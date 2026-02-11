2026 Edition: Best Credit Cards for Air Tickets

Savvy travellers know that choosing the right credit card for airline ticket purchases can make all the difference. Whether you’re booking a commercial ticket, redeeming award flights, or even buying miles, the right card could mean up to 4 mpd—allowing your current holiday to fund the next one.
In this guide, we’ll look at how airline spending is classified, and the best card to use across different booking channels to make the most of every dollar spent.
How do airline tickets code?
The MCC for airline tickets depends on how you book them, but in general will be:
- For direct bookings: MCC 3000 to 3350 or MCC 4511
- For OTA bookings: MCC 4722
In case you’re uncertain about the MCC, there are three ways of looking it up before making a purchase:
|Method
|Ease of Use
|Reliability
|❓HeyMax
|●●●
|●
|📱 Instarem app
|●●
|●●
|🤖 DBS digibot
|●
|●●●
|Note: “Ease of use” and “reliability” are all relative. HeyMax already provides a solid baseline for reliability, and the DBS digibot is still simple enough to use, despite requiring more steps than the other two methods.
Booked directly with airline
Most major carriers have their own unique MCCs. For example:
- Singapore Airlines codes as MCC 3075
- British Airways codes as MCC 3005
- Qatar Airways codes as MCC 3136
However, some carriers like Scoot may fall under MCC 4511, the generic code for Airlines Not Elsewhere Classified. Those interested in seeing the full list of airline MCCs can consult this document.
For tickets purchased directly with the airline, you can use any of the following cards.
|✈️ For All Airlines
|Card
|Earn Rate
|Remarks
|DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max S$1K per c. month
Review
|HSBC Revolution
Apply
|4 mpd
|Capped at S$1.5K per c. month*
Review
|Maybank XL Rewards Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Min. spend S$500 per c. month, capped at S$1K per c. month
Review
|UOB Lady’s Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max S$1K per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
Review
|UOB Lady’s Solitaire
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max S$750 per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
Review
|Maybank Horizon Visa Signature
Apply
|2.8 mpd
|Min. retail spend of S$800 per c. month. Capped at S$10K per c. month if SGD, no cap for FCY
Review
|*Until 28 February 2026, after which bonus for travel (including air tickets) will be removed, and 4 mpd capped at S$1,000 per c. month
|❓ Where’s the Citi Rewards Card?
|The Citi Rewards Card earns 4 mpd on all online transactions, except travel (defined as airlines, cruises, hotels, rental cars, trains). Therefore, it wouldn’t be the right card to use here, as you’ll earn just 0.4 mpd.
If you’re booking with the UOB Lady’s Cards, take care because their airline whitelist excludes the MCC 3300-3350 range. Fortunately there aren’t a lot of airlines that fall into this range, except for:
- MCC 3300 Azul Brazilian Airlines
- MCC 3301 Wizz Air
- MCC 3302 Flybe (defunct)
- MCC 3303 Tigerair (still active in Taiwan)
- MCC 3308 China Southern
The main one to be careful of here is China Southern, because this omission has caught out more than a few people (though points were granted on appeal).
In addition to the cards mentioned above, here are some options if you’re travelling on Singapore Airlines and Scoot specifically, and have booked your tickets directly with the airline.
|✈️ For Singapore Airlines & Scoot
|Card
|Earn Rate
|Remarks
|KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card
Apply
|3 mpd
|No cap
Review
|AMEX HighFlyer Card
Apply
|2 mpd^*
|No cap
Review
|AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card
Apply
|2 mpd*
|No cap
Review
|AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend
Apply
|2 mpd*
|No cap
Review
|AMEX Platinum Charge
Apply
|1.56 mpd#
|No cap
Review
|*For travel originating in Singapore, charged in SGD
^Up to 6 mpd extra from HighFlyer account, depending on fare class and HighFlyer status
# Reflects reduced earn rate from 23 February 2026, following the Membership Rewards devaluation
If your purchases are in foreign currency, refer to my separate guide for the best cards for foreign currency spend.
Booked via OTA
If you’re booking your air tickets through an online travel agent (OTA) like Expedia, Trip.com or Skyscanner, the purchase will code as MCC 4722.
In that case, you can use the following cards to maximise your miles.
|✈️ For OTA bookings
|Card
|Earn Rate
|Remarks
|UOB Lady’s Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max S$1K per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
Review
|UOB Lady’s Solitaire
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max S$750 per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
Review
|DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max S$1K per c. month
Review
|Maybank XL Rewards Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Min. spend S$500 per c. month, capped at S$1K per c. month
Review
|KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card
Apply
|2.4 mpd*
|Min. SIA Group spend of S$1K per m. year
Review
|*Only for Agoda, Airbnb, Booking.com, Expedia, Hotels.com, Kaligo, Traveloka, Trip.com
Alternatively, you can use the UOB PRVI Miles Card, which offers 3 mpd for participating airlines booked via this Expedia link.
|Apply (AMEX)
|Apply (MC)
|Apply (Visa)
The list of participating airlines can be found below.
|✈️ UOB x Expedia Participating Airlines
|
|
To be clear, you must make your booking via the special Expedia link. You will not earn the bonus miles if you book your tickets on the official airline website.
In general, air tickets should price roughly as they do on the official website, but you should always make a point of comparison shopping. Unlike hotels, air tickets booked via third-party OTAs are still eligible to earn miles and status credits, subject to the fare class.
Bookings must be made by 31 March 2026.
What if I’m redeeming award tickets?
When it comes to credit card strategy, there is no difference whether you’re booking a commercial or award ticket. In other words, the MCC is the same, and all the cards in this post will be equally applicable when you’re paying the taxes and surcharges component on an award ticket.
What if I’m buying airline miles?
Purchases of airline miles from Points.com (which processes sales for Air France/KLM, Air Canada, Alaska Airlines, British Airways, LifeMiles [ad-hoc], Lufthansa, Qatar Airways, and United Airlines), do not code as airline transactions.
Instead, these code as foreign currency transactions under MCC 7399 (Business Services Not Elsewhere Classified), and you can use the following cards instead:
|Card
|Earn Rate
|Remarks
|Citi Rewards Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Cap of S$1K per s. month
|DCS Imperium Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month, otherwise 2.4 mpd
|Maybank XL Rewards
Apply
|4 mpd
|Min S$500 per c. month, cap of S$1K per c. month
|UOB Visa Signature
Apply
|4 mpd
|Min S$1K, max S$1.2K FCY spend per s. month
|StanChart Beyond Card
Apply
|3-4 mpd
|3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap
|Maybank World Mastercard
Apply
|3.2 mpd
|Min S$4K per c. month, no cap. Earn 2.8 mpd with min S$800 per c. month
|Maybank Visa Infinite
Apply
|3.2 mpd
|Min S$4K per c. month, no cap, otherwise 2 mpd
|StanChart Visa Infinite
Apply
|3 mpd
|Min S$2K per s. month, no cap, otherwise 1 mpd
|BOC Elite Miles Card
Apply
|2.8 mpd
|No min spend or cap
|Maybank Horizon Visa Signature
Apply
|2.8 mpd
|Min S$800 per c. month, no cap, otherwise 1.2 mpd
If you’re buying airline miles directly from the airline (Singapore Airlines, LifeMiles [subscription]), then the purchase will code as an airline transaction, and you can use the cards mentioned earlier in this article.
Conclusion
Regardless of whether you’re booking a commercial ticket, redeeming miles or even buying them, using the right credit card can earn you up to 4 mpd towards your next trip.
If a purchase is likely to bust the bonus cap on a given card, you may want to see if the airline offers gift cards, because this is basically a way of splitting up a transaction over multiple cards.
Thanks for this article. I often book flights through Online Travel Agencies like Agoda, as this is sometimes cheaper than going directly through the airline. Which credit card would you currently recommend in those cases?
Is doing an upgrade after purchasing the ticket coded differently? I recall that the description of the transaction for Singapore airlines mySQUpgrade was not the usual “Singapore air”
Hi Aaron, slightly tangential, but what would be the best credit card for pairing with Alipay and WeChat for use in China?
hi, Can you also list the travel insurance offered by each card in the same article, especially the amount of medical coverage and whether pre trip registration is required.
I might be lost in the loop, I thought HSBC Revolution card does not give 4 mpd for travel but I see it for booking airtickets in the above table? I am curious as I can consider using it for airtickets.
OTA is not under hsbc revo whitelist, removed as of 1 jan 2024
Hsbc revo more bonuses for hotels under 7011
OCBC Frank VISA – 8% Online (incl flights), Realistic Cashback = 6.25%
UOB EVOL VISA – 8% Online (incl flights), Realistic Cashback = 6.67% (revising ard 7 Aug 2024)
DCS CashBack Diners Card – 5%
KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card also has uncapped 3mpd with major OTA upon hitting annual spending of 800$ with SIA
good spot. will add that one.
Hi, understand this page is for airline, what about tour agency that require offline payment?
For foreign airlines eg ryanair, can use amaze+uob lady?