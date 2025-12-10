Search
IHG One Rewards offering 2X points from second stay onwards

From 1 January to 31 March 2026, earn an uncapped 2X IHG One Rewards points worldwide, starting from the second stay.

IHG One Rewards has announced the details of its first global promotion for 2026, which offers 2X points from the second stay between 1 January and 31 March 2026.

This represents an incremental rebate of 5%, and is noticeably weaker than the current global promotion, which offers 2X points on the second stay and 3X points on the third and subsequent stays completed by 31 December 2025. 

That said, at least there won’t be any gap between promotions, as the next one starts when the current one finishes.

IHG One Rewards new promotion

Register Here

With IHG One Rewards’ upcoming global promo, registered members will earn 2X points on their stays, starting from the second stay onwards.

  • Registration is required
  • Stays must be between 1 January to 31 March 2026
  • No minimum stay is necessary
  • All registration must be done prior to an eligible stay
  • All paid nights booked directly through IHG qualify for this promotion, with a minimum nightly rate of US$30
  • Award nights do not qualify for this promotion
  • There is no cap on the bonus points that can be earned
  • Bonus points will post within six weeks of an eligible stay

Below is a summary of how many points IHG One Rewards members can expect to earn with this promotion. Only the base points are doubled, which is why the promo figure is the same for all tiers.

🏨 IHG Points per US$1
  Regular* Promo Total
Club 10 10 20
Silver  12 10 22
Gold 14 10 24
Platinum 16 10 26
Diamond 20 10 30
*Stays at Candlewood Suites and Staybridge Suites earn 5 base points per US$1

I value an IHG One Rewards point at 0.5 US cents each, which means you’re looking at an overall rebate of 10-15%, depending on tier. However, the incremental return (compared to the status quo) is just 5%, so it might not be incentive enough for people to switch stays. 

Reminder: 10-15% off award nights

If you’re thinking of redeeming points instead of paying cash rates, there’s still time to book award stays between 4 January to 28 February 2026 and save 10% (Silver/Gold) or 15% (Platinum/Diamond) off the usual points requirement. 

Be sure to make your bookings by 11 December 2025 (based on the time zone of the participating hotel) to lock in the discount. You can always cancel it later, subject to the usual cancellation window. 

IHG One Rewards offering 10-15% off award night redemptions worldwide

What card should I use for IHG stays?

Here’s the full list of cards you can use for IHG hotel stays. Do note that certain cards will only offer their bonus rates if the booking is in foreign currency.

Card Earn Rate Remarks
DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Must be charged online
DCS Imperium Card
Apply		 4 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month. No cap
Maybank XL Rewards
Apply
 4 mpd MCC 7011 only. Min. spend S$500 per c. month, cap S$1K per c. month
HSBC Revolution
Apply
 4 mpd MCC 7011 only. Cap S$1.5K per c. month. Ends 28 Feb 26 
UOB Lady’s Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
UOB Lady’s Solitaire
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$750 per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
UOB Visa Signature
Apply
 4 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$1K, max. S$1.2K FCY spend per s. month
StanChart Beyond Card
Apply
 3-4 mpd
FCY only
 3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap
Maybank Visa Infinite
Apply
 3.2 mpd
FCY only		 Min. S$4K per c. month. No cap
Maybank World Mastercard
Apply
 3.2 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$4K per c. month. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month. No cap
StanChart Visa Infinite
Apply
 3 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$2K per s. month. No cap
BOC Elite Miles Card
Apply
 2.8 mpd
FCY only		 No min. spend and no cap
Maybank Horizon Visa Signature
Apply
 2.8 mpd
FCY only
 Min S$800 per c. month, no cap
S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month

Conclusion

Voco Melbourne

IHG One Rewards has unveiled the details of its first global promotion for 2026, which offers 2X points from the second stay onwards. The hurdle of the first stay is annoying, but in any case this is only an incremental 5% rebate, and probably won’t be enough to convince you to switch chains. 

Still, you should take a minute to register just in case it comes in useful.

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
