are, the CSO has never even heard of CardUp in their life and has no idea what it does. All they hear is “insurance”, and once that trigger word is spoken, the answer will almost certainly be no!
So I wouldn’t worry too much about what the CSO says.
Q: Is the CardUp admin fee eligible to earn miles?
A: Yes. Suppose you make a payment of S$100 with a promotional fee of 1.99%. The total amount charged to your card is S$101.99, and you’ll earn miles based on S$101.99 of spending.
Conclusion
CardUp’s 2026 promo codes are now live, offering cardholders savings off the usual 2.6% fee.
Whether it’s worth buying miles through CardUp boils down to how much you value a mile, but on the whole there’s certainly situations where it can make sense. The higher your mpd, the lower your cost per mile, so use the highest-earning general spending card you have.
Aaron, do you think that there is an error for the TAX18 T&Cs? If it is meant for recurring payments, shouldn’t the tax payment be due by 31 March 2026 rather than 31 March 2025? Currently, I’m using MLTAX24 that runs till 25 March 2025 at 1.75% no cap. It seems strange to have a new code to cover the last 2 months of tax payment for the payment cycle.
nope. keep in mind that this isn’t the “real” promo code for tax season. CardUp releases that later in the year. TAX18 is meant for eager beavers who want to pay their taxes ahead of schedule.
if I recall correctly, we cannot pay income tax ahead of schedule and it will be refunded?
Hi Aaron, think you forgot the UOB Privilege Banking Card (Visa) for 1.2mpd
Why now so limited options for discounts for areas like Education? and all the promotions is for ocbc only.
Thank you for the detailed explanation, Mr MileLion!
No code for AMEX card… =.=
Are some of the “2026” mentioned meant to be “2025”?
Hi, for Recurring Payments (1.85%) REC185 promo code, does it work if split payment to 2 and more weekly payments for a yearly insurance premium to qualify?
I guess it works so long it is within $20K per month.
Did you try this? Did it work?
Well I tried it. Went off smoothly
seem like the OCBC18 code only valid till Mar 25 not for the entire year of 2025.
looks like the only promo code can use now is REC185 (1.85%), still better than to pay 2.6%.
hi Aaron, can check with you can uob one card use to buy the miles? Thanks.
A quick data point is that Rental transactions aren’t always MCC 7399. CardUp seems to use MCC 6513 for DBS (as it isn’t excluded from rewards), and for ad-hoc promo codes which sometimes aren’t guaranteed for rewards as they specifically code as 6513 which are excluded by most banks. Likely reason is internal processing fees for 6513 might be cheaper than 7399
Citibank listed rental as exclusion for the thank you point, technically we paid the admin fees for CardUp platform yet we are not getting rewards from citibank, this is a big trap if i understand correctly.
No issues earning points with citi
Presumably you can use multiple code?
So, for example, if you have a tax bill of 10k and already have used Cardup before, you could use code MCTAX25 for 5k followed by MLTAX25R for the balance of 5k (assuming you don’t miss the 1,500 slots for the former)?
Just signed up with MLTAX25R as a way of saying thanks for a useful site!
Does UOB give UNI$ earning on payment using cardup?
include useing HSBC visa card ?
does code MILELION still offer 1.79% service fees? I tried applying it but the service fee was about 2.3% instead
given that the fees are lower for recurring payments (1.85%), as compared to one-off payment (2.25%), is it possible to set a payment as recurring, and cancel after the first payment to enjoy the lower rate?
Hey Aaron, coming to the end of 2025. Any advice on when you think CardUp might be announcing their promotions for 2026? Wondering if it’s worthwhile getting one of the OCBC cards to tied over from Jan 2026 to Mar 2026 since some of the Visa ones expire Dec 2025. Thx!
It is not the 2025 promos we need. 2025 is all but over. It is the 2026 ones we need to know about !
yess! i want to know the 2026 promos tooo