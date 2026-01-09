Search
Full list of CardUp promo codes for 2026

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
27

Making a payment with CardUp? Don't pay full price if you can avoid it- here's the complete list of CardUp promo codes.

CardUp has unveiled its latest promo codes for 2026, which cut its regular 2.6% admin fee to as low as 1.77%, depending on the type of payment.

Overall, there’s bad news and good news. The bad news is that there are increases for certain categories such as rent (1.79% to 1.83%) and renovations (2% to 2.1%).

The good news is that CardUp finally has a year-round offer for American Express cards, which together with Visa and Mastercard, will enjoy a 2.35% fee on almost all one-off payments. This effectively establishes 2.35% as the de facto rate on CardUp, and will help those using it to meet the minimum spend for American Express welcome offers.

As before, first-time CardUp users can use the code MILELION to enjoy a 1.79% fee on their first payment of up to S$5,000.

How does CardUp work?

💳 CardUp Supported Payments
  • Car Loans
  • Car Rental & Leasing
  • Condo & MCST
  • Education
  • Electricity (except SP Group)
  • Helper Salary
  • Insurance (except NTUC Income)
  • Miscellaneous*
  • Mortgage Loans
  • Property Agent Fee
  • Renovation
  • Rent
  • Season Parking (except HDB)
  • Taxes
*Payment for the provision of goods and services, agent fees, and other categories subject to CardUp’s approval

CardUp is a bill payment platform that allows users to earn credit card miles on insurance premiums, tuition fees, taxes, rental, utilities, and other categories of spend that are normally excluded from rewards.

Here’s how CardUp works:

  1. You submit a payment request
  2. CardUp charges your credit card for the amount due, plus an admin fee
  3. CardUp makes a bank transfer to the receiving party on your behalf. The receiving party need not be registered with CardUp

You earn credit card miles for the amount charged to your card (including the admin fee), and the cost per mile is the admin fee divided by the number of miles earned. 

Summary: CardUp promo codes for 2026

Here’s a rundown of all the CardUp codes available for 2026.

For all banks

Code Payment Cards
3HOME26R
1.77%
Exp 30 Jun 26		 Mortgage, Car Loan, Car Leasing, Condo MCST, Education, Rent, Renovation, Season Parking, Property Tax, Helper Salary
New Existing
 Visa
MILELION
1.79%
Exp 31 Dec 26
 Any Payment ex. Tax
New
 Visa
RENT183
1.83%
Exp 31 Jan 27
 Rent
New Existing
 Visa
REC185
1.85%
Exp 31 Jan 27
 Recurring Payments
New Existing
 Visa
GLOBE185
1.85%
Exp 31 Jan 27
 Overseas Payments
New Existing
 Visa
RENO26ONE
2.1%
Exp 30 Jun 26		 Renovation
New Existing
 Visa
OFF235
2.35%
Exp 31 Jan 27
 Any Payment ex. Tax
New Existing
 AMEX, Visa, MC

For OCBC only

Code Payment Cards
OCBC90N155
1.55%
Exp 31 Mar 26
 Any Payment
New
 OCBC 90°N Visa & MC
OCBC155
1.55%
Exp 31 Mar 26
 Any Payment
New
 OCBC VOYAGE & Premier VI
OCBCTAX173
1.73%
Exp 20 Mar 26
 Income Tax
New Existing
 OCBC VOYAGE & Premier VI
OCBC18
1.8%
Exp 31 Mar 26
 Recurring Payments
New Existing
 OCBC VOYAGE & Premier VI
OCBC195
1.95%
Exp 31 Mar 26
 Any Payment
New Existing
 OCBC VOYAGE & Premier VI
OCBC90NV
2%
Exp 31 Mar 26
 Any Payment
New Existing
 OCBC 90°N Visa
OCBC90NMC
2%
Exp 31 Mar 26
 Any Payment
New Existing
 OCBC 90°N MC

Details: CardUp promo codes for 2026

For all banks

Homeowner recurring payments (from 1.77%)

Code 3HOME26R
Limit 3x redemptions per user, no cap on overall redemptions
Admin Fee 1.77%-1.83%
Min. Spend None
Cap None
Schedule By 30 June 2026
Due Date By 7 July 2026
Validity Visa
3HOME26R T&Cs

CardUp users can use the promo code 3HOME26R to enjoy a 1.77-1.83% fee on recurring home payment categories scheduled by 30 June 2026, with due dates on or before 7 July 2026.

Home payment categories are defined as the following:

  • Mortgage
  • Car Loan
  • Car Rental/Leasing
  • Condo MCST
  • Education
  • Rent
  • Renovation
  • Season Parking
  • Property Tax
  • Helper Salary

Here’s the catch though: the offer is only valid for new recurring payment categories. What this means is that you must not have scheduled a payment in that particular category before. So if I’ve paid Condo MCST fees via CardUp previously, for example, I won’t enjoy the discounted fee for this category.

Customers will enjoy a 1.83% fee on the first new recurring payment category, 1.79% for the second, and 1.77% for the third. The fee is valid for the first three payments of the recurring series. 

This code is valid for all locally-issued Visa cards. 

Cards Earn Rate Cost Per Mile
(1.77% fee)
  • Citi ULTIMA Visa
  • DBS Insignia
  • OCBC VOYAGE (Premier, PPC, BOS)
  • UOB Reserve
 1.6 mpd 1.09¢
  • DBS Vantage
 1.5 mpd 1.16¢
1.4 mpd 1.24¢
1.3 mpd 1.34¢
  • OCBC Premier Visa Infinite
 1.28 mpd 1.36¢
1.2 mpd 1.45¢

First-time payment (1.79%)

Code MILELION
Limit First payment only; no cap on overall redemptions
Admin Fee 1.79%
Min. Spend None
Cap S$5,000
Schedule By 31 December 2026
Due Date By 5 January 2027
Validity Visa
MILELION T&Cs

First-time CardUp users can use the promo code MILELION to enjoy a 1.79% fee on their first payment of up to S$5,000. CardUp’s regular fee of 2.6% will apply to the portion of the payment that exceeds S$5,000. 

Payments must be scheduled by 31 December 2026, with due dates on or before 5 January 2027.

This code is valid for all locally-issued Visa cards.

Cards Earn Rate Cost Per Mile
(1.79% fee)
  • Citi ULTIMA Visa
  • DBS Insignia
  • OCBC VOYAGE (Premier, PPC, BOS)
  • UOB Reserve
 1.6 mpd 1.10¢
  • DBS Vantage
 1.5 mpd 1.17¢
1.4 mpd 1.26¢
1.3 mpd 1.35¢
  • OCBC Premier Visa Infinite
 1.28 mpd 1.37¢
1.2 mpd 1.47¢

Rental (1.83%)

Code RENT183
Limit No cap on individual or overall redemptions
Admin Fee 1.83%
Min. Spend None
Cap None
Schedule By 31 January 2027
Due Date By 4 February 2027
Validity Visa, UnionPay
RENT183 T&Cs

CardUp users can use the promo code RENT183 to enjoy a 1.83% fee on rental payments scheduled by 31 January 2027, with due dates on or before 4 February 2027.

Do note that the fee has increased slightly compared to 2025 (1.79%), and Mastercard is no longer eligible.

This code is valid for all locally-issued Visa and UnionPay cards.

Cards Earn Rate Cost Per Mile
(1.83% fee)
  • Citi ULTIMA Visa
  • DBS Insignia
  • OCBC VOYAGE (Premier, PPC, BOS)
  • UOB Reserve
 1.6 mpd 1.12¢
  • DBS Vantage
 1.5 mpd 1.20¢
1.4 mpd 1.28¢
1.3 mpd 1.38¢
  • OCBC Premier Visa Infinite
 1.28 mpd 1.40¢
1.2 mpd 1.50¢

Recurring Payments (1.85%)

Code REC185
Limit No cap on individual or overall redemptions
Admin Fee 1.85%
Min. Spend None
Cap S$20,000 per month
Schedule By 31 January 2027
Due Date By 4 February 2027
Validity Visa
REC185 T&Cs

CardUp users can use the promo code REC185 to enjoy a 1.85% fee on recurring payments of up to S$20,000 per month. CardUp’s regular fee of 2.6% will apply to the portion of the payment that exceeds S$20,000.

Payments must be scheduled by 31 January 2027, with due dates on or before 4 February 2027.

Payments can be set up with weekly, monthly or quarterly frequencies. Remember, CardUp supports mortgage payments for both bank and HDB loans, so this could be useful for anyone looking to repay a housing loan.

The code is only valid for locally-issued Visa cards.

Cards Earn Rate Cost Per Mile
(1.85% fee)
  • Citi ULTIMA Visa
  • DBS Insignia
  • OCBC VOYAGE (Premier, PPC, BOS)
  • UOB Reserve
 1.6 mpd 1.14¢
  • DBS Vantage
 1.5 mpd 1.21¢
  • StanChart Visa Infinite
  • UOB PRVI Miles Visa
  • UOB Visa Infinite Metal
 1.4 mpd 1.30¢
  • DBS Altitude Visa
  • OCBC 90°N Visa
  • OCBC VOYAGE
 1.3 mpd 1.40¢
  • OCBC Premier Visa Infinite
 1.28 mpd 1.42¢
  • Citi PremierMiles Visa
  • Maybank Visa Infinite
  • StanChart Journey
 1.2 mpd 1.51¢

International Payments (1.85%)

Code GLOBE185
Limit No cap on individual or overall redemptions
Admin Fee 1.85%
Min. Spend None
Cap None
Schedule By 31 January 2027
Due Date By 4 February 2027
Validity Visa
GLOBE185 T&Cs

CardUp users making international payments can use the promo code GLOBE185 to enjoy a 1.85% fee, for payments scheduled by 31 January 2027 with due dates on or before 4 February 2027. 

The code is only valid for locally-issued Visa cards. 

Cards Earn Rate Cost Per Mile
(1.85% fee)
  • Citi ULTIMA Visa
  • DBS Insignia
  • OCBC VOYAGE (Premier, PPC, BOS)
  • UOB Reserve
 1.6 mpd 1.14¢
  • DBS Vantage
 1.5 mpd 1.21¢
  • StanChart Visa Infinite
  • UOB PRVI Miles Visa
  • UOB Visa Infinite Metal
 1.4 mpd 1.30¢
  • DBS Altitude Visa
  • OCBC 90°N Visa
  • OCBC VOYAGE
 1.3 mpd 1.40¢
  • OCBC Premier Visa Infinite
 1.28 mpd 1.42¢
  • Citi PremierMiles Visa
  • Maybank Visa Infinite
  • StanChart Journey
 1.2 mpd 1.51¢

Given that this is an international transfer, you should also check whether the rate CardUp is offering is competitive compared to the alternatives, because otherwise that implicitly increases your cost per mile. 

Renovation (2.1%)

Code RENO26ONE
Limit 1x redemption per user, no cap on overall redemptions
Admin Fee 2.1%
Min. Spend None
Cap S$20,000
Schedule By 30 June 2026
Due Date By 7 July 2026
Validity Visa
RENO26ONE T&Cs

CardUp users can use the promo code RENO26ONE to enjoy a 2.1% fee on one-off renovation payments scheduled by 30 June 2026, with due dates on or before 7 July 2026. This has slightly increased from 2025 (2%).

This code is valid for all locally-issued Visa cards. 

Cards Earn Rate Cost Per Mile
(2.1% fee)
  • Citi ULTIMA Visa
  • DBS Insignia
  • OCBC VOYAGE (Premier, PPC, BOS)
  • UOB Reserve
 1.6 mpd 1.29¢
  • DBS Vantage
 1.5 mpd 1.37¢
  • StanChart Visa Infinite
  • UOB PRVI Miles Visa
  • UOB Visa Infinite Metal
 1.4 mpd 1.47¢
  • DBS Altitude Visa
  • OCBC 90°N Visa
  • OCBC VOYAGE
 1.3 mpd 1.58¢
  • OCBC Premier Visa Infinite
 1.28 mpd 1.61¢
  • Citi PremierMiles Visa
  • Maybank Visa Infinite
  • StanChart Journey
 1.2 mpd 1.71¢

All other payments (2.35%)

Code OFF235
Limit No cap on individual or overall redemptions
Admin Fee 2.35%
Min. Spend None
Cap None
Schedule By 31 January 2027
Due Date By 4 February 2027
Validity AMEX, Visa, Mastercard, UnionPay
OFF235 T&Cs

For all other payments, CardUp users can use the promo code OFF235 to enjoy a 2.35% fee, for payments (excluding property tax, income tax and stamp duty) scheduled by 31 January 2027 with due dates on or before 4 February 2027.

This is slightly higher compared to 2025 (2.25%), but the good news is that it now includes American Express cards as well. This means we’ll finally have a year-round offer for AMEX, compared to limited-time, limited-use promo codes in 2025.

This code is valid for all locally-issued AMEX, Visa, Mastercard and UnionPay cards. 

Cards Earn Rate Cost Per Mile
(2.35% fee)
  • StanChart Beyond (PP, PB)
 2 mpd 1.15¢
  • Citi ULTIMA Visa/MC
  • DBS Insignia
  • DCS Imperium
  • OCBC VOYAGE (Premier, PPC, BOS)
  • UOB Reserve
 1.6 mpd 1.44¢
  • DBS Vantage
  • StanChart Beyond (Regular)
 1.5 mpd 1.53¢
  • StanChart Visa Infinite
  • UOB PRVI Miles Visa/MC/AMEX
  • UOB Visa Infinite Metal
 1.4 mpd 1.64¢
  • AMEX PPS Card
  • AMEX Solitaire PPS Card 
  • Citi Prestige
  • DBS Altitude Visa/AMEX
  • OCBC 90°N Visa/MC
  • OCBC VOYAGE
 1.3 mpd 1.77¢
  • OCBC Premier Visa Infinite
 1.28 mpd 1.79¢
1.2 mpd 1.91¢
1.1 mpd 2.09¢

Special rates for OCBC cards (1.55-2%)

OCBC cardholders can enjoy admin fees of 1.55-2% with CardUp, depending on card and whether they’re a new or existing CardUp user.

 
  OCBC VOYAGE
(Premier, PPC, BOS)
 OCBC VOYAGE
 OCBC Premier Visa Infinite
Earn Rate 1.6 mpd 1.3 mpd 1.28 mpd
1.55% fee 0.95¢ 1.17¢ 1.19¢
1.73% fee 1.06¢ 1.31¢ 1.33¢
1.8% fee 1.11¢ 1.36¢ 1.38¢
1.95% fee 1.20¢ 1.47¢ 1.49¢
Both the amount due and the CardUp fee are eligible to earn miles
 
  OCBC 90°N MC/Visa
Earn Rate 1.3 mpd
1.55% fee 1.17¢
2% fee 1.51¢
Both the amount due and the CardUp fee are eligible to earn miles

For more details on the OCBC offers, refer to this post. 

CardUp x OCBC: Pay bills with discounted fees starting from 1.55%

CardUp FAQs

I’m attaching the usual CardUp FAQ below. Be sure to have a read, because it answers commonly asked questions like whether CardUp payments count towards sign up bonuses (they mostly do) and whether there are any 10X opportunities (there aren’t).

Q: Do CardUp payments earn credit card miles?

A: Yes, that’s kind of the whole point. CardUp transactions code as MCC 7399 (Business Services Not Elsewhere Classified), and will earn miles with all cards except BOC and HSBC

Q: Do CardUp payments count towards minimum spend for welcome offers?

A: Again, yes. The two exceptions are BOC and HSBC cards (as mentioned above), and DBS cards. DBS is odd in that it awards base points for CardUp spend (e.g. 1.3 mpd for DBS Altitude, 1.5 mpd for DBS Vantage), but does not count CardUp transactions towards the minimum spend for welcome offers. 

Q: Are CardUp payments eligible to earn 4 mpd with specialised spending cards?

A: No. Stick to general spending cards with CardUp.

Q: Why did the CSO tell me that CardUp transactions don’t earn points?

A: Unfortunately, bank CSOs will sometimes misinform customers that CardUp transactions aren’t eligible to earn points. This usually happens because the customer asks something like “will insurance paid through CardUp earn rewards?”

Odds are, the CSO has never even heard of CardUp in their life and has no idea what it does. All they hear is “insurance”, and once that trigger word is spoken, the answer will almost certainly be no!

So I wouldn’t worry too much about what the CSO says.

The customer (service officer) isn’t always right!

Q: Is the CardUp admin fee eligible to earn miles?

A: Yes. Suppose you make a payment of S$100 with a promotional fee of 1.99%. The total amount charged to your card is S$101.99, and you’ll earn miles based on S$101.99 of spending.

Conclusion

CardUp’s 2026 promo codes are now live, offering cardholders savings off the usual 2.6% fee. 

Whether it’s worth buying miles through CardUp boils down to how much you value a mile, but on the whole there’s certainly situations where it can make sense. The higher your mpd, the lower your cost per mile, so use the highest-earning general spending card you have.

Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
