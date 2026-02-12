Complete Guide: KrisFlyer Spontaneous Escapes promotion

KrisFlyer Spontaneous Escapes offer 30% off award redemptions for selected Singapore Airlines flights in Business, Premium Economy and Economy Class, and are a highly anticipated event each month.

✈️ A brief history of Spontaneous Escapes KrisFlyer experimented with ad-hoc discounts on Singapore Airlines and SilkAir awards throughout 2015 and 2016, but this only became a regular feature in August 2017, when the blandly-named “KrisFlyer Monthly Redemption Deals” were launched. These were subsequently renamed Spontaneous Escapes, and have been a monthly feature ever since, aside from a suspension between April 2020 and March 2022 due to COVID.

Provided you’re able to take leave on short notice, Spontaneous Escapes can really help to stretch your miles— with 30% off, you can (almost) fly three people for the cost of two!

If you’re new or need a refresher, here’s a detailed rundown of how the promotion works.

How much is the Spontaneous Escapes discount?

Spontaneous Escapes offers 30% off Saver prices for selected Singapore Airlines flights in:

Economy Class

Premium Economy Class

Business Class

Suites and First Class have never been featured on Spontaneous Escapes before, and I don’t think they ever will.

To illustrate, a Business Class Saver award between Singapore and Darwin normally costs 42,500 miles. During Spontaneous Escapes, the cost is reduced to 29,750 miles, a 30% reduction.

While 30% off is the standard deal, there have been a handful of instances in the past where we’ve seen bigger discounts, most recently in September 2025 when a 40% discount was offered to mark SG60.

Spontaneous Escapes discounts do not apply to upgrades, Star Alliance awards, or other partner awards.

When are Spontaneous Escapes released?

Spontaneous Escapes are generally released on the 15th of each month. However, if the 15th happens to fall on a weekend or public holiday, Spontaneous Escapes will be released the next working day.

⚠️ Exceptions While the “15th or next working day” rule is usually a safe bet, there have been months where Spontaneous Escapes were released on a different schedule: In August 2023 , Spontaneous Escapes were released on the 8th to coincide with National Day (but in previous years there was no such schedule shift so it’s not a consistent pattern)

In October 2023 , Spontaneous Escapes were delayed till the 23rd to make room for the KrisFlyer Global Redemption Sale

of There have also been a handful occasions when the 15th was a weekend, and Spontaneous Escapes was released on the working day before

On the day that Spontaneous Escapes is released, you can expect events to happen in the following sequence:

Spontaneous Escapes inventory is loaded in the early to mid-morning (usually between 9 a.m and 10 a.m)

Spontaneous Escapes landing page is updated in the late morning (usually between 11 a.m and 12 p.m)

The announcement is made on KrisFlyer’s Facebook and Instagram pages at lunchtime

Because inventory is loaded before the announcement, you can steal a march on everyone else by searching the SIA website or app on the morning of release.

Since there’s no knowing for sure which destinations will be featured, you’ll have to guess and check. But it’s worth it in my opinion, since Spontaneous Escapes to certain destinations can be very limited in quantity. The MileLion’s Telegram Community is a great place to get an early heads up on Spontaneous Escapes routes.

Some search tips:

Run your searches for one person initially, because that increases the chances of spotting a Spontaneous Escapes award

Use the award calendar to see a range of dates and prices at a glance

Remember that Spontaneous Escapes may only apply in one direction, so look for SIN-X and X-SIN

I usually publish my monthly Spontaneous Escapes article shortly after the landing page is updated.

How are Spontaneous Escapes different from regular awards?

Spontaneous Escapes are issued under the Promo award category. These awards are cheaper than Saver, Advantage and Access, but come with additional restrictions.

First, Promo awards are only valid for travel in the following calendar month.

Second, they cannot be waitlisted. Either the award is available, or it isn’t.

Third, they’re strictly non-changeable and non-refundable. If you can’t fly, you forfeit your miles; simple as that. Before you book a Spontaneous Escapes award, be sure to purchase a travel insurance policy that covers miles and points bookings.

⚠️ Are Spontaneous Escapes really non-refundable? Based on reports and my own personal experience, Singapore Airlines may refund a Promo award if you can provide proof of illness, or the death of a family member. However, this is not a published policy. Officially, Promo awards are strictly non-cancellable, so you should not book one expecting to receive a refund if something unfortunate occurs. Separately, Spontaneous Escapes bookings to or from the USA may be cancelled within 24 hours without penalty, provided the reservation is made at least one week before the flight departs. This is in accordance with the Department of Transportation’s “24-hour rule”, which applies equally to US and foreign air carriers, and covers both award and commercial tickets. That said, not all KrisFlyer CSOs are familiar with this legislation, so you may have to escalate the matter. You can refer them to this page.

Booking Spontaneous Escapes

Spontaneous Escapes must be booked via the singaporeair.com website or the Singapore Airlines mobile app; you will not be able to ticket them over the phone.

SIA lists Spontaneous Escapes under a special Promo category. This is the one you should select when making your booking.

The booking process is otherwise identical to making a regular Saver, Advantage or Access booking.

While you can book a round-trip Promo award, assuming it’s available both ways, you cannot mix it with a Saver, Advantage or Access award in a single itinerary. In other words, if a Spontaneous Escapes promotion is only offered in one direction, you will need to make 2x one-way bookings:

1x booking with the Promo award

1x booking with the Saver/Advantage/Access award

There is no limit on the number of Spontaneous Escapes bookings a member can make.

Spontaneous Escapes FAQs

What are my entitlements on a Spontaneous Escapes booking?

Outside of the aforementioned restrictions on changes and cancellations, the entitlements of a Promo award are the same as those of a Saver award.

Economy Promo Award Checked Baggage 30kg Seat Selection Complimentary (Standard Seats)

Premium Economy Promo Award Checked Baggage 35kg Seat Selection Complimentary (Standard Seats)

Business Promo Award Checked Baggage 40kg Seat Selection Complimentary Lounge Access Yes Book the Cook Yes

As a Business Class passenger, you’ll have access to the lounge and be able to order from the Book the Cook menu where available. KrisFlyer/PPS status benefits such as extra baggage, lounge access or priority boarding are also applicable to Promo awards.

Why can’t I find any Promo awards?

If a given route is featured on Spontaneous Escapes but you can’t seem to find any discounted awards, it could be that:

All awards have been redeemed. This doesn’t preclude more from being added later, however, so make a point of checking again

You’re searching for more seats than what’s available. Try reducing your search to one passenger first and going from there

You’re looking at the route in the wrong direction, e.g. Spontaneous Escapes may be available on SIN-X but not X-SIN

You’re looking at a period that falls within the blackout dates

You’re looking at the wrong flight numbers; refer to the promo page for the specific flights covered

Are there blackout dates?

Yes. Spontaneous Escapes may only be available on selected dates in a month. I’ve seen cases where more than half the month was blacked out!

Do Solitaire PPS/PPS Club members get additional Promo award space?

Yes. Solitaire PPS and PPS Club members can book additional Promo awards that regular KrisFlyer members do not have access to.

What if I have an existing Saver/Advantage/Access award?

If you have an existing Saver, Advantage or Access award on a flight that is now available on Spontaneous Escapes, you will need to:

Book the Spontaneous Escapes rate Cancel the existing booking and pay the redeposit fee (US$75 for Saver, US$50 for Advantage/Access)

I strongly recommend doing it in this order, in case the Promo award space disappears in the meantime. It does mean you’ll need sufficient miles on hand, of course, though refunds of award tickets are usually instant these days.

Which destinations are most likely to appear?

Singapore Airlines uses Spontaneous Escapes as a way of filling seats on flights with excess capacity. Therefore, if you’re expecting to see Spontaneous Escapes in Business Class to London during June or December, you’re going to be very disappointed.

For a data-driven breakdown of the most and least common Spontaneous Escapes destinations, you can refer to the KrisFlyer Spontaneous Escapes Analysis Tool (SEAT).

Is there any discount to the taxes and surcharges component?

No. Only the miles requirement is discounted. Regular taxes and surcharges still apply.

Conclusion

KrisFlyer Spontaneous Escapes are a great way to maximise your miles, but like every deal, there are caveats to note:

You need to have flexibility in terms of where you’re willing to travel , because you’re at the mercy of which destinations feature each month

, because you’re at the mercy of which destinations feature each month You need to have flexibility in terms of leave arrangements, because I can imagine some workplaces don’t take kindly to last-minute leave requests

because I can imagine some workplaces don’t take kindly to last-minute leave requests You need to have certainty in terms of travel plans, because it’s a strictly no changes, no refunds kind of deal

Ultimately, Spontaneous Escapes are best for those flexible on dates and destinations, and can commit to travel plans without fear of last-minute changes.

Any questions about Spontaneous Escapes?