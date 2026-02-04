Guide: Mastercard’s free FlexiRoam global data roaming benefit

Back in June 2020, FlexiRoam announced a tie-up with Mastercard, which offers selected Mastercard customers a complimentary data roaming package valid across 120+ countries worldwide.
Depending on which card you have, this offers up to 3GB of roaming data— perhaps not enough to watch Netflix on the train, but certainly sufficient for most other purposes.
|Benefit Details
In this post, I’ll walk you through which cards are eligible for the FlexiRoam benefit, how to activate your plan, and potential pitfalls to take note of.
Which Mastercards are eligible for FlexiRoam?
The following Mastercards offer complimentary FlexiRoam packages, with a maximum of one redemption per calendar year, per eligible card. In other words, if you have multiple eligible cards, you can stack multiple packages (though be careful of FlexiRoam’s sensitive anti-fraud measures, explained below).
This benefit is available for both principal and supplementary cards.
World Elite Mastercards
World Elite Mastercards enjoy a standardised benefit of a 3GB FlexiRoam data package, valid for 15 days.
|Card
|Annual Fee
|Qualification Req.
|Citi Prestige Card
Apply
|S$651.82
|Income ≥ S$120K
|Citi Private Client Debit Card
Apply
|N/A
|Min. AUM S$1.5M
|Citi ULTIMA Card
|S$4,237.92
|Income ≥ S$500K
|DCS Imperium Card
Apply
|S$1,294.92
|Unknown
|HSBC Premier Mastercard
Apply
|N/A*
|Min. AUM S$200K
|HSBC Prive Card
Apply
|S$5,327.92
|HSBC Global Private Banking relationship
|OCBC Premier Debit Card
Apply
|N/A
|Min. AUM S$350K
|OCBC PPC Debit Card
Apply
|N/A
|Min. AUM S$1.5M
|StanChart Beyond Card
Apply
|S$1,635
|Income ≥ S$200K
|UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card
Apply
|S$598.99
|Spend S$45K in 3-month period on UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card
|*Waived if min. AUM is maintained, otherwise S$708.50
Selected World Mastercards
It’s a slightly more complicated situation for World Mastercards, because only a couple of them offer the FlexiRoam perk, and the package differs between cards.
|Card
|Annual Fee
|Data Plan
|CIMB Founders Card
Apply
|S$338
|1GB 5-day pass
|OCBC 90°N Mastercard
Apply
|S$196.20
(FYF)
|3x 1GB 5-day pass
|Note: Amaze previously offered this perk, but it was discontinued from October 2023.
How to redeem your FlexiRoam package
To enjoy your complimentary FlexiRoam data package, you’ll need to first download the FlexiRoam app (Android | iOS).
Create an account using your email address or phone number, then on the homepage, tap the Mastercard logo at the top.
You’ll be prompted to enter your 16-digit card number and email address to redeem your plan. A US$1 hold will be made on your card to ensure it’s still active, and released subsequently.
After successful verification, you can find your data plan under My Plans > In-active
How to activate your FlexiRoam package
You have until the end of the current calendar year to activate your free data plan, upon which the validity period (e.g. 15 days for the 3GB plan for World Elite Mastercard) begins.
In other words, you can redeem the plan now and activate it later- a useful tactic if you don’t plan to renew your Mastercard beyond the end of its current membership year.
When you tap Activate Plan, you’ll have the choice to activate it immediately, or schedule a future start date as late as the last day of the calendar year.
For the avoidance of doubt, your validity period can span over two different calendar years, so if you activated a 15-day plan on 28 December 2026, it would be valid until 12 January 2027.
How to get your SIM card
The first time you redeem a promotional data plan, FlexiRoam will, “with the help of AI, intelligently select and provide a SIM card or eSIM based on your device compatibility”. But really, if you really need AI to tell you whether you need an eSIM or physical SIM for your phone…
eSIMS will be sent to you via email within one hour, while physical SIMs will be shipped for free to your home address within 3-7 working days (you can top up extra for expedited shipping).
What if I run out of data?
Mastercard cardholders will enjoy a 20% discount on any subsequent FlexiRoam data plans purchased with Mastercard.
That said, I think you could find far cheaper eSIM plans elsewhere, so you might want to check out eSIMDB first.
Warning: FlexiRoam account locks
A word of warning: FlexiRoam is known to have very sensitive anti-fraud measures.
For example, one MileChat member learned the hard way that FlexiRoam caps each account at 3x complimentary Mastercard redemptions per year. Attempt to add more, and your account will be locked.
Also, take care when entering your card number on the Mastercard redemption screen, because FlexiRoam will lock your account if you make too many incorrect attempts. I learned this the hard way when I was guess and checking my Mastercards to see which ones had the perk. After just two ineligible cards, my account was locked and I had to contact customer service with photo ID to get it back to normal. Following that, I tried another ineligible card, and my account was locked once again.
My guess is this benefit sees a fair amount of abuse, hence the trigger-happiness with blocking.
Conclusion
Mastercard customers may be eligible for a complimentary FlexiRoam global data roaming package, which offers up to 3GB for a period of up to 15 days.
Depending on your data needs, this can save you from having to buy a separate data roaming plan on your trips, so check whether you have an eligible Mastercard and redeem your plans.
Any other Singapore-issued Mastercards with a FlexiRoam benefit?
Do other countries’ World Elites work?
it’s a global benefit, so yes it should.
I have just checked some of my cards. The HSBC Premier Mastercards from Singapore/Hong Kong/China (World not World Elite) have this benefit. But the World Elite from HSBC China/USA, and Chase USA don’t offer this.
Correct:
These cards work:
HSBC SG Premier Mastercard (World)
HSBC HK Premier Mastercard (World)
HSBC CN Premier Mastercard (World)
HSBC CN Premier Travel Mastercard (World Elite)
World Elite from HSBC USA and Chase USA doesn’t work
just FYI – I tried my US issued World elite Mastercard and it said it’s not eligible
Wonder if I can activate multiple plan back to back. Eg. Activate a 3 GB plan today and when I used up my current plan, activate another 3 GB plan (using another card) on the next day.
The article states that you can redeem 3 per year, and that you’ll have the entire calendar year to activate the SIM so I don’t see why not.
CIMB World Mastercard is eligible. Personally used it. But my account was locked out when I tried different World Mastercards to see which are eligible.
Hi.OCBC Premier World Elite Debit Card is also not part of this programme. I checked with bank. neither is the OCBC 90°N Card
It is mentioned on OCBC website though. When did you check with the bank?
I used the OCBC 90°N Card for this in May. It worked.
I just redeem using OCBC Premier World Elite Debit Card. It works.
Any idea how will the benefit be renewed each year? Does it appear automatically in the app or you have to remember to re-input your cc number again?
Is this perk only for main cardholders or sup cards can as well?
both
Cardholders are entitled to 1 redemption per eligible card, per calendar year. (from FAQ)