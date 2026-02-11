Search
2026 Edition: Best Credit Cards for Air Tickets

Aaron Wong
12

Whether you're buying a commercial ticket, redeeming awards or even buying miles, here's how to earn up to 4 mpd with the right credit card.

Savvy travellers know that choosing the right credit card for airline ticket purchases can make all the difference. Whether you’re booking a commercial ticket, redeeming award flights, or even buying miles, the right card could mean up to 4 mpd—allowing your current holiday to fund the next one.

In this guide, we’ll look at how airline spending is classified, and the best card to use across different booking channels to make the most of every dollar spent.

How do airline tickets code?

The MCC for airline tickets depends on how you book them, but in general will be:

  • For direct bookings: MCC 3000 to 3350 or MCC 4511
  • For OTA bookings: MCC 4722

In case you’re uncertain about the MCC, there are three ways of looking it up before making a purchase:

Method Ease of Use Reliability
HeyMax ●●●
📱 Instarem app ●● ●●
🤖 DBS digibot
●●●
Note: “Ease of use” and “reliability” are all relative. HeyMax already provides a solid baseline for reliability, and the DBS digibot is still simple enough to use, despite requiring more steps than the other two methods.

Booked directly with airline

Most major airlines have their own MCC

Most major carriers have their own unique MCCs. For example:

  • Singapore Airlines codes as MCC 3075
  • British Airways codes as MCC 3005
  • Qatar Airways codes as MCC 3136

However, some carriers like Scoot may fall under MCC 4511, the generic code for Airlines Not Elsewhere Classified. Those interested in seeing the full list of airline MCCs can consult this document.

For tickets purchased directly with the airline, you can use any of the following cards.

✈️ For All Airlines
Card Earn Rate Remarks
DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply		 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month
Review
HSBC Revolution
Apply		 4 mpd Capped at S$1.5K per c. month*
Review
Maybank XL Rewards Card
Apply
 4 mpd Min. spend S$500 per c. month, capped at S$1K per c. month
Review
UOB Lady’s Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
Review
UOB Lady’s Solitaire
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$750 per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
Review
Maybank Horizon Visa Signature
Apply
 2.8 mpd
 Min. retail spend of S$800 per c. month. Capped at S$10K per c. month if SGD, no cap for FCY
Review
*Until 28 February 2026, after which bonus for travel (including air tickets) will be removed, and 4 mpd capped at S$1,000 per c. month
❓ Where’s the Citi Rewards Card?
The Citi Rewards Card earns 4 mpd on all online transactions, except travel (defined as airlines, cruises, hotels, rental cars, trains). Therefore, it wouldn’t be the right card to use here, as you’ll earn just 0.4 mpd.

If you’re booking with the UOB Lady’s Cards, take care because their airline whitelist excludes the MCC 3300-3350 range. Fortunately there aren’t a lot of airlines that fall into this range, except for:

  • MCC 3300 Azul Brazilian Airlines
  • MCC 3301 Wizz Air
  • MCC 3302 Flybe (defunct)
  • MCC 3303 Tigerair (still active in Taiwan)
  • MCC 3308 China Southern

The main one to be careful of here is China Southern, because this omission has caught out more than a few people (though points were granted on appeal).

In addition to the cards mentioned above, here are some options if you’re travelling on Singapore Airlines and Scoot specifically, and have booked your tickets directly with the airline. 

✈️ For Singapore Airlines & Scoot
Card Earn Rate Remarks
KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card
Apply
 3 mpd No cap
Review
AMEX HighFlyer Card
Apply
 2 mpd^* No cap
Review
AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card
Apply
 2 mpd* No cap
Review
AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend
Apply
 2 mpd* No cap
Review
AMEX Platinum Charge
Apply
 1.56 mpd# No cap
Review
*For travel originating in Singapore, charged in SGD
^Up to 6 mpd extra from HighFlyer account, depending on fare class and HighFlyer status
# Reflects reduced earn rate from 23 February 2026, following the Membership Rewards devaluation

If your purchases are in foreign currency, refer to my separate guide for the best cards for foreign currency spend.

Booked via OTA

If you’re booking your air tickets through an online travel agent (OTA) like Expedia, Trip.com or Skyscanner, the purchase will code as MCC 4722.

In that case, you can use the following cards to maximise your miles.

✈️ For OTA bookings
Card Earn Rate Remarks
UOB Lady’s Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
Review
UOB Lady’s Solitaire
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$750 per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
Review
DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply		 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month
Review
Maybank XL Rewards Card
Apply
 4 mpd Min. spend S$500 per c. month, capped at S$1K per c. month
Review
KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card
Apply
 2.4 mpd* Min. SIA Group spend of S$1K per m. year
Review
*Only for Agoda, Airbnb, Booking.com, Expedia, Hotels.com, Kaligo, Traveloka, Trip.com

Alternatively, you can use the UOB PRVI Miles Card, which offers 3 mpd for participating airlines booked via this Expedia link.

Apply (AMEX)
Apply (MC)
Apply (Visa)

The list of participating airlines can be found below.

✈️ UOB x Expedia Participating Airlines
  • Cambodia Airways
  • China Eastern
  • China Southern
  • EVA Air
  • Finnair
  • Garuda Indonesia
  • Gulf Air
  • Hawaiian Airlines
  • Korean Air
  • Myanmar Intl’ Airways
  • Qatar Airways
  • Royal Brunei Airlines
  • Sichuan Airlines
  • SriLankan Airlines
  • THAI Airways
  • Turkish Airlines
  • Xiamen Airlines

To be clear, you must make your booking via the special Expedia link. You will not earn the bonus miles if you book your tickets on the official airline website.

In general, air tickets should price roughly as they do on the official website, but you should always make a point of comparison shopping. Unlike hotels, air tickets booked via third-party OTAs are still eligible to earn miles and status credits, subject to the fare class.

Bookings must be made by 31 March 2026.

What if I’m redeeming award tickets?

When it comes to credit card strategy, there is no difference whether you’re booking a commercial or award ticket. In other words, the MCC is the same, and all the cards in this post will be equally applicable when you’re paying the taxes and surcharges component on an award ticket.

What if I’m buying airline miles?

Purchases of airline miles from Points.com (which processes sales for Air France/KLM, Air Canada, Alaska Airlines, British Airways, LifeMiles [ad-hoc], Lufthansa, Qatar Airways, and United Airlines), do not code as airline transactions.

Instead, these code as foreign currency transactions under MCC 7399 (Business Services Not Elsewhere Classified), and you can use the following cards instead:

Card Earn Rate Remarks
Citi Rewards Card
Apply
 4 mpd Cap of S$1K per s. month 
DCS Imperium Card
Apply
 4 mpd Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month, otherwise 2.4 mpd
Maybank XL Rewards
Apply		 4 mpd Min S$500 per c. month, cap of S$1K per c. month
UOB Visa Signature
Apply
 4 mpd Min S$1K, max S$1.2K FCY spend per s. month
StanChart Beyond Card
Apply
 3-4 mpd 3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap
Maybank World Mastercard
Apply
 3.2 mpd Min S$4K per c. month, no cap. Earn 2.8 mpd with min S$800 per c. month
Maybank Visa Infinite
Apply		 3.2 mpd Min S$4K per c. month, no cap, otherwise 2 mpd
StanChart Visa Infinite
Apply
 3 mpd Min S$2K per s. month, no cap, otherwise 1 mpd
BOC Elite Miles Card
Apply		 2.8 mpd
 No min spend or cap 
Maybank Horizon Visa Signature
Apply
 2.8 mpd Min S$800 per c. month, no cap, otherwise 1.2 mpd

If you’re buying airline miles directly from the airline (Singapore Airlines, LifeMiles [subscription]), then the purchase will code as an airline transaction, and you can use the cards mentioned earlier in this article.

Conclusion

Regardless of whether you’re booking a commercial ticket, redeeming miles or even buying them, using the right credit card can earn you up to 4 mpd towards your next trip.

If a purchase is likely to bust the bonus cap on a given card, you may want to see if the airline offers gift cards, because this is basically a way of splitting up a transaction over multiple cards.

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Comments

12 COMMENTS

Ryan

Thanks for this article. I often book flights through Online Travel Agencies like Agoda, as this is sometimes cheaper than going directly through the airline. Which credit card would you currently recommend in those cases?

Last edited 2 years ago by Ryan
Reply
K C

Is doing an upgrade after purchasing the ticket coded differently? I recall that the description of the transaction for Singapore airlines mySQUpgrade was not the usual “Singapore air”

Reply
CD.

Hi Aaron, slightly tangential, but what would be the best credit card for pairing with Alipay and WeChat for use in China?

Reply
Peter

hi, Can you also list the travel insurance offered by each card in the same article, especially the amount of medical coverage and whether pre trip registration is required.

Reply
Tony

I might be lost in the loop, I thought HSBC Revolution card does not give 4 mpd for travel but I see it for booking airtickets in the above table? I am curious as I can consider using it for airtickets.

Reply
nameless

OTA is not under hsbc revo whitelist, removed as of 1 jan 2024

Reply
Aaron Wong

Hsbc revo more bonuses for hotels under 7011

Reply
Lincoln

OCBC Frank VISA – 8% Online (incl flights), Realistic Cashback = 6.25%

UOB EVOL VISA – 8% Online (incl flights), Realistic Cashback = 6.67% (revising ard 7 Aug 2024)

DCS CashBack Diners Card – 5%

Reply
Lee

KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card also has uncapped 3mpd with major OTA upon hitting annual spending of 800$ with SIA

Reply
Aaron Wong

good spot. will add that one.

Reply
Avery

Hi, understand this page is for airline, what about tour agency that require offline payment?

Reply
GrabMiles

For foreign airlines eg ryanair, can use amaze+uob lady?

Reply

