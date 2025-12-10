IHG One Rewards offering 2X points from second stay onwards

IHG One Rewards has announced the details of its first global promotion for 2026, which offers 2X points from the second stay between 1 January and 31 March 2026.

This represents an incremental rebate of 5%, and is noticeably weaker than the current global promotion, which offers 2X points on the second stay and 3X points on the third and subsequent stays completed by 31 December 2025.

That said, at least there won’t be any gap between promotions, as the next one starts when the current one finishes.

IHG One Rewards new promotion

With IHG One Rewards’ upcoming global promo, registered members will earn 2X points on their stays, starting from the second stay onwards.

Registration is required

Stays must be between 1 January to 31 March 2026

No minimum stay is necessary

minimum stay is necessary All registration must be done prior to an eligible stay

to an eligible stay All paid nights booked directly through IHG qualify for this promotion, with a minimum nightly rate of US$30

Award nights do not qualify for this promotion

qualify for this promotion There is no cap on the bonus points that can be earned

on the bonus points that can be earned Bonus points will post within six weeks of an eligible stay

Below is a summary of how many points IHG One Rewards members can expect to earn with this promotion. Only the base points are doubled, which is why the promo figure is the same for all tiers.

🏨 IHG Points per US$1 Regular* Promo Total Club 10 10 20 Silver 12 10 22 Gold 14 10 24 Platinum 16 10 26 Diamond 20 10 30 *Stays at Candlewood Suites and Staybridge Suites earn 5 base points per US$1

I value an IHG One Rewards point at 0.5 US cents each, which means you’re looking at an overall rebate of 10-15%, depending on tier. However, the incremental return (compared to the status quo) is just 5%, so it might not be incentive enough for people to switch stays.

Reminder: 10-15% off award nights

If you’re thinking of redeeming points instead of paying cash rates, there’s still time to book award stays between 4 January to 28 February 2026 and save 10% (Silver/Gold) or 15% (Platinum/Diamond) off the usual points requirement.

Be sure to make your bookings by 11 December 2025 (based on the time zone of the participating hotel) to lock in the discount. You can always cancel it later, subject to the usual cancellation window.

What card should I use for IHG stays?

Here’s the full list of cards you can use for IHG hotel stays. Do note that certain cards will only offer their bonus rates if the booking is in foreign currency.

Card Earn Rate Remarks DBS Woman’s World Card

Apply

DBS Woman’s World Card 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Must be charged online DCS Imperium Card

Apply 4 mpd

FCY only

Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month. No cap Maybank XL Rewards

Apply

Maybank XL Rewards 4 mpd MCC 7011 only. Min. spend S$500 per c. month, cap S$1K per c. month HSBC Revolution

Apply

4 mpd MCC 7011 only. Cap S$1.5K per c. month. Ends 28 Feb 26 UOB Lady’s Card

Apply

UOB Lady’s Card 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category UOB Lady’s Solitaire

Apply

UOB Lady’s Solitaire 4 mpd Max S$750 per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category

Apply

UOB Visa Signature 4 mpd

FCY only

Min. S$1K, max. S$1.2K FCY spend per s. month StanChart Beyond Card

Apply

StanChart Beyond Card 3-4 mpd

FCY only

3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap

Apply

Maybank Visa Infinite 3.2 mpd

FCY only Min. S$4K per c. month. No cap

Apply

Maybank World Mastercard 3.2 mpd

FCY only

Min. S$4K per c. month. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month. No cap



Apply

StanChart Visa Infinite 3 mpd

FCY only

Min. S$2K per s. month. No cap BOC Elite Miles Card

Apply

BOC Elite Miles Card 2.8 mpd

FCY only No min. spend and no cap Maybank Horizon Visa Signature

Apply

Maybank Horizon Visa Signature 2.8 mpd

FCY only

Min S$800 per c. month, no cap S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month



Conclusion

IHG One Rewards has unveiled the details of its first global promotion for 2026, which offers 2X points from the second stay onwards. The hurdle of the first stay is annoying, but in any case this is only an incremental 5% rebate, and probably won’t be enough to convince you to switch chains.

Still, you should take a minute to register just in case it comes in useful.