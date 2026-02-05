Singapore Airlines adds WhatsApp call option for PPS Club members

One of the most understated benefits of being a Solitaire PPS Club or PPS Club member is the PPS Connect service.

This quality-of-life feature allows members to request a callback from Singapore Airlines, instead of waiting on hold— especially valuable during the COVID period, when multi-hour wait times for phone support were common.

However, PPS Connect is of limited usefulness when you’re overseas, because even though cheap data roaming plans are now widely available, voice calls haven’t caught up. SIMBA is currently the only telco to offer free incoming roaming calls from Singapore. For other telcos, such calls are either prohibitively expensive, or not possible at all (e.g. GOMO).

Fortunately, Singapore Airlines has now launched a new feature that solves this headache.

PPS launches WhatsApp call service

Earlier this week, a push notification was sent to Solitaire PPS and PPS Club members, informing them of a new PPS WhatsApp call service.

This allows you to talk to a customer service officer using your roaming data, or even a Wi-Fi connection.

The service wasn’t working for me yesterday (it went into an infinite loop of asking me to subscribe to flight updates), but I tried again today and it works just fine. You can reach it at +65 6541 7788, or by scanning the following QR code.

Type “hello” or whatever random message you want to trigger the options. Then tap on Select Service Type > WhatsApp Call (PPS) > Call on WhatsApp.

Unlike the traditional PPS Connect service, which is a callback, you’ll be the one calling PPS Club. That means you’ll still face a bit of a wait to be connected with an operator, though it sure beats expensive roaming charges!

Do note that only voice calls are supported. There is no option to chat with customer service over WhatsApp, though live chat can still be accessed through the Kris Chatbot on the Singapore Airlines website.

A user guide can be found here.

How does PPS Connect work?

The traditional PPS Connect service can be requested by sending the following SMS to +65 9184 8888.

📱 SMS to 9184 8888 PPS<space>10-digit PPS Club number

e.g. PPS 1234567890

Alternatively, a callback can be requested using the SIA mobile app by following the steps below.

Log in to the Singapore Airlines mobile app Navigate to My Account Tap the PPS Connect button

Recap: Solitaire PPS Club and PPS Club benefits

✈️ Overview: Solitaire PPS Club & PPS Club PPS Solitaire PPS Solitaire PPS PPS Value Req.

(in 12-mth period) 25,000 50,000* Star Alliance Status Gold Gold Mileage Bonus 25% 25% Non-Expiring Miles ✅ ✅ Priority Award Redemptions ✅ ✅ Priority Waitlist ✅ ✅ Free Seat Selection ✅ ✅ Birthday Bonus ✅

(2,000 miles) ✅

(2,000 miles) Discounted Service Fees ✅ ✅ Priority Check-in ✅

Business Class ✅

First Class Extra Baggage ✅ ✅ Priority Baggage ✅ ✅ Priority Boarding ✅ ✅ Lounge Access ✅

SKL Business Class ✅

SKL First Class Shangri-La Jade Fast Track ✅ ✅ Heathrow Express Upgrade ✅ ✅ Supp. Solitaire PPS Club Card ✅ APEC Card Reimbursement ✅ *25,000 if status attained before 1 June 2018

Solitaire PPS Club and PPS Club represent the pinnacle of Singapore Airlines elite status, and qualification requires 50,000 and 25,000 PPS Value respectively in a 12-month period.

Members can expect benefits such as priority check-in, priority baggage handling (with an upsized allowance), lounge access, complimentary seat selection, as well as priority access to Saver awards.

Refer to the article below for a detailed list of benefits.

Conclusion

Solitaire PPS and PPS Club members can now contact Singapore Airlines customer service through a WhatsApp call. This will be especially useful when overseas, as it avoids pesky roaming charges (assuming you have a roaming data plan, or access to Wi-Fi).

I doubt we’ll see this rolled out for general KrisFlyer members anytime soon, but at least there’s the live chat option as a calling-free alternative.

(HT: John)