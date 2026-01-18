Search
2026 Edition: Best Credit Cards for Supermarkets

30

Groceries may not be the sexiest of expenses, but the right credit cards will net you up to 10 mpd.

While banks generally prefer to reward discretionary expenditure like dining out and overseas holidays, grocery shopping is a notable exception. This essential category is eligible to earn up to 10 mpd with the right credit cards, whether you shop for groceries in-store or from the comfort of home.

In this post, we’ll cover the best cards to use for supermarkets.

How do supermarkets code?

Earn up to 4 mpd at supermarkets with the right credit card

All major supermarkets in Singapore will code as MCC 5411 (Grocery Stores, Supermarkets), including:

  • Cold Storage
  • Don Don Donki
  • Giant
  • Hao Mart
  • Jasons Deli
  • Little Farms
  • Market Place
  • Meidi-Ya
  • NTUC FairPrice (and subsidiary brands like FairPrice Finest, FairPrice Xtra)
  • Prime Supermarket
  • Ryan’s Grocery
  • Sheng Siong

If you’re buying groceries via RedMart, however, the MCC appears to have changed to 5262 (Marketplaces) late last year. That might create a potential 6 mpd opportunity with the OCBC Rewards Card, which I’ll touch on later.

If in doubt, you can easily look up the MCC before making a purchase with the following tools: 

Method Ease of Use Reliability
HeyMax ●●●
📱 Instarem app ●● ●●
🤖 DBS digibot
●●●
Note: “Ease of use” and “reliability” are relative. HeyMax already provides a solid baseline for reliability, and the DBS digibot is still simple enough to use, despite requiring more steps than the other two methods.

Buying groceries online

If you do your grocery shopping online, then use the following cards to earn the most miles.

🛒 Best Cards for Groceries
Online
Card Earn Rate Remarks
DBS yuu Card
Apply
 10 mpd Giant* and Cold Storage only. Min. spend S$800, cap of S$823 per c. month. Must spend at 4x participating merchants
Review
Citi Rewards
Apply		 4 mpd Max S$1K per s. month
Review
DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply		 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month
Review
UOB Lady’s Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Must choose Family as bonus category
Review
UOB Lady’s Solitaire
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$750 per c. month. Must choose Family as bonus category
Review
UOB Preferred Platinum Visa
Apply		 4 mpd Max S$600 per c. month
Review
StanChart Journey Card
Apply
 3 mpd Max S$1K per s. month
Review
*Giant does not have an online store in Singapore, but you can order groceries via Foodpanda, which is also a yuu merchant
💳 yuu x Cold Storage 

Transactions made via the Cold Storage app are eligible to earn up to 36 yuu Points per S$1 with the DBS yuu Card, provided you link your yuu ID.

To do this, tap on My Account > Link yuu ID.

Do note that if you buy groceries in-store at NTUC but pay through the NTUC app, it counts as an online transaction.

Buying groceries in-store

If you do your grocery shopping in-store, then use the following cards to earn the most miles.

🛒 Best Cards for Groceries
In-Store
Card Earn Rate Remarks
DBS yuu Card
Apply
 10 mpd Giant* and Cold Storage only. Min. spend S$800, cap of S$823 per c. month. Must spend at 4x participating merchants
Review
Amaze + Citi Rewards
Apply		 4 mpd Max S$1K per s. month. 1% admin fee applies to all SGD transactions.
Review
UOB Lady’s Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Must choose Family as bonus category
Review
UOB Lady’s Solitaire
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$750 per c. month. Must choose Family as bonus category
Review
UOB Preferred Platinum Visa
Apply		 4 mpd^ Max S$600 per c. month
Review
UOB Visa Signature
Apply
 4 mpd*
 With min. S$1K spend per s. month, capped at S$1.2K
Review
^Must use mobile contactless (mobile payments)
*Must use contactless (tap physical card or use mobile payments)

Changing MCCs via HeyMax

HeyMax sells vouchers in various denominations for FairPrice, Giant and Sheng Siong:

Get 200 Max Miles when you sign up for a HeyMax account and complete one transaction
Sign up here

These purchases code as MCC 5311 (Department Stores), so in other words, HeyMax changes the MCC of grocery shopping from 5411 to 5311, which is a bonus category for the HSBC Revolution, Maybank XL Rewards Card and OCBC Rewards Card, among others.

Voucher purchases are also eligible to earn Max Miles, which can be converted at a 1:1 ratio to 30+ airline and hotel partners, without any fees. 

HeyMax Transfer Partners
✈️ Airlines
  • Air Arabia Rewards Direct
  • Air Canada Aeroplan
  • Air France-KLM Flying Blue
  • Air India Maharaja Club Direct
  • AirAsia Rewards (1:1.2 ratio) Direct
  • Alaska Mileage Plan
  • American Airlines AAdvantage
  • Avianca LifeMiles
  • British Airways Executive Club
  • Cathay Pacific Asia Miles Direct
  • Emirates Skywards
  • Ethiopian ShebaMiles Direct
  • Etihad Guest
  • EVA Air Infinity MileageLands
  • Frontier Miles
  • GarudaMiles
  • Hainan Fortune Wings Club
  • Qantas Frequent Flyer
  • Qatar Privilege Club Direct
  • THAI Royal Orchid Plus
  • Turkish Miles&Smiles
  • United MileagePlus
  • Vietnam Airlines Lotusmiles Direct
  • Velocity Frequent Flyer
  • Xiamen Egret Miles Direct
🏨 Hotels
  • Accor Live Limitless Direct
  • Hilton Honors
  • IHG One Rewards (1:1.5 ratio) Direct
  • Marriott Bonvoy
  • Radisson Rewards
  • Shangri-La Circle (5:1 ratio)
  • World of Hyatt
  • Wyndham Rewards

For more on the sweet spots you can redeem with Max Miles, refer to this post. 

6 mpd with OCBC Rewards?

OCBC Rewards 6 mpd Promo
Component Monthly Cap
(OCBC$)		 Monthly Cap
(S$)
Base: 5 OCBC$ per S$5
(0.4 mpd)		 N/A N/A
Regular Bonus: 45 OCBC$ per S$5
(3.6 mpd)
 10,000 OCBC$ S$1,110*
Special Bonus: 25 OCBC$ per S$5
(2 mpd)		 5,000 OCBC$ S$1,000
*Really S$1,111, but remember that OCBC only awards points in blocks of S$5

The OCBC Rewards Card recently extended its bonus miles promotion for purchases made at Watsons, Shopee, Lazada, TikTok Shop and Taobao. These transactions will continue to earn 6 mpd, capped at S$1,000 per calendar month, until 31 March 2026.

Historically, this promotion has excluded transactions made under MCC 5411 on Shopee and Lazada for grocery purchases. However, as I mentioned earlier, RedMart transactions made under Lazada now code as MCC 5262. So you might be able to get 6 mpd on such transactions, though I’ll caveat that I haven’t tested this personally. 

Conclusion

Grocery shopping can be an extremely rewarding category of spend, with cardholders earning up to 10 mpd at Cold Storage and Giant.

Even if you’d prefer to stick to NTUC and Sheng Siong, HeyMax can help turn that into a 4 mpd category, without having to touch the flexible bonus caps of the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa or UOB Visa Signature. 

