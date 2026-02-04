Search
HomeCredit Cards
Credit Cards

Guide: Mastercard’s free FlexiRoam global data roaming benefit

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
16

World Elite Mastercard and selected World Mastercard customers can enjoy an annual complimentary FlexiRoam data plan of up to 3GB. Here's how it works.

Back in June 2020, FlexiRoam announced a tie-up with Mastercard, which offers selected Mastercard customers a complimentary data roaming package valid across 120+ countries worldwide.

Depending on which card you have, this offers up to 3GB of roaming data— perhaps not enough to watch Netflix on the train, but certainly sufficient for most other purposes. 

Benefit Details

In this post, I’ll walk you through which cards are eligible for the FlexiRoam benefit, how to activate your plan, and potential pitfalls to take note of.

Which Mastercards are eligible for FlexiRoam?

The following Mastercards offer complimentary FlexiRoam packages, with a maximum of one redemption per calendar year, per eligible card. In other words, if you have multiple eligible cards, you can stack multiple packages (though be careful of FlexiRoam’s sensitive anti-fraud measures, explained below).

This benefit is available for both principal and supplementary cards. 

World Elite Mastercards

World Elite Mastercards enjoy a standardised benefit of a 3GB FlexiRoam data package, valid for 15 days.

Card Annual Fee Qualification Req.
Citi Prestige Card
Apply
 S$651.82 Income ≥ S$120K
Citi Private Client Debit Card
Apply
 N/A Min. AUM S$1.5M
Citi ULTIMA Card
 S$4,237.92 Income ≥ S$500K
DCS Imperium Card
Apply
 S$1,294.92 Unknown
HSBC Premier Mastercard
Apply
 N/A*
 Min. AUM S$200K
HSBC Prive Card
Apply
 S$5,327.92 HSBC Global Private Banking relationship
OCBC Premier Debit Card
Apply
 N/A Min. AUM S$350K
OCBC PPC Debit Card
Apply
 N/A Min. AUM S$1.5M
StanChart Beyond Card
Apply
 S$1,635 Income ≥ S$200K
UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card
Apply
 S$598.99 Spend S$45K in 3-month period on UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card
*Waived if min. AUM is maintained, otherwise S$708.50

Selected World Mastercards

It’s a slightly more complicated situation for World Mastercards, because only a couple of them offer the FlexiRoam perk, and the package differs between cards. 

Card Annual Fee Data Plan
CIMB Founders Card
Apply
 S$338 1GB 5-day pass
OCBC 90°N Mastercard
Apply
 S$196.20
(FYF)		 3x 1GB 5-day pass
Note: Amaze previously offered this perk, but it was discontinued from October 2023.

How to redeem your FlexiRoam package

To enjoy your complimentary FlexiRoam data package, you’ll need to first download the FlexiRoam app (Android | iOS).

Create an account using your email address or phone number, then on the homepage, tap the Mastercard logo at the top.

You’ll be prompted to enter your 16-digit card number and email address to redeem your plan. A US$1 hold will be made on your card to ensure it’s still active, and released subsequently. 

After successful verification, you can find your data plan under My Plans > In-active

How to activate your FlexiRoam package

You have until the end of the current calendar year to activate your free data plan, upon which the validity period (e.g. 15 days for the 3GB plan for World Elite Mastercard) begins.

In other words, you can redeem the plan now and activate it later- a useful tactic if you don’t plan to renew your Mastercard beyond the end of its current membership year.

When you tap Activate Plan, you’ll have the choice to activate it immediately, or schedule a future start date as late as the last day of the calendar year. 

For the avoidance of doubt, your validity period can span over two different calendar years, so if you activated a 15-day plan on 28 December 2026, it would be valid until 12 January 2027. 

How to get your SIM card

The first time you redeem a promotional data plan, FlexiRoam will, “with the help of AI, intelligently select and provide a SIM card or eSIM based on your device compatibility”. But really, if you really need AI to tell you whether you need an eSIM or physical SIM for your phone…

eSIMS will be sent to you via email within one hour, while physical SIMs will be shipped for free to your home address within 3-7 working days (you can top up extra for expedited shipping).

What if I run out of data?

Mastercard cardholders will enjoy a 20% discount on any subsequent FlexiRoam data plans purchased with Mastercard.

That said, I think you could find far cheaper eSIM plans elsewhere, so you might want to check out eSIMDB first.

Warning: FlexiRoam account locks

A word of warning: FlexiRoam is known to have very sensitive anti-fraud measures. 

For example, one MileChat member learned the hard way that FlexiRoam caps each account at 3x complimentary Mastercard redemptions per year. Attempt to add more, and your account will be locked.

Also, take care when entering your card number on the Mastercard redemption screen, because FlexiRoam will lock your account if you make too many incorrect attempts. I learned this the hard way when I was guess and checking my Mastercards to see which ones had the perk. After just two ineligible cards, my account was locked and I had to contact customer service with photo ID to get it back to normal. Following that, I tried another ineligible card, and my account was locked once again.

My guess is this benefit sees a fair amount of abuse, hence the trigger-happiness with blocking.

Conclusion

Mastercard customers may be eligible for a complimentary FlexiRoam global data roaming package, which offers up to 3GB for a period of up to 15 days. 

Depending on your data needs, this can save you from having to buy a separate data roaming plan on your trips, so check whether you have an eligible Mastercard and redeem your plans.

Any other Singapore-issued Mastercards with a FlexiRoam benefit?

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Previous article
Review: UOB PRVI Miles Card

Similar Articles

Comments

16 COMMENTS

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

16 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Reaper-17

Do other countries’ World Elites work?

Reply
Aaron Wong

it’s a global benefit, so yes it should.

Reply
Reaper-17

I have just checked some of my cards. The HSBC Premier Mastercards from Singapore/Hong Kong/China (World not World Elite) have this benefit. But the World Elite from HSBC China/USA, and Chase USA don’t offer this.

Reply
Reaper-17

Correct:

These cards work:
HSBC SG Premier Mastercard (World)
HSBC HK Premier Mastercard (World)
HSBC CN Premier Mastercard (World)
HSBC CN Premier Travel Mastercard (World Elite)

World Elite from HSBC USA and Chase USA doesn’t work

Reply
David

just FYI – I tried my US issued World elite Mastercard and it said it’s not eligible

Reply
Andy C

Wonder if I can activate multiple plan back to back. Eg. Activate a 3 GB plan today and when I used up my current plan, activate another 3 GB plan (using another card) on the next day.

Reply
Cze

The article states that you can redeem 3 per year, and that you’ll have the entire calendar year to activate the SIM so I don’t see why not.

Reply
Linus

CIMB World Mastercard is eligible. Personally used it. But my account was locked out when I tried different World Mastercards to see which are eligible.

Reply
Joanna

Hi.OCBC Premier World Elite Debit Card is also not part of this programme. I checked with bank. neither is the OCBC 90°N Card

Reply
Peter

It is mentioned on OCBC website though. When did you check with the bank?

Reply
hmqv

I used the OCBC 90°N Card for this in May. It worked.

Reply
tony

I just redeem using OCBC Premier World Elite Debit Card. It works.

Reply
Ben

Any idea how will the benefit be renewed each year? Does it appear automatically in the app or you have to remember to re-input your cc number again?

Reply
Jia Ning

Is this perk only for main cardholders or sup cards can as well?

Reply
Aaron Wong

both

Reply
tony

Cardholders are entitled to 1 redemption per eligible card, per calendar year. (from FAQ)

Reply

CREDIT CARD SIGN UP BONUSES

Citi PremierMiles Card
Get up to 30,960 miles with $800 spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Feb 28, 2026
AMEX Platinum Charge
Get up to 63,750 miles with $3K spend in the first 90 days
Offer Expires: Mar 31, 2026
StanChart Visa Infinite
Get up to 52,800 miles with $2K spend in the first 60 days
Offer Expires: Mar 31, 2026
HSBC TravelOne Card
Get up to 34,800 miles with $1K spend in first 1-2 months
Offer Expires: Mar 31, 2026
StanChart Journey Card
Get up to 30,960 miles and $180 cash with $800 spend in first 60 days
Offer Expires: Mar 31, 2026
See All Offers
Offers may only apply to new-to-bank customers. Read T&Cs for full details.
Advertisment

Featured Deals

Expires: Mar 11, 2026
AMEX Platinum Charge doubles welcome offer for existing customers
6
By Aaron Wong
Advertisment
Join The Milelion on Telegram
Subscribe to Milelion Roars
Milelion Events

Follow us

7,110FansLike
14,807FollowersFollow

TAGS

featuredcredit cardsairlineshotelssingapore airlinesdealsstar alliancekrisflyeramexguestwriterstrip reportswdsuobdbscitibankoneworldmattcamerican expressocbcsqhiltonsingsaverloungehotel reviewstaycations

© Copyright 2026 The Milelion All Rights Reserved | Web Design by Enchant.sg