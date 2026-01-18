2026 Edition: Best Credit Cards for Supermarkets

While banks generally prefer to reward discretionary expenditure like dining out and overseas holidays, grocery shopping is a notable exception. This essential category is eligible to earn up to 10 mpd with the right credit cards, whether you shop for groceries in-store or from the comfort of home.

In this post, we’ll cover the best cards to use for supermarkets.

How do supermarkets code?

All major supermarkets in Singapore will code as MCC 5411 (Grocery Stores, Supermarkets), including:

Cold Storage

Don Don Donki

Giant

Hao Mart

Jasons Deli

Little Farms

Market Place

Meidi-Ya

NTUC FairPrice (and subsidiary brands like FairPrice Finest, FairPrice Xtra)

Prime Supermarket

Ryan’s Grocery

Sheng Siong

If you’re buying groceries via RedMart, however, the MCC appears to have changed to 5262 (Marketplaces) late last year. That might create a potential 6 mpd opportunity with the OCBC Rewards Card, which I’ll touch on later.

If in doubt, you can easily look up the MCC before making a purchase with the following tools:

Method Ease of Use Reliability ❓ HeyMax ●●● ● 📱 Instarem app ●● ●● 🤖 DBS digibot ●

●●● Note: “Ease of use” and “reliability” are relative. HeyMax already provides a solid baseline for reliability, and the DBS digibot is still simple enough to use, despite requiring more steps than the other two methods.

Buying groceries online

If you do your grocery shopping online, then use the following cards to earn the most miles.

💳 yuu x Cold Storage Transactions made via the Cold Storage app are eligible to earn up to 36 yuu Points per S$1 with the DBS yuu Card, provided you link your yuu ID. To do this, tap on My Account > Link yuu ID.

Do note that if you buy groceries in-store at NTUC but pay through the NTUC app, it counts as an online transaction.

Buying groceries in-store

If you do your grocery shopping in-store, then use the following cards to earn the most miles.

Changing MCCs via HeyMax

HeyMax sells vouchers in various denominations for FairPrice, Giant and Sheng Siong:

These purchases code as MCC 5311 (Department Stores), so in other words, HeyMax changes the MCC of grocery shopping from 5411 to 5311, which is a bonus category for the HSBC Revolution, Maybank XL Rewards Card and OCBC Rewards Card, among others.

Voucher purchases are also eligible to earn Max Miles, which can be converted at a 1:1 ratio to 30+ airline and hotel partners, without any fees.

6 mpd with OCBC Rewards?

OCBC Rewards 6 mpd Promo Component Monthly Cap

(OCBC$) Monthly Cap

(S$) Base: 5 OCBC$ per S$5

(0.4 mpd) N/A N/A Regular Bonus: 45 OCBC$ per S$5

(3.6 mpd)

10,000 OCBC$ S$1,110* Special Bonus: 25 OCBC$ per S$5

(2 mpd) 5,000 OCBC$ S$1,000 *Really S$1,111, but remember that OCBC only awards points in blocks of S$5



The OCBC Rewards Card recently extended its bonus miles promotion for purchases made at Watsons, Shopee, Lazada, TikTok Shop and Taobao. These transactions will continue to earn 6 mpd, capped at S$1,000 per calendar month, until 31 March 2026.

Historically, this promotion has excluded transactions made under MCC 5411 on Shopee and Lazada for grocery purchases. However, as I mentioned earlier, RedMart transactions made under Lazada now code as MCC 5262. So you might be able to get 6 mpd on such transactions, though I’ll caveat that I haven’t tested this personally.

Conclusion

Grocery shopping can be an extremely rewarding category of spend, with cardholders earning up to 10 mpd at Cold Storage and Giant.

Even if you’d prefer to stick to NTUC and Sheng Siong, HeyMax can help turn that into a 4 mpd category, without having to touch the flexible bonus caps of the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa or UOB Visa Signature.