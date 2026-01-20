Singtel Billing: Earn 9.72 mpd on apps, subscriptions, gadgets and more

For all of Singtel’s many, many shortcomings as a telco (I’m old enough to remember their disgraceful Colour-Me-Tones money grab), it has one ace up its sleeve: Singtel Billing.

See, your Singtel bill is not just for your mobile plan. With Singtel Billing, you can charge a wide range of apps, services and subscriptions — even purchases of phones and other tech gadgets — to your monthly bill.

And that’s very good news, if you have a DBS yuu Card…

Why charge things to your Singtel bill?

Charging purchases to your Singtel bill turns them into (almost) 10 mpd opportunities, via the DBS yuu Card.

Reward Min. Spend Cap Base Reward

1x point per S$1*

0.5% rebate

0.28 mpd

N/A N/A Bonus Reward 1

9x points per S$1*

4.5% rebate

2.5 mpd

N/A 28,800 points

(S$822.86) Bonus Reward 2

26x points per S$1

13% rebate

7.22 mpd

S$800

Spend at 4x merchants Note: For SimplyGo, Base Reward = 0.5x points per S$1, Bonus Reward 1= 9.5x points per S$1



DBS yuu Cardholders who pay their bills in person at one of Singtel’s self-serve kiosks will earn 35 yuu Points per S$1.

Note how this is just shy of the headline rate of 36 yuu Points per S$1, because you don’t earn the base 1 yuu Point per S$1 from scanning the yuu app. That said, it’s still equivalent to 9.72 mpd, and significantly better than the 4 mpd that you otherwise could have earned.

The full list of self-serve kiosks can be found here. Do note that card acceptance will vary by kiosk. Based on the data points contributed from the community:

313@sommerset: AMEX

AMK Hub: AMEX

Bugis Junction: AMEX

Funan: Visa/MC

Jurong Point: AMEX

Lot 1: Visa/MC

One Raffles Place: Visa/MC

Punggol Waterway: AMEX

Tampines Mall: AMEX

Woodleigh Mall: AMEX

❓Alternatives for kiosk payment If a Singtel Kiosk accepts Visa, you can also use your UOB Preferred Platinum Visa or UOB Visa Signature to pay via mobile contactless and earn 4 mpd

You cannot overpay your Singtel bill if you scan your SingPass, but if you enter the account number manually, you can prepay up to a credit balance of S$500 regardless of the actual outstanding amount (h/t: mys7ix).

For the avoidance of doubt, you will not earn any bonus points if you pay your Singtel bill through the Singtel app or website. This only works if you physically head down to a kiosk to make payment.

Who can use Singtel Billing?

Singtel Billing is available to all postpaid Singtel mobile customers, including SIM-only plans. It is not available to customers on MVNOs that use Singtel’s network (e.g. GOMO, Zero1).

You cannot use Singtel Billing if you are only a broadband subscriber.

What can you charge to Singtel Billing?

App store purchases

Singtel Billing supports purchases and subscriptions for all four major app stores:

In addition to this, Singtel Billing also supports purchases made with the following platforms (this is based on Singtel’s list of content provider contacts, though I don’t see all of them mentioned on the main webpage so it might be out of date).

Codashop

Esport Mentor

ESRTV/ eSports Rev

Fanista

Fight Club Live

Footballers Live

House of Comics

Midasbuy

Mind+

Mini-me Next Battle

Professional Fighters League

QuickFun

Razer Gold

Sorastream

SousChaif

Spotify

Unlimited Gamez

VedeTV

XR Academy

Cast.sg apps and subscriptions

Cast.sg is a marketplace for lifestyle apps and entertainment content, and subscriptions can be charged to your Singtel bill

There’s currently just shy of 60 different services you can subscribe to via Cast.sg, and some of major ones include:

Amazon Prime

Burpple Beyond

Calm Premium

Disney+ Premium

HBO Max

Lianhe Zaobao

Microsoft 365 Personal/Family

NordVPN

PlayStation Store gift cards

Spotify Premium

Storytel

The Business Times

The ENTERTAINER

The Straits Times

Viu Premium

WSJ

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

One important thing to note here: Cast.sg subscriptions are mostly monthly, rather than annual. So you need to weigh the incremental miles (compared to a 4 mpd option) against the discount you give up- though that’s also counterbalanced by the additional flexibility of not having to commit to an entire year.

For example, The Entertainer is available as a monthly subscription through Singtel Billing, whereas it’s only available as an annual subscription if it’s purchased through the official website.

Singtel PayLater for phones and gadgets

Singtel PayLater is the carrier’s own BNPL service. With Singtel PayLater, customers can split their payments into 12, 24 or 36 monthly instalments, with nothing upfront. There are zero processing fees or interest (assuming you pay your bill on time, of course), and monthly instalments are charged to the Singtel bill.

Singtel PayLater is currently available at all Singtel Shops and Singtel.com, though there are plans to make it available at Singtel Exclusive Retailers soon. On the online shop, you can find headphones, laptops, mobile devices, power banks, speakers, TVs, tablets and other gadgets.

This might actually be a great way to purchase the latest Apple iPhone, or any other device whose total price would exceed the S$823 monthly bonus cap on the DBS yuu Card.

Do note that you can only have a maximum of three outstanding Singtel PayLater transactions at any time.

Each Customer may only register for one Singtel Device Repayment Plan/ instalment payment plan per eligible mobile plan at any time, and subject to a maximum of 3 Singtel Device Repayment Plan/ instalment payment plans per Customer. -Singtel

Conclusion

Singtel Billing is a nifty way of turning your app purchases, subscriptions and new gadgets into more-or-less 10 mpd opportunities with the DBS yuu Card. Moreover, the PayLater service helps break down big expenses into smaller chunks that better fit within the card’s bonus cap.

Of course, you’ll still need to transact with at least three other yuu merchants to unlock the 10 mpd rates for the month, so you can’t max out your bonuses on your Singtel bill alone. But all it takes is a SimplyGo ride here, a couple of plastic bags at Cold Storage and Giant there…

Anything else you can charge to your Singtel bill?