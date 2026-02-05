Search
Singapore Airlines adds WhatsApp call option for PPS Club members

Aaron Wong
6

Solitaire PPS and PPS Club members can now call customer service through WhatsApp, providing a convenient contact option while overseas.

One of the most understated benefits of being a Solitaire PPS Club or PPS Club member is the PPS Connect service.

This quality-of-life feature allows members to request a callback from Singapore Airlines, instead of waiting on hold— especially valuable during the COVID period, when multi-hour wait times for phone support were common. 

However, PPS Connect is of limited usefulness when you’re overseas, because even though cheap data roaming plans are now widely available, voice calls haven’t caught up. SIMBA is currently the only telco to offer free incoming roaming calls from Singapore. For other telcos, such calls are either prohibitively expensive, or not possible at all (e.g. GOMO).

Fortunately, Singapore Airlines has now launched a new feature that solves this headache. 

PPS launches WhatsApp call service

Earlier this week, a push notification was sent to Solitaire PPS and PPS Club members, informing them of a new PPS WhatsApp call service.

This allows you to talk to a customer service officer using your roaming data, or even a Wi-Fi connection.

The service wasn’t working for me yesterday (it went into an infinite loop of asking me to subscribe to flight updates), but I tried again today and it works just fine. You can reach it at +65 6541 7788, or by scanning the following QR code.

Type “hello” or whatever random message you want to trigger the options. Then tap on Select Service Type > WhatsApp Call (PPS) > Call on WhatsApp.

Unlike the traditional PPS Connect service, which is a callback, you’ll be the one calling PPS Club. That means you’ll still face a bit of a wait to be connected with an operator, though it sure beats expensive roaming charges!

Do note that only voice calls are supported. There is no option to chat with customer service over WhatsApp, though live chat can still be accessed through the Kris Chatbot on the Singapore Airlines website.

A user guide can be found here.

How does PPS Connect work?

The traditional PPS Connect service can be requested by sending the following SMS to +65 9184 8888.

📱 SMS to 9184 8888
PPS<space>10-digit PPS Club number
e.g. PPS 1234567890

Alternatively, a callback can be requested using the SIA mobile app by following the steps below.

PPS Connect via Singapore Airlines mobile app
  1. Log in to the Singapore Airlines mobile app
  2. Navigate to My Account
  3. Tap the PPS Connect button

Recap: Solitaire PPS Club and PPS Club benefits

✈️ Overview: Solitaire PPS Club & PPS Club
  PPS  Solitaire PPS 
PPS Value Req.
(in 12-mth period)		 25,000 50,000*
Star Alliance Status Gold Gold
Mileage Bonus 25% 25%
Non-Expiring Miles
Priority Award Redemptions
Priority Waitlist
Free Seat Selection
Birthday Bonus
(2,000 miles)
(2,000 miles)
Discounted Service Fees
Priority Check-in
Business Class
First Class
Extra Baggage
Priority Baggage 
Priority Boarding
Lounge Access
SKL Business Class
SKL First Class
Shangri-La Jade Fast Track
Heathrow Express Upgrade
 Supp. Solitaire PPS Club Card  
APEC Card Reimbursement  
*25,000 if status attained before 1 June 2018

Solitaire PPS Club and PPS Club represent the pinnacle of Singapore Airlines elite status, and qualification requires 50,000 and 25,000 PPS Value respectively in a 12-month period.

Members can expect benefits such as priority check-in, priority baggage handling (with an upsized allowance), lounge access, complimentary seat selection, as well as priority access to Saver awards. 

Refer to the article below for a detailed list of benefits. 

Complete Guide: Solitaire PPS Club and PPS Club benefits

Conclusion

Solitaire PPS and PPS Club members can now contact Singapore Airlines customer service through a WhatsApp call. This will be especially useful when overseas, as it avoids pesky roaming charges (assuming you have a roaming data plan, or access to Wi-Fi).

I doubt we’ll see this rolled out for general KrisFlyer members anytime soon, but at least there’s the live chat option as a calling-free alternative.

(HT: John) 

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Previous article
Guide: Mastercard’s free FlexiRoam global data roaming benefit
Next article
Guide: AMEX Platinum Credit Card S$200 Fashion & Dining credit

Comments

6 COMMENTS

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

6 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
11D

thank you Aaron, this is great news considering the massive call roaming charges abroad for SG based users.

Reply
SMK77

No PPS has ever qualified in Premium Economy. And the times were cabin crew had to wear protective glasses and face masks are long gone… Maybe not a great choice of title picture?

Reply
Aaron Wong

thankfully, there’s nothing stopping PPS members from flying in premium economy!

Reply
R G

For personal travel for short flights, economy class even! 🙂

Reply
Aaron Wong

i’ve heard disconcerting rumours they’re even spotted on scoot now and then!

Reply
RS26

StarHub’s Eight telco also allows free incoming from Singapore, like SIMBA 🙂

Reply

