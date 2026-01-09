Full list of CardUp promo codes for 2026

CardUp has unveiled its latest promo codes for 2026, which cut its regular 2.6% admin fee to as low as 1.77%, depending on the type of payment.

Overall, there’s bad news and good news. The bad news is that there are increases for certain categories such as rent (1.79% to 1.83%) and renovations (2% to 2.1%).

The good news is that CardUp finally has a year-round offer for American Express cards, which together with Visa and Mastercard, will enjoy a 2.35% fee on almost all one-off payments. This effectively establishes 2.35% as the de facto rate on CardUp, and will help those using it to meet the minimum spend for American Express welcome offers.

As before, first-time CardUp users can use the code MILELION to enjoy a 1.79% fee on their first payment of up to S$5,000.

How does CardUp work?

💳 CardUp Supported Payments Car Loans

Car Rental & Leasing

Condo & MCST

Education

Electricity (except SP Group)

Helper Salary

Insurance (except NTUC Income) Miscellaneous*

Mortgage Loans

Property Agent Fee

Renovation

Rent

Season Parking (except HDB)

Taxes *Payment for the provision of goods and services, agent fees, and other categories subject to CardUp’s approval

CardUp is a bill payment platform that allows users to earn credit card miles on insurance premiums, tuition fees, taxes, rental, utilities, and other categories of spend that are normally excluded from rewards.

Here’s how CardUp works:

You submit a payment request CardUp charges your credit card for the amount due, plus an admin fee CardUp makes a bank transfer to the receiving party on your behalf. The receiving party need not be registered with CardUp

You earn credit card miles for the amount charged to your card (including the admin fee), and the cost per mile is the admin fee divided by the number of miles earned.

Summary: CardUp promo codes for 2026

Here’s a rundown of all the CardUp codes available for 2026.

For all banks

Code Payment Cards 3HOME26R

1.77%

Exp 30 Jun 26 Mortgage, Car Loan, Car Leasing, Condo MCST, Education, Rent, Renovation, Season Parking, Property Tax, Helper Salary

New Existing

Visa MILELION

1.79%

Exp 31 Dec 26

Any Payment ex. Tax

New

Visa RENT183

1.83%

Exp 31 Jan 27

Rent

New Existing

Visa REC185

1.85%

Exp 31 Jan 27

Recurring Payments

New Existing

Visa GLOBE185

1.85%

Exp 31 Jan 27

Overseas Payments

New Existing

Visa RENO26ONE

2.1%

Exp 30 Jun 26 Renovation

New Existing

Visa OFF235

2.35%

Exp 31 Jan 27

Any Payment ex. Tax

New Existing

AMEX, Visa, MC

For OCBC only

Code Payment Cards OCBC90N155

1.55%

Exp 31 Mar 26

Any Payment

New

OCBC 90 ° N Visa & MC OCBC155

1.55%

Exp 31 Mar 26

Any Payment

New

OCBC VOYAGE & Premier VI OCBCTAX173

1.73%

Exp 20 Mar 26

Income Tax

New Existing

OCBC VOYAGE & Premier VI OCBC18

1.8%

Exp 31 Mar 26

Recurring Payments

New Existing

OCBC VOYAGE & Premier VI OCBC195

1.95%

Exp 31 Mar 26

Any Payment

New Existing

OCBC VOYAGE & Premier VI OCBC90NV

2%

Exp 31 Mar 26

Any Payment

New Existing

OCBC 90 ° N Visa OCBC90NMC

2%

Exp 31 Mar 26

Any Payment

New Existing

OCBC 90 ° N MC

Details: CardUp promo codes for 2026

For all banks

Homeowner recurring payments (from 1.77%)

Code 3HOME26R Limit 3x redemptions per user, no cap on overall redemptions Admin Fee 1.77%-1.83% Min. Spend None Cap None Schedule By 30 June 2026 Due Date By 7 July 2026 Validity Visa 3HOME26R T&Cs

CardUp users can use the promo code 3HOME26R to enjoy a 1.77-1.83% fee on recurring home payment categories scheduled by 30 June 2026, with due dates on or before 7 July 2026.

Home payment categories are defined as the following:

Mortgage

Car Loan

Car Rental/Leasing

Condo MCST

Education Rent

Renovation

Season Parking

Property Tax

Helper Salary

Here’s the catch though: the offer is only valid for new recurring payment categories. What this means is that you must not have scheduled a payment in that particular category before. So if I’ve paid Condo MCST fees via CardUp previously, for example, I won’t enjoy the discounted fee for this category.

Customers will enjoy a 1.83% fee on the first new recurring payment category, 1.79% for the second, and 1.77% for the third. The fee is valid for the first three payments of the recurring series.

This code is valid for all locally-issued Visa cards.

Cards Earn Rate Cost Per Mile

(1.77% fee)

Citi ULTIMA Visa

DBS Insignia

OCBC VOYAGE (Premier, PPC, BOS)

UOB Reserve 1.6 mpd 1.09¢ DBS Vantage 1.5 mpd 1.16¢ StanChart Visa Infinite

UOB PRVI Miles Visa

UOB Visa Infinite Metal 1.4 mpd 1.24¢ DBS Altitude Visa

OCBC 90°N Visa

OCBC VOYAGE 1.3 mpd 1.34¢ OCBC Premier Visa Infinite 1.28 mpd 1.36¢ Citi PremierMiles Visa

Maybank Visa Infinite

StanChart Journey 1.2 mpd 1.45¢

First-time payment (1.79%)

Code MILELION Limit First payment only; no cap on overall redemptions Admin Fee 1.79% Min. Spend None Cap S$5,000 Schedule By 31 December 2026 Due Date By 5 January 2027 Validity Visa MILELION T&Cs

First-time CardUp users can use the promo code MILELION to enjoy a 1.79% fee on their first payment of up to S$5,000. CardUp’s regular fee of 2.6% will apply to the portion of the payment that exceeds S$5,000.

Payments must be scheduled by 31 December 2026, with due dates on or before 5 January 2027.

This code is valid for all locally-issued Visa cards.

Cards Earn Rate Cost Per Mile

(1.79% fee)

Citi ULTIMA Visa

DBS Insignia

OCBC VOYAGE (Premier, PPC, BOS)

UOB Reserve 1.6 mpd 1.10¢ DBS Vantage 1.5 mpd 1.17¢ StanChart Visa Infinite

UOB PRVI Miles Visa

UOB Visa Infinite Metal 1.4 mpd 1.26¢ DBS Altitude Visa

OCBC 90°N Visa

OCBC VOYAGE 1.3 mpd 1.35¢ OCBC Premier Visa Infinite 1.28 mpd 1.37¢ Citi PremierMiles Visa

Maybank Visa Infinite

StanChart Journey 1.2 mpd 1.47¢

Rental (1.83%)

Code RENT183 Limit No cap on individual or overall redemptions

Admin Fee 1.83% Min. Spend None Cap None Schedule By 31 January 2027 Due Date By 4 February 2027 Validity Visa, UnionPay RENT183 T&Cs

CardUp users can use the promo code RENT183 to enjoy a 1.83% fee on rental payments scheduled by 31 January 2027, with due dates on or before 4 February 2027.

Do note that the fee has increased slightly compared to 2025 (1.79%), and Mastercard is no longer eligible.

This code is valid for all locally-issued Visa and UnionPay cards.

Cards Earn Rate Cost Per Mile

(1.83% fee)

Citi ULTIMA Visa

DBS Insignia

OCBC VOYAGE (Premier, PPC, BOS)

UOB Reserve 1.6 mpd 1.12¢ DBS Vantage 1.5 mpd 1.20¢ StanChart Visa Infinite

UOB PRVI Miles Visa

UOB Visa Infinite Metal 1.4 mpd 1.28¢ DBS Altitude Visa

OCBC 90°N Visa

OCBC VOYAGE 1.3 mpd 1.38¢ OCBC Premier Visa Infinite 1.28 mpd 1.40¢ Citi PremierMiles Visa

Maybank Visa Infinite

StanChart Journey 1.2 mpd 1.50¢

Recurring Payments (1.85%)

Code REC185 Limit No cap on individual or overall redemptions

Admin Fee 1.85% Min. Spend None Cap S$20,000 per month Schedule By 31 January 2027 Due Date By 4 February 2027 Validity Visa REC185 T&Cs

CardUp users can use the promo code REC185 to enjoy a 1.85% fee on recurring payments of up to S$20,000 per month. CardUp’s regular fee of 2.6% will apply to the portion of the payment that exceeds S$20,000.

Payments must be scheduled by 31 January 2027, with due dates on or before 4 February 2027.

Payments can be set up with weekly, monthly or quarterly frequencies. Remember, CardUp supports mortgage payments for both bank and HDB loans, so this could be useful for anyone looking to repay a housing loan.

The code is only valid for locally-issued Visa cards.

Cards Earn Rate Cost Per Mile

(1.85% fee)

Citi ULTIMA Visa

DBS Insignia

OCBC VOYAGE (Premier, PPC, BOS)

UOB Reserve 1.6 mpd 1.14¢ DBS Vantage 1.5 mpd 1.21¢ StanChart Visa Infinite

UOB PRVI Miles Visa

UOB Visa Infinite Metal 1.4 mpd 1.30¢ DBS Altitude Visa

OCBC 90°N Visa

OCBC VOYAGE 1.3 mpd 1.40¢ OCBC Premier Visa Infinite 1.28 mpd 1.42¢ Citi PremierMiles Visa

Maybank Visa Infinite

StanChart Journey 1.2 mpd 1.51¢

International Payments (1.85%)

Code GLOBE185 Limit No cap on individual or overall redemptions

Admin Fee 1.85% Min. Spend None Cap None Schedule By 31 January 2027 Due Date By 4 February 2027 Validity Visa GLOBE185 T&Cs

CardUp users making international payments can use the promo code GLOBE185 to enjoy a 1.85% fee, for payments scheduled by 31 January 2027 with due dates on or before 4 February 2027.

The code is only valid for locally-issued Visa cards.

Cards Earn Rate Cost Per Mile

(1.85% fee)

Citi ULTIMA Visa

DBS Insignia

OCBC VOYAGE (Premier, PPC, BOS)

UOB Reserve 1.6 mpd 1.14¢ DBS Vantage 1.5 mpd 1.21¢ StanChart Visa Infinite

UOB PRVI Miles Visa

UOB Visa Infinite Metal 1.4 mpd 1.30¢ DBS Altitude Visa

OCBC 90°N Visa

OCBC VOYAGE 1.3 mpd 1.40¢ OCBC Premier Visa Infinite 1.28 mpd 1.42¢ Citi PremierMiles Visa

Maybank Visa Infinite

StanChart Journey 1.2 mpd 1.51¢

Given that this is an international transfer, you should also check whether the rate CardUp is offering is competitive compared to the alternatives, because otherwise that implicitly increases your cost per mile.

Renovation (2.1%)

Code RENO26ONE Limit 1x redemption per user, no cap on overall redemptions Admin Fee 2.1% Min. Spend None Cap S$20,000 Schedule By 30 June 2026 Due Date By 7 July 2026 Validity Visa RENO26ONE T&Cs

CardUp users can use the promo code RENO26ONE to enjoy a 2.1% fee on one-off renovation payments scheduled by 30 June 2026, with due dates on or before 7 July 2026. This has slightly increased from 2025 (2%).

This code is valid for all locally-issued Visa cards.

Cards Earn Rate Cost Per Mile

(2.1% fee)

Citi ULTIMA Visa

DBS Insignia

OCBC VOYAGE (Premier, PPC, BOS)

UOB Reserve 1.6 mpd 1.29¢ DBS Vantage 1.5 mpd 1.37¢ StanChart Visa Infinite

UOB PRVI Miles Visa

UOB Visa Infinite Metal 1.4 mpd 1.47¢ DBS Altitude Visa

OCBC 90°N Visa

OCBC VOYAGE 1.3 mpd 1.58¢ OCBC Premier Visa Infinite 1.28 mpd 1.61¢ Citi PremierMiles Visa

Maybank Visa Infinite

StanChart Journey 1.2 mpd 1.71¢

All other payments (2.35%)

Code OFF235 Limit No cap on individual or overall redemptions

Admin Fee 2.35% Min. Spend None Cap None Schedule By 31 January 2027 Due Date By 4 February 2027 Validity AMEX, Visa, Mastercard, UnionPay OFF235 T&Cs

For all other payments, CardUp users can use the promo code OFF235 to enjoy a 2.35% fee, for payments (excluding property tax, income tax and stamp duty) scheduled by 31 January 2027 with due dates on or before 4 February 2027.

This is slightly higher compared to 2025 (2.25%), but the good news is that it now includes American Express cards as well. This means we’ll finally have a year-round offer for AMEX, compared to limited-time, limited-use promo codes in 2025.

This code is valid for all locally-issued AMEX, Visa, Mastercard and UnionPay cards.

Cards Earn Rate Cost Per Mile

(2.35% fee)

StanChart Beyond (PP, PB) 2 mpd 1.15¢ Citi ULTIMA Visa/MC

DBS Insignia

DCS Imperium

OCBC VOYAGE (Premier, PPC, BOS)

UOB Reserve 1.6 mpd 1.44¢ DBS Vantage

StanChart Beyond (Regular) 1.5 mpd 1.53¢ StanChart Visa Infinite

UOB PRVI Miles Visa/MC/AMEX

UOB Visa Infinite Metal 1.4 mpd 1.64¢ AMEX PPS Card

AMEX Solitaire PPS Card

Citi Prestige

DBS Altitude Visa/AMEX

OCBC 90°N Visa/MC

OCBC VOYAGE 1.3 mpd 1.77¢ OCBC Premier Visa Infinite 1.28 mpd 1.79¢ AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend

Citi PremierMiles Visa/MC

KrisFlyer UOB Card

StanChart Journey 1.2 mpd 1.91¢ AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card 1.1 mpd 2.09¢

Special rates for OCBC cards (1.55-2%)

OCBC cardholders can enjoy admin fees of 1.55-2% with CardUp, depending on card and whether they’re a new or existing CardUp user.

OCBC VOYAGE

(Premier, PPC, BOS)

OCBC VOYAGE

OCBC Premier Visa Infinite

Earn Rate 1.6 mpd 1.3 mpd 1.28 mpd 1.55% fee 0.95¢ 1.17¢ 1.19¢ 1.73% fee 1.06¢ 1.31¢ 1.33¢ 1.8% fee 1.11¢ 1.36¢ 1.38¢ 1.95% fee 1.20¢ 1.47¢ 1.49¢ Both the amount due and the CardUp fee are eligible to earn miles

OCBC 90°N MC/Visa Earn Rate 1.3 mpd 1.55% fee 1.17¢ 2% fee 1.51¢ Both the amount due and the CardUp fee are eligible to earn miles

For more details on the OCBC offers, refer to this post.

CardUp FAQs

I’m attaching the usual CardUp FAQ below. Be sure to have a read, because it answers commonly asked questions like whether CardUp payments count towards sign up bonuses (they mostly do) and whether there are any 10X opportunities (there aren’t).

Q: Do CardUp payments earn credit card miles?

A: Yes, that’s kind of the whole point. CardUp transactions code as MCC 7399 (Business Services Not Elsewhere Classified), and will earn miles with all cards except BOC and HSBC.

Q: Do CardUp payments count towards minimum spend for welcome offers?

A: Again, yes. The two exceptions are BOC and HSBC cards (as mentioned above), and DBS cards. DBS is odd in that it awards base points for CardUp spend (e.g. 1.3 mpd for DBS Altitude, 1.5 mpd for DBS Vantage), but does not count CardUp transactions towards the minimum spend for welcome offers.

Q: Are CardUp payments eligible to earn 4 mpd with specialised spending cards?

A: No. Stick to general spending cards with CardUp.

Q: Why did the CSO tell me that CardUp transactions don’t earn points?

A: Unfortunately, bank CSOs will sometimes misinform customers that CardUp transactions aren’t eligible to earn points. This usually happens because the customer asks something like “will insurance paid through CardUp earn rewards?”

Odds are, the CSO has never even heard of CardUp in their life and has no idea what it does. All they hear is “insurance”, and once that trigger word is spoken, the answer will almost certainly be no!

So I wouldn’t worry too much about what the CSO says.

Q: Is the CardUp admin fee eligible to earn miles?

A: Yes. Suppose you make a payment of S$100 with a promotional fee of 1.99%. The total amount charged to your card is S$101.99, and you’ll earn miles based on S$101.99 of spending.

Conclusion

CardUp’s 2026 promo codes are now live, offering cardholders savings off the usual 2.6% fee.

Whether it’s worth buying miles through CardUp boils down to how much you value a mile, but on the whole there’s certainly situations where it can make sense. The higher your mpd, the lower your cost per mile, so use the highest-earning general spending card you have.