2026 Edition: Best Credit Cards for Supermarkets

While banks generally prefer to reward discretionary expenditure like dining out and overseas holidays, grocery shopping is a notable exception. This essential category is eligible to earn up to 10 mpd with the right credit cards, whether you shop for groceries in-store or from the comfort of home.
In this post, we’ll cover the best cards to use for supermarkets.
How do supermarkets code?
All major supermarkets in Singapore will code as MCC 5411 (Grocery Stores, Supermarkets), including:
- Cold Storage
- Don Don Donki
- Giant
- Hao Mart
- Jasons Deli
- Little Farms
- Market Place
- Meidi-Ya
- NTUC FairPrice (and subsidiary brands like FairPrice Finest, FairPrice Xtra)
- Prime Supermarket
- Ryan’s Grocery
- Sheng Siong
If you’re buying groceries via RedMart, however, the MCC appears to have changed to 5262 (Marketplaces) late last year. That might create a potential 6 mpd opportunity with the OCBC Rewards Card, which I’ll touch on later.
If in doubt, you can easily look up the MCC before making a purchase with the following tools:
|Method
|Ease of Use
|Reliability
|❓HeyMax
|●●●
|●
|📱 Instarem app
|●●
|●●
|🤖 DBS digibot
|●
|●●●
|Note: “Ease of use” and “reliability” are relative. HeyMax already provides a solid baseline for reliability, and the DBS digibot is still simple enough to use, despite requiring more steps than the other two methods.
Buying groceries online
If you do your grocery shopping online, then use the following cards to earn the most miles.
|🛒 Best Cards for Groceries
Online
|Card
|Earn Rate
|Remarks
|DBS yuu Card
|10 mpd
|Giant* and Cold Storage only. Min. spend S$800, cap of S$823 per c. month. Must spend at 4x participating merchants
|Citi Rewards
|4 mpd
|Max S$1K per s. month
|DBS Woman’s World Card
|4 mpd
|Max S$1K per c. month
| UOB Lady’s Card
|4 mpd
|Max S$1K per c. month. Must choose Family as bonus category
|UOB Lady’s Solitaire
|4 mpd
|Max S$750 per c. month. Must choose Family as bonus category
|UOB Preferred Platinum Visa
|4 mpd
|Max S$600 per c. month
|StanChart Journey Card
|3 mpd
|Max S$1K per s. month
|*Giant does not have an online store in Singapore, but you can order groceries via Foodpanda, which is also a yuu merchant
|💳 yuu x Cold Storage
|
Transactions made via the Cold Storage app are eligible to earn up to 36 yuu Points per S$1 with the DBS yuu Card, provided you link your yuu ID.
To do this, tap on My Account > Link yuu ID.
Do note that if you buy groceries in-store at NTUC but pay through the NTUC app, it counts as an online transaction.
Buying groceries in-store
If you do your grocery shopping in-store, then use the following cards to earn the most miles.
|🛒 Best Cards for Groceries
In-Store
|Card
|Earn Rate
|Remarks
|DBS yuu Card
|10 mpd
|Giant* and Cold Storage only. Min. spend S$800, cap of S$823 per c. month. Must spend at 4x participating merchants
|Amaze + Citi Rewards
|4 mpd
|Max S$1K per s. month. 1% admin fee applies to all SGD transactions.
| UOB Lady’s Card
|4 mpd
|Max S$1K per c. month. Must choose Family as bonus category
|UOB Lady’s Solitaire
|4 mpd
|Max S$750 per c. month. Must choose Family as bonus category
|UOB Preferred Platinum Visa
|4 mpd^
|Max S$600 per c. month
|UOB Visa Signature
|4 mpd*
|With min. S$1K spend per s. month, capped at S$1.2K
|^Must use mobile contactless (mobile payments)
*Must use contactless (tap physical card or use mobile payments)
Changing MCCs via HeyMax
HeyMax sells vouchers in various denominations for FairPrice, Giant and Sheng Siong:
|Get 200 Max Miles when you sign up for a HeyMax account and complete one transaction
|Sign up here
These purchases code as MCC 5311 (Department Stores), so in other words, HeyMax changes the MCC of grocery shopping from 5411 to 5311, which is a bonus category for the HSBC Revolution, Maybank XL Rewards Card and OCBC Rewards Card, among others.
Voucher purchases are also eligible to earn Max Miles, which can be converted at a 1:1 ratio to 30+ airline and hotel partners, without any fees.
|HeyMax Transfer Partners
|✈️ Airlines
|
|
|🏨 Hotels
|
|
For more on the sweet spots you can redeem with Max Miles, refer to this post.
6 mpd with OCBC Rewards?
|OCBC Rewards 6 mpd Promo
|Component
|Monthly Cap
(OCBC$)
|Monthly Cap
(S$)
|Base: 5 OCBC$ per S$5
(0.4 mpd)
|N/A
|N/A
|Regular Bonus: 45 OCBC$ per S$5
(3.6 mpd)
|10,000 OCBC$
|S$1,110*
|Special Bonus: 25 OCBC$ per S$5
(2 mpd)
|5,000 OCBC$
|S$1,000
|*Really S$1,111, but remember that OCBC only awards points in blocks of S$5
The OCBC Rewards Card recently extended its bonus miles promotion for purchases made at Watsons, Shopee, Lazada, TikTok Shop and Taobao. These transactions will continue to earn 6 mpd, capped at S$1,000 per calendar month, until 31 March 2026.
Historically, this promotion has excluded transactions made under MCC 5411 on Shopee and Lazada for grocery purchases. However, as I mentioned earlier, RedMart transactions made under Lazada now code as MCC 5262. So you might be able to get 6 mpd on such transactions, though I’ll caveat that I haven’t tested this personally.
Conclusion
Grocery shopping can be an extremely rewarding category of spend, with cardholders earning up to 10 mpd at Cold Storage and Giant.
Even if you’d prefer to stick to NTUC and Sheng Siong, HeyMax can help turn that into a 4 mpd category, without having to touch the flexible bonus caps of the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa or UOB Visa Signature.
How about the trust card used in NTUC?
Are payments made through the Fairprice app (scan QR at supermarket and kopitiam) considered online spend for the DBS WWMC?
yes.
So can I also assume paying via the Fairprice group app in the store (scan QR) will earn 3mpd for SC Journey card right? Thanks
Trust Fairprice not there
Doesn’t the (Amaze +) Citibank Rewards card also belong under online grocery options?
if the transaction is already online, what do you need the amaze for?
Trust card easily beats the competition for grocery shopping with its 21% rebate. The only drawback is that you need to clock $350 (NTUC member) of non Fairprice transactions per month which pays very low rebates.
obviously that is not 21%
If I chose family and food categories for Ladies card, and I made groceries purchases at NTUC and food purchases at Kopitiam but use the Fairprice app to scan QR code for payment linked to Ladies card. Do I get 6mpd?
i have the same question, does an in-app purchase clock under the same categories for UOB lady’s?
Does paying at cashier via the Fairprice app linked to Citi Cashback qualify for the 8% cashback for groceries?
if your favorite grocery is Cold Storage, you have to reserve Citi Rewards + Amaze for this because of the Revolution nerf. If you hit the cap, you need to use Visa Signature and make sure you are hitting the contactless minimum spend. The UOB Krisflyer or general spend card.
Is this right?
For me nothing beats Yuu at CS. It’s not just the 18% on $600. It’s the no-minimum uncapped 5% as well. Valuing a mile at 1.5 cents, 5% cashback is just 1 cent less than a 4mpd card. And unlike miles, Yuu points: can be spent straight away without waiting for award space, are awarded in fractions (!!), can be spent on any small purchase, and are valid for 2 years. I don’t even bother to tally my excess spend > $600 at CS since I just pull out Yuu for convenience. Even when I exceed $600pm, the bonus 13% on the first $600 easily covers the 1 cpd reduction compared to a 4mpd card (I can’t hope to spend $8400 pm at CS even buying baby formula). Hopefully this promo lasts…..
Groceries – 8% @ Maybank Family & Friends MC
Groceries (Online Only) – 5% @ Citi SMRT VISA
Groceries (Overseas) – Near No FCY Fee – 8% @ Instarem + Maybank Family & Friends MC
This is a miles-centric page hence these cashback cards are unlikely ever going to get a shoutout at MileLion
well, yuu aside…
Also covered HSBC Live+ which makes me think you jumped on the bandwagon cos it’s new to direct more traffic to your webpage
don’t forget Trust, uob evol, uob absolute, AMEX True Cashback, SC Simply Cash and many more!
Does buying supermarkets vouchers earn still earn miles?
If I clock >$1000 FCY spend using UOB Visa Signature stored in Apple Pay does tapping the physical card in Singapore earn 4mpd? Have I’ve reached the $1000 min spend for both FCY and contactless mobile? Or only one category? Guess I should try on a small local contactless payment and see if I get the bonus.
Aaron, you mentioned “If you’re spending with a UOB credit card at Cold Storage, Giant, Jasons Deli or Market Place, then some special caveats apply.”
What about supermarkets with the same MCC as the abovementioned (e.g. Fairprice, Sheng Siong, etc) – will they earn UNI$ as opposed to UOB$ if you use a UOB card there?
Do we get miles for purchase of NTUC voucher?
Sheng Shiong vouchers seems to have been removed from HeyMax
was about to comment the same, had a panic attack at the self checkout line yesterday
Concurred, I could find FairPrice, Giant vouchers but not Sheng Siong
Same here. Couldn’t find sheng siong on heymax
Any thoughts on Cold Storage and Giant leaving DFI? How will that impact the 10 mpd?
Best card for Amazon Fresh?
Are in-store payments made through the Fairprice app (scan QR at supermarket and kopitiam) considered online spend for the CITI Rewards?