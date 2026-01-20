Citi Prestige Card extends 57,000 miles welcome bonus (new offer imminent?)

In July 2025, the Citi Prestige Card made a series of major changes, which saw its unlimited lounge benefit cut to just 12 visits per year, and a 20% increase in its annual fee to S$651.82. To coincide with this, it also launched a new welcome offer of up to 57,000 bonus miles (65,000 bonus miles for Citigold and Citigold Private Client customers).

This was basically the same welcome offer as before, just adjusted to reflect the additional 7,000 miles awarded for paying the increased annual fee.

This offer was originally slated to run until 16 January 2026, but now has been extended— by just 10 days. This very limited extension does feel like a stopgap measure, designed to tide things over until a completely new offer is ready. We’ll find out soon enough, I guess!

Citi Prestige extends 57,000 miles welcome offer

The Citi Prestige Card’s welcome offer is valid for applications submitted from 1 July 2025 to 26 January 2026, with approval received within 30 days of application.

Applicants must not have cancelled a principal Citi Prestige Card in the past 12 months. In other words, you are eligible even if you currently hold another principal Citi credit card.

Regular customers

New Citi Prestige Cardholders can earn up to 142,500 bonus ThankYou points (equivalent to 57,000 miles) by completing the following.

ThankYou Points Miles Pay S$651.82 annual fee 80,000 32,000 Spend S$2,000 during qualifying period 62,500

25,000 Total 142,500

57,000

Citigold/Citigold Private Client

New Citi Prestige Cardholders who have Citigold or Citigold Private Client status can earn up to 162,500 bonus ThankYou points (equivalent to 65,000 miles) by completing the following.

ThankYou Points Miles Pay S$651.82 annual fee 80,000 32,000 Spend S$2,000 during qualifying period 82,500

33,000 Total 162,500

65,000

Bonus points are awarded on top of the regular base earn rate, and assuming you spend the entire S$2,000 in local currency, you should add 2,600 miles to your total figure (S$2,000 @ 1.3 mpd).

Given the S$651.82 annual fee, the effective cost per mile works out to:

1.14 cents per mile for regular customers

1 cent per mile for Citigold and Citigold Private Client customers

These are competitive rates for purchasing miles, before even factoring in the value of other perks like airport limo rides and lounge access.

When must the qualifying spend be met?

The S$2,000 minimum qualifying spend must be made within the first two months from approval, defined as the period starting from approval date till the end of the second calendar month after that.

For example, if the card is approved on 15 July 2025, the qualifying period runs from 15 July to 30 September 2025.

In other words, you actually have 2-3 months to hit the minimum spend, and should apply as early in the month as possible to maximise your time.

What counts as qualifying spend?

The S$2,000 qualifying spend can be met by any combination of local or overseas qualifying spend.

Qualifying spend refers to any online or offline retail transactions, excluding the following:

❌ Qualifying Spend Exclusions (i) any Equal Payment Plan (EPP) purchases,

(ii) refunded/disputed/unauthorised/fraudulent retail purchases,

(iii) Quick Cash and other instalment loans,

(iv) Citi PayLite/Citi Flexibill/cash advance/quasi-cash transactions/balance transfers/annual card membership fees/interest/goods and services taxes,

(v) bill payments made using the Eligible Card as a source of funds,

(vi) late payment fees and

(vii) any other form of service/ miscellaneous fees

(viii) Citi PayAll transactions where the customer is not charged the Citi PayAll service fee

Citi has previously clarified that even though transactions like education, insurance premiums, charitable donations and GrabPay top-ups will not earn base points, they will still count as qualifying spend for the purposes of welcome offers.

For avoidance of doubt, Citi PayAll transactions count towards qualifying spend, provided the 2.6% admin fee is paid. The following payments are currently supported:

💰 Citi PayAll: Supported Payments Education Fees

Taxes

Rent

Insurance Premiums

Renovation Fees

Property Agent Fees

Wedding Expenses

Condo Management Fees

Child Care Services

Domestic Helper Service Fees

Donation or Charity Payment

Electricity Bills Event Management Fees

Membership Fees

Maintenance Fees

Medical Services

Payment for Retail Goods and Services

Parking

Professional Services Fees

Storage

Travel Expenses

Transport Fees

Utilities

For a rundown on how to use Citi PayAll, refer to my detailed guide here.

Be sure to read about the ongoing promotion too, which offers a 0.5% fee rebate with a minimum spend of S$6,000.

When will the miles be credited?

Bonus points will be credited within three calendar months from the end of the qualifying spend period.

For example, if your card is approved in July 2025, your qualifying spend period ends 30 September 2025, and the points will be credited by 31 December 2025.

Terms and conditions

The T&Cs of the Citi Prestige Card welcome offer can be found below.

What can you do with ThankYou points?

ThankYou points earned on the Citi Prestige Card never expire, and can be transferred to a total of 11 different transfer partners at the ratios below.

Partner Transfer Ratio

(ThankYou Points : Miles) 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 :10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000

Transfers cost a flat S$27.25, regardless of the number of points converted.

Citibank does not pool points across cards, so if you have both a Citi Prestige and Citi Rewards, for example, you’ll need to pay two conversion fees.

Overview: Citi Prestige Card

Apply Income Req. S$120,000 p.a. Points Validity No expiry Annual Fee S$651.82

Min.

Transfer 25,000 TY points

(10,000 miles) FCY Fee 3.25% Transfer Fee S$27.25 Local Earn 1.3 mpd Points Pool? No FCY Earn 2 mpd

Lounge Access? Yes

Special Earn N/A Airport Limo? Yes

Cardholder Terms and Conditions

The Citi Prestige Card has a minimum income requirement of S$120,000 per year, and a non-waivable annual fee of S$651.82. Cardholders receive 32,000 miles for paying the annual fee each year.

In terms of earn rates, cardholders will receive 1.3 mpd on local transactions and 2 mpd on foreign currency transactions, which can be further buffed through a “relationship bonus” described below.

👫 Relationship Bonus The Citi Prestige Card features a “relationship bonus” which awards 5-30% more points depending on your tenure with Citibank, and whether you have Citigold status. Contrary to popular belief, a 5% bonus does not mean you earn 1.3 * 1.05 = 1.37 mpd. Instead, the relationship bonus percentage is applied to your overall dollar spend amount to derive bonus points. For example, if you spend S$10,000 in a year with a 5% bonus, you get 5% * 10,000= 500 bonus points, or a paltry 200 miles. The bump in mpd is a mere 0.02! Here’s how much you can earn on local/overseas spending with the relationship bonus: Non-Citigold Citigold 0-5 years: 1.32/2.02 0-5 years: 1.36/2.06 6-10 years: 1.34/2.04 6-10 years: 1.38/2.08 >10 years: 1.36/2.06 >10 years: 1.42/2.12

Cardholders enjoy perks like 12 Priority Pass visits per calendar year, and complimentary airport limo transfers with a minimum spend of S$12,000 per calendar quarter. They will also receive the 4th night free on any hotel booking made through the Citi Prestige concierge, so there are definitely ways to recover your annual fee.

Other perks include 1-for-1 dining offers at high-end restaurants in Singapore, complimentary golf games, and complimentary travel insurance when using the card to pay for air tickets (or taxes and surcharges on award tickets).

If you’re wondering whether the Citi Prestige Card is still worthwhile given the recent changes, be sure to have a read of the post below.

Conclusion

Citibank has extended its 57,000 miles welcome offer for the Citi Prestige Card, with 8,000 extra miles for Citigold or Citigold Private Client customers. This is now available for applications submitted by 26 January 2026, though the relatively short extension window makes me wonder if a new offer is around the corner.

The cost per mile is a fairly attractive 1-1.14 cents each, and keep in mind that figure will come down further once adjusted for the value of other perks like lounge access and the 4th night free on hotel stays.

This offer is valid for both new and existing Citi cardholders, though if you’re the former I’d strongly advise you to sign up for either the Citi PremierMiles Card or Citi Rewards Card first, in order to enjoy the new-to-bank bonuses on those cards. You can then apply for a Citi Prestige Card and enjoy the same bonus a new customer would.