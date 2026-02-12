Search
HomeAirlines
AirlinesEVA

Review: EVA Air The Infinity & The Star Lounge TPE

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
2

EVA Air's flagship lounges don't match the high standards the airline sets in the skies, and you shouldn't spend more time here than you have to.

While all three Taiwanese carriers offer an excellent inflight experience, their lounges aren’t exactly world class.

Whether it’s STARLUX, China Airlines or EVA Air, I’ve found the lounges to be average at best, in terms of F&B quality and amenities. Designwise, they’re not bad — STARLUX and China Airlines more than EVA — but they’re certainly not worth coming early to the airport for. 

I last visited the EVA Air Lounges pre-COVID, so I was keen to see whether anything had changed since then.

🍸 tl;dr: EVA Air The Infinity & The Star Lounge
EVA Air’s flagship lounges don’t match the high standards the airline sets in the skies, and you shouldn’t spend more time here than you have to.
👍 The Good 👎 The Bad
  • Showers have excellent water pressure
  • Fast Wi-Fi
  • Suffers from overcrowding, especially The Infinity
  • Not much in the way of amenities
  • Mediocre selection of food and drinks
👨‍👩‍👦 Family Feud

Opening Hours & Access

EVA Air operates four different lounges at Taipei Taoyuan Airport, all of which are located in Terminal 2, post security. 

  • The Club: For Infinity MileageLands Silver members
  • The Star: For Star Alliance Gold members
  • The Infinity: For EVA Air Business Class, and Star Alliance First and Business Class
  • The Garden: For Infinity MileageLands Diamond members
EVA Air lounge options

In terms of opening hours:

  • The Club: 5.30 a.m to 10 a.m and 4 p.m to 9.30 p.m daily.
  • The Infinity and The Star: 4.30 a.m to 11.30 p.m daily
  • The Garden: 5.30 a.m to 11.30 p.m daily

Obviously, The Garden is the most exclusive of the four (you can read a review here), as it’s reserved for EVA’s most valuable passengers. Guests here enjoy an a la carte menu, cocktail bar, and the lowest level of crowding overall. 

The Star and The Infinity see the most visitors, and while they technically have different access rules, the staff didn’t seem too bothered about which one you visited. If anything, they seemed to be directing guests based on crowding levels more than anything else.

Lounge Overview

Lounge entrance

The Infinity and the Star share a common reception, with the Infinity on the left and the Star on the right.

Lounge reception area

The Infinity is the smaller of the two, though more eye-catching, with Tron-like LED lights lining the walls and ceilings. Near the entrance, you’ll find plenty of seating suited for solo travellers, with a choice of semi-private seating pods, armchairs or workstations lined up against the wall. 

EVA Air The Infinity lounge
EVA Air The Infinity lounge
EVA Air The Infinity lounge
EVA Air The Infinity lounge
EVA Air The Infinity lounge

The lounge overlooks the check-in area, so during the day you should be able to enjoy some natural light from the glass panels in the terminal’s ceiling.

View from lounge

Further in, the lounge widens into an area with more seating pods, including several clustered around a tree-like column. Am I imagining things, or did this use to be LED lit in the past? I distinctly remember there being a “Tron-tree”…

EVA Air The Infinity lounge
EVA Air The Infinity lounge
EVA Air The Infinity lounge

The rear is where you’ll find the buffet area, which stylistically felt rather out-of-sync with the rest of the lounge design.

EVA Air The Infinity lounge
EVA Air The Infinity lounge

The Star, on the other hand, plays it much more traditional. This feels like an airline lounge right out of the early noughties, with a no-nonsense colour palette and more traditional-looking seating. It’s probably the better bet if you have a large group, or if you need a less stimulating environment. 

EVA Air The Star lounge
EVA Air The Star lounge
EVA Air The Star lounge

I actually found myself preferring this lounge, simply because it was less crowded and offered more opportunities to spread out. 

EVA Air The Star lounge
EVA Air The Star lounge
EVA Air The Star lounge
EVA Air The Star lounge
EVA Air The Star lounge

The Star even has a few rest pods towards the back, each with a comfortable recliner chair.

EVA Air The Star lounge

Food & Beverage

Buffet at The Star

The buffet spread across The Infinity and The Star was largely the same, and frankly, I thought neither did much credit to Taiwan’s amazing food scene. 

There was a messy-looking salad bar, some cold sandwiches, various breads, egg tarts, yoghurt and desserts. 

Buffet spread
Buffet spread
Buffet spread
Buffet spread
Buffet spread

Hot items included frittatas, fried eggs, radish cake, a congee station and dim sum. Nothing looked particularly appetising. 

Buffet spread
Buffet spread
Buffet spread
Buffet spread
Buffet spread

Well, at least there was self-serve Haagen-Dazs ice cream, even at breakfast!

Ice cream

As for the drinks, the lounge offered the usual assortment of soft drinks, mixers, canned beer, juice cartons, as well as coffee machines.

Drinks selection
Beer and soft drinks

The alcohol selection was fairly average too, with assorted spirits and some cheap wines. Neither lounge served champagne (though I don’t  believe it’s available in STARLUX or China Airlines’ lounges either).

Spirits selection
Wine selection
Wine selection
Wine selection

Power & Productivity

The Wi-Fi network across both The Infinity and The Star clocked in at a zippy 94 Mbps down and 159 Mbps up, which allowed me to stream 4K Netflix without any issues.

Power outlets were widely available, though not all of them were universal. 

The lounge also has a business centre with three desktop computers and complimentary printing facilities.

Business centre

Bathrooms & Showers

Showers are available in both The Infinity and The Star, but the latter are smaller, and don’t have attached toilets. So if you’re willing to wait, go for The Infinity. 

Shower board

The four shower rooms have names like Metro Forest, Smile Zone, Fantasy Flow and Star Drops, but if there’s a theming here, I don’t see it. This looked like a standard airline lounge bathroom- clean, but not much in the way of personality. I *think* I got Metro Forest, but again, it’s hard to tell because they all look similar.

The Infinity shower room
Vanity area
Shower
Shower

For all the general shortcomings of the EVA Air lounges, water pressure isn’t one of them. The shower was refreshing, and exactly the kind of thing you needed after a long-haul flight. L’Occitane bath amenities were provided in bulk-sized pump bottles.

L’Occitane bath amenities

Conclusion

EVA Air’s flagship lounges in Taipei really can’t measure up to the experience it offers in the sky. The Infinity struggles with overcrowding, and offers limited amenities. The Star does slightly better with seating variety, but either way, the food and drinks are average, and the whole experience feels rather underwhelming.

With the opening of the new Terminal 3, I hope a refreshed lounge is in the works too!

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Previous article
2026 Edition: Best Credit Cards for Air Tickets
Next article
Complete Guide: KrisFlyer Spontaneous Escapes promotion

Similar Articles

Comments

2 COMMENTS

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

2 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Undecided

CX still has the best lounge at TPE

Reply
Aaron Wong

yes, i’d definitely agree. then again, given how many flights they have from TPE, they’d better offer something good!

Reply

CREDIT CARD SIGN UP BONUSES

Citi PremierMiles Card
Get up to 30,960 miles with $800 spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Feb 28, 2026
AMEX Platinum Charge
Get up to 63,750 miles with $3K spend in the first 90 days
Offer Expires: Mar 31, 2026
StanChart Visa Infinite
Get up to 52,800 miles with $2K spend in the first 60 days
Offer Expires: Mar 31, 2026
HSBC TravelOne Card
Get up to 34,800 miles with $1K spend in first 1-2 months
Offer Expires: Mar 31, 2026
StanChart Journey Card
Get up to 30,960 miles and $180 cash with $800 spend in first 60 days
Offer Expires: Mar 31, 2026
See All Offers
Offers may only apply to new-to-bank customers. Read T&Cs for full details.
Advertisment

Featured Deals

Expires: Feb 28, 2026
Roundup: Credit Card Sign-up Bonuses (February 2026)
0
By Aaron Wong
Expires: Mar 11, 2026
AMEX Platinum Charge doubles welcome offer for existing customers
6
By Aaron Wong
Advertisment
Join The Milelion on Telegram
Subscribe to Milelion Roars
Milelion Events

Follow us

7,110FansLike
14,812FollowersFollow

TAGS

featuredcredit cardsairlineshotelssingapore airlinesdealsstar alliancekrisflyeramexguestwriterstrip reportswdsuobdbscitibankoneworldmattcamerican expressocbcsqhiltonsingsaverloungehotel reviewstaycations

© Copyright 2026 The Milelion All Rights Reserved | Web Design by Enchant.sg