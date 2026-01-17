Guide: American Express Love Dining programme

American Express Love Dining is one of the biggest dining programmes in Singapore, offering up to 50% off the bill at more than 70 venues island-wide.

The savings can really stack up for those who dine out frequently, and unlike 1-for-1 programmes like The Entertainer or Burpple Beyond, which give you the cheaper of two main courses for free, Love Dining takes 50% off all food— whether it’s appetisers, mains, or desserts.

In this post, I’ll walk you through everything you need to know about the AMEX Love Dining programme.

Which cards are eligible for Love Dining?

Love Dining is available to all principal and supplementary cardholders of the following cards:

The benefit is not available to foreign-issued AMEX Platinum cards, and because some people try to flout this rule, venues are getting stricter on enforcement. Some restaurants may ask you to present your card before ordering, so they can check the card number and ensure it’s Singapore-issued.

Which restaurants participate in Love Dining?

The latest Love Dining list boasts a total of 28 restaurants, and 49 dining venues within 17 hotels.

The full list can be found below. I’ve included a New tag for venues that have been added since my previous update in 2025.

👨‍🍳 Restaurants (28) Bacha Coffee New

Barossa Steak & Grill

Cali

Cultivate Cafe New

Escape Restaurant

Harry’s

Jia He Grand Chinese Restaurant

L’Angelus

La Nonna

Lawry’s The Prime Rib

Les Bouchons

Napoleon Food & Wine Bar

Oud Restaurant New

Peach Garden Quenino

Sanctuary Tearoom New

Sarai Fine Thai New

Santi’s Pizza & Produce

Sen of Japan

Si Chuan Dou Hua at UOB Plaza

Spizza

Tablescape

TANOKE New

Tapas 24

Vineyard at HortPark

Wooloomooloo Steakhouse

Xin Cuisine Chinese Restaurant T&Cs 🏨 Hotels (49) Copthorne King’s Hotel Connections^ Princess Terrace Cafe Tien Court^

Fairmont Singapore Asian Market Cafe Anti:dote Prego The Eight

Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Food Capital Riverside Terrace SanSara The Lobby Lounge

JW Marriott South Beach Akira Back Beach Road Kitchen

M Hotel Singapore Cafe 2000 The Buffet Restaurant

Orchard Hotel Singapore Bar Intermezzo Hua Ting Restaurant^ The Orchard Cafe

Pan Pacific Orchard Florette* Mosella

Paradox Singapore Merchant Court Blue Potato Crossroads Bar* Ellenborough Market Cafe

Pullman Singapore Hill Street Madison’s MOGA

Resorts World Sentosa CHIFA! Soi Social

Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Crossroads Cafe Crossroads Buffet Lobby Lounge Wan Hao

Sofitel City Centre 1864 Racines

St Regis Singapore The Tea Room New Sophia New Yan Ting The St. Regis Bar New

Swissotel The Stamford SKAI Bar* SKAI Restaurant The Stamford Brasserie CLOVE

The Capitol Kempinski 15 Stamford Capitol Bistro. Bar. Patisserie New Lobby Lounge The Bar at 15 Stamford

The Fullerton Singapore Town Restaurant

W Singapore Kitchen Table SKIRT WooBar

T&Cs *No Love Dining @ Hotels savings available; cardholders instead enjoy 20% off total bill

^No Love Dining @ Hotels savings available; cardholders instead enjoy 35% off total bill

American Express has compiled a list of all participating locations on Google Maps, which can be viewed here.

Are reservations necessary?

It depends. Some restaurants allow walk-ins, but others have a special allocation each night for Love Dining cardholders.

The T&Cs explicitly state that the following venues require advance reservations.

👨‍🍳 Love Dining Restaurants Cultivate Cafe: Advance Advance reservations are required

Jia He Grand Chinese Restaurant: Reservations must be made in advance with “Amex” under the note field

Quenino: must be made at least 48 hours in advance, with “AmexLD” in the special requests field Reservations must be made at least 48 hours in advance, with “AmexLD” in the special requests field

Tanoke : Reservations must be made at least 1 day in advance

Wooloomooloo Steakhouse: Reservations must be made at least 1 day in advance, with “Amex Love Dining” under the reservation notes

🏨 Love Dining Hotels Swissotel The Stamford: SKAI Restaurant, SKAI Bar

Fairmont Singapore: Prego

JW Marriott Singapore South Beach: Akira Back, Beach Road Kitchen Reservations must be made at least 2 days in advance, with “Amex Love Dining” under the reservation notes field

W Singapore Sentosa Cove: SKIRT, the kitchen table, WOOBAR Reservations must be made at least 48 hours in advance, with “AmexLD” in the reservation notes field



Therefore, I would always recommend reserving in advance, or at the very least calling ahead before you head down to try for a walk-in.

And while we’re on the topic of reservations, a quick reminder that some restaurants will not offer Love Dining privileges when reservations are made on third party reservation sites or apps like Chope, Makan+ and Quandoo.

Restaurants: Bacha Coffee Napoleon Food & Wine Bar Wooloomooloo Steakhouse Xin Cuisine Chinese Restaurant

Hotels Copthorne King’s Hotel Singapore Fairmont Singapore Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel JW Marriott Singapore South Beach M Hotel Singapore City Centre Orchard Hotel Singapore Pan Pacific Orchard Paradox Singapore Merchant Court Swissôtel The Stamford



Again, when in doubt, verify with the restaurant.

What’s the Love Dining discount?

Love Dining offers a 15-50% discount on a la carte food items during lunch or dinner, depending on the number of diners.

🍽️ AMEX Love Dining Discount Number of Diners Discount on Food Bill Card member 15%* Card member + 1 guest 50% Card member + 2 guests 35%^ Card member + 3 guests 25% Card member + 4-9 guests (hotels) or 4-19 guests (restaurants) 20% *10% at Fairmont Singapore, Swissotel The Stamford, Paradox Singapore Merchant Court

^33% at Fairmont Singapore, Swissotel The Stamford, Paradox Singapore Merchant Court

👍 50% off for up to 4-5 adults On Mondays, participating restaurants at Fairmont, Pullman Singapore Hill Street and Swissotel The Stamford offer 50% off the food bill for up to five adults (four adults for Pullman).

The discount does not apply to beverages, taxes or service charges.

Set menus are generally excluded, although Quenino and Wooloomooloo only allow Love Dining discounts for their set menu options.

How is service charge and GST calculated?

At most restaurants, service charge and GST are based on the post-Love Dining discount amount.

For example, if I’m a party of two and spend S$100 on food:

50% Love Dining discount reduces the amount payable to S$50

After 10% service charge (S$5) and 9% GST (S$4.95), the amount payable becomes S$59.95

However, there are some restaurants like Sen of Japan which base service charge and GST on the pre-Love Dining discount amount.

For example, if I’m a party of two and spend S$100 on food:

50% Love Dining discount reduces the amount payable to S$50

After 10% service charge (S$10) and 9% GST (S$9.90), the amount payable becomes S$69.90

Then there are other restaurants like Barossa which base service charge on the pre-Love Dining discount amount, and GST on the post-Love Dining discount amount. There doesn’t seem to be a consistent policy around this,

How are children counted?

Restaurants

For a la carte and set menu

Children aged seven and above are counted as one adult diner.

Children aged between 1-6 years old are counted according to the following scheme:

2 children= 1 adult headcount

3-4 children= 2 adult headcount

For buffet

Contact the restaurant for the most up-to-date information.

Hotels

The policy on children differs by hotel. I’ve extracted the relevant terms below.

Copthorne King's Hotel Singapore For Princess Terrace Café: Children of age 7 to age 12 can enjoy children’s buffet price and hence will not be considered as guest diners in the calculation of Love Dining @ Hotels savings.

Children of age 13 and above will be considered as a guest diner in the calculation of Love Dining @ Hotels savings For Tien Court Restaurant and Connections: Children below age seven (7) are not counted as guest diners.

Children of age seven (7) to age twelve (12) are counted as guest diners according to a communal dining concept which means: 2 children guest diners will be counted as 1 adult guest diner and 3 to 4 children guest diners will be counted as 2 adult guest diners etc

Children of age thirteen (13) and above are counted as a guest diner in the calculation of Love Dining @ Hotels savings

Fairmont Singapore Children of age between 1 to 5 eat for free at buffet restaurants

Only 1 child per paying adult is entitled to eat for free

Children of age between 6 and 12 can order from the kids’ menu at restaurants serving a la carte or enjoy children’s price at buffet restaurants and hence not considered as a diner in the calculation of Love Dining @ Hotel savings

In the case of a party consisting of 1 Card Member and 1 child dining, Card Member and diner will have to order a dish per person in order to enjoy the varying discounts. Children will be considered as a diner in calculation of Love Dining @ Hotel savings when they order from the adult a la carte menu

Children of age 13 and above will be considered as a diner in the calculation of Love Dining @ Hotel savings

Love Dining @ Hotel benefits at Prego at Fairmont Singapore are based on the following system 1-2 children are equivalent to 1 adult 3-4 children are equivalent to 2 adults



Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore For Food Capital: Children of age 7 to age 12 can enjoy children’s buffet price and hence will not be considered as guest diners in the calculation of Love Dining @ Hotels savings.

Children of age 13 and above will be considered as a guest diner in the calculation of Love Dining @ Hotels savings For Riverside Terrace, SanSara and The Lobby Lounge: Children below age seven (7) are not counted as guest diners.

Children of age seven (7) to age twelve (12) are counted as guest diners according to a communal dining concept which means: 2 children guest diners will be counted as 1 adult guest diner and 3 to 4 children guest diners will be counted as 2 adult guest diners etc

Children of age thirteen (13) and above are counted as a guest diner in the calculation of Love Dining @ Hotels savings

JW Marriott Singapore South Beach For Akira Back: Children below the age of 6 are not counted as guest diners.

Children of age 6 to age 12 are counted as guest diners according to a communal dining concept which means: 2 children guest diners will be counted as 1 adult guest diner and 3 to 4 children guest diners will be counted as 2 adult guest diners etc.

Children of age 13 and above will be considered as a guest diner in the calculation of Love Dining @ Hotels savings For Beach Road Kitchen: Children of age 6 to age 12 can enjoy children’s buffet price and hence will not be considered as guest diners in the calculation of Love Dining @ Hotels savings.

Children of age 13 and above will be considered as a guest diner in the calculation of Love Dining @ Hotels savings.

M Hotel Singapore For Cafe 2000 and The Buffet Restaurant: Children of age 7 to age 12 can enjoy children’s buffet price and hence will not be considered as guest diners in the calculation of Love Dining @ Hotels savings.

Children of age 13 and above will be considered as a guest diner in the calculation of Love Dining @ Hotels savings.

Orchard Hotel Singapore For The Orchard Cafe: Children of age 7 to age 12 can enjoy children’s buffet price and hence will not be considered as guest diners in the calculation of Love Dining @ Hotels savings.

Children of age 13 and above will be considered as a guest diner in the calculation of Love Dining @ Hotels savings. For Bar Intermezzo and Hua Ting: Children below age seven (7) are not counted as guest diners.

Children of age seven (7) to age twelve (12) are counted as guest diners according to a communal dining concept which means: 2 children guest diners will be counted as 1 adult guest diner and 3 to 4 children guest diners will be counted as 2 adult guest diners etc

Children of age thirteen (13) and above are counted as a guest diner in the calculation of Love Dining @ Hotels savings

Pan Pacific Orchard Singapore Children below age seven (7) are not counted as guest diners.

Children of age seven (7) to age twelve (12) are counted as guest diners according to a communal dining concept which means: 2 children guest diners will be counted as 1 adult guest diner and 3 to 4 children guest diners will be counted as 2 adult guest diners etc

Children of age thirteen (13) and above are counted as a guest diner in the calculation of Love Dining @ Hotels savings

Paradox Singapore Merchant Court For Ellenborough Market Café:

• Children of age 5 to age 12 can enjoy children’s buffet price and hence will not be considered as guest diners in the calculation of Love Dining @ Hotels savings.

• Children of age 13 and above will be considered as a guest diner in the calculation of Love Dining @ Hotels savings. For Blue Potato and Crossroads Bar:

• Children below the age of 4 are not counted as guest diners.

• Children of age 5 to age 12 are counted as guest diners according to a communal dining concept which means:

o 2 children guest diners will be counted as 1 adult guest diner and

o 3 to 4 children guest diners will be counted as 2 adult guest diners etc.

• Children of age 13 and above will be considered as a guest diner in the calculation of Love Dining @ Hotels savings.

Pullman Singapore Hill Street Children below age seven (7) are not counted as guest diners

Children of age seven (7) and above are counted as guest diners and are counted according to a communal dining concept which means: 2 children guest diners will be counted as 1 adult guest diner and 3 to 4 children guest diners will be counted as 2 adult guest diners etc.

Under the Merchant’s children dining policy, kindly note that MOGA welcomes all guests for lunch and transitions to an adult-only venue from 6PM onwards for dinner service. Children aged 18 years and below are not allowed at MOGA from 6PM onwards

Resorts World Sentosa Children below age seven (7) are not counted as guest diners.

Children of age seven (7) and above are counted as guest diners and are counted according to a communal dining concept which means 2 children guest diners will be counted as 1 adult guest diner and 3 to 4 children guest diners will be counted as 2 adult guest diners etc



Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza For Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant, Crossroads Café, and Lobby Lounge:

1. Children of age four (4) and below are not counted as guest diners and are entitled to dine for free.

2. If Children of age five (5) and above orders from qualifying main course on the à la carte menu, it will be considered as a guest diner in the calculation of Love Dining @ Hotels savings. For Crossroads Buffet: 1. Children of age four (4) and below are not counted as guest diners and are entitled to dine for free.

2. Children of age between five (5) to twelve (12) can enjoy children’s price for buffet and hence not considered as a diner in the calculation of Love Dining @ Hotels savings.

3. Children of age thirteen (13) and above will be considered as a guest diner in the calculation of Love Dining @ Hotels savings.

Sofitel Singapore City Centre Children below age seven (7) are not counted as guest diners.

Children of age seven (7) to age twelve (12) are counted as guest diners according to a communal dining concept which means: 2 children guest diners will be counted as 1 adult guest diner and 3 to 4 children guest diners will be counted as 2 adult guest diners etc

Children of age thirteen (13) and above are counted as a guest diner in the calculation of Love Dining @ Hotels savings

St. Regis Singapore Children of age 4 and below are not counted as guest diners

Children of age 5 to age 12 are counted as guest diners according to a communal dining concept which

means: 2 children guest diners will be counted as 1 adult guest diner and 3 to 4 children guest diners will be counted as 2 adult guest diners etc

means: Children of age 13 and above are counted as a guest diner in the calculation of Love Dining @ Hotels savings

Swissotel The Stamford Children of age between 1 to 5 eat for free at buffet restaurants

Only 1 child per paying adult is entitled to eat for free

Children of age between 6 and 12 can order from the kids’ menu at restaurants serving a la carte or enjoy children’s price at buffet restaurants and hence not considered as a diner in the calculation of Love Dining @ Hotel savings

In the case of a party consisting of 1 Card Member and 1 child dining, Card Member and diner will have to order a dish per person in order to enjoy the varying discounts. Children will be considered as a diner in calculation of Love Dining @ Hotel savings when they order from the adult a la carte menu

Children of age 13 and above will be considered as a diner in the calculation of Love Dining @ Hotel savings

The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore Children below age seven (7) are not counted as guest diners

Children of age seven (7) to age twelve (12) are counted as guest diners according to a communal dining concept which means: 2 children guest diners will be counted as 1 adult guest diner and 3 to 4 children guest diners will be counted as 2 adult guest diners etc

Children of age thirteen (13) and above are counted as a guest diner in the calculation of Love Dining @ Hotels savings.

The Fullerton Hotel Singapore Children of age 6 to 11 can enjoy children’s buffet price and hence will not be considered as a diner in the calculation of Love Dining @ Hotels savings

Children of age 12 and above will be considered as a diner in the calculation of Love Dining @ Hotels savings

W Sentosa Cove Children of age between 1 to 5 eat for free at the kitchen table.

Only 1 child per paying adult is entitled to eat for free.

Children of age between 6 and 12 can order from the kids’ menu at restaurants serving à la carte or enjoy children’s price for qualifying buffets and hence are not considered as a diner in the calculation of Love Dining @ Hotels savings.

In the case of a party consisting of 1 Card Member and 1 child dining, Card Member and diner will have to order a dish per person in order to enjoy the varying discounts. Children will be considered as a diner in calculation of Love Dining @ Hotels savings when they order from the adult à la carte menu.

Children of age 13 and above will be considered as a diner in the calculation of Love Dining @ Hotels savings.

What items are eligible?

Each diner must order at least one qualifying food item (usually a main course) to enjoy the Love Dining discount, which will then be applied to all food items on the bill, be it appetisers, mains or desserts.

Individual restaurants may exclude certain items from the Love Dining discount, typically those using more expensive ingredients like lobster or wagyu beef. These exclusions can be found in the T&Cs (Restaurants, Hotels); when in doubt, always consult your waiter before ordering.

Love Dining discounts are applicable for dining in only. Therefore, you’re technically not allowed to take away anything- even leftovers. In practice, however, not every restaurant is strict with this rule, and I’ve been able to take away leftovers at numerous Love Dining establishments.

What are the blackout dates?

Restaurants

Standard blackout dates include:

Eve of Public Holiday

Public Holiday

Valentine’s Day

Mother’s Day

Father’s Day

On top of this, certain restaurants have additional blackout dates:

Period Restaurants 32 days of CNY Jia He Grand Chinese Restaurant

Peach Garden Eve of CNY and 15 days of CNY Si Chuan Dou Hua

Xin Cuisine Chinese Restaurant

Verandah @ Rael’s Eve of Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day Barossa Bar & Grill

Jia He Grand Chinese Restaurant

Lawry’s The Prime Rib

Les Bouchons

Oud Restaurant

Vineyard at HortPark

Xin Cuisine Chinese Restaurant Eve of Easter Sunday and Easter Sunday Barossa Bar & Grill

Lawry’s The Prime Rib

Vineyard at HortPark F1 Singapore Grand Prix

(9-11 October 2026) Bacha Coffee

Harry’s

Lawry’s The Prime Rib

Les Bouchons

Wooloomooloo

Hotels

Copthorne King's Hotel Singapore Eve of Public Holiday(s) in Singapore

Public Holiday(s) in Singapore

Special Occasions namely, Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day in Singapore

Special events as determined by the Hotel

Fairmont Singapore No blackout dates for Asian Market Café, Prego

The Eight and ANTI:DOTE will only offer a 20% discount on total food bill on eve of public holidays, public holidays, Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and Singapore F1

Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore Eve of Public Holiday(s) in Singapore

Public Holiday(s) in Singapore

Special Occasions namely, Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day in Singapore

Special events as determined by the Hotel

JW Marriott Singapore South Beach Eve of Public Holiday(s) in Singapore

Public Holiday(s) in Singapore

Special Occasions namely, Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day in Singapore

M Hotel Singapore Eve of Public Holiday(s) in Singapore

Public Holiday(s) in Singapore

Special Occasions namely, Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day in Singapore

Special events as determined by the Hotel

Orchard Hotel Singapore Eve of Public Holiday(s) in Singapore

Public Holiday(s) in Singapore

Special Occasions namely, Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day in Singapore

31 days of Chinese New Year (Hua Ting Restaurant only)

Special events as determined by the Hotel

Pan Pacific Orchard Singapore Special Occasions namely, Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day in Singapore

Paradox Singapore Merchant Court Eve of Public Holiday(s) in Singapore

Public Holiday(s) in Singapore

Special Occasions namely, Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day in Singapore

Pullman Singapore Hill Street Eve of public holidays

Public holidays

Valentine’s Day

Mother’s Day

Father’s Day

Resorts World Sentosa Eve of public holidays

Public holidays

Valentine’s Day

Mother’s Day

Father’s Day

Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Eve of public holidays

Public holidays

15 days of CNY (Wan Hao Chinese restaurant only)

Valentine’s Day

Mother’s Day

Father’s Day

Thanksgiving Day

Others (not specified)

Sofitel Singapore City Centre Eve of Public Holiday(s) in Singapore

Public Holiday(s) in Singapore

Special Occasions namely, Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day in Singapore

St. Regis Singapore Eve of public holidays

Public holidays

15 days of CNY (Yan Ting only)

Easter weekend

Valentine’s Day

Mother’s Day

Father’s Day

Thanksgiving Day

Swissotel The Stamford No blackout dates for Kopi Tiam, SKAI Restaurant, SKAI Bar and Clove

The Stamford Brasserie will only offer a 20% discount on total food bill on eve of public holidays, public holidays, Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and Singapore F1

The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore Eve of public holidays

Public holidays

Valentine’s Day

Mother’s Day

Father’s Day

The Fullerton Hotel Singapore Eve of public holidays

Public holidays

Valentine’s Day

Mother’s Day

Father’s Day

Easter Weekend

F1 Weekend

Thanksgiving Day

W Sentosa Cove Eve of public holidays

Public holidays

Valentine’s Day

Mother’s Day

Father’s Day

Easter Sunday

Special events as determined by the hotel

Can I use a digital card to pay?

According to the Love Dining T&Cs, a physical card is required for verification of eligibility at the point of payment, and digital payments modes are not valid unless otherwise advised by merchants.

Now, I know from experience that some places are fine with digital cards, but you can’t rely on that because the T&Cs are clear-cut. If a restaurant chooses to accept a digital card, that’s a concession they’re making, which they’re not obliged to.

We have multiple Platinum cards. Can we split the bill to enjoy a bigger discount?

If you have a party of four and two AMEX Platinum cards, you might be wondering if you can split the bill such that you enjoy 50% off.

The answer is no. Per the T&Cs:

Diners from the same party are not allowed to split bills even if they request for separate tables. Love Dining @ Restaurants dining privileges are applicable to only one Card per table, per party, per occasion. Definition of party is a group of two (2) or more persons dining at one (1) or more tables. Where there is a request for side by side or nearby tables, this will be considered one (1) party and the one (1) Card per table/per visit policy will apply. Request for side by side or nearby table is subject to availability.

I’ve heard horror stories of overentitled cardholders demanding the staff split the bill for them, or seat them at separate tables next to each other just so they can enjoy the larger discount.

Please don’t be that person.

Do I earn points on the full amount of spend?

As Love Dining is an upfront discount and not a statement credit, Membership Rewards points will be awarded on the discounted amount charged to the card.

Can I enjoy Love Dining benefits when paying with Kris+?

No. To enjoy Love Dining benefits, you must pay with the physical AMEX card (or digital card, at restaurants which accept it).

While there have been scattered reports of some restaurants allowing stacking of Love Dining and Kris+, that’s not an entitlement. If they let you, great. If not, don’t make a fuss.

Does Love Dining stack with AMEX Offers?

AMEX Offers are stackable with Love Dining benefits, wherever the two overlap.

For example, previously there was an AMEX Offer that gave S$80 off a minimum spend of S$400 at participating Marriott hotels and restaurants, including the Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza.

If I were to dine at Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant and spend S$800 on food, my total bill after the Love Dining benefit will be S$479.60 (S$400 + 10% service charge + 9% GST). This will then trigger the S$80 statement credit, making my nett out of pocket cost S$399.60.

Can I stack Love Dining with hotel points earning?

The picture here is mixed.

Officially, Marriott Bonvoy members cannot earn points on dining when a Love Dining discount is used. However, I’ve been able to get Accor Live Limitless points credited when submitting my Love Dining receipt as a retro-credit request. Likewise, I used Love Dining at JW Marriott’s Beach Road Kitchen and was still prompted by the cashier to provide my Marriott Bonvoy number for points crediting (which happened instantly).

Conclusion

American Express Love Dining can be a great way of saving on your dining out expenses, though the mileage you get really boils down to whether you fancy the participating restaurants.

Be sure to bring your physical AMEX card with you, and always clarify the qualifying items before ordering!